Even while the fund has had strong success - the discount has been widening creating an opportunity.

The fund has been a solid-winner this year, as well as over the longer-term.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) is a fund I added to my portfolio earlier this year, I have been pleased with the results so far. The fund has delivered shareholders strong returns, putting up a solid track record that can continue delivering results. At this time, the fund is attractively discounted for shareholders to potentially capitalize on mean reversion. That is as well as the returns the fund can provide through investing. Their highest sector allocation is tech, but not overwhelmingly so. Providing potential investors a nice addition to their portfolio without adding too much more tech.

The fund "seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income." They attempt to achieve this through "investing in a combination of convertibles and high yield bonds." They highlight that it "provides an alternative to funds that invest exclusively in investment-grade fixed-income instruments, and it seeks to be less sensitive to interest rates by investing in lower duration asset classes."

The majority of their portfolio is in convertibles so that investment type will have the most impact on that fund. Convertibles offer investors both features of equities and bonds. At some future date, the convertible bond can be converted to shares of common stock. This can come with the potential for capital gains to be realized at that time or if the stock converts and continues to increase in price.

For the fixed-income features, it features a fixed interest rate paid out to investors. This rate is typically lower and is partly why companies offer this type of structure to raise capital - to lower interest expenses for themselves. Convertible bonds are also higher up in the capital stack to common equity, providing that bond feature as well.

While potentially having to give up greater equity down the road at conversion time, the keyword here is "potential." The risk here is that it never becomes enticing to convert by the common stock declining. Then an investor would have been left with holding a lousy paying bond for potentially years. Besides a lower interest rate, another potential is that bonds can be sometimes forced to be converted. When this happens, it isn't usually to benefit the shareholder.

Due to this unique structure of having characteristics of bonds - but the potential equity influence/conversion in the future - means that convertible stocks are yet another tool for investors. They don't tend to correlate with other fixed-income investments and don't always correlate with equities either.

CHY is a large fund, with $1.452 billion in total managed assets. They do utilize leverage and so can be more volatile during times of panic. In the last Semi-Annual Report, they had average borrowings of $304.7 million. Besides those borrowings, they also have issued mandatory redeemable preferred shares of $110 million. This came in three series; A, B and C.

Preferred shares are a more expensive way to leverage up, but it is also more flexible.

The expense ratio for the fund is 1.30%, when including leverage costs this climbs to 2.67%.

Performance - Solid Long-Term Winner, Short-Term Has Been On Fire

Not only is CHY having a tremendous year in terms of performance, but it has been having a tremendous performance for many years. The YTD chart has the fund's total NAV return coming in at over 30%.

Since its inception in 2003, the fund has been able to return an annualized 9.43%. This strength only seems to have grown over the last 5 and 3-year period. As we are winding down in 2020, we see that the last 1-year is quite similar to the YTD now.

The fund does underperform the more passive iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT). However, CHY isn't only invested in convertibles like ICVT is. For that reason, we can also include iShares iBoxx High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYG).

If we were to combine HYG and ICVT, we would have something quite similar to CHY. I believe this is reflected perfectly in the charts by CHY performing right between the two ETFs.

One other thing that we always call out for CEFs, and is very applicable in this situation, is the difference between the share and NAV performances. For CHY, this is quite significant and is the reason why its discount has been widening.

The fund is now at a wide 8.78%, and it was much wider just a few weeks ago. This can be compared with its 1-year average discount of 7%. Then we can also compare it to the 5-year average discount which is only at 2.87%.

Though the fund, admittedly, does vary wildly between discounts and sharp premiums even. At this time though, it is about as steep as ever.

This signals to me that CHY is still worth a buy at these levels. A more conservative investor may choose to just put it on the watchlist though. Preferring to wait for the broader market to hit a pullback or correction before making any decisions. After all, we are near all-time highs on the market.

Distribution - Attractive 7.85%

At this time, the fund pays a distribution yield of 7.28%. On a NAV basis, this works out to 6.64%. This is quite attractive due to the fund's discount. The fund doesn't have to earn nearly as much as investors reap.

In terms of net investment income coverage, it is a bit lacking when they last reported. The last Semi-Annual Report was for the 6-months ending April 2020. At that time NII coverage came to 51.9%. That isn't a whole lot different from last year's NII coverage though, coming in at 52.81% means we are about right on target.

