Cadence Design Systems, Inc.: Investment Thesis

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) is financially strong, with solid cash flows from products and services, and a net cash position. Shareholder returns over the last six years have been excellent, one might even say fabulous. My main concerns with Cadence Design relate to slowing EPS growth rate, based on SA analysts' consensus estimates, an excessively high P/E multiple, no longer justified by forward growth estimates, and a "leaky equity bucket," as explained in detail below. Cadence Design is not considered a buy at current share price of $119.02.

Before going further, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

I will first take a look backward, before looking in detail at the prospects for an investment in shares of Cadence Design .

Cadence Design : Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 1 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Cadence Design shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 1

Table 1 shows returns have been excellent for eight different investors buying shares in Cadence Design over the last six years. Returns range from average 35.8% per year to 71.6% per year. The rates of return in Table 4 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to fourth quarter 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. Also note, Cadence Design does not currently pay a dividend. So, the only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in Cadence Design shares is through an increase in the share price above the buy price. A significant portion of the growth in share price has occurred since end of 2018, when the share price was $43.48, $75.54 below the current share price of $119.02. Around $50 of that $75.54 increase has occurred since end of 2019.

Checking Cadence Design's "Equity Bucket"

Table 2.1 Cadence Design Group Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Period Jan. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2020 (3.75 years)

Table 2.1 shows Cadence Design has increased net assets used in operations by $819 million and cash net of debt by $835 million, over the last 3.75 years. The increases were funded by a $1,654 million increase in equity. The large amounts spent for research and development have been expensed against net income, so any potential value is not included in the increase in net assets (but see comment on R&D further below). The $1,654 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.75 years is analyzed in Table 2.2 below.

Table 2.2 Cadence Design Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of, or other reductions in equity, do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this is of concern with Cadence Design, as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 2.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to September 30, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.75-year period totals to a profit of $2,077 million, equivalent to a diluted net income per share of $7.41.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $121 million of net expense regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Cadence Design. These adjustments increase reported non-GAAP EPS over the 3.75-year period by $121 million ($0.43) per share. This $121 million can be further analyzed into a tax benefit of $576 million and excluded costs and expenses of $696 million. The majority of this $696 million relates to the exclusion of stock compensation expense from the calculation of non-GAAP earnings. The appropriateness of such exclusion is discussed in more detail further below.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Also included here are some adjustments to reflect adoption of new accounting standards. For Cadence Design, these items were positive $75 million and increased EPS by $0.27 over the 3.75-year period.

The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $529 million ($1.89 EPS effect) over the 3.75-year period. Stock awards over the 3.75 year period resulted in 17.2 million shares issued to staff. But, as with many corporations, Cadence Designs excludes stock compensation expense from its reported non-GAAP results. Furthermore, over the 3.75-year period, Cadence Designs mostly offset the shares issued to staff by repurchasing 16.4 million shares at a cost of $906 million. So the true cost of stock compensation was over $906 million. This excluded stock compensation expense is equivalent to nearly 50% of reported non-GAAP EPS over the 3.75 years, so in accounting terms, it is a material overstatement of results. This is not a matter unique to Cadence Design. This Ernst & Young publication on Returning capital to shareholders, expresses a similar concern:

Companies seek to offset executive compensation dilution. Buybacks can replace the shares or fund the options that companies award as compensation. A director recently cautioned that this practice could cause companies to inadvertently increase the cost of executive compensation plans: “If we are using hard dollars to offset stock dilution, we should treat those hard dollars as a compensation expense. Otherwise we are not recognizing what we are actually spending to compensate our people."

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.75-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $7.41 ($2,077 million) has decreased to $1,654 million, $5.90 per share. Cadence Design has a "leaky equity bucket" and over the last 3.75 years $1.51, ~20% of earnings, have leaked out, with no benefit to shareholders.

Cadence Design's Growth Prospects

Figure 1 below, from Cadence Design's FY2019 10-K provides a snapshot of Cadence Design's business.

Figure 1

Also from the FY 2019 10-K,

We enable our customers to design electronic products. Our products and services are designed to give our customers a competitive edge in their development of electronic systems, integrated circuits (“ICs”), electronic devices and increasingly sophisticated manufactured products. Our products and services do this by optimizing performance, minimizing power consumption, shortening the time to bring our customers’ products to market and reducing their design, development and manufacturing costs. Our customers create and sell electronic products at differing levels of completeness. Our electronic systems customers deliver entire devices, such as smartphones, laptop computers, gaming systems, automobiles and autonomous driving systems, servers, cloud datacenter infrastructure, artificial intelligence (“AI”) systems, aerospace and defense, medical equipment and networking products. These systems companies internally develop, or externally purchase, the sub-components for their products, including printed circuit boards (“PCBs”), which interconnect all the hardware components, ICs, which are often referred to as computer chips, and software at various levels which runs on the hardware. Our semiconductor customers deliver ICs, which include subcategories such as memory chips, systems-on-chip (“SoCs”), analog chips, processors and other types of chips... Our strategy, which we call Intelligent System Design™, provides the technologies necessary for our customers to develop and optimize a complete and functional electronic product.

