The reasons they were left behind however have now been resolved. Thus, I expect both to catch up to the gains of their peers.

Macro:

Since the beginning of 2019, interest rates have been falling. One result is that real estate investment trusts, midstream, and other highly-leveraged firms we own have benefited significantly from refinancing and pushing out the due dates on their debt. Another is homeowners have been buying houses and refinancing existing mortgages in droves.

With the average 30-year mortgage rate having fallen 178 basis points to 2.72% so far, there is a lot of incentive for homeowners to refinance.

Data by YCharts

In fact homeowners who may have refinanced as little as a year ago at 3.5% may benefit from doing so once again. The 30-year fixed rate refinancing is currently available from a variety of lenders at 2.4% - 2.5% Annual Percentage Rates, so we can expect the refi boom to continue at least in the near term.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association the Refinance Index is up 102% from the same week one year ago, while the purchase index is up 28%. Correspondent and wholesale-broker platforms also are recovering from Q2 forced shut-downs rising 34.1% between Q2 and Q3. Additionally, the conforming loan limit is scheduled to increase $38k to $548k in 2021. While not a big driver, the ability to access more capital at the same or lower rate than your current mortgage also can be a motivator. More than a few borrowers do cash out refis to pay off credit cards, car and margin loans, or to fund some new purchase. Meanwhile, while mortgage firms make serious efforts to be highly scalable, and add and train help as fast as possible, they have only been able to grow so fast.

As a result, various indications are mortgage processors have been regularly hitting their short run capacity. For example, a contact at CIT Bank indicated they are moving from 30 to 45 days minimum process time (60 day locks minimum) because they are so inundated with origination requests they simply cannot process consistently any faster than that. Likewise two real estate agents I know have indicated a 30-day close on a purchase is no longer feasible because even a pre-approved loan is unlikely to close in that short a time period. The mortgage origination firms are just too backed up.

This resulted in mortgage origination firms managing the incoming origination flow by not reducing rates offered as quickly as their cost of funding declined. Visually the mortgage spread, also known as the gain on sale spread, can be seen by comparing the change in the 10-year T bill rate to that of the 30-year mortgage rate.

Source: YCharts

This in turn forms a highly profitable situation for mortgage originators. Not only are they processing at capacity, but the greater the spread between the 30-year mortgage rate and the 10-year Treasury rate, the greater gain on sale margins originators will typically enjoy from each loan. We've been talking about this publicly since March. More recently, Flagstar bank indicated their Q3 gain on sale margin was $346 million, $11 million more than they made in all of 2019. It represents a 17% increase in this banks book value in just one quarter. A gain which might very well repeat itself in Q4.

So you have a perfect storm of spiking origination volume and increasing gain on sale margin that in combination typically leads to exponential growth in profit reported. Last time we saw this kind of environment was back in 2015 when PFSI increased from $14.50 to 19.50, FBC going from $14 to $25 per share, and IMH at one point up a whopping 480% in less than six months ($5.60 to $26.90).

One thing to be careful of however, is how much Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSRs") a firm owns relative to their origination platform. While lower rates and higher refinances help originators considerably, they also reduce the value of MSRs because the revenue stream represented by that MSR is cut short when borrowers refinance. Thus, instead of just investing in any bank when refinances are going gangbusters, you preferably want firms that have a high proportion of origination vs. their total MSR pool. Again using FBC as our example, while their gain on sale margin added about $6.10 in book value during Q3, their net increase in book value was "only" $3.88 (10.9%) in part because MSR losses partially counterbalanced these gains.

The other thing to be cognizant of is when to close these trades. Other than maybe FBC, these are not firms you want to buy and hold.

The non-traditional bank mortgage originators like Impac Mortgage (IMH), Pennymac (PFSI), Mr. Cooper (COOP) and Guild Holdings (GHLD) are highly volatile and very dependent on the direction of, and spread between, mortgage rates. As you can see in the graph above, mortgage rates continue to fall as originators catch up on backlog, while the 10-year remains relatively flat (and likely will continue to do so as it in turn is heavily influenced by short-term Fed Funds rates that are currently pegged at 0-.25%). This means while the spread is still huge, and highly profitable, it has also been shrinking lately.

