AT&T's management has made great progress this year in reining in the company's massive debt load. This makes the current dividend of 7% sustainable as the current payout ratio is approximately 50%. Additionally, revenue growth should accelerate as HBO Max is now available for Amazon Fire TV customers and Warner Brothers Pictures Group will be simultaneously delivering new blockbusters to theaters and in-home through their hybrid release model. Despite all this progress, investors have not supported the stock, which currently trades near its lowest valuation over the past decade. As AT&T comes back into favor with investors, the stock price should move to $50.

Introduction

Investors have had a love/hate relationship with AT&T Inc. (T) over the years. On the "love" side, AT&T's compelling dividend yield and 20 years of dividend growth make it a stalwart for many equity income investors. On the "hate" side, AT&T's aggressive growth history, predominantly through acquisitions, has transformed the company from a communications provider to a full-fledged media conglomerate. This transformational growth has been financed with a mountain of debt and has made this cohort of potential investors shy away from the stock over fears that the debt load is unsustainable.

2020 has been an exceptionally difficult year for most companies, and AT&T is no exception. Fortunately for investors, the management team has embraced this year's changes in consumer behavior and the markets to bolster the company's position. As a result, AT&T is a much stronger company today than it was one year ago.

Evolution of the AT&T Logo

Managing the Debt

AT&T had been on an acquisition spree for most of former CEO Randall Stephenson's 13-year tenure at the helm. His vision for AT&T was to transform the company from a communications firm focused on landlines and wireless to a full media company. Over the past decade, AT&T developed its own television service, U-Verse and in 2015 purchased DirecTV for a whopping $67.1 billion transaction ($48.5 billion equity and $18.6 in debt) to enhance the service. Mr. Stephenson took this one step further in 2016 with an acquisition of Time Warner to add premier content for AT&T's television, internet, and wireless services. This transaction took until the summer of 2018 to close, cost $85.4 billion, and took the company's net debt position to an all-time high of $180.4 billion.

Rapid Growth of AT&T's Long Term Debt - 2010-2020

In addition to acquisitions, AT&T also continued to enhance and expand its network. This most recently has been to upgrade the company's nationwide network to fifth generation or 5G. This upgrade provides faster data speeds to customers and facilitates higher volumes of data across their network. This endeavor has been no small feat as the company has spent billions on acquiring the necessary bandwidth from the FCC as well as billions more on upgrading the existing network to support 5G service.

Understandably, with more than $180 billion in debt for a company that had less than $50 billion in debt just a decade ago, investors were concerned. Since the acquisition of Time Warner in 2018, management has been actively focused on reducing the debt load. The company has done a good job of this and by the third quarter of 2020 the level of net debt had shrunk to $149 billion. (See slide below.)

In addition to paying down their debt, AT&T also refinanced approximately $60 billion of debt to take advantage of the historically low interest rates while also pushing out maturity dates. The net effect is the average interest expense for AT&T's debt has declined from 4.3% and a weighted average maturity of 13 years at Q1 2020 to 4.1% and 17 years at the end of Q3 2020.

Making Strides at Reducing Debt Burden

Source: AT&T Investor Update, Q3 Earnings, October 22, 2020.

These steps to reduce the debt load as well as the total debt is a welcome development for investors. On the acquisition front, while AT&T has made smaller acquisitions to enhance their portfolio, for example AppNexus was acquired in 2018 to support digital advertising across their properties, larger acquisitions are out of the picture until the debt load is reduced. Fortunately, the company's cash flows are strong enough to support the continued paydown of debt, an impressive dividend, and nearly $20 billion of capital expenditures for 2020 alone.

Dividend

AT&T's dividend is one of the main points of attraction for many investors. The company has a history of paying a significantly higher dividend yield than the broader market, while also consistently increasing their dividend at least annually for the past 20 years. The disciplined focus from generations of management teams have benefitted investors as the company has a history of delivering strong business growth and impressive transformations, while maintaining sufficient cash flows to support an increasing dividend.

AT&T's recent efforts to bolster its balance sheet, primarily through refinancing their debt, greatly enhances the security of the company's current dividend level as well as supports future increases. As of the third quarter, the company's dividend payout ratio fell to 45% and looks to average 57% for the first three quarters of 2020.

This makes shares of AT&T very attractive for investors as historically the long-term returns of the S&P 500 Index have been close to 9%. With an acquisition yield today of 7% and a history of the company consistently increasing the dividend each year, AT&T's stock is well-positioned to deliver the average return of the market to investors with nearly just the dividend alone. Secondly, with the extremely low interest rate environment today, AT&T's dividend should provide a strong secondary tailwind for the stock. This is similar to the high demand for equities with above market yields following the Financial Crisis. At that time, many investors reduced their fixed income holdings in favor of high dividend stocks to make up for the lost income from their bond portfolios.

Business Growth - Time Warner and HBO Max

The real driver for growth with AT&T is how they are positioning Time Warner's assets for outsized growth. Just this past week Warner Brothers Pictures Group announced a hybrid model for its movies for the remainder of 2020 and all of 2021. In this model, AT&T is going to release each of its new movies simultaneously to theaters and on HBO Max. After being on HBO Max for 30 days, the new releases will come off for a period of time and only be available in the theaters.

