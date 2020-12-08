As normalcy returns to the economy in 2021, this may be the beginning of a larger move in the shares.

Investors are starting to notice as the beaten-down stock of Entercom is up better than 80% over the past month.

Media companies and others that relied on advertising took big hits during the lock downs but are recovering.

Today, we revisit Entercom Communications for the first time in more than a year.

This small-cap concern saw its stock plummet as the pandemic took hold as advertising suffered during the 'shelter in place' orders implemented through most of the nation in the second quarter.

However, the beaten-down stock has had a huge move over the past month as hopes for 'normalcy' in the coming year take hold with the arrival of new Covid-19 vaccines. That said, the stock is still down almost 40% for the year. We revisit this name in-depth in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Entercom Communications is based out of Philadelphia. The company owns and operates approximately 235 radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. With the recent rally in the stock, the shares are nearing a market capitalization of just south of $400 million and trade just under $3.00 a share.

Recent News:

The company posted better than expected third quarter results on November 6th. The company on a non-GAAP basis lost a cent a share, a nickel a share better than the consensus. Revenues came in at just under $270 million for the quarter. While down just over 30% on a year-over-year basis, this was slightly better than expectations.

More importantly, each month showed an improvement in sales. July was down 36% from the same month ago, August was down 32%, and September was down 25%. Some of the company's initiatives in the digital arena are paying off as well. Digital revenues for the quarter came in at $47.3 million. This is up 41% compared to the same period a year ago. Growth was driven by the continued strong audience and revenue growth in podcasting and digital audio advertising.

The company moved to enhance that emerging area of growth on October 29th when it entered into a six-year deal with Fanduel (DUEL). The two companies will:

Collaborate on in-depth integrations and co-produce content that will pioneer the industry with all-new formats. Entercom listeners will have unique access to Fanduel odds, insight, and promotion via Entercom on-air stations and personalities. "

The company also took significant costs out of the business as station expenses for the third quarter declined 16% to $228.1 million on a year-over-year basis. Corporate expenses declined 24% to $13.1 million.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Despite a decent size market cap, the company garnered little commentary from Wall Street. Only two analyst firms, B. Riley FBR and Wells Fargo, have chimed in on ETM this year to date. Both have Hold ratings and identical $2.00 a share price targets on the stock.

Insiders have a more sanguine view on the future of the company. The CEO has added approximately $600,000 to his holdings since August. The Chairman Emeritus of the company has added several million dollars to his core holdings throughout 2020. A couple of directors made smaller purchases in March. There has been no insider selling of shares in several years.

The company stated in its quarterly press release accompanying earnings as pertaining to its balance sheet.

During the third quarter, the Company used cash on hand to pay down its outstanding revolver from $243.7 million on June 30 to $77.7 million on September 30

Liquidity at the end of the third quarter was $198 million comprised of $165.6 million of available revolver capacity and $32.4 million of cash on hand

Verdict

Before the pandemic hit, management was taking steps to improve its performance. It cut its dividend to two cents a share during the summer of 2019 to free up funds to buy back stock and reduce debt. It also bought a couple of podcasters to become a major player in that industry which is starting to show up in results. In 2018, it bought CBS Radio which took revenues up to approximately $1.5 billion annually.

In the third quarter of 2019, the company had non-GAAP earnings of 28 cents a share and in the fourth quarter, it did 40 cents a share of earnings. Both quarterly results beat the consensus. There is still uncertainty in this business and Entercom still has a significant debt to pay down. However, it does appear the company is gaining some traction and should benefit further if normalcy returns in 2021. Based on insider transactions, leaders of the company believe those odds are good.

