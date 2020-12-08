Beware: Sharp Shortfall In November Employment Is A Yellow Caution

Wages may actually decline as workers no longer have commuting, dry-cleaning, and business wardrobe expenses. That exacerbates the risk of dis- and deflation we have long feared. A liquidity trap on the horizon?

We think habits adopted in the pandemic may carry over and cause businesses and individuals to re-think how they do things. That means more "work from home," more cooking and less dining/entertainment.

The implications for retail real estate are frightening. If retail stores fail, look for some landlords to fail, too. Worse, look for huge write-downs of bank loan portfolios.

The November jobs report printed at just 245,000 new jobs, sharply lower than the consensus estimate of 469,000 jobs.

Revisions for September (+39,000) and October (-28,000) netted an additional 11,000 jobs. Monthly, 3-month and 6-month average jobs printed as follows:

Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from Friday’s jobs report and historic data.

Friday's report sharply reduced the average of three-month and six months average employment, a trend we track as an indicator of the relative strength of the economy.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November ticked down 20 bps to 6.7% from 6.9% in October, but is still 3.2 percentage points worse than the comparable month last year. That said, the lower unemployment rate needs to be considered in light of the decline in the labor participation rate. That labor participation rate ticked down from 61.7 to 61.5% month-on-month, and down 170 bps, from 63.2 from last year. The workforce decreased by 400,000 but continues to be lower than last year, with 3,880,000 fewer workers in the workforce than last year.

The seasonally adjusted U-6 Unemployment, at 12.0%, down 0.1percentage points from last month’s 12.1%, but still up 5.2 percentage points from last year.

Nominal year-on-year average weekly wages increased by 5.9%, at a rate of three percentage points higher than inflation. Real wages increased by 4.2%, assuming the Trimmed Mean Annual PCE inflation rate of 1.7%. Month-on-month, nominal average weekly wages increased slightly by about $3.13. Average weekly hours, were unchanged, month-on-month. Hours were up half an hour, year-on-year, from 2019.

Analysis: Details and Outlook

The pandemic disturbed what had been a mostly optimistic economy. While the situation had been improving, a surge in recent cases has caused ongoing and discernible fear among the elderly and those with comorbidities, as well as parents and teachers. "Lockdowns" in the face of growing COVID-19 cases further exacerbate economic growth. News that COVID-19 vaccinations could begin as early as this month for the highly vulnerable should increase consumer confidence, notwithstanding fears of a “Dark Winter” as we face the second wave.

But we remain in a blind spot for the time being and we remain circumspect. Everything will depend on the execution of the plan to go from “vaccine” to “vaccinations,” as well as the outcome of the special election in Georgia early next year. That race could maintain divided government, with the Senate Republican and the House Democrat. We continue to have two overriding central economic concerns from COVID-19:

Negative interest rates and deflation: The 10-year has been improving as the economy moves out of COVID-19, but it is still printing below 1.0%. Meanwhile, the trimmed mean core inflation printed at an annual rate of 1.7% so bond investors are effectively paying for the safety of Treasury bonds. In the summer months, PCE inflation, but including food and fuel, ranged as high as 6%, causing the Fed to revise its inflation expectations from “achieving” 2% to “averaging” 2%. The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, PCE inflation ex-Food and Fuel, printed at just 0.6% for October, following bursts of 2.3% and 2.1 % in July and August, respectively. We see disinflation as a material risk. Japan is already in deflation and expects to remain there for some years and there is some contagion in the rest of Asia. We fear the Japan model and do not see our way out of the deflationary woods just yet, particularly given the number of small business failures that have occurred and are likely to continue in the “second wave.” We sense from Chairman Powell’s statements that he and his colleagues fear a liquidity trap, although they have yet to come out and say so insofar as we know. Supply side: There’s some concern suppliers will likely be unable to meet their demand in the aftermath of COVID19. The November ISM Manufacturing report customer inventories are “too low,” but supplier inventories are growing, albeit slower. Inflation will be volatile until market inventories settle.