For those mathematically inclined the second derivative has now turned negative. For those not as mathematically inclined, we put the pedal to the metal, achieved maximum speed, and are thus no longer accelerating. Now even the slightest reduction in pressure on that petal is likely to result in a reduction in speed (still fast, still great margins), but not as great of margins as we were previously enjoying.

At the same time, the Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts the current high demand environment to persist for the next 18 months as the Fed keeps rates low and mortgage origination capacity remains constrained across the industry. They even indicate spreads could actually rise even higher in 2021 if the economy recovers yet the Fed continues to keep its funding rate low. This is a self-serving statement coming from an industry association and thus needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, it's true that the Fed has said they expect to keep rates pegged near zero through at least 2023 almost regardless of economic strength. Thus it's plausible that the dispersion of a COVID-19 vaccine could cause economic recovery without the Fed stamping on the brakes via a rate hike, and that could lead to the current much higher than normal gain on sale spread continuing for longer than one would expect.

In the meantime, as you can see in the chart below, these firms' stock prices have not responded equally. Pennymac and Mr. Cooper have done what one would expect, their share prices increased by 7% and 102%, respectively, over the last year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Impac Mortgage (IMH) and Flagstar Bank (FBC); however, have largely been left behind.

Impac Mortgage: Speculative Risk and Reward

Impac Mortgage (IMH, OTCPK:IMPHP) has been held back by company specific troubles, troubles which have been resolving themselves.

Impac Mortgage (IMH) is a thinly-traded microcap mortgage origination company which announced Q3 earnings and held their conference call about a month ago. The stock initially traded down a whopping 18% as Q3 numbers were disappointing vs. Q3 2019 for some. However, the stock has since doubled in price over the last two weeks. Clearly, this is not a stock for widows and orphans. Superior knowledge and the ability to time buys and sells is important. However in order to adequately discuss the firms prospects we first need to bring you up to speed. Impac is not the same firm it was a year ago.

Impac Mortgage Recent History:

For anyone new to this name, Impac is not your typical bank with access to deposits, the Fed funds window, etc. Rather Impac is a microcap holding company ($64 million market cap) best known by its trade name, CashCall Mortgage. The firm specializes in origination of mortgages which are then typically sold to others. Borrowers may not always realize it, but frequently a transfer of the mortgage to some consolidating bank (frequently Flagstar), is signed along with the other paperwork in escrow. Turnaround time and warehouse lines of credit are thus important statistics for how many loans Impac can do, with 15 - 25 day turnarounds being typical. Unfortunately Impacs business completely fell apart in Q2 when all their access to back end funding froze.

As a result, Impac had to shut down all operations in Q2 and quickly scramble with what to do about its in process and held for sale loans. The stock plummeted from $7.65 in March to $1.64 the next month and eventually down to the $1.10. It was forced to sell off assets at a discount and its continued existence came into question.

To be clear, this essentially occurred because of CARES Act Mortgage Forbearance. The US government in its infinite wisdom allowed individuals to claim mortgage forbearance but refused to provide mortgage servicing companies with similar relief. This created a Black Swan event for them, a situation that had never occurred or even been considered before that time. Thus, it was not something servicing companies could have reasonably been expected to plan for. No one in the banking or mortgage industry keeps 5 -10 times the necessary cash around just because.

The major banks however were fine because they had access to deposits and the Fed Funds window. In fact they were the major benefactors as their primary competition, independent mortgage lenders and servicing companies, were forced to shut down operations due to lack of funding. As is usual in such situations, margins improved considerably (see 30-year mortgage vs. 10-year T chart in macro section).

Flagstar bank (FBC), which we will discuss later, was able to keep their own mortgage origination operations going, but halted all operations for the third party originators it serviced (including Impac). Flagstar is one of the biggest back end servicing firms for third party originators in the country, and as far as I know all the other consolidating banks also halted third-party funding.

As a result literally hundreds of non-bank mortgage originators were forced to go dark during this fiasco and that directly led to the much less competition for the big boys and much greater than normal spreads. It was not Impac's fault, but they exposed along with all other non-bank originators and thus suffered greatly. Ultimately it meant Impac had to shut down all operations, take huge write-downs, and sell assets at steep discounts that wiped out about 85% of their book value. Others were forced to declare bankruptcy.

