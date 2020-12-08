This is, to my mind, an economic inevitability. Which gives us a useful guide to what to look for as well.

There's a much more basic reason as well. They're going to get steamrollered by foreign growers soon enough.

There's a technical reason to be bearish on Aurora Cannabis - American law isn't going to change things for the company.

Cannabis

Sure, many people smoke or eat the stuff. Better to have this legal than off in the hands of the same people who push heroin. The recent moves to legalisation across the rich world are welcome just from a civilisation point of view. They also, clearly and obviously, produce a business opportunity.

Our question as investors is who is going to gain from that opportunity? And my argument would be that it's not going to be Aurora Cannabis (ACB) in detail and it's not going to be one of the current crop of companies more generally. Not until one of them does the one sensible thing to be done here.

That one sensible thing is to be trying to source crop from Malawi and such places.

Aurora

(Aurora Cannabis from Seeking Alpha)

As others have been pointing out around here there's no great reason to believe in the skills and talent of Aurora's management. I take it as read that in the current and extant situation there's not going to be any great breakthrough there.

So, in terms of the company having something special and wondrous with which to beat the competition - it doesn't.

Of course, any management can ride a wave if such a wave happens. Such a thought is the recent vote in the House to legalise cannabis in the United States. Sure, this won't get through the Senate, will fail at the end of the session and so on. But it's indicative, we can imagine something similar passing at some not too distant future date.

Aurora's stock price has bounced on the back of that - first on the talk that it was going to come to a vote and secondly as it did so and passed that first hurdle.

I'm not totally sold on the idea that current methods of legalisation are going to be all that profitable myself. We're seeing complaints that Colorado and California have both managed to make legal cannabis more expensive than illegal which is something that is a real achievement by a bureaucracy. They've managed it though.

As long as it is done in this strictly controlled manner that seems to be in fashion then the legal purveyors aren't going to have all that easy a time of it.

One more point

Aurora doesn't operate in the US market so what might happen in a Biden administration, or what might get through Congress, doesn't have much useful impact. We'd also be more confident of their ability to enter a newly legal such market if they were doing a bit better in their current one.

But more important.

I don't rate the chances of most current cannabis companies. This being a much deeper economic point than is usually discussed. They're producing in the wrong places.

Yes, I know, much of the expense is because state authorities insist that production must be in certain areas and done in certain ways. But economics will, always, out even if it's only in the end.

Malawi

I noted half a decade back and more that locating production in the correct global, umm, location would lead to it costing perhaps 50 cents to produce a pack of 20. The reason is the cost of the cannabis itself. $3. That's $3 a kilogram:

Which is interesting, for here is a listing of retail and wholesale cannabis prices around the world from the UN Office of Drug Control. In which the Malawi price is listed as $3. That seems reasonable enough, cannabis likes good temperatures (25 oC to 30 oC is best) long daylight hours and thus places within 30 to 35 degrees of the Equator work well. Rather like tobacco itself actually. But do note that that Malawi price is not $3 per gramme, like the assumption made about Washington State. That is $3 per kilogramme, or one thousandth of the Washington State price.

Eventually that's where production is going to be done. I pointed this out here at Seeking Alpha before as well.

And here's my view. I just can't see it. The base product is literally a weed in many parts of the world. Trade barriers against importation aren't going to last all that long, not given the at least two orders of magnitude price differences.

It's simply not going to last, that situation.

Since then we've had Malawi changing its own domestic law:

Malawi has passed a bill decriminalising cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes, almost five years after a motion to legalise industrial hemp was adopted. The country follows in the footsteps of Zimbabwe, Zambia and Lesotho, neighbouring south-east African states that have legalised medicinal cannabis, as well as South Africa, where medicinal and recreational use was decriminalised in 2018.

That law is now in effect, they are selling off licences to those wishing to grow on an industrial basis.

Yes, certainly, there are still varied international laws against any international trade. There are still rich world - Canada and the US among them (I even checked the Canadian issuance of import permits and it's not, currently, easy although theoretically possible) - bans upon imports.

Those aren't going to stand over the long term. Such just don't in the face of two orders of magnitude price differences.

That is, the entire industrial strategy of producing expensive cannabis in expensive countries is going to fail. I agree that eventually is a long time but eventually we will be importing it from places where it is cheap to produce.

And no one with any knowledge of the market tries to say that Malawi Gold is a bad crop.

My view

I am firmly of the opinion that the eventual winner in the cannabis market will be whoever tries to produce in the rich world will lose. The market will - as largely with tobacco - end up in the hands of those producing in Southern Africa. Yes, brands will be important, distribution and all that, but production will necessarily be where it's cheap.

Thus I have no faith in any company that isn't already trying to set this up. Aurora isn't - thus no faith.

The investor view

In the short term I expect a decline from the current price because it's falsely boosted by those ideas about the American legalisation - a market the company isn't even in.

In the long term, absent African sourcing, I expect complete failure but the long term is a long time.

This also gives us a guide to which cannabis companies to invest in. Anyone exploring offshore production is worth a look, despite the time it will take for legislation to change. Anyone not doing so has, to my mind, no long term future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.