The biggest question mark over the bullish thesis is about its future contribution margins. Will they ever be high enough to validate the business proposition?

fuboTV is a very fast growing sports streaming platform. But there's more here than meets the eye.

Investment Thesis

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) hopes to gain momentum on the back of the whole OTT (over-the-top and cord-cutting) movements. The idea of cord-cutting won't be new to investors. But the combination of a skinny bundle aimed at sports content could be something new.

On the surface, the stock trades cheaply at just 7x forward sales. However, there are many questions revolving around its long-term profit margin potential, and whether investors will be willing to pay a premium for a business with insufficient pricing power.

On balance, for now, given its incredibly fast growth rates, as well as strong guidance of plus 75% y/y revenue growth rates, I consider this investment cheaply valued.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Rapidly Increasing

Source: author's calculations, SEC Filings, **High-end company guidance

fuboTV is growing its revenues at a rapid clip. We can see here that its guidance for both 2020 and 2021 is incredibly attractive.

What's particularly attractive is that the company is guiding for such strong growth, during this troublesome time of a very limited amount of sports for subscribers to watch and the ad industry being noticeably weak. But I think there's more here than meets the eye.

What's the Market Missing?

On the one hand, the most important aspect of the whole story is the question mark over what its non-GAAP gross profit margins could ultimately reach. This is a big uncertainty. fuboTV is obviously not the next Roku (ROKU).

Roku is a content aggregator. It has a very different business model, and this can be seen in the fact that Roku's Platform segment's gross profit margins reached 61% in Q3 2020. This is in a period when the ad market was particularly weak.

Source: Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter

Furthermore, we can see above that fuboTV's subscription segment made $53 million in revenues, only to pay out $61 million in subscriber expenses and $10 million in broadcasting fees.

The very bullish thesis would be that, as fuboTV gains scale, it could negotiate some pricing power. That's a huge assumption. If anything, we should have learned just how difficult that turned out to be with Roku, even though it was by far the leading streaming platform.

Indeed, Roku's deal with NBCUniversal's (CMCSA) Peacock was years in the making, and we saw the push-back Roku got - until it didn't and the share repriced higher.

Thus, it's misleading to believe that fuboTV would be in a different boat, and it may never actually reprice at a higher multiple. If anything, it will be even more difficult for fuboTV to have much if any negotiation power against the legacy providers.

For example, fuboTV's Q3 2020 adjusted contribution margin was approximately 10.5%, once we factor in the one-off beneficial unusual timing of some content deal negotiations in July 2020 (this compares with the 16.1% we see below).

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings

Consequently, compared with Roku's 61%, this contribution margin of approximately 11% leaves much to be desired, and that's why this stock it's cheaply valued.

Valuation - Why For Now, fuboTV still Makes Sense

If we take the 112 million shares from an as-converted basis, this implies the present market cap is $3.1 billion. Superficially, if we take fuboTV's guided $435 million revenues for next year, the stock presently trades at 7x forward sales. And this appears awesome, particularly compared with the likes of Roku's 16x sales for next year.

Having said that, as we've discussed throughout, the margins that fuboTV is able to hit are highly questionable. This stock will never trade at a valuation anywhere in line with Roku.

On the other hand, DISH Network (DISH) trades for just 1x forward sales, and that company already is reporting clean GAAP gross profit margins of approximately 29%, which is what fuboTV could one day reach.

However, DISH is expected to grow its revenues next year in the mid-10s percentage, meaning that the company is now well into maturity, and investors aren't likely to pay a premium for that stock.

The Bottom Line

fuboTV is an attractive investment opportunity. Management holds a substantial amount of stock in the company, which means that they are highly incentivized to drive shareholder returns.

And although the stock has rallied significantly the past month, I believe that there's still ample margin of safety available here.

