Revisiting Yield Channel Charts

We finally have a fully automated implementation using broker-grade data. We can easily create Yield Channels Charts and screen for undervalued or overvalued dividend growth stocks.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

In August 2017, we introduced yield channel charts as a tool for dividend growth investors. These charts provide a visual representation of a stock's market valuation relative to historical yield patterns:

We now have a robust, automated way to create yield channel charts. Our implementation uses the same broker-grade data platform that Dividend Radar is built on. The platform ingests and processes market data daily, including stock splits and dividend changes. All metrics such as average yields are calculated in real-time, so the yield channel charts and screening results are always up-to-date.

If a stock's price is within the yield channel, as is the case for the top-ranked Dividend Aristocrat Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the chart above, the stock is considered fairly valued relative to historical yields. Once the stock price moves outside the yield channel, the stock is either undervalued (below the channel) or overvalued (above the channel) relative to historical yields. We consider daily dividend yields over a 10-year time frame when creating yield channel charts.

In this article, we revisit yield channel charts and explain how we create and use them. We demonstrate their practical application by identifying and analyzing an overvalued stock (a potential sell signal) and an undervalued stock (a potential buy signal).

Dividend Yield Theory

Yield channel charts are based on dividend yield theory, popularized by the co-founder of Investment Quality Trends [IQT], Geraldine Weiss, who followed an unconventional value approach to investing by focusing on dividends rather than earnings. Under her management, and that of her successor, Kelly Wright, IQT has built an impressive track record of outperforming the S&P 500.

Dividend yield theory postulates that dividend stocks of companies with stable business models and consistent earnings will have dividend yields that fluctuate around a relatively fixed level, approximating fair value. When the market overreacts to something that does not fundamentally impact a company's long-term outlook, the falling or rising stock price will result in an unusually high or low dividend yield. A higher yield will attract investors and cause the stock price to rise again, lowering the yield. A lower yield will reduce investor interest, causing the stock price to fall and the yield to increase. In either case, the stock's yield will tend to revert to its longer-term norm.

Average Dividend Yield

A simple way to employ dividend yield theory is to compare a stock's current dividend yield to the 5-year average dividend yield. If the current yield is significantly higher than the average yield, then the stock is likely undervalued and providing a potential buy signal. On the other hand, if the current yield is significantly lower than the average yield, then the stock is likely overvalued and providing a potential sell signal.

Below is a chart depicting the dividend yield history of another highly-ranked Dividend Aristocrat, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG). The chart plots the historical yield (solid blue line) against the historical 5-year average yield on a trailing basis (solid red line). The chart also plots the current forward yield (dashed blue line) and the current 5-year average yield, projected backward in time.

PG's current yield of 2.30% is significantly lower than its 5-year average yield of 2.98%, indicating the stock is overvalued relative to its own yield history. Indeed, it is clear from the chart that PG has not been this overvalued in at least 10 years.

Quick Stock Valuation

Note that the dividend yield history chart provides all the data necessary to do a quick stock valuation. If we assume the stock price that corresponds to the historical 5-year average dividend yield is a reasonable estimate of the fair value of the stock, then we can estimate PG's fair value as follows:

Fair value price = 100 × Annualized Payment / 5Y Average Yield

= 100 × $3.163 / 2.98%

= $106.14

Admittedly, this may be a low-ball estimate. For reference, Morningstar's fair value estimate is $113, while Finbox.com's fair value estimate is $127.

Personally, I reference fair value estimates and target prices from several sources, in addition to estimating fair value using the 5-year average yield method. With up to 11 such estimates and targets, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate. Based on my survey approach, I think PG is fairly valued at $121 per share.

Another Yield History Chart

Let's consider the dividend yield history of General Dynamics Corporation (GD), another highly-ranked Dividend Aristocrat:

GD's current yield of 2.88% is significantly higher than its 5-year average yield of 2.13%, indicating the stock is undervalued relative to its own yield history.

Looking at the chart, GD was similarly undervalued in 2011, which would have been an excellent time to have bought the stock. Not only did GD's yield revert to the historical average yield around July 2013, but it also continued to drift lower for many years, even pulling the historical 5-year average yield down along with it. This general downward trend finally reversed in March 2018 and the yield reverted back to GD's historical average yield in June 2018.

Of course, we "know" why GD's yield drifted lower, despite generous dividend increases of about 10% every year. GD's stock price was rising even faster.

Dividend yield history charts provide a convenient way to compare current and historical yields. We can see if a stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued relative to its yield history. We can also see how overvalued or undervalued a stock is, and use data represented in the chart to do a quick stock valuation.

