CalAmp will report earnings on December 17, following a rare spike in the stock price since the start of last month.

Connected device vendor CalAmp (CAMP) has just announced its fiscal third quarter 2021 earnings date, to take place on December 17. The report will follow what has been the first undisputed display of investor optimism since May 2020: shares have been up nearly 40% since the start of November, lavishly beating the S&P 500's (SPY) 13% gain over the same period.

Traditionally used to seeing post-earning selloffs, CalAmp will need to deliver the goods in a couple of weeks to allow for continued share price momentum. In this article, I look at what I believe will be some of the most important topics of conversation on earnings day.

What to keep an eye on

Starting with expectations, analysts project revenues to dip 14% YOY. If confirmed, this would be CalAmp's worst quarter of sales in the past five years at least, lagging even the company's disastrous fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS consensus estimates are set at two cents, which would represent one of the worst bottom-line results in recent history.

I believe that the "quality" of CalAmp's financial results will matter more than the headline numbers, i.e. the nuance hidden beneath revenues and net earnings. In this regard, I will parse out the top-line results into three buckets for analysis: (1) software and subscriptions, (2) Caterpillar (CAT), and (3) other product/telematics systems.

The first is CalAmp's crown jewel and the piece of the business that I argued a year and a half ago could make the company worth $20/share, under the right circumstances. A hiccup in the growth engine, one that I find unlikely to happen this time, could be disastrous for investor sentiment. Keep in mind that CalAmp's long-term goal of deriving 40% of its revenues from software and subscription has already been reached (see chart below).

Caterpillar, the company's number one client at more than 10% of revenues, is always an important topic of conversation. Budget constraints in the past have caused CalAmp's financial results to wobble and the stock price to dip. But at least judging by recent trends, this account seems to be in a good place.

Lastly, the more fragile end of the business is the one that, in my view, has the highest chance of derailing the quarter for the connected devices company. Telematics, a business that CalAmp has been trying to soft-land, has been on a steady decline. COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the gears, causing the most damage to the small- and mid-sized vertical. Better news regarding CalAmp's "weakest link" could be well received by investors.

Lastly, margins and cash flow will also be worth monitoring, with the latter having looked healthy in the most recent quarter. The current year has not been good for the former, and the old EBITDA margin target of 20% seems far from reach. Early signs of recovery here could be a very positive development.

Finally, a buy?

For someone who had previously lamented a lack of investor enthusiasm and share price traction, I cannot complain about CAMP in the last couple of months. The company's decent fundamentals and compelling growth opportunities have finally met some market appreciation, probably supported by macro-level support for cyclical and smaller-cap stocks.

The flip side, of course, is that valuations have started to head higher very quickly. A next-year P/E multiple of nearly 24x has gone from a low of about 17x to its highest point since the start of the COVID-19 crisis (see chart below). Thinking of CAMP as the value play that it could have been earlier in 2020 has started to make less sense.

Yet, I remain cautiously optimistic about this stock, which is why I step into "bullish" territory once again at what could be an inflection point for the company: business model transition from equipment to services, a potential 4G upgrade cycle breathing some life into the telematics business, and the end of the global pandemic in 2021.

Still, I think a barbell approach makes more sense for those willing to risk some capital on CAMP. That is, investing primarily in safe assets and adding very small exposure to more speculative and volatile names like this.