Also as a result basically everyone except senior management at Impac got laid off and the firm was left scrambling to meet financial requirements for their own existing servicing obligations. Impac thus stayed dark throughout Q2 until toward the end of the quarter they were finally able to sell their MSR portfolio to PNC bank at a big discount. This was a very unattractively priced transaction, however it relieved Impac's forbearance induced obligation and thus allowed them to start opening back up origination operations.

In Q3 using the much smaller amount of operating capital now available, Impac restarted operations, but only in government-sponsored mortgages (Fannie, Freddie, FHA, VA, etc.). While this was a small part of Impac's business prior to COVID-19, it also was the only part of their business where they still had access to back end funding. They also had to try to hire back personnel. Thus, Q3 was very much a recovery quarter for Impac following a devastating COVID-19 induced Q2. There was no way they were going to do anything like what they did in Q3 2019 and that should not have been expected.

The spread between mortgage rates and funding costs however was much higher than normal and remains so today (again see chart). So Impac chose to try to build itself back up using the very attractive gain on sale margins.

While Impac was able to hire back some personnel and reopen, there remains significant capacity constraints in the industry. Basically everyone and their brother wants to buy a home or refinance their mortgage right now, yet there is less competition in the industry and only so many trained mortgage agents and back end processors available to service the much heightened need.

As a result banks and other originators have been effectively using high mortgage rates relative to funding costs to choke off the excess business they can't handle anyway. It may seem counterintuitive, but today's 30-year mortgage rates are quite high relative to their funding cost. Originating a 2.5% 30-year mortgage is still quite profitable when your funding costs have gone down even more.

That being said, something I didn't expect but in hindsight makes complete sense is that compensation for experienced mortgage agent and processor talent also is now skyrocketing. Banks and other originators are competing with various bonuses and other compensation to get enough staff on board to handle the flow. This is negatively affecting profits for the whole industry, but Impac probably more so than most because they were forced to lay everyone off in Q2 and now are having to compete to hire them back. Offsetting this somewhat however is that Impac also is able to spend much less on TV, radio and other advertising as basically there's no need to bring in more applications right now. Impac already has as much business as they can handle just from their much cheaper internet based advertising.

Impac Q3 Earnings:

Impacs origination volume rose from essentially nothing in Q2 to $419 million in Q3. That origination also was very much back-end loaded as they ramped up in the quarter. For example, $215 million, slightly more than half of the entire quarters origination was done in just the last month (September).

Impac has subsequently set a goal of $750 million of origination in Q4 (+79% quarter over quarter) and is off to a good start with 35% of the target having been achieved the first month ($262 million worth of October originations, 21% more than the month prior). Given the ramp rate, I personally think IMH's $750 million goal will be exceeded. However the number is still way below the volume the firm used to do ($1.6 billion in Q3 2019 originations). Again Impac is not the same firm it was back then. Capacity has been severely hampered.

Impac management estimates they now have the financial capacity to do up to $350 million per month in originations, $1.05 billion per quarter, but targets $250 million for now. Liquidity includes $55.4 million unrestricted cash plus $9 million unencumbered loans in the pipeline for sale and $550 million of warehouse capacity. They also have a 7% convertible note whose maturity was extended to May 2022 in return for a $5 million paydown of the notes principal (to $20 million). I believe the lender is Mr. Pickup, IMH's largest shareholder. He also has warrants to buy an additional 213k shares of the company at $2.97 as part of this loan (1% potential dilution at $2.97 / sh). More importantly however, he kept a firm which he owns over 50% of afloat, and in fact decided to add another 670k shares to his already sizeable holdings (in September at $1.13).

Flushing this all through, Impac made 8 cents per share in GAAP earnings and 21 cents per share in Core earnings during Q3. Tangible book declined from $4.90 per share in Q3 2019 to 81 cents in Q3 2020 due to the large industry dislocations, forced shut-down and subsequent bargain MSR sale. However, book value rose from 71 cents last quarter to 81 cents in Q3. Year over year the company looks horrible, quarter over quarter it looks great. This is very much a near bankruptcy situation that has been recovering.

