Despite a 39% YTD run up, Dollar General is a good long-term investment and remains at least 7% undervalued.

The stock currently trades at TTM PE ratio of 21.3x and FY21 PE ratio of 18.7, significantly below its peers.

Dollar General recently announced yet another sales and earnings beat for the quarter ended Oct. 30, as it continues to benefit from the current COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) recently announced a 62.7% YoY increase in the latest quarter's EPS of $2.31 and has no plans on slowing down. The company is firing on all cylinders to boost sales and earnings as they continue to add 1,000 retail locations to its portfolio this financial year. The stock price is up 39% YTD, hovering about 5% below it's All-Time-High. Dollar General remains an attractive stock valued at TTM PE ratio of 21.3x with top and bottom line growth expected for the long run.

Thesis

My Dollar General investment thesis is simple as the company continues to impress with these metrics:

Aggressive expansion into rural areas in the US, creating local monopolies.

Total sales and same-store sales growth (SSSG) for 30 years in a row.

10-year top line CAGR of 8.1% and bottom line CAGR of 16.7% since 2011.

Regular introduction of new initiatives to boost sales and increase margins.

COVID-19 beneficiary as customers continue to stockpile necessities.

The stock remains undervalued and I believe that Dollar General presents a decent buying opportunity at any 5-10% pullback from all-time highs.

Background

Dollar General is growing retailer with 16,949 stores in 46 states across USA. The company had long moved on from its dollar store concept and now serves as a "discount" general retailer to rural communities in over 75% of Dollar General stores.

Source: Dollar General news centre

Income inequality is getting worse in US urban areas over the past decades where the average community may not have the luxury to do their everyday shopping from premium retailers on a regular basis.

Dollar General strives to fill that gap by offering smaller stores in smaller counties, with an average store size of 7,300 square-foot. The growing income inequity drives an increase in customer base for Dollar General, therefore presenting opportunities for the company to increase its retail locations in the US.

In this article, I will provide my analysis on Dollar General's financial and strategic initiatives to explain why Dollar General is a good investment for the long term.

Earnings

2021 Financial Year Date Reported Earnings Per Share Consensus EPS Forecast % Surprise FY21 EPS vs consensus Prior Year EPS YoY % Actuals Jan-21 Q4 FY21 TBC TBC 2.52 TBC 2.1 TBC Oct-20 Q3 FY21 12/03/2020 2.31 1.99 16.1% 1.42 62.7% Jul-20 Q2 FY21 08/27/2020 3.12 2.44 27.9% 1.74 79.3% Apr-20 Q1 FY21 05/28/2020 2.56 1.7 50.6% 1.48 73.0% Jan-20 Q4 FY20 03/12/2020 2.1 2.02 4.0% 1.84 14.1% TTM (Dec 3rd) 10.09 8.15 23.8% 6.48 55.7%

Source: Nasdaq

In the past four quarters, Dollar General beat consensus EPS forecast comfortably, and I believe the company will beat expectations in the next quarterly earnings (Q4 FY21) once again. Since the first lockdown started, the company reported significant EPS YoY increases of 73%, 79.3% and 62.7% across Q1, Q2 and Q3 of FY21 respectively.

Looking forward to the next quarter, I would estimate Q4 FY21 EPS in between the $2.66 - $3.60 range. I have obtained a low-end EPS of $2.66 based on the average EPS from Q1 - Q3 since lockdown and a high-end EPS of $3.60 from the average YoY increase in EPS from Q1 - Q3. This would produce a FY21 forward EPS of $10.65 - $11.59, a modest 6 - 15% increase from the TTM EPS of $10.09.

This EPS estimate is not unreasonable if partial lockdown remains in place across the US, as consumers continue to shift their spending pattern away from sectors impacted by the pandemic towards general retail stores.

I will analyze Dollar General's valuation based on its trailing twelve-month EPS of $10.09 in the valuation section below.

Financials

Dollar General generates one of the best net profit margin in the retail industry, in part thanks to its brand (convenience, quality brands and "low prices"). The company leveraged on its brand to increase Non-Consumables sales (higher margin) which will generate plenty of income to its shareholders for many years ahead.

Sales by Category (in thousands) For the past three quarters in FY21 Quarter Ended May-01 Trend analysis Jul-31 Trend analysis Oct-31 Trend analysis USD Q1 FY21 YoY % Q2 FY21 YoY % Q3 FY21 YoY % Consumables 6,703,449 28.6% 6,496,350 19.7% 6,385,315 15.6% Seasonal 917,912 24.6% 1,161,611 36.0% 906,623 20.7% Home products 498,282 32.6% 586,021 56.2% 517,147 29.0% Apparel 328,806 10.6% 440,259 35.6% 390,540 23.4% Net sales 8,448,449 27.6% 8,684,241 24.4% 8,199,625 17.3%

Source: Dollar General's press release transcripts (Q1, Q2, Q3) Non-Consumables YoY growth pattern.