In fact, GD's stock price increased 270% between 15 November 2012 and 9 March 2018, wildly outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) and NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) benchmarks. Given that GD is similarly undervalued now, the question is if the stock can produce similar outperformance in the next few years?

Yield Channel Charts

Yield channel charts offer a more intuitive way to compare current and historical yields. Rather than plotting yields, which are inversely related to the stock price, we plot the stock price relative to a channel formed by two lines, one above representing overvalue yields and one below representing undervalue yields. Viewing the stock price and acting on its position relative to a channel seems more intuitive to us.

Let's consider JNJ's yield channel chart again, this time as it is presented interactively:

Hovering over a point in the chart displays the yield channel metrics for that point in time. In the chart above, the yield channel metrics for March 23, 2020, are shown when the JNJ price closed at $111.14 per share and the stock's yield spiked to 3.42%, nearly touching the line representing an undervalue yield of 3.59%.

JNJ's stock price (the green line) is inside the channel between the upper red line representing an overvalue yield of 2.50% and the lower blue line representing an undervalue yield of 3.59%. The yield channel is shaded blue and represents a safe zone for the stock to move in. As long as the stock price remains within the channel, the stock can be considered fairly valued. Once the stock price moves outside the yield channel, the stock is either overvalued or undervalued relative to historical yields.

We'll soon explain how the overvalue and undervalue yields are determined but notice that the stock price rarely moves outside the yield channel. When it does so to the upside, JNJ is considered overvalued relative to its yield history. And when it does so to the downside, JNJ is considered undervalued relative to its yield history.

In the chart, JNJ's stock price crossed the red line a few times between June 2017 and February 2018, and again in November and December 2018. In those periods, JNJ offered particularly low yields (below 2.50%). In contrast, much earlier on the chart, JNJ's stock priced crossed the blue line a few times and offered particularly high yields (above 3.59%).

It is clear that buying shares of JNJ when the stock price is below the blue line would optimize returns in the long-run. Conversely, buying shares when the stock price is above the red line would severely limit returns.

Let's briefly look at the yield channel charts of (overvalued) PG and (undervalued) GD.

PG's yield channel chart confirms that PG is overvalued relative to its own yield history. Given the central tenet of dividend yield theory, namely that a stock's yield will tend to revert to its longer-term norm, it is more likely than not that PG's stock price will drop to return to its yield channel.

GD's stock price actually is inside the channel, though near the undervalue blue line corresponding to a 3.18% yield. GD's stock price will need to drop about 9.43% to cross the blue line. Based on the chart, GD provides a good buying opportunity, though it would provide a better opportunity around $138.57 per share.

Note that our yield channel charts present useful data above each chart. The latest closing price is provided, along with the channel price range that corresponds to the undervalue and overvalue yields. Furthermore, as with dividend yield history charts, all the data necessary to do a quick stock valuation, are provided.

How we create Yield Channel Charts

We use a similar approach to the one I described in the original Yield Channel Charts article, but our new implementation makes three key improvements. First, the chart generation is fully automated. Yield channel charts are updated on a real-time basis using high-quality fundamental data, enabling users to screen and assess dividend growth stocks in Dividend Radar instantaneously. Second, the new implementation is fully interactive, allowing users to modify input parameters based on their investing preferences. Third, the new implementation offers greater accuracy. Our technology platform employs algorithms that would have been difficult to implement even ten years ago.

The first step in creating yield channel charts is to determine representative undervalue and overvalue yields. We do so by considering up to ten years of daily dividend yields. We use forward dividend yields, which are based on annualized dividends of either the last paid dividend or an announced increased dividend.

By default, we define the undervalue yield as the 95th percentile yield and the overvalue yield as the 5th percentile yield. Below is a histogram of historical yields distributed around the historical average yield, with outliers representing extraordinary high (undervalue, 95th percentile) yields, and extraordinary low (overvalue, 5th percentile) yields.

A stock is deemed undervalued if its current yield is higher than 95% of the daily dividend yields of the past ten years. Likewise, a stock is deemed overvalued if its current yield is lower than 5% of the daily dividend yields of the past ten years.

Once we determined undervalue and overvalue yields, the next step is to plot those yields relative to the stock price so as to establish the yield channel. To do so, we rearrange the dividend yield equation:

dividend yield = annualized dividend per share ÷ current share price

Y = D / P

as follows:

P = D / Y

To calculate the stock price that corresponds to the undervalue (overvalue) yield, simply replace Y with the undervalue (overvalue) yield.

Now, if we plot the undervalue and overvalue yield of dividend growth stocks in this fashion, the result would be a stair-step chart. Horizontal lines would correspond with times when the annualized dividend per share D is constant. Vertical lines would indicate the times when the annualized dividend per share D is increased.

