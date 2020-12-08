As Glu Mobile (GLUU) approaches strong resistance at $10 again, the company is entering a new era in 2021. The mobile-game developer has spent years investing in game developing and acquiring new studios without much to show shareholders via profits. My investment thesis is still highly bullish on the stock hitting new highs next year due to this shift to strong adjusted EBITDA profits.

Expanding Game Market

A very important part of the investing story in Glu Mobile is the market opportunity in the next few years. Investors were fearful of a demand pull forward scenario in the gaming market, but research firm Newzoo forecasts 2023 sales jumping to $218 billion, up from $175 billion in 2020.

Source: Newzoo

As the elevated sales during Q2/Q3 become the norm next year, the stock will head higher. By 2023, Glu Mobile should ride a gaming market that is 25% higher than the elevated 2020 levels which should make a massive change in how the market views the stock.

Investors should be heartened that the Q3 numbers for Glu Mobile will have tailwinds in 2021, 2022 and beyond. The elevated Q2 booking levels won't repeat over the next year, but the stock will have a ton of upside under a scenario where 2021 bookings top 2020 levels that included excess bookings in Q2/Q3. The company had the following quarterly 2020 bookings levels:

Q4E - $122.0M

Q3A - $147.3M

Q2A - $182.0M

Q1A - $106.5M

The latest mid-point estimate from the company has the mobile-game developer generating 2020 bookings of $557.8 million. Without these excess Q2 bookings, Glu Mobile would be much closer to 2020 bookings of $500 million.

Analysts now have the company topping $600 million next year with the official company estimate at $600 million prior to any revenues for new games. Eventually, the stock will be valued based on the ability to generate profits off this new normalized 2021 analyst target that sits at $611 million currently. The company has a whole slew of new games which could significantly boost sales.

Source: Glu Mobile Q3'20 presentation

Profits Ahead

In the last few years, Glu Mobile has increasingly promised a strong path to profits as the company gains scale and produces consistent revenue growth. As an example, in Q3, free cash flow was a large $31.5 million boosting the cash balance suddenly to $318.1 million.

The company has promised $600 million worth of annual bookings leading to at least 15% EBITDA margins on top of a 12.6% target for this year. In essence, the company is on the path to $100 million in annual EBITDA profits next year.

The EBITDA profile still has substantial upside. Glu Mobile only has one game considered a Triple with annual bookings in the $200 million range where margins top 30%. The company still remains one really big hit away from substantial upside to revenues and margins while offering a solid revenue and margin base in the meantime.

Source: Glu Mobile Q3'20 presentation

The stock is only valued at $1.7 billion. The enterprise value is down at just $1.4 billion due to the cash balance. As highlighted constantly, Glu Mobile trades at an incredible bargain only slightly above 2x EV/S.

The investment story becomes more compelling when the metric used suddenly involves profits. The stock only trades at ~14x forward EV/EBITDA profit targets.

The biggest risk is that the video game market doesn't grow in 2021. With a vaccine, gamers may spend more time in theaters or back in class reducing the amount of time to play mobile games published by Glu Mobile. The stock wouldn't rally beyond $10 in such a scenario.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Glu Mobile remains an extremely cheap stock. The market still doesn't fully understand that 2021 numbers include very little upside of any new hit games. While the mobile-game developer has consistently struggled to generate new hit games, the stock isn't valuing any upside potential from a slate of new games in 2021. In fact, one can argue, the stock isn't properly valued for an existing slate of games that continues to grow.

Investors should buy Glu Mobile here near $10 and on any dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.