Dollar General posted impressive double-digit sales improvements since the lockdown began, with the Non-Consumables category contributing to the increase in net sales on a YoY basis.

As expected, there was a small decline in consumables on a QoQ basis since Q1 FY21 due to a slight reduction of stockpiling consumables. As lockdown restrictions are eased, I would expect consumables to normalize on a quarterly basis above the $6 billion threshold, with Non-Consumables sales growth expected to drive total net sales growth in the future.

To summarize, Dollar General's financial management is excellent as analysts remain optimistic for the company to post double-digit sales growth for the upcoming Q4 FY21. It is also capable of margin expansion whilst enjoying double-digit sales and SSSG for the trailing twelve months ended October 30.

Valuation

Market Data Financial Data (TTM) Valuation (TTM) Price (Dec 2) Market Cap Sales Earnings P/E Company Name ($/share) ($M) ($M) ($M) x DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION $217.54 $54,175 $32,491 $2,547 21.3x DOLLAR TREE, INC. $111.63 $26,255 $25,057 $962 27.3x WALMART INC. $150.52 $425,864 $548,743 $19,742 21.6x TARGET CORPORATION $179.05 $88,341 $88,621 $3,822 23.1x COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION $383.50 $169,211 $160,876 $3,710 45.6x Average 27.8x Median 23.1x TTM EPS $10.09 Low End Valuation $233.08 High End Valuation $280.21

PE Valuation. Source: Thomson One

I have benchmarked Dollar General against four top comparable companies in the retail sector on Thomson One. Looking at the average and median PE ratio in the retail sector for the trailing twelve months, Dollar General's TTM PE ratio of 21.3 appears to be lower than the 23.1 - 27.8 comparable PE, implying that the company is undervalued against its competitors.

Using the median comparable PE ratio of 23.1 as the base case scenario and the average PE ratio of 27.8 as the best case scenario, Dollar General should be fairly valued at the $233.08 - $280.21 range based on a $10.09 TTM EPS. This PE valuation implies an upside of 7.1% - 28.8% based on a closing price of $217.54 last Wednesday.

My view on the valuation

Data generated from macrotrends.net

Dollar General's net profit margin more than doubled to 6.2% from 2011 to 2020, achieving a 10-year CAGR of 8.1% for top line and 16.7% for bottom line respectively. The company has an enviable track record of net profit margin expansion, and this trend is set to continue through 2021 as marginal sales exceeds marginal costs incurred by the company despite one-off COVID-related expenses.

Assuming the company's net earnings per share will stabilize at the 10-year average CAGR of 16.7% for FY22, Dollar General is currently trading at TTM PE ratio of 21.3, FY21 PE of 18.7 and FY22 PE of 16.0.

Dollar General's stock remains undervalued in today's low interest rate environment, considering its comparable companies that recorded lower EPS growth are valued at TTM PE of 23.1 - 27.8.

Execution

Dollar General's stock price has been on the uptrend for the most part of this calendar year, and opportunities to increase holdings have presented itself in the past few months. I believe 5-10% pullbacks from all-time-high valuations and price trends below the 30-day moving average are decent opportunities to increase my holding in the company, as I have done so in September with an average price of $195.

Should the December sell-off persist for the next few days, its share price may fall below the 30-day MA, which would be a great opportunity to accumulate DG shares as we head into the New Year.

Source: Barchart with 30-day moving average reference.

Why further upside is expected

Dollar General's strategic initiatives

CEO Todd Vasos mentioned the following during the Q2 FY21 earnings call:

We continue to operate from a position of strength and are excited to announce the acceleration of several key strategic initiatives, including the rollout of DG Pickup, DG Fresh, and our Non-Consumables initiative, as well as an increase in our expected number of real estate projects for fiscal 2020.

I believe the DG Pickup and DG Fresh initiatives would generate future growth for the following reasons:

Improves customer service.

Keeps up with the e-commerce shopping trend.

Increased offerings as customers view DG stores as a one-stop-shop would increase SSSG.

DG Pickup locations are strategically located within stores to encourage additional shopping in-store.

On the Non-Consumables front, Dollar General is looking to grow it's seasonal, home products and apparel sales as profit margins tend to be higher in these segments. The company achieved 10 consecutive quarters of Non-Consumables same-store-sales growth. The resulting net profit margin expanded by more than one full percentage point from 5.9% to 7.0% over the past 10 quarters. I am optimistic that Dollar General is capable of maintaining its net profit margin with its initiative to increase Non-Consumables sales.

Dollar General's ability to increase average transaction amount and retain customers will generate plenty of income to its shareholders for the foreseeable future.