Example of the stair-step chart from IQT and the original inspiration for yield channel charts. Source: IQ Trends

However, we use a LOESS regression to smooth the undervalue and overvalue lines. The motivation for doing so is to reflect our expectation of future (and regular) dividend increases, which characterize dividend growth stocks. Smoothing the yield channel lines is advantageous for another reason. It provides ample space (a channel) for the stock price to move in without constantly bumping against or crossing the undervalue or overvalue lines.

Below is our up-to-date yield channel chart for The TJX Companies (TJX):

Yield channel chart of TJX (linear scale).

Note that TJX suspended its dividend in May and will likely be breaking its streak of 23 years of annual dividend increases.

Below, the chart is the default Yield Factor of 5%, which determines the 95th percentile (blue) and 5th percentile (red) yield channel lines. It is useful to adjust the yield factor to make the yield channel wider or narrower, to accommodate stocks with wildly varying yields or stocks with more stable yields.

Another option is to use a log scale for the stock price. Using a log scale makes the channel appear to have a more constant width over time and may be useful for stocks with strong growth characteristics. Below is the log-scale version of TJX's yield channel chart, for comparison:

On 23 March 2020, TJX closed at $36.76 per share and the stock's yield spiked to 2.50%, well above the undervalue yield of 1.78%. That would have been an excellent entry point, as TJX is now trading above $65 per share.

How we use Yield Channel Charts

Yield channel charts are suitable for dividend growth stocks with long histories of paying higher dividends every year.

We see the yield channel as a safety zone for the stock price. As long as the stock price remains within the yield channel, we considered the stock to be fairly valued. If the stock price crosses the yield channel lines and moves outside the yield channel, the stock is either overvalued or undervalued relative to historical yields.

Specifically, if the stock price crosses the red yield channel line and move outside the yield channel to the upside, the stock is overvalued, and the yield is low relative to historical yields. Conversely, if the stock price crosses the blue yield channel line and move outside the yield channel to the downside, the stock is undervalued, and the yield is high relative to historical yields.

Below is the yield channel chart of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), where we've indicated three buying opportunities and one selling opportunity. The first buying opportunity happened in late 2011 when ITW traded around $45 per share and offered a yield in excess of 3.04%. Now, ITW trades above $202 per share and yields 2.25%.

For more active dividend growth investors, a selling opportunity occurred in late 2017 and early 2018. ITW traded around $167 per share and yielded less than 1.86%. Just a year later, ITW traded below $124 per share and offered a yield of around 3.24%.

Now that we have a robust implementation of yield channel charts, we plan to use this tool to find possible buying and selling opportunities. Of course, we'll continue to use fundamental and qualitative measures, including DVK Quality Snapshots, to vet any candidates.

Practical Application of Yield Channel Charts

Using two high-quality stocks, we apply yield channel charts and show how dividend growth investors could increase the dividend income in their portfolio.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : an overvalued stock providing a sell signal

: General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : an undervalued stock providing a buy signal

:

It is important to remember that yield channel charts should be interpreted within the business context and the underlying fundamentals of each company.

Microsoft

Consider MSFT's yield channel chart:

The green line representing MSFT's stock price is well above the red overvalue line, indicating that the stock is overvalued. Note that MSFT currently yields 1.05%, compared to its overvalue yield of 1.09%. The channel price range is $68.06-$195.26, whereas MSFT closed at $214.29 on December 7, 2020, some 10% above the channel price range.

A stock that is overvalued according to its yield channel chart provides a sell signal. A sell signal is an opportunity to either trim a position (perhaps for reasons of risk management) or to close a position (perhaps due to deteriorating fundamentals).

Let's take a quick dive to try to understand the story behind MSFT.

First, we'll focus on a snapshot of the underlying business fundamentals. In the performance chart below, the deeper blue shading indicates MSFT is among the top-performing North American stocks, whereas lighter shades of blue indicate above-average performance.

During the past ten years, MSFT's strong revenue, EPS, and dividend growth rates (CAGRs) have been recognized by the market, rewarding shareholders. Note the growth rates of the Trailing Total Returns are accelerating!

Looking in more detail, MSFT's trailing total returns have essentially matched those of the S&P 500 benchmark through the beginning of 2015. From that point on, MSFT has clearly outperformed the benchmark:

The appointment of Satya Nadella as CEO in February 2014 was a key event during this period. Nadella has led the transformation of MSFT away from its focus on Windows and perpetual software licensing to a model of subscription services and cloud-based applications.

