In our new article on Crowdstrike (CRWD) we are going to use the SA Quant Rating tool to determine whether the stock which has been up almost 200% YTD is still a buy or not. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, any stock that has been involved in the cloud computing business or is of crucial importance to the stay-at-home economy has created a lot of buzz among millennial day traders leading to double or even triple-digit returns year to date. Crowdstrike has been one of such companies and that places a huge alert sign on our radar about the future stock price performance of the company. Our bullish thesis is built around the fact that the company has a simple security platform to increase its market share in the rapidly growing cloud security market. However, the SA Quant rating tool warns us that strong momentum and hefty trading multiples might come down to more reasonable levels in the short-run.

Cybersecurity Market Overview and SA Screener Tool

The COVID-19 pandemic environment has incentivized both SMB and large-companies to move their mission-critical operations and important data to the cloud. Our readers can find more information about underlying cloud computing-related secular trends in our previous article analyzing First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) here.

(Source: McKinsey&Company)

According to a survey conducted by McKinsey&Company, more than 80% of respondents plan to increase their workload in the public cloud in the next 3 years. However, moving your business operations to the cloud creates enormous cybersecurity-related risks as your data is not anymore in the house. Now your IT department has a couple of options to choose between private, public, or hybrid cloud solutions.

(Source: McAfee)

SAAS services are one of the easiest solutions as you are only forced to secure your data and user access, which can be easily done with a multi-level authentication or with strong encryption. On the other hand, securing public cloud solutions that are dominated by Google Cloud (GOOG), Amazon Web Services (AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (MSFT) is a bit more complicated. You basically rent Virtual Machines to gain additional computing resources but it comes down to your own choice how you structure your cloud architecture and what cybersecurity services or solutions do you really need.

For instance, Microsoft Azure already comes with default cybersecurity services like Azure Defender or Azure DDoS, which are basically firewalls for your cloud workload. Azure Defender detects and prevents using advanced machine learning any kind of malware or direct threat attempts which might be targeting your Windows OS or Linux virtual machines or any data stored on the cloud.

Now, when we know that public cloud providers give us basic cybersecurity protection of our cloud workload, an interesting question arises why do we need other cybersecurity products on top of that? For those of our readers who are a bit more familiar with cybersecurity, this question basically equals to why do we need to install additional firewalls on our windows operating system when there is a windows defender already installed in the default. In our view, the key reason might be to add additional layers of security to our operating system or to our cloud workload. If we want to secure our home, maybe we will feel a bit safer to use 10 additional locks instead of only one. For the purpose of this article, we are going to use SA Quant screener to find one of the most promising cybersecurity companies which are offering cloud security solutions.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Based on our screen, Crowdstrike might be the perfect fit and is ranked number 2 in the Systems Software industry at the moment. It has a SA Quant Rating of 4.90 combined with a bullish rating of both our fellow SA Contributors and Wall Street Analysts.

SA Quant Rating Tools

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

SA Quant Rating tool sometimes surprises us, as it gives such a strong overall quant rating to a company like Crowdstrike, which has been up more than 190% year to date. For investors, who are looking for short-term trading opportunities that might fuel them with an optimism that a present strong bullish run might persist for some time. On the other hand, more value-oriented investors might still be reluctant to invest in a stock with such an enormous market price surge year-to-date. What fascinates us about today's market is the fact, that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) owns Snowflake (SNOW) that has been up more than 50% since its IPO in September 2020. It is basically a very similar cloud-computing play like Crowdstrike.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

For instance, CRWD trades now at EV/Sales (fwd) of 41.89 or almost 10x higher than its Sector Median value and P/E Non-GAAP (fwd) 757.93 or more than 25x higher than its Sector Median value. It makes sense for the SA Quant Rating tool to give us an F Sector Relative grade for both multiples and we find investing at such high multiples might not be in the nature of 'pure-value' investing. But when we take a look at Snowflake and its EV/Sales (fwd) of 181.69 and consider the fact that Berkshire Hathaway owns it then we start to question our investing principles. Maybe a pure concept or just a perception of a "value stock" might be different now during the COVID-19 pandemic market environment than it used to be not so long time ago. We believe that the SA Quant Growth grade might give us a better understanding of why the stock has been such a great outperformer so far in 2020.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Revenue growth of approximately 85.87% y/y was exceptional in Q3 2020 and forward revenue growth remains robust at approximately 69% y/y. Based on our experience, revenue growth is everything for such high-flying tech names before they hit peak revenue potential and begin to grow at an industry-wide growth rate. Therefore reaching new customers and renewing existing customers over the next couple of quarters will be essential to justify trading multiples we described during our SA Quant Value analysis.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

We like the fact that the company has maintained its subscription share of total revenue at approximately 92% and we believe that it will fuel the future growth of the company.