Increased customer base

I would like to highlight two quotes from the CEO's interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2017:

The economy is continuing to create more of our core customer.

As mentioned in the background section above, Dollar General's unique set up creates local monopolies as they expand their geographical presence in rural regions across the US.

We are putting stores today [in areas] that perhaps five years ago were just on the cusp of probably not being our demographic … and it has now turned to being our demographic.

Fast forward to present day, Mr. CEO announced last week that Dollar General is on track to deliver its real estate growth projects for the full year FY21, including 1,000 new store openings, 1,670 remodels, and 110 store relocations, implying that the company is on track to open 3 new and/or relocated retail stores per day.

Dollar General had been able to maintain its growth pace of 1,000 new retail stores per year since 2017 and is expecting to surpass 17,000 retail locations by the end of fiscal year 31 January 2021. Based on my back-of-the-envelope calculation, each additional store would increase annual sales by $2 million per store, therefore 1,000 additional stores would translate to $2 billion in additional sales per year, approximately 6% of total sales assuming a flat YoY SSSG.

It is also worth noting that this pandemic dealt a larger blow to the financial wellbeing of the low-medium income household. Based on the October unemployment statistics issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment rates (6.9%) and the number of unemployed persons (11.1 million) in October remained nearly twice their February 2020 levels. As the number of unemployed persons increase by the millions, Dollar General is set to capture more customers as unemployed persons are less likely to shop at alternative premium retailers.

The shrinking middle-income class would allow Dollar General to expand to new territories and continue to perform above its 10-year top and bottom line CAGR for the years ahead.

Financial management

Some may dismiss this financial year's earnings as "exceptional" or "one-off", expecting the company to underperform in the coming years as normalization kicks in. Further investigation into the company's historical financial data would suggest that this statement is not true.

Looking back to 11 years ago when the US economy was recovering from a recession, Dollar General posted a strong YoY EPS increase of 75% in 2011, and successfully maintained a YoY EPS increase of 22.3% in the subsequent year 2012.

In the past 11 years, Dollar General generated EPS growth above it's 10-year CAGR in FY11, FY16 and FY18. Positive EPS growth followed through in subsequent years FY12, FY17 and FY19 respectively as the company proved its business model remains robust and extended its annual EPS.

Source: macrotrends earnings per share

The impressive growth in the past 11 years was aided by a 27% reduction in common stock from 345 million to 252 million shares outstanding. The recent $2 billion-dollar share buyback program authorized by the company's Board of Directors on 26 August 2020 is estimated to reduce common stock count and an EPS upside by a further 4%.

I expect this trend to continue as the company would increase buybacks in the next few years to distribute excess cash collected from its operations.

Risks

Growth sustainability

The billion-dollar question that even management does not have the answer to: What is the business outlook during and beyond the pandemic?

When performing forward looking analysis, a common proxy I tend to use for Dollar General would be Costco's monthly sales tally, which is often reported 5 weeks after the month end. Costco's November sales tally came in slightly below consensus although it remains at a 13.4% YoY growth (consensus was 13.8%), potentially indicating an industry-wide slowdown in growth. Despite recording 13.4% YoY growth in November, there are worrying signs that Costco (and therefore Dollar General) may expect slower growth in the coming months ahead.

Without a doubt, the sales growth and 55.7% trailing twelve-month EPS growth is not sustainable for the long term and earnings growth is expected to reduce to a sustainable level in the quarters ahead. The ability for Dollar General to maintain sales and earnings growth would depend largely on the company's ability to retain its existing customers, expand store offerings and retail locations after the pandemic.

Expensive and expansive valuation

Whilst the return to historical P/E ratios are unlikely under the current low interest rate environment, there is a possibility that the company would experience a shrinking P/E valuation from current level to its historical ratios.

Dollar General's historical P/E ratio hovers around the 14-25 mark. The company's P/E ratio peaked to a 10-year high of 24.94 last year before a streak of successful quarters with excellent reported EPS that would net off the impact of rising stock price.

Should Dollar General's valuation revert to historical ratios, the company may find itself overvalued in today's market as its historical P/E remains slightly below 20, indicating that the company should be valued at less than $200 per share based on a TTM EPS of $10.09.

Source: macrotrends.net

Conclusion

Dollar General's share price performance rallied 39% YTD and I believe Dollar General remains at least 7% undervalued in today's market. The company's 3rd quarter earnings beat proves that this company is capable of managing the COVID pandemic, and another positive earnings beat is expected in the next quarterly earnings, further improving its existing valuation.

The company's business model and track record remain solid and in my opinion the company is on track to achieving its FY21 real estate projects and a new 31-year track record of SSSG growth.

I will be adding to my position at any sizable pullback from all-time highs to increase my position in Dollar General.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.