Other important elements of the ISM manufacturing PMI are as follows:

Index Nov Oct ∆ Direction Rate of Change Trend* (Months) Manufacturing PMI® 57.5 59.3 -1.8 Growing Slower 6 New Orders 65.1 67.9 -2.8 Growing Slower 6 Production 60.8 63.0 -2.2 Growing Slower 6 Employment 48.4 53.2 -4.8 Contracting From Growing 1 Supplier Deliveries 61.7 60.5 +1.2 Slowing Faster 13 Inventories 51.2 51.9 -0.7 Growing Slower 2 Customers’ Inventories 36.3 36.7 -0.4 Too Low Faster 50 Prices 65.4 65.5 -0.1 Increasing Slower 6 Backlog of Orders 56.9 55.7 +1.2 Growing Faster 5 New Export Orders 57.8 55.7 +2.1 Growing Faster 5 Imports 55.1 58.1 -3.0 Growing Slower 5 OVERALL ECONOMY Growing Slower 7 Manufacturing Sector Growing Slower 6

Source: Institute for Supply Management

The contracting customer inventories might, possibly, have a favorable effect in boosting manufacturing in this and later quarters, as prognosticated by presidential Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow earlier this year, but we continue to believe it as a reading that goods were not moving and that they are moving now, as illustrated in this schedule of Inventory to Sales. We also presume a considerable decline in a disposable income among lower-income workers who cannot work remotely, who were laid off, etc. Accordingly, we assume no big burst in manufacturing. (That may account for the 70bps decline in supplier inventories as well.) Instead, we see inventory orders remaining relatively flat on and after the recovery.

Service-related businesses that have “battened down the hatches” against COVID-19 resulted in the lower productivity we predicted at the start of the pandemic. Now, that productivity is returning, with 2020Q3 growing 4.9% and a mostly favorable services report.

3. Demand side: It’s not clear we are past the disinflation – and even deflation - we saw at the height of the pandemic, particularly as state governments start to endure a “second wave.” That could be troubling for heavily leveraged companies where cash flow may require debt restructuring. Japan is expecting moderate deflation for the next few years. The Fed’s preferred index of inflation, Real PCE, printed at 0.0, month-on-month in October and just 1.4%, YoY. Continued low oil prices, while somewhat better, have shuttered many fracking operations, causing layoffs of well-paying jobs that have been reflected in the pre-COVID-19 jobs report.

Our concerns on defaults because of disinflation or deflation now extends to defaults on both foreign and domestic loans. A number of bankruptcies have already struck some US household names, mostly in the consumer discretionary and travel industries. We note that the Fed banned stock buybacks by the banks, ostensibly in fear of a second wave of COVID-19, but we think there’s more to the story, like bulking up their balance sheets in anticipation of additional defaults.

China owes American, European, and British banks and other creditors, including Asian/Chinese investment funds. Our long-standing concerns about the rollover of dollar, euro, and pound-denominated offshore corporate foreign currency bonds – concerns we’ve had since at least January of 2019 - were merely exacerbated by the COVID-19 virus, as roll-overs of both Chinese and other creditors debts will be much more difficult in the foreseeable future. That said, weakness in the dollar over the last few months, and likely to continue into the future because of the Fed actions recently announced, has slightly ameliorated some of that concern.

Stimulus and More

There has been some additional fiscal stimulus from the implementation of the president’s executive order to defer payroll taxes on lower- and middle-income taxpayers.

We’re deeply disappointed that the Red/Blue divide on Capitol Hill continues to obstruct additional fiscal stimulus, though circumstances seem better for the “skinny deal” than before the election. Small businesses are literally collapsing as I write this. Airline layoffs have already occurred and could be exacerbated in coming weeks. Disney (NYSE:DIS) has laid off tens of thousands of workers. Small and medium-sized businesses that have survived this long are unlikely to survive much longer without additional aid. (Some were in trouble before the pandemic and are now unable to obtain the loans from the first stimulus package; they’re likely insolvent by now.)

Events since the atrocious killing of George Floyd and subsequently have accentuated and exacerbated a wider socio-economic divide that will almost certainly require higher wages for low-skill jobs, higher taxes, and regulatory enhancements, many of which were promised by PEOTUS Biden. Democrats and Republicans have both adopted a more populist agenda, but with widely divergent means to arrive at populist goals.

We’re of the view that pensions in many states are horribly underfunded, as we discussed here and also over-extended in their debt. Leader McConnell has offered to pass legislation that would allow states to declare bankruptcy, moving control of states’ budgets to federal bankruptcy courts, where pensioners traditionally would likely take a “haircut,” if the courts hold to tradition. But bondholders would take a far worse hit. We have therefore recommended investors to step back from muni bond ETFs and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO). We expect the “Red” and “Blue” stimulus negotiators will “split the difference” by funding some of the pension shortfalls, but insisting that states adopt the same low single digit discount rates as private pensions, as we described here. Doing so would cause a more transparent assessment of actual municipal finances, some of which are now dangerously opaque.

The US Economy

As we explained in our 2020Q3 GDP report, the “V”-shaped recovery was merely a return to pre-pandemic levels, but the “L”-shaped... um... “recovery” we predicted may be shorter than we originally estimated, depending on the course of the COVID-19 virus during the upcoming “Dark Winter”; indeed, it could become a “U”-shaped recovery for reasons we explained here.

