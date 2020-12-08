U.S. Dollar Vs. Euro: Trending Lower

The US Dollar Weakens Against the Euro

2020 has seen the US dollar weaken against the euro. The Macrotrends chart below shows that one euro was about USD 1.12 at the beginning of the year. In March USD 1.14 was reached by the euro only to go down to USD 1.08-1.10. Between May and July the euro recovered to 1.14 and after July changed the trend and remained in a fairly narrow trading range at 1.18. November saw the euro strengthen further against the US dollar and reach 1.21. It is clear that the US dollar weakened substantially against the euro after July 2020. On 4th December 2020 it was 1.2143.

Euro Dollar Exchange Rate (EUR USD) - Historical Chart

The Long-term Trend of the Euro Has Been Down

James Hanshaw has argued in a Seeking Alpha article (Assuming The Euro Will Recover Is 'Suicidal' ) that the long-term trend of the euro has been downwards and that a recovery is unlikely. An examination of the history of the EUR/USD exchange rate shows that the initial value attributed to the euro, 1.15, was too high as the euro fell to around 0.85 by the year 2005. The next five years show an improvement to 1.35. The Great Recession saw the euro almost reach USD 1.60 before a downward trend set in, and by 2015 the European currency was down to 1.10. Recently the euro was in a downtrend in a narrow trading range between 1.20 and 1.10, but that has ended as indicated above.

Diversification of Currencies in a Portfolio

It should be clear from the brief examination of the foreign exchange rates between the currency pair noted above that there is a reciprocal relationship between the euro and the US dollar. Obviously in a currency pair one goes up and one goes down in relation to each other. If an investor has only US dollar investments, then his portfolio diminishes in value in relation to other currencies when the US dollar weakens. The same is true if an investor has investments only in euros, namely, the value of his portfolio in relation to other currencies will diminish if the euro weakens. This rather obvious proposition can serve as the basis for portfolio diversification. An investor that hitherto has investments only in US dollars can invest a part of his portfolio in another country and thus in another currency, the currency of the country where the investor wants to diversify. Of course one has to be careful about the country that one chooses to invest in. There are certain countries that a US investor should absolutely avoid. Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, Iran and other countries that have serious differences with the US should not be chosen. Germany and Switzerland are suitable countries for investment in Europe. In Asia Japan is an extremely stable country. The Japanese yen is considered a safe currency.

Considering that Germany is in the EU, it has the euro as its currency. The creation of the euro has been extremely advantageous to Germany in that the German mark was a very “hard” currency and tended to gain in value continually with the result that German companies had difficulty in finding markets for goods to export. With the creation of the euro, German export industries boomed.

The case of Switzerland has been examined in various articles by this author. The Swiss franc is still a safe-haven currency. Investments in Switzerland are relatively safe, especially with Swiss blue chips like Novartis. Swiss insurance companies are also good investments in that they pay dividends.

One reason why US investors may want to diversify their portfolios now is that the stock markets have reached new highs and are disconnected from the real economy. At a certain point the speculation is going to lose momentum. Diversifying at the present time makes sense in that one cal “sell high”. There is also the problem of the international status of the US dollar. There are numerous warnings that the greenback is due to weaken markedly in the near future. The American currency has continued to be the principal international reserve currency and the main currency for doing international business. It is not certain that this situation is going to continue much longer. Diversification now assures at least that one can sell US equities at a high price. The markets may go even a bit higher, but euphoria can send suddenly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