The CEO of the company stated the following the Q3 2020 earnings results:

"Those were the things that were in the backdrop and I think the other - I think the biggest reason that we had overperformance in Q3 is that we executed extremely well on the record pipeline going in and so we saw customers continue to look for a security platform solution, which allowed them for easy adoption of modules and it's clear that security remains mission critical to customers wherever they are regardless of size or the industry." (Source: Q3 20 Earnings Transcript)

(Source: Investor Presentation)

In our view, Crowdstrike offers a simple solution through its Falcon platform to customers who are looking to secure their cloud workloads in the most cost-effective way. Investors should really have faith in Crowdstrike management that it can capture the cloud security market growth. The main growth catalyst is the fact that global organizations will be most likely forced to increase their IT spending on cloud-related cybersecurity services.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

According to the figure above, only 1.1% of the total Cloud IT Spend goes for cloud security, which is definitely insufficient regarding the increased cybersecurity threats most of the global companies have been facing over the last couple of years. Apparently, North Korean hackers have been targeting western pharmaceutical companies to delay the development of the COVID-19 vaccine and they are even able to target medical devices.

"The digitization of many aspects of life has thrust these questions to the fore during the pandemic, cybersecurity experts say, with hackers increasingly threatening to do physical harm to people by, for instance, attacking hospital systems and potentially delaying cancer treatments, or knocking life-sustaining devices such as ventilators offline." (Source: Wall Street Journal)

This is only one of the potential instances, how a lack of cloud security or the general cybersecurity of our healthcare facilities can put our lives at risk. Now with an expansion of 5G mobile network and industrialization 4.0 with an increased number of IoT devices and automated production lines the demand for cloud security will definitely persist over the next couple of years. That is one of the reasons why we like this stock as the company will not be forced to fight with its competition to land additional customers as there will be enough marketplace for everyone involved in the cloud security business. In addition, the company offers now a more simplified solution specially developed for the cloud which works better in practice compared to some legacy services their competitors offer like NortonLifeLock (NLOK).

"So slideware I think is a big part of the industry unfortunately and when customers actually go through the testing process and we called out a few of them in this earnings call, the stuff doesn't work in the lab, it's hard to get rolled out it, incompatibility issues and you can't just add marketing dollars to a legacy technology and hope it works, right, which is the reason why we started from scratch, born in the cloud, delivering from the cloud when we built CrowdStrike." (Source: Q3 20 Earnings Transcript)

In addition to revenue growth, the company has also achieved a very high levered FCF and operating cash flow growth. However, given the early stage of the company where the company must invest most of its free cash flow into Sales & Marketing initiatives to land new customers, we don't find those metrics of the most crucial importance.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In terms of profitability, CRWD has one of the highest gross profit margins in the industry - 72.92% versus the sector median of 47.49%. The software industry is one of the few industries which is labeled by a very high gross profit margin as COGS are basically minimal. That is why we like to invest in software companies as they can allocate most of their earned revenue into higher Sales & Marketing campaigns to land new customers and scale their businesses.

"In terms of gross margins, yeah, we were very pleased with our gross margins that we achieved in Q3. In terms of outlook, we don't really explicitly to gross margin - we don't guide specifically to gross margin, but you can make inferences based on the guidance we did provide and generally speaking, you can see some seasonality in our services business, if there is a quarter with a lot of holidays, obviously, both revenue and gross margin dollars would go down." (Source: Q3 20 Earnings Transcript)

Given that the CEO of the company cannot really estimate what will the gross margin look like over the coming quarters, we would like to compare gross profit margin to one of the largest cybersecurity companies - Palo Alto (PANW) to have a better perspective.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

According to the figure above, Crowdstrike has a gross profit margin of approximately 73% vs 70% of Palo Alto. Later has experienced a steady gross margin in the range of 70% - 75% over the last couple of years, while Crowdstrike has increased its gross margin from roughly 35% to more than 70% between 2016 - 2020. We believe that Crowdstrike will most likely have a gross margin in the range of 70% - 75% once the company reaches its maturity as was the case with Palo Alto. Other margins like EBIT and Net Income margins, might not be so important at this stage of the company as it still grows at a rapid pace.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

However, once the company begins to grow more moderately we believe that the net income margin will most likely look something similar to the one of Palo Alto on the chart above. It really comes down to what will be the capital allocation preference of Crowdstrike's management whether to aggressively expand or to pursue profits and reward shareholders with dividends.

Performance Analysis

For our performance analysis, we would like to compare our company to the remaining top 5 software names including Microsoft (MSFT), Palo Alto (PANW), Xperi (XPER), and A 10 Networks (ATEN), which popped out in our SA Quant related screener.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

According to the figure above, CRWD has been the greatest outperformer over the last year, as other companies have managed to make a total return of less than 40%. Now let's expand this performance analysis, to a broader S&P 500 market index (SPY), the largest cybersecurity-related ETF on the market - ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) and the general Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK).