All of that sounds great for growth, and growth has been good as reflected in EPS and share price growth per Table 3 below.

Table 3

Table 3 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2024 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS and EPS and DPS growth rates. Table 3 (lines 22 and 23) shows, for 2019 to 2022, average yearly EPS growth rate was 21.87%, and share price growth was 40.11%. No doubt the higher share price growth was driven by anticipation of continuing high EPS growth. But SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates show growth rate of only 12.2% for 2019 to 2023. To gain an idea of the impact of this anticipated slow down in EPS growth rate, I have set a target of 7% return for buying at current share price and holding through end of 2023. The table shows to achieve the 7% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Dec. 7, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2023, is 6.85% (line 41). Table 4 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7% total return.

Targeting a 7% Return

Table 4

Table 4 provides comparative data for Cadence Design, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, from buying at closing share price on Dec. 7, 2020, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 4 are as follows:

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7% rate of return through end of 2023.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7% return. For Cadence Design, the P/E ratio at buy date can decrease by 11.7% through end of 2023 and the 7% return will still be achieved. A 11.1% decrease in P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For Cadence Design, the share price would need to increase by $76.45 from $69.36 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $145.81 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $145.81, the targeted 7% rate of return would be achieved. For Cadence Design, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested

= $69.36*(1+12.2%)^4 = $109.91

(B) Change in share price due change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio)

= $109.91*(1+32.7%) = $145.81

The increase of $40.55 ($109.91 minus $69.36) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase, the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The increase of $35.90 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($145.81 minus $109.91) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, I would normally look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. However, Cadence Design has gone through a strong growth phase, and using elevated historical P/E ratios will not necessarily be a sound guide as to potential future P/E ratios. Instead, I look back to Table 3 (line 63) to see the projected P/E ratio at end of 2023, consistent with targeting a 7% rate of return, is 42.02. This compares with a P/E ratio of 31.67 at end of 2019 (see Table 3, line 56). This P/E ratio of 31.67 was at a time of far higher EPS growth rates than are currently estimated by analysts through end of 2023. The only way the projected P/E ratio of 40.22 at end of 2023 can come down to more acceptable levels, is for EPS to substantially exceed analysts estimates, or for the share price at 2023 to be lower than the projected $145.81. And if the share price at end of 2023 is below $145.81 the targeted 7% rate of return will not be achieved.

Cadence Design Research and Development Expense

I believe it would be remiss of me if I did not touch on Cadence Design R&D expenditure, in the context of underlying profit. In a recent article, "Incyte: Wait No More - Time To Buy," I separated out the R&D aspects of the business from the business of exploitation of approved products to show the underlying profit from approved products. Although Cadence Design spends large amounts on R&D each year, I believe the situation is quite different to Incyte. Incyte R&D targets the development of new products. Cadence Design R&D is aimed at keeping existing products and services relevant to an ever changing marketplace. Excerpts from the FY 2019 10-K:

The development of electronic products, or their sub-components, is complex and requires many engineers using our solutions with specialized knowledge and skill. The rate of technical innovation in electronics is swift, long driven by a concept known as Moore’s Law, which more than 50 years ago predicted that the complexity of ICs would double about every 24 months. and Underlying the requirements within any particular vertical market sector is the availability of rapidly improving IC manufacturing technology. In order for our customers to take advantage of such advancements, some of our products must first be developed to exploit new manufacturing capabilities. This dependency means that we must invest significantly in product research and development (“R&D”) to keep pace with the latest manufacturing technology. The demand for new IC manufacturing technology directly impacts the demand for our newest products.

Cadence Design: Summary and conclusions

Cadence Design has a suite of products supporting technology-based businesses that should be expected to show continuing growth in the future. Anticipation of continuation of high EPS growth rates of the last few years has likely caused the share price to get ahead of itself, so to speak. Based on SA analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, growth in EPS is likely to remain solid, but well below the rates of the past few years. On this basis, I expect there will likely be a contraction of the P/E multiple, limiting returns to low single digits at best.

