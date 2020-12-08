It seems that all this and more is reflected in its valuation.

This is a company with a device as good as its competitors but at less than half its price.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jhon Idrovo as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) is a SPAC that has announced that it will be merging with Butterfly Network which is a manufacturer of portable ultrasound devices that only need to be connected to your phone, tablet, or PC to function, all this at a fraction of the price of what its competitors offer. However, its stock price does not reflect the same discount.

Even though the company is relying on strong catalysts and it looks as though it will experience a remarkable growth phase, it is not a purchase option because it seems that all the positive factors that could occur within four years have already been taken into account to value it, just as if they had already happened today.

Catalysts

According to data collected by the United Nations (UN), the worldwide elderly population is expected to reach 17% of the world's population by 2050, and since older people have more health problems, the demand for treatment will increase. This is in addition to a general population with more chronic diseases.

In this context, these portable ultrasound devices allow a reduction in the time spent in consultations since the doctor can do the tests at the same time and place, avoiding room changes and therefore adding convenience, something that’s especially useful for older patients who do not want to wait hours in a hospital and who often need the company of their relatives, which multiplies the problem and the need for solutions.

Added to this tailwind is the president-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to direct his efforts to improve the country's health system, thus promoting this type of device that allows an expansion of the coverage of tests while maintaining a low cost.

Competition

In this regard, Butterfly Networks stands out from its competitors. General Electric (GE) sells its Vscan Extend devices in a range from $2,995 to $4,995 with the most expensive model being the one that is comparable with the rest in this publication. Philips (PHG) for which I have been unable to obtain prices directly from the company, but some pages like Aed Superstore and Amazon list a price of $21,000 for the three Lumify devices necessary to complete the full range of tests. Butterfly Networks sells its iQ+ for $2,999 in one payment or $1,999 plus a subscription of $420/yr.

I have not found major differences in what each device does. However, as I mentioned before, in the case of the Philips Lumify, three probes are needed to perform the full range of tests because each one has its own specific applications, while the Butterfly iQ+ and GE Vscan Extend only need one (although GE uses a probe with a scanner on each side).

Something to note is that the GE Vscan Extend works somewhat differently from its peers as it does not connect directly to your smartphone but instead includes its own control with a screen, which can be a disadvantage because it needs to manufacture things that already exist and can be used more easily. Butterfly Networks and Philips have taken the best path, focusing only on what is necessary while leveraging other technologies.

GE Vscan Extend, Philips Lumify (with one probe), and Butterfly iQ+ [Source: company web pages]

The numbers don't add up

While the company says in its presentation to investors that it is disrupting an $8 billion industry, that is not entirely true, at least for the moment, since as they point out - in a less euphoric way - the portion that corresponds to handheld devices is less than 3% of the total market for ultrasound devices.

Source: Butterfly Network's investor presentation

This is important since these devices are not intended to replace the larger and more expensive ones because they simply do not have the necessary image quality so we cannot expect these devices to be the new norm, rather they are a complement.

Also, how we can read the data that was taken from General Electric, which in its presentation to investors indicates that "Imaging, Ultrasound, and LCS markets measured in equipment order $" which may differ from how this could be reflected in the company's revenue since it could lose some of these orders.

Because of this, and for more clarity, I have decided to look up what some analysts have to say about this global ultrasound equipment market and I have compiled it in the following table:

Source: Author with data from Report Linker, Market Data Forecast, and Zion Market Research ($ millions).

If we take 3% of this market as the portion of handheld devices, it would give us a potential market of $196.29 million for 2024 and if we compare it with the company's revenue expectations for that year ($334 million), it can be seen that these are much higher, and even if we remove the percentage that they expect to be wearables (10%), revenue should be $300.6 million, which is also above market projections.

Source: Butterfly Network's investor presentation

Valuation with the benefit of the doubt

If we give the company the benefit of the doubt and take its revenue expectations for the year 2024 and then use the average EBITDA/Sales margin and the EV/EBITDA multiple for the Healthcare Information and Technology industry from Aswath Damodaran's Enterprise Value Multiples by Sector US table, we can calculate the EV.

Source: Author with data from the sources previously discussed, all numbers ($) in millions.

If we compare it with the pro forma valuation of $1,457.3 million, we can see how the forecast revenue in 2024 has been taken to value the company today.

To complement my valuation, I decided to apply another method - taking the Net Margin of GE's Healthcare division - which has a good margin since a large percentage of its revenue comes from services - and applying it to the company’s expected revenue. With that I calculated the earnings per share (EPS) with an optimistic annual dilution. Then applying a high multiple of Price/Earnings ratio (P/E) to the result considering the novelty of the product and the growth that it may continue to have in the future, we have an estimated share price.

Source: Author with data from the sources previously discussed; all numbers ($) in millions, except "Share price" and "EPS."

The result shows us what we saw in the first method and this is the problem that stops me from buying this SPAC since despite being a technology with a lot of potential, its growth opportunity is already reflected in its valuation leaving investors with little or no potential upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.