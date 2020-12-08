Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome GSN Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Corporate bonds have an important role to play in an investor’s portfolio for a number of reasons including lower volatility, income (which can either be consumed or re-invested) and as a way to preserve capital to re-invest in better opportunities. Buying individual bonds can be more complicated and more expensive than buying stocks for a number of reasons, so ETFs are often a great choice for individual investors. All that being said, because low interest rates have pushed bond prices up and interest yields down, investors should avoid long-term corporate bonds such as those found in the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) in favor of shorter duration bonds.

1. VCLT is a well-constructed ETF of high quality bonds

As you can see from the chart provided by Vanguard, almost 90% of the fund’s bonds are rated either A or Baa and 60% mature in 20-30 years with 30% maturing in 10-20 years:

It’s tough to make predictions about what kind of companies will still be creditworthy in 20-30 years, so it’s good that VCLT is concentrated in higher-quality names with more exposure to industrial and utility stocks. One thing about holding a large number of bonds in an ETF is that if a company’s credit rating deteriorates, the ETF manager should be expected to do a better job than an individual investor to make the decision to sell at a loss and re-invest the proceeds.

So all this is to say that up to this point, if I had to choose a long-term corporate bond fund to invest in, I might choose VCLT. Vanguard’s famously low fees are also very important to the returns in an asset class where the returns can be low to begin with. As Vanguard shows:

If your $10,000 investment yielding 3% earns $300.00 for ten years, then the total income on this bond portfolio would only be $3,000.00, so saving $845 is pretty significant. These fees also impede your ability to compound the value of the investment by reducing the amount available for re-investment over time.

2. A first among equals in long-term bond funds

VCLT compares favorably to peers such as the iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and the SPDR Long-Term Corporate Bond (SPLB). All three ETFs have appropriately low expense ratios of 5, 6 and 7 basis points. All three have almost exactly the same weighted average maturities. All three hold over 2400 bonds in their portfolios. VCLT however has a slightly higher yield-to-maturity of 3.1% as opposed to the 2.87% reported by iShares or the 2.89% reported by for SPLB.

Yield-to-maturity and current yield are both important statistics about bond funds, but they are limited in their ability to help you evaluate funds in the same way that statistics such as a baseball player's batting average only gives you some - but not all - of the information you need to know to understand if he's a good player (i.e., Does he strike out too much? Is he a good fielder? Is a he a good teammate? etc.).

To that end, I prefer Vanguard's offering because of the company's reputation for outstanding investment products over a long period of time. I don't think the other two companies are likely to mismanage their long-term bond funds or experience some kind of institutional problem in the foreseeable future, but as long as part of the goal is to have a safe investment, why not go with the firm that has a well-earned reputation for stability and quality?

3. But interest rate risks may matter more to investment outcomes

Thus far, we’ve only considered two aspects of investing in bonds (or a bond ETF), credit risk and interest income. A third risk however of inflation is the one that gives me pause and makes me want to avoid VCLT and long-term bonds. VCLT of the other two comes out ahead on the basis of having greater assets under management.

Low interest rates push bond prices higher. Imagine a 10-year bond is issued at a 5% interest rate and the next day, the interest rate on 10-year bonds falls to 4%. Our 5% bond issued the day before will now trade up to the price at which its yield equals 4%. I use an online bond yield calculator to find that the price of the bond ought to trade up to about $1,080. So while VCLT has been an outstanding investment over the last ten years:

And it has provided a very strong return appreciating 10% over the last year:

This appreciation has come at the same time that long-term bond rates declined as can seen in the yields on long-dated treasury bills:

So there are two significant risks that make me recommend against owning VCLT or long-dated corporate bonds at a time such as this. Before discussing rising bond yields, the first risk to note is evident from the Google Finance graph above: in a stock market crash, long-dated bond prices can fall just as much as stocks. Earlier this year, VCLT fell more than 25% from a price of almost $110 to $80 before recovering to reclaim its earlier share price.

The second risk is the inverse of the process I described above where falling interest rates lead bond prices to rise. Imagine the inverse of the process above. We showed that interest rates falling from 5% to 4% would cause a bond yielding 5% to appreciate from $1,000 to $1,080. Now imagine rates rise again from 4% to 5% and the bond returns to its original price. That decline from $1,080 to $1000 represents a loss of 8% if you paid the higher price!

This problem of bond prices falling as rates rise is even more pronounced with bonds that have a) longer durations and b) lower coupons, which happens to be exactly what’s in VCLT. Using the same bond calculator, I find for a bond with a 3% coupon maturing in 20 years, the price of the bond has to fall from $1,000 to $860 in order to yield 4%. That kind of decline would probably feel intolerable to someone who chose to hold a bond portfolio because they thought it would be lower risk.

(A note to readers: I use a bond yield calculator to arrive at these figures by trial and error. Someone more inclined should be able to perform the calculation on her own.)

Forecasting interest rate changes is notoriously difficult, and while there are reasons to think interest rates will rise soon there are also those who predict they will stay low (or even possibly go negative). So it is beyond the scope of this article to predict what interest rates will do. I just want to point out that the possibility that interest rates might rise presents enough of a risk to VCLT and the long-dated, low-yielding bonds held in the ETF that I recommend staying away.

That being said, Vanguard is to be commended on building what appears to me to be a good ETF with a good selection of bonds and low fees. Just like an investment in VCLT would be hurt by rising interest rates, shares could actually appreciate if rates somehow continued to fall.

Of course at the end of the day, all these choices are up to the individual and her preferences. If I were looking to earn some income but didn’t want to be exposed to such a high risk of loss from rising rates, I would move to a shorter duration Vanguard ETF such as Vanguard’s Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) or Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH).