Furthermore, I expect to see even greater earnings and book value increases in Q4 thanks to 79%+ greater originations planned. Beauty may be in the eyes of the beholder, but from my perspective Impac's Q4 and future prospects look quite good. Adding 20 cents per share in book value each quarter, to an 81-cent base, is not out of the question. That's as long as these gain on sale margins continue to persist. This in turn should continue to drive price.

To be clear, however, no one is saying IMH isn't a speculative stock where you need to get both the entrance and exit correct. Rather it's a high-risk, high-reward, micro-cap trade. Don't risk what you can't afford to lose.

Related Side Notes:

Impac also has a suspended but quite interesting preferred IMPHP.

If you have a 30-year mortgage at 3.5% or higher, you should think about refinancing.

Flagstar Bank: Reasonable Risk and Reward

Flagstar Ban, on the other hand is not as risky as Impac. They are a heavy mortgage originator not only directly but also via providing wholesale and correspondent back end lending to other smaller firms. However, in addition to this, Flagstar is a real savings and loan with $27.5 billion in assets and 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. Thus, in addition to the mortgage business they own a meaningful MSR book and provide commercial, small business, and consumer banking services.

Source: StockRover.com

FBC is up about 12% since earnings and the conference call, but they have not seen anywhere near as much price increase year to date as either PFSI and COOP. This is in part due to their higher MSR book and increased focus on the typical banking end of its business. In management terms, "... diversifying our earnings has been an ongoing key strategy (for Flagstar), and growing our Community Bank, is a pillar of that strategy....". However, it's also because there has been a share overhang which was only eliminated four weeks ago.

Thus, in my opinion, Flagstar currently represents one of the better risk vs. potential reward opportunities in the space. This opportunity can be seen in the significant disparity between Flagstar's current price to tangible book (P/TB = about 1.1x) vs. the 1.5 -1.6x P/TB they historically traded at.

Where FBC to return to 1.5x tangible book, this represents 48% potential additional upside (=$54 fair value - $36.46 price / $36.46), plus any additional increase in book value between here and there. Apparently Flagstar's CFO agrees. He bought 2,000 shares in mid August for $30.41 and then another 2,000 shares at the beginning of this November for $30.12. This $121k worth of open market purchases is not chump change for a CFO earning $500k per year in base salary. Nor was it necessary as per FBCs policy, the CFO already held 2x his base salary in shares. Additionally I'd note the hedge fund Bay Pond Partners has recently disclosed purchasing a 6% stake.

In my opinion the situation of FBC trading well below historic multiple was in part caused by the market being slow to catch up to FBCs increasing book value. FBC is not as highly followed as a large bank. They also have not been emphasizing their mortgage based growth, but rather following a more balanced long-term approach and speaking to that in conference calls. Thus the firms P/TB fell not so much because price fell, but rather because it has gone relatively unnoticed that their tangible book has been growing significantly. Flagstar's price is actually down 4.7% year to date while its tangible book value has increased a whopping 25.6%.

This price suppression however also has occurred because there has been a large long-time stockholder, MP Thrift, taking profits since August. MP Thrift sold 20.6 million shares in the low $30s over the last three months. This was a very sizeable overhang, 39% of shares outstanding, and prevented the shares from rising much above that selling price. However that selling pressure ended the first week of November when a final share buyback and secondary issuance of MP Thrifts holdings was facilitated by FBC. MP Thrift no longer needs to sell any FBC shares because they no longer own any. The share overhang no longer existed. Then the CFO, Bay Pond Partners, myself and other Cash Flow Kingdom members opened or increased our positions.

Thus, there's now the possibility that FBC will not only continue to show outsized earnings and book value gains for a few quarters (while the gain on sale spread lasts), but also that the pressure on the shares is alleviated. This already is allowing them to start returning back to the 1.5x tangible book value multiple they previously traded at.

Additionally, I'd note that recently the yield curve also has been steepening. Banks are a typical beneficiary of such steepening so other investors may now be looking more in to banking firms and find FBC.

Source: statista.com

Conclusion:

I have long been watching IMH, FBC and other mortgage origination stocks. However, in the past I always chose to own IMPHP rather than diversifying my investments in the space. While I still like Impac the best for those willing to take a very speculative position, FBC represents another worthwhile investment in the space with more normal risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMH, IMPHP, FBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This post discusses speculative investments dependent on changing interest rate spreads. I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I can not recommend any investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.