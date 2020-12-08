With a market cap of just $78 million, the risk/reward ratio here makes it worth entering with a small speculative position.

On October 28, the company wanted to make a radical change in its strategy by acquiring Viridian Therapeutics, and thus obtain the rights to VRDN-001.

This is a reflection of the poor results in the two drug candidates that until recently composed its pipeline: Cobomarsen and Remlarsen.

Miragen has had years of disappointing share price performance with a cumulative loss of more than 90%.

Miragen (NASDAQ:MGEN) is a small biotech company that has been focusing in recent years on its micro RNA modulation program, with two candidate drugs: Cobomarsen and Remlarsen. Cobomarsen has been tested in trials to treat adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATTL), and Remlarsen in cutaneous fibrosis.

However, due to the poor results obtained by both candidate drugs in two phase II trials, where the primary endpoints (efficacy) were not achieved, the company has had to re-evaluate its strategy. As a result of this reevaluation, the executives decided on October 28 to acquire the company Viridian Therapeutics. With this acquisition, Miragen has acquired all rights to the Viridian’s pipeline and will continue the VRDN-001 clinical studies under development for thyroid eye disease (TED), as well as double vision and potential blindness.

Regarding the two candidate drugs, Cobomarsen and Remlarsen, Miragen has decided to stop the trials and put them up for sale.

Therefore, from now on, the company will focus exclusively on VRDN-001 trials.

I believe that this change in strategy is successful as the trials of its two original candidate drugs were not reporting the expected results. And these poor results are reflected in the share price, having lost more than 90% of its market value.

Now and following the acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, the company intends to turn around and begin trials with VRDN-001 for the treatment of TED.

The lead candidate, VRDN-001, is an insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) monoclonal antibody (MAB) Miragen is developing and intends to commercialize for the potential treatment for patients with thyroid eye disease (TED), a debilitating condition that significantly impacts quality of life and can cause proptosis (“bulging eyes”), double vision and potential blindness. Pending feedback from regulatory authorities, Miragen expects to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of VRDN-001 in TED in 2021.

Currently, there is only one approved drug to treat TED: Horizon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HZNP) Tepezza. According to the results reported by Horizon, Tepezza generated some $286.9 million in the third quarter of this year 2020, and it is expected to generate more than $800 million for the entire year 2020.

Therefore, there is a juicy multi-million dollar market that VRDN-001 could capture some portion of in the future, if approved.

Thanks to Miragen's very small market capitalization, currently around $78 million, I think it is worth entering with a small speculative position, due to the great revenue potential that VRDN-001 could generate if approved. In any case, it should be noted that it is in a very early stage of trials, and that there are still no results from trials in TED patients, so the risk here is very high.

Thyroid Eye Disease Market

It's estimated that there are ~15,000-20,000 people with TED in the US. Currently, there is only one approved drug, Tepezza, to treat the disease. Horizon has set a list price for Tepezza of $200,000 for a 6-month treatment course - hence the >$3 billion addressable market.

This confirms the large market that TED currently holds.

Therefore, Miragen has chosen a line of research with enormous revenue potential. The company is still to start phase II trials with VRDN-001. These trials are very important to Miragen, as it is currently the only candidate drug in the testing phase of its pipeline. Therefore, we must be very attentive to the evolution of the trials and their results. These results will show the efficacy of VRDN-001 in TED patients, and therefore will indicate if Miragen will finally be eligible to capture part of the succulent TED market.

Cash status

As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately $30.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. As of the issuance date of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the company expects that its cash and cash equivalents, including approximately $91.0 million in gross proceeds the company received on October 30, 2020 from the sale of its series A preferred stock in a private placement and the cash held by Viridian at the time of the acquisition, should be sufficient for the near future.

With these funds, the company would have enough to finance operations for several quarters, as can be read in the latest published results for Q3 2020:

"...will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the end of 2023."

However, I think it is not unreasonable to think about the risk of a public offering soon, because in the ER of the last quarter you can also read:

"The Company will continue to require additional capital in order to continue to finance its operations. The amount and timing of future funding requirements will depend on many factors, including the pace and results of the Company’s clinical development efforts, equity financings, entering into license and collaboration agreements, and issuing debt or other financing vehicles.”

Main Risks

As main risks when taking positions in Miragen, we can detail:

1) Risk that the results of the next phase II trial of VRDN-001 to treat TED will be disappointing. This risk would be catastrophic for the company since VRDN-001 is currently the only candidate drug on its pipeline. But it is also necessary to affirm here that good results would mean exceptional news, as the company could qualify for potential revenues of several million dollars.

2) Risk of public offering. As we have seen previously, in the last Q3 ER, the company stated that they will continue to need additional capital to be able to finance future operations. Therefore, there is a real risk of a public offering soon which would imply a dilution for the shareholders.

Conclusion

Miragen has had years of disappointing share price performance with a cumulative loss of more than 90%. This is a reflection of the poor results with the two drug candidates that, until recently, formed the entirety of its pipeline: Cobomarsen and Remlarsen.

On October 28, the company wanted to make a radical change in its strategy by acquiring Viridian Therapeutics, and thus obtain the rights to VRDN-001, a candidate drug in development for thyroid eye disease (TED) as well as double vision and potential blindness.

With only one drug currently approved (Tepezza from Horizon) to treat the disease and a potential revenue of around $3 billion, Miragen has a lot at stake in the upcoming phase II trials with VRDN-001.

I think it would be interesting, for those investors who tolerate risk well, to enter Miragen now to bet on good results in the next phase II trials. With a market cap of just $78 million, the risk/reward ratio here makes it worth entering with a small speculative position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.