Weyerhaeuser is again paying a dividend, after stopping to pay in the spring, and has the potential to increase it in 2021.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) appears undervalued. In May, Weyerhaeuser suspended its dividend and slashed costs in preparation for the unknown. Since then, strong new housing demand fueled the need for housing materials. While expectations for the resumption of Weyerhaeuser's dividend this summer were early, the company did eventually announce the reinstatement of distributions along with Q3 reporting at the end of October. There also appears the strong possibility for the company to report supplemental dividends and an increase to its new base dividend within 2021.

Weyerhaeuser is the largest timber REIT and largest private owner of North American timberlands.

Pandemic related effects caused companies like Weyerhaeuser to initially reduce their capacity but will now go full throttle. The capacity constraints caused lumber prices to spike, and the return of capacity contributed to the reduction of the initial price spike, where lumber peaked in late August. Lumber prices appeared to reach a near-term bottom in late October, when the broader markets also made a near-term bottom. This is also just before Weyerhaeuser reinstated the dividend.

Though lumber prices are well below their recent high, lumber is still selling at better prices than pretty much any other time in recent history. It could very well be the case that lumber has been repriced for the near term and that $500 will be support until this current wave of demand subsides.

Given the strong lumber demand and pricing, it is likely that Weyerhaeuser will continue to ramp its capacity and keep it as fully utilized as possible within 2021. With lumber futures effectively fetching around double the prior year's average price, there is good reason to believe the company should have the capacity to return a considerable amount of cash to shareholders next year. This is likely to take the form of a special dividend and share repurchasing, and possibly an increase to the base dividend.

While the lumber market has been volatile for years, the primary cause of volatility was interest rate volatility, followed by uncertainty over continuing export strength. Japan is the primary international market for Weyerhaeuser, followed by China.

While it is still unclear how long the current insatiable appetite for lumber will last. Lumber peaked in the first half of 2018 and then began a considerable decline, where lumber prices more than halved in about six months. This could happen again; it appears highly improbable with 2021, absent a serious disruption to a pricing and/or availability of mortgages.

Weyerhaeuser's largest end market is new residential housing, followed by repair & remodeling. These markets are very strong and likely to remain unusually healthy for the next several quarters.

The new "base dividend"

While it took a while longer than expected to reinstate the dividend, Weyerhaeuser did an acceptable job of doing so with a clear going forward policy. The core to it is that there is a base dividend. According to the company, the new base dividend of $0.17 per share should be sustainable across a full range of market conditions. I believe that means it shall not get cut in the near term, even if there is another serious market disruption.

Weyerhaeuser also indicated it intends to institute a variable supplemental cash dividend that is likely to be based on the prior year's cash flow. This supplemental dividend is not likely to kick in until next year, but is a probable source of income. The company might also use some excess cash flow to repurchase shares, as it has in the past.

This policy indicates it could take a year or longer for Weyerhaeuser's total received cash distribution to return to the pre-pandemic rate, but also that there should be multiple possible increases to it over the next several years, from a more sustainable base rate. The market is likely to respond positively to any and all such announcements.

Best ETF alternatives

A reasonable ETF alternative to Weyerhaeuser is the iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index ETF (WOOD). This ETF offers exposure to products made of wood, such as lumber, paper and packaging, but it is primarily a timber REIT ETF.

In addition, the Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT) includes some exposure to timber REITs, but WOOD is more concentrated in timber REITs. CUT's core holdings are more diversified than WOOD, but still includes Weyerhaeuser as its second largest holding. CUT has fairly limited REIT exposure, with the majority of the ETF's exposure being to materials and products like cardboard boxes, paper towels, and toilet paper, but these are also doing quite well lately.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.