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Like was the case with our previous performance analysis, all of the mentioned ETFs above have failed to outperform CRWD by a wide margin. Whenever we experience a stock with such a strong market price momentum as has been the case with Crowdstrike in 2020, we like to use technical analysis to determine future entry or exit points.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha uses a very sophisticated moving averages tool, which helps investors to determine both short-term and long-term trending simple moving averages or SMA. According to the figure above, both 100 and 200 SMA give us solid long-term entry points in the case the stock price falls down unexpectedly without any kind of fundamental drivers. For instance, we see as a major near term trading risk potential profit-taking of major institutional investors in strong cyclical stocks over the coming weeks as we approach the year-end. Shall that actually happen, then Crowdstrike price might fall to as low as the current SMA (200) level of $100. In that case, more contrarian oriented investors might purchase the stock at this price as fundamentals and key growth drivers of the company still remain intact. In addition, short-term investors might be looking for any kind of 10-50 SMA crossovers as they point out a potential trend reversal. For instance, if a 10 SMA crosses a 50 SMA then it creates a bullish signal, which was the case of this stock at the end of November 2020. Another very practical technical indicator is RSI (14), which has been very useful in the case of CRWD.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

According to the figure above, the stock price has increased once the RSI indicator has reached a bottom near the undersold condition of less than 30 as we have depicted with yellow points. To sum it up, we recommend our short-term oriented readers out there to look for potential trading opportunities where there is a present bullish short-term moving average crossover combined with an undersold RSI (14) value.

Wall Street Estimates

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Based on SA data, 9 out of 20 Wall Street analysts are very bullish about the future performance of the stock. As of 12/04/2020, the stock has a consensus price target of $179.95 over the next 12 months, which makes up an approximately 8% upside potential. In our view, that showcases the fact that the market valuation of the company has almost reached its full potential in the short-run. Therefore investors should expect that the recent bubble type bull-run might cool down in the near future.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha does an excellent job to present monthly historical ratings of Wall Street analysts, which could give us a better insight into how analysts have changed their view of the company throughout the year. Entering the pandemic more than 30% of analysts have placed a neutral rating about the company, which showcases some of their concern about the market valuation of the company at the time. During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some analysts have changed their neutral or bullish rating into a bearish rating. Nevertheless, approximately 75% of Wall Street analysts have placed a bullish or better rating in May 2020, primarily driven by the increased transition of both SMBs and large corporations to the cloud to deal with the business and operational challenges of the pandemic environment.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

This is also reflected in the chart above, as Wall Street analysts have revised their FY 21, 22, 23, and 24 revenue estimates upward over the last month, three months, and six months as well. If we take a look into an FY 2022 revenue estimate they have revised it upward for roughly 26% over the last 6 months, and now anticipate YoY revenue growth of approximately 40%. We would like to warn our readers that a lot of things can happen over the next 24 months and we are not sure how the post- COVID-19 pandemic might look like. Therefore the company might not face a favorable market dynamic and secular trends as it did so far in 2020. Nevertheless, the CEO of the company remains confident that the company should be able to meet very optimistic Wall Street analysts' estimates over the next couple of years.

Q: Tal Liani And are you concerned of COVID uplift to the numbers this year that may create a difficult comp for next year or was not - this was not a big driver? A: George Kurtz So, for us, we think about COVID as more of a catalyst to the acceleration to the digital security transformation. I think a lot of folks and a lot of companies have purchased their laptops to work from home in prior quarters and we're through that and so now we're seeing this kind of steady state of acceleration continuing into the future with respect to demand for cloud products and digital transformation. That's how we see it overall as the broad-based strength continues and so that's how we think about the future. (Source: Q3 20 Earnings Transcript)

Conclusion

SA Quant Rating analysis offers us a very useful tool to determine the most important basic fundamental and technical factors, so we can better position our outlook over the future stock performance of the company. CRWD has a very strong SA Quant rating in momentum, and Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about the future stock performance of the company. However, we are not that confident to solely rely on the momentum of the company. Therefore a very weak SA Quant value rating warns us about the present market valuation of the company. As we have described in our cloud security market overview, we remain confident about the expansive market opportunity Crowdstrike has in a particular niche segment. But we cannot neglect hefty market multiples therefore we would definitely look for potential buy-the-dip opportunities in the short-run.

In terms of key risks, we see them as the following: (1) a potential general stock market sell-off in the case of the rigorous second wave of lockdown restrictions in the U.S., (2) weaker than expected Q4 20 earnings results, (3) major cloud providers like Amazon or Microsoft might build an almost identical cloud security solution like Falcon, which could destroy the competitive moat of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore, readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.