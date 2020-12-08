I expect the company to grow again next year and trading at less than 7X the 2021 EV/EBITDA, I'll try to pick up stock by writing OTM put options.

The company's FCF exceeds the net income, and at an FCF yield of almost 8%, Aegion remains relatively cheap.

I believe Aegion's focus on water and wastewater pipelines will pay off in the near-term and longer-term future.

Introduction

Aegion (AEGN) has been repositioning itself since 2017 as the company wanted to further reduce its exposure to oil and gas related assets, and the main focus is now on rehabilitating older infrastructure. Aegion still is a 'pipeline-minded' company as it still focuses on pipelines, but now predominantly in the wastewater and water industries, while Aegion retains some exposure to the energy sector by completing update jobs for refineries. Since the vaccine news has hit the wires, Aegion's share price has increased by more than 30% and I wanted to see if Aegion is still attractive or if I should wait for a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Infrastructure spending just continues: the Q3 and 9M 2020 results weren't bad at all

Q3 was a positive surprise. Although the lower revenue obviously isn't anything to get too excited about, I was impressed with Aegion's ability to cut costs at a similar pace. In fact, the company was actually able to increase margins across the infrastructure and corrosion segments and only in the energy services division it noticed lower margins.

Source: press release

The good third quarter saved the day as it mitigated the impact of a weaker first semester which isn't a surprise given how weak the energy markets were.

Looking at the Q3 performance, we see the revenue fell by approximately 10% to almost $276M, but you can also clearly see the COGS decreased by a similar percentage, resulting in a gross profit of $60.3M, roughly 10% lower than in Q3 2019.

Source: press release

The main reason why Aegion reported a negative operating income was the impairment charge: the company recorded a $39.4M impairment charge during the quarter and this, combined with $3M in acquisition/divestiture/restructuring expenses is the only reason why Aegion reported an operating loss and a net loss. Excluding the goodwill charges, the pre-tax income would have been around $8M and Aegion clearly would have been profitable so we shouldn't read too much into the net loss of $28.5M.

The same remark is valid for the 9M 2020 results: the net loss of $26.3M is entirely caused by the $40.7M impairment charge and the $6.3M non-recurring expenses obviously also didn't help.

Considering impairment charges are non-cash charges, I was curious to see Aegion's cash flow statements. The reported operating cash flow was $79.4M, but this includes a contribution from changes in the working capital position and on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was $51.7M. Pretty much in line with (and even exceeding) the $45.9M adjusted operating cash flow in 9M 2019.

Source: press release, financial statements

The total capex in 9M 2020 was just $15M, and this resulted in the company reporting an adjusted free cash flow of approximately $36.7M, or approximately $1.20 per share. That's better than in 9M 2019 thanks to a slightly higher operating cash flow and a lower capex. Keep in mind Aegion likely has postponed some investment decisions so it's not unlikely we'll see a higher capex in Q4.

The cash was mainly used to reduce debt

Aegion's free cash flow result in 9M 2020 was stronger than anticipated, both on an adjusted basis as well as on a reported basis (which includes the working capital changes). Aegion used the cash to repay in excess of $50M of debt while it also spent almost $5.3M on buying back stock.

As of the end of September, the company had almost $76M in cash while the current debt was just $24M and the total long-term debt totaled just $202M, resulting in a net debt of approximately $150M.

Source: press release, financial statements

Considering the 9M 2020 EBITDA was approximately $51M (defined as the EBIT + depreciation & amortization expenses + goodwill impairment), the debt ratio will probably just exceed 2 by the end of this year. Keep in mind the pre-COVID EBITDA totaled just over $100M in 2019 and I expect Aegion to again reach the $100M EBITDA level next year which will further reduce the debt ratio to 1.5.

Source: company presentation

Investment thesis

Aegion is still trading at attractive levels. I anticipate the company to generated $40-45M in adjusted free cash flow next year, which would result in a free cash flow per share of just under $1.50 so even at the current share price of around $19, the FCF yield would still be around 8%. Investors shouldn't solely base their investment decisions on the EPS as I expect the FCF to continue to outpace the EPS. So while Aegion appears to be expensive, trading at 17 times the expected 2021 EPS, the company remains cheap based on the FCF yield and the EV/EBITDA (less than 7).

I don't have a position, but I wrote a P17.5 expiring in December for an option premium of $0.10. I don't expect this option to expire in the money so I'll just pocket the premium, but I will be looking to write additional out-of-the-money put options as I think Aegion is still attractively priced and could attract the interest of a larger competitor that would like to expand its reach in the water pipeline services sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in Aegion, but I have written a first OTM put option and I am planning on writing additional OTM put options with various expiry dates.