The first of these releases will come on December 25th with the highly anticipated, and quite delayed, Wonder Woman 1984. Investors should watch the impact of this release closely as it should be a good indicator for the potential success of this hybrid release approach. If successful, this will be a great way to get new blockbuster content into the hands of consumers, while also creating faster adoption for AT&T's new HBO Max service. Additionally, by using this hybrid approach, AT&T is able to unlock the significant capital spent to create these movies; capital which has been locked up since the pandemic began and movie theaters were closed.

HBO Max is another big driver for the company. While it is a relatively new service, there are already 38 million customers in the United States and 57 million customers worldwide. The platform competes with similar goliaths in the streaming arena, including Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) producing a tremendous amount of original content led by many A-List actors.

AT&T's content library is one of the best with Friends, South Park, Sesame Street, and The Sopranos, just to name a few. What gives AT&T an even bigger edge is their ability to use competitor's hardware, such as Apple's Apple TV and Amazon's Fire TV to deliver HBO Max to consumers. Lastly, the content that AT&T develops continues to be highly acclaimed as the company led the industry this year with 38 Primetime Emmys and 15 News and Documentary Emmys.

Ultimately, AT&T is uniquely positioned to own the entire pipeline of media content for a number of their customers. AT&T creates the content through Warner Media, is able to deliver it through their wireless or wireline network, to a DirecTV or U-Verse customer, and then is consumed through their HBO Max App. This creates potential to generate more revenue per customer/subscriber than Netflix, Disney, Apple, or Amazon.

On the mobile phone front, AT&T is also able to leverage their media content to outpace Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS). As consumers use their phones and tablets to increasingly view more content, AT&T's ability to incorporate HBO Max into their monthly plans puts them in an enviable position compared to other wireless carriers. Interestingly Verizon and T-Mobile have mirrored similar offerings and when their customer chooses HBO for the streaming content, Verizon or T-Mobile pays a monthly fee to AT&T.

HBO Max should be a driver of rapid revenue growth for AT&T over the next year for two main reasons. First, the aforementioned hybrid model for Warner Brothers Pictures Group to deliver new movies in a hybrid format should drive faster subscriber growth. Secondly, HBO Max was just made available through Amazon's Fire TV Service last month and should be available to users of Roku's (ROKU) streaming platform in the coming months. Both platforms represent large groups of consumers who have not been able to add the HBO Max service to their list of streaming subscriptions.

Valuation

Despite all the success AT&T has had this year in repositioning their debt and continuing to grow their business, the company's stock has declined nearly 20% while the broader Communications Services Sector, as measured by State Street's Communications Services Sector ETF (XLC) is up nearly 26%. If AT&T's stock kept pace with peers for 2020, the stock would be trading in the mid $40s.

Year to Date Total Return for AT&T and State Street's Communications Services Sector ETF

Turning from peers to AT&T's historical valuations, the company's stock is also exceptionally cheap. One of our favorite metrics to use in valuing an asset-heavy company is its book value per share. Historically, AT&T has traded around 2x book value over the past decade. Not surprisingly, as AT&T's debt level hit all-time highs in 2018, this multiple dropped precipitously. While management worked to improve the balance sheet and integrate the acquisition of Time Warner, this multiple rapidly moved towards its historic level.

With the COVID Pandemic, investors shunned the company's stock and saw this multiple drop back to the lowest levels seen over the past 10 years. With the company better positioned for growth, a highly attractive dividend yield of 7%, and a sustainable dividend that should continue to grow as the payout ratio is now roughly 50%, the company should quickly move back to its historic valuation. This should drive the stock price for AT&T to $50 per share.

AT&T's Historical Price to Book Value - Past 10 Years

Risks

Investors in AT&T should also closely evaluate the potential risks that can materially change the way the company delivers on their growth goals.

Wireless Network - AT&T continues to invest heavily to create a robust 5G network and beyond. In the wireless space, it is a constant scrum amongst the major carriers to deliver the largest, fastest, and most reliable networks for their customers. This entails a large amount of capital to be spent each year to maintain market position. If AT&T were to make a misstep in this area, the decisions could be costly and could impact their ability to add customers.

Warner Media - The COVID Pandemic has changed the way we consume movies. While AT&T has positioned the company to deliver blockbuster movies direct to consumers, the revenue per movie might be significantly lower. This could have a largely negative impact as it is very expensive to bring a large scale movie to market. Ultimately, this could translate into lowered success per movie in the future.

HBO Max - Currently, most hardware providers are allowing HBO Max to be available on their devices. If this were to change, the subscriber base and future subscriber growth could be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

Overall, AT&T is well-positioned for 2021. Management has done a great job of using the historically low interest rate environment to better position their large level of debt. This has also made their 7% dividend not only sustainable, but also able to continue to build on their 20-year record of growth. Additionally, AT&T is uniquely positioned to deliver premium content to their customers through HBO Max. With AT&T trading at its lowest valuation level in the past ten years, AT&T's stock is a great gift for your portfolio this holiday season.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.