MSFT's yield channel chart confirms that MSFT is overvalued relative to its yield history and indicates a sell signal. But why would an investor trim or close a position in a stock with such outstanding performance? In just five years, an investment of $10,000 in MSFT would have grown to $52,000.

One reason to trim MSFT would be because it has become significantly overweight relative to other positions in your portfolio. Reducing the size of overweight positions and rebalancing your portfolio could serve to reduce portfolio risk.

Another reason to trim MSFT would be to use the proceeds to buy an undervalued stock offering a higher yield. Doing so will serve to increase the total dividend income of your portfolio. Of course, you should consider the tax implications when selling stocks with significant capital gains.

The next example will illustrate how to leverage this opportunity.

General Dynamics

Earlier, we stated that GD represents a good buying opportunity based on its yield channel chart, which we repeat here for easier reference:

In 2018, GD's stock price was above the red overvalue line. The stock price moved lower throughout 2018, then moved essentially in the middle of the channel price range in 2019 and early 2020, before the market crashed on COVID-19 concerns.

The price action from 2018 through February 2019 is a classic reversal to the longer-term norm, and GD's price then moved along the longer-term norm where the stock's yield was about 2.13% (the 5-year average yield).

In late February 2020, GD dropped with the market crash, sending the stock price below the blue undervalue line and providing a strong buy signal with a yield well above 3.18%. In fact, GD closed at $104.15 on March 23, 2020, briefly yielding 3.93%!

Since then, GD has recovered nicely and currently yields 2.88%. While this is not the best possible opportunity to buy GD, the stock price is still near the bottom of the channel.

Let's take a snapshot of GD's underlying business fundamentals, starting with EPS.

The 1-year and 3-year EPS growth demonstrate average performance when compared to North American stocks. Analysts' estimates for FY2020 indicate a deterioration, before rebounding in FY2021.

While EPS growth is mostly average, fortunately for shareholders of GD, Dividend's Don't Lie!

At about 10%, GD's dividend growth rate has been fairly consistent over the past ten years. The light blue shading indicates above-average performance when compared to all North American stocks. (It should be noted that GD's dividend streak is based upon the Declared date.)

Revenue growth, on the other hand, has been a consistent challenge for the company:

The 10-year revenue CAGR is significantly below the average revenue growth of all North American stocks. Based upon analysts' expectations, FY2020 revenues are expected to show deterioration from FY2019, before recovering in FY2021.

Prior to 2019, GD outperformed our S&P benchmark:

However, the underperformance started in 2018, about the same time that GD made a major acquisition of CSRA in order to expand its footprint in the technology segment. GD's stock price has not yet recovered from the impact of that acquisition, which helps explain the yield channel chart buy signal.

Leveraging the Opportunity

Summary:

MSFT's yield channel chart indicates a sell signal with a current yield of 1.05%.

GD's yield channel chart indicates a buy signal with a current yield of 2.88%.

The opportunity is that an overvalued stock, MSFT, can be trimmed, and an undervalued stock, GD, can be purchased with the proceeds, providing an increase of dividend income:

The incremental increase in dividend income

= (2.88% ﹣ 1.05%) / 1.05%

= 1.742 or 174.2%

As mentioned earlier, the tax implications of these transactions would need to be considered.

As always, we encourage readers to do your own research to determine if this approach is appropriate for your portfolio.

For reference, here are some additional metrics:

Ticker Years Yield 5-Year DGR Payout Ratio DVK Quality Score MSFT 18 1.05% 10.47% 0.33 25 GD 29 2.88% 10.52% 0.38 24

Concluding Remarks

In August 2017, we introduced yield channel charts as a tool for dividend growth investors. These charts provide a visual representation of the stock's market valuation relative to historical yield patterns.

Our new implementation makes three key improvements:

The generation of yield channel charts is fully automated and updated on a real-time basis using high-quality fundamental data

The new implementation is fully interactive, allowing users to modify input parameters based on their investing preferences.

The new implementation approach offers greater accuracy.

Yield channel charts are based on dividend yield theory, popularized by Geraldine Weiss who followed an unconventional value approach to investing by focusing on dividends rather than earnings. Dividend yield theory postulates that the dividend stocks of companies with stable business models and consistent earnings will have dividend yields that fluctuate around a relatively fixed level, approximating fair value.

In this article, we demonstrated the practical application of yield channel charts. Trimming an overvalued stock with a low yield - MSFT, and using the proceeds to purchase an undervalued stock with a higher yield - GD, it would be possible to increase the incremental dividend income by about 174%.

Thanks for reading! We welcome your feedback and comments on this approach and the development of this new tool for the dividend growth investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, ITW, JNJ, MSFT, PG, TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.