Let's look at our exclusive schedule of jobs creation by average weekly wages for the July jobs report:

Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for November, 2020.

The number of people employed in November was 149,732,000 down 74,000 from October, but down 8,804,000 from the same period last year. Some 160,467,000 individuals were in the workforce, down 400,000 from last month and down 3,880,000 from last year. The labor participation rate fell 20 bps to 61.5% from last month’s 61.7% but was down 170 bps from the 63.2% of last year.

As we review economic data, please take note that the COVID-19 virus first became mainstream in the USA after December and only fully bloomed in March and that economic statistics reportage can be months behind. Data reporting for October and November, where it is available, is a far better indicator of the effect of the ongoing effect of virus on the US economy - and whether we are emerging from its ill effects - than more lagging data from earlier months.

Later data is always better, particularly for prognostications about the future of the economy. Nevertheless, there are new challenges arising with the “second wave” that has just commenced remain to be seen. Investors should also keep in mind that apparently “stellar” movements in their own right are, in most instances, merely a partial restoration of the status quo before COVID-19 hit. Such movements aren’t “growth,” per se, if one buys into the Broken Windows Fallacy.

We saw this in 2020Q3 GDP data which was, at the end of the day, merely a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Geopolitical Concerns

Eurozone GDP for 2020Q3 in recent flash reports, printed up 12.7%, from down 11.8% in Q2. EU27 grew 12.1%, following on a decline of 11.4% in 2020Q2. The Chinese Bureau of National Statistics data set is reported as “insecure” by our firewalls and we do not access it. News reports put the growth at a purported 4.9% after reporting an increase of 3.2% in 2020Q3. China data reporting has always been opaque under the CCP and is often exaggerated as part of state propaganda.

Japan’s 2020Q3 GDP printed at 5.0%. Nearly all the geopolitical considerations we ordinarily address in our monthly jobs report have been starkly overshadowed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, there are considerations we addressed in our discussion of 2020Q3 GDP.

Events that merit especially significant notice and which will affect investors’ portfolios will be addressed as separate articles on Seeking Alpha when they appear to be imminent or within a day or two after they occur.

Oil and Fuel Pricing

Fuel prices continued above the $2.00 per gallon threshold in November, at $2..200, down 2.14% from October. Gasoline prices are 18.31% lower than last year.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices continue to be battered by Russian and Saudi efforts to knock out US fracking, as well as COVID-19. With less fracking, and Winter coming on, the price per bbl rose 21.57% from last month as of Friday, and are 18.21% higher than the same time last year.

Other Macro Data

The JOLTS survey for September, the latest available data, released November 10th, showed 84,000 more job openings than August, but 610,000 fewer jobs than had been created in September 2019. Total separations decreased from 4.689 million to just 4.664 million, but also down from 5.739 million last year.

Advance U.S. retail and food services sales for October (which is adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes), released November 17th, was $553.3 billion, an increase of 0.3 percent (± 0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 5.7 percent (± 0.7 percent) above October 2019.

New orders for manufactured durable goods for October, released November 25th, increased $3.0 billion or 1.3 percent to $240.8

The TSI for July, printed at 0.8%, continuing the return off the sharp decline from the height of the pandemic.

Debt service as a percentage of household debt was moving up again before the COVID-19 crisis hit. It actually fell in 2020Q1, presumably as credit card debt dropped as shopping did. We were heartened that people are taking home more cash from the 2017 tax cut, so that debt service accounted for a lesser percentage of disposable income. Data for 2019Q2 showed debt service as a percentage of disposable income at 8.69 the lowest level since records started being kept 40 years ago. It ran over 13% prior to the Great Recession. See the chart below

As we had anticipated in June, M-2 velocity cratered to the lowest level in history with 2020Q2 GDP, given the Fed having opened the monetary spigot fully and the cratering of the economy from COVID-19. It has picked up somewhat as the economy starts to recover. See the chart below.

We note these other macro developments since our October jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for September, reported November 6th, showed sales up 0.1% month-on-month, but down 2.3% year-on-year. Inventories were up 0.4%, month-on-month, and down 3.9% from last year. The September inventory to sales ratio was 1.31 month on month, down from 1.33 last year. The August data will not be released until October 9 th .

. Building permits for October, released November 18th, were unchanged from the prior month but up 2.8% from last year. Housing starts increased 4.9 % month-on-month and up 14.2% year-on-year.