For a typical fixed-income fund, we would like to see higher coverage. However, for CHY it isn't looking too detrimental as they hold convertibles that can realize gains. From above, we can see that they have already realized enough gains at the beginning of the year to fund their distribution for 2020. This is a great thing as we know what volatility we went through early in March.

In that previous report, they weren't showing any gains on the books either. Instead, they were looking at net unrealized losses of around $48.3 million. Of course, this being a primary source of the distribution some investors might be concerned.

Since that time we know how strong the market and particularly CHY's performance has been. This is reflected by the assets being reported in that previous report being at $1.174 billion and the fund has now swelled to the roughly $1.4 billion it is today. Suffice it to say, more than enough has been appreciating in their portfolio to see the current distribution remain intact. I might even say it is safe and secure. But we know that CEFs can pay out what they want - when they want to - and however much they want with the right accounting.

Holdings - Differentiated Portfolio

As we highlighted the basics of convertibles above, we don't have to again. However, one additional note on convertible investing is that these are mostly only available to institutions and funds for exposure. They are level 2 assets that don't trade on an exchange. Though level 2 assets are accurately valued based on "using significant observable market inputs." This can include similar securities that do have quoted prices.

We also see that the fund has written options under liabilities - however, that isn't a significant part of their strategy. In fact, it is in a pretty insignificant amount that it wouldn't have any meaningful impact at this time. This isn't unusual either, other funds utilize options in a small and almost meaningless way. Remember, the fund has more than $1.4 billion in managed assets.

Another fact about CHY's holdings is that tech isn't overwhelmingly overweight in their portfolio. It isn't that I'm against tech, I own quite a bit myself. The rising cases of COVID might even push investors back into bidding up tech. Though that is now also being balanced out by several vaccine candidates showing high effectiveness. However, I believe it makes CHY an easier add to one's portfolio without having to worry about going overboard in one area of the market or another.

Tech at 21.5% is followed by consumer discretionary at 20.7%. That is another hot area of the market too, no denying that. We then see healthcare coming in at 14.8% of the portfolio. Again, another solid performing sector in 2020. This does tell us why CHY has done so well this year.

The underweight sectors were all the right ones to have low exposure to; real estate 1.7%, energy at 4.2% and financials at 6.6%.

We can also see that convertibles are the largest allocation for the fund. Corporate bonds come in around 26.8%. While they note that they do invest in "junk" bonds, the credit quality breakdown isn't all that useful. That is because the largest allocation is to unrated securities at 54.2. That is because most convertible bonds are unrated.

That being said, the fund does have quite a bit of turnover in the last report. For the 6-month period, we have a turnover rate of 39%. There doesn't appear to be a trend as far as turnover is concerned though - being as high as 89% in 2017 and as low as 34% in all of 2016.

One area that might concern investors is with the top ten holdings. Tesla (TSLA) is firmly the largest holding with 4.8% of the allocation. More than double the second-largest holding in their portfolio, Splunk, Inc. (SPLK). SPLK is a software company that provides data collection for corporations.

TSLA of course has been on a wild run through the last several years. With the latest catalyst being news of inclusion in the S&P 500 Index has set off even higher. This has put it back near its all-time high that it hit in August.

Inclusion in the S&P 500 is met with strong upside based on the trillions of dollars that are benchmarked and tied to the index. That means those trillions of dollars being managed passively by machines will now have to hold TSLA. Meaning billions more poured into TSLA's stock. This is where active managers can trim profits and be more opportunistic.

Conclusion

CHY remains a solid fund worth at least taking a look at. Investors that might be more cautious about entering any positions at this time, might choose to put CHY on the watchlist. Ideally, the best time to buy CHY or any investment is right during a crash. This provides the most upside potential. That being said, at this time the fund is attractively priced. The discount is as wide as we have had since 2015. At the same time, this fund has also enjoyed large premiums. Meaning that its discount/premium has been quite volatile.

One benefit of convertible bonds is the features of being a fixed-income investment, but also having the potential to capitalize and provide capital gains. So far, it would appear the management team of CHY has been able to do just that. In fact, 2020 could be a great time to invest in the convertible market. As the COVID pandemic has been raging on - companies have been raising a record amount of capital. This includes convertible bonds. Most investors don't have access to these securities and having a professional management team can certainly help avoid mistakes in these somewhat more complex strategies. After all, Calamos has the proven track record that they know how to be successful at it!