Personal Income & Outlays for October, released November 25 th , showed disposable personal income was down 0.8 %, month-on-month, in current dollars, and also down 0.8% in chained 2012 dollars.

, showed disposable personal income was down 0.8 %, month-on-month, in current dollars, and also down 0.8% in chained 2012 dollars. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for October was up 0.5% in current dollars and also 0.5% in chained 2012 dollars.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism , released November 10 th , dropped 9.4% points, to 50 in a survey conducted after the election. (This is below the threshold of 50 that indicates expected growth.)

, dropped 9.4% points, to 50 in a survey conducted after the election. (This is below the threshold of 50 that indicates expected growth.) Nonfarm Labor productivity in 2020Q3, increased 4.9% as output increased 43.5% and hours worked 36.8% while average unit costs increased 9.1%. The next release is due next week.

Fed Measures

The Fed has made clear that it will be at the ready to maintain liquidity in the markets.

The yield curve has happily widened, albeit at sharply reduced overall rates, given the Fed’s emergency actions. We started 2018 with a spread of the 3-Month/10-year yield curve two of nearly 102 bps, just half the 200 or so bps that started 2017. As of last Thursday, the 3-Month/10-year yield curve was separated by 84 bps.

GDP predictions remain extraordinarily difficult in the current environment as the quantum of economic change has been so volatile, measured in multiple percentage points instead of tens of basis points. Not knowing the outcome of the pandemic, or the consequences of re-opening, our estimate requires a much wider range of values than our usual 30 to 50 bps. We believe 2020Q4 to print at 2%.

Investment Summary

Outperform : Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition as well as pandemic market growth that will likely continue thereafter, and consumer discretionary in the higher- and luxury-end segment. Longer-term investors might leg into well-capitalized higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017 on consideration of Left-leaning social justice initiatives of the new administration, particularly as they align with Republican urban redevelopment. We continue to believe CHF is a safe-haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty we discussed above and may likely be a better alternative than Gold. That said, we are concerned Treasury may label Switzerland a currency manipulator. We’ve always been wary of Gold as a volatile commodity that may be an overrated “safe haven.” Consumer staples are also a sensible hedge for “black swan” events. “From home” stocks for both work and entertainment are likely to continue growth, even as the pandemic hopefully fails. We foresee a fundamental “re-think” of the way companies and individuals will go about their lives in the post-pandemic world.

Perform : Consumer discretionary and retail across middle-market and low-end sectors; energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; healthcare; and currencies of developing nations such as INR, as well as the GBP and EUR, particularly as the USD declines.

Underperform: Financials, particularly those middle market and local banks with a large commercial real estate portfolio; tech, which has been the "go-to" investment for funds on speculation; heavily-leveraged REITs; the asset-light hospitality sector on speculation of declining GDP and COVID-19; especially lower end hospitality as US consumer confidence and lower fuel costs allow domestic travelers to "trade up" to the lower end of luxury brands (for example, lower-end Marriott (MAR) brands, like Fairfield, from a Choice Hotels (CHH) brand); airlines, again on COVID-19; and technology; lower-end, lower-quality QSRs (e.g., MCD, DPZ, YUM, etc.) on greater US delivery competition by their higher-end counterparts; municipal bond funds and bond fund insurers on speculation of bankruptcies. Overall, we see the markets as overvalued now and gaining most of their momentum from Fed policy as it desperately tries to avoid the US economy from disinflation and, eventually, deflation and a liquidity trap. The fiscal response to the economy in the next three to six months will be critical.

: Consumer discretionary and retail across middle-market and low-end sectors; energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; healthcare; and currencies of developing nations such as INR, as well as the GBP and EUR, particularly as the USD declines. Underperform: Financials, particularly those middle market and local banks with a large commercial real estate portfolio; tech, which has been the “go-to” investment for funds on speculation; heavily-leveraged REITs; the asset-light hospitality sector on speculation of declining GDP and COVID-19; especially lower end hospitality as US consumer confidence and lower fuel costs allow domestic travelers to "trade up" to the lower end of luxury brands (for example, lower-end Marriott (MAR) brands, like Fairfield, from a Choice Hotels (CHH) brand); airlines, again on COVID-19; and technology; lower-end, lower-quality QSRs (e.g., MCD, DPZ, YUM, etc.) on greater US delivery competition by their higher-end counterparts; municipal bond funds and bond fund insurers on speculation of bankruptcies. Overall, we see the markets as overvalued now and gaining most of their momentum from Fed policy as it desperately tries to avoid the US economy from disinflation and, eventually, deflation and a liquidity trap. The fiscal response to the economy in the next three to six months will be critical.

