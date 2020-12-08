One of the more interesting earnings reports this month will come when we get fiscal third quarter results from BlackBerry (BB) on December 17th. While the company has struggled in recent years, shares recently surged after a deal was struck with cloud giant Amazon (AMZN) Web Services ("AWS"). While investors have a reason to be happy in the short term, it would be nice if management could follow this up with a decent earnings report for once.

Let's start with the big news from last week, the major deal with AWS. This is a global agreement to develop and market BlackBerry's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, IVY. As the press release linked above details, IVY is a scalable, cloud-connected software platform that will allow automakers to provide a consistent and secure way to read vehicle sensor data, normalize it, and create actionable insights from that data both locally in the vehicle and in the cloud. BlackBerry IVY will address a critical data access, collection, and management problem in the automotive industry. You can bet there will be plenty of questions on next week's conference call as to how this will impact BlackBerry's revenues and other financials moving forward.

As for next week's event, investors are hoping we don't see a repeat of the late September report. As we've seen multiple times in the past, fiscal Q2 featured top and bottom line beats as significant licensing revenue was pulled forward from future periods. However, many key financial metrics declined sequentially and the rest of the business continued to struggle.

Guidance for the back half of the year was also unimpressive. As a result, BlackBerry revenue estimates have gone nowhere recently, as opposed to key Cylance competitor Crowdstrike (CRWD) that continues to impress. At current rates, Crowdstrike may pass BlackBerry in total revenue in the next year or so. That didn't even seem remotely possible according to BlackBerry bulls when the Cylance acquisition was made. Take a look at what Crowdstrike has done in its recent quarters, including another big revenue beat and yearly guidance raise this month.

Q4: Fiscal year 2021 forecast has revenue of $723.3 million to $733.5 million, above street consensus of $679.62 million. Q1: For fiscal 2021, Crowdstrike now sees revenues of $761.2 million to $772.6 million. Q2: Company raises its fiscal year 2021 revenue outlook to $809.1 million to $826.7 million, above consensus of $772.72 million. Q3: For fiscal 2021, company sees revenue of $855 million to $860 million, above consensus of $825 million.

Over the same time period, BlackBerry's annual revenue estimate average has dropped by about $200 million, currently sitting at $955 million. For Q3, the street is looking for revenue of about $224 million, which would be down more than 20% year over year. That average is down about $10 million since the previous earnings report. The company has missed revenue estimates in three of the past five quarters. In the graphic below, you can see GAAP segment results over the past year and a half, with dollar values in millions.

When it comes to the bottom line, analysts are expecting an adjusted loss of one penny per share. That compares to a three cent per share profit in the year ago period. The non-GAAP bottom line figure takes out many key expenses like stock-based compensation, and these many adjustments are a main reason why the company hasn't missed on the bottom line in more than four years. However, true GAAP results are usually a bit worse, showing that the overall business is really a money loser.

For the moment, the timing of the AWS deal had an interesting part to it. The news was announced on December 1st, which happened to be the first day of BlackBerry's fiscal Q4. Had the deal come out just a day earlier, BlackBerry likely would have ended up reporting a massive GAAP loss for Q3, as it would have had a major adjustment to its convertible debt that's now well into the money. That will become a major expense on the income statement in Q4 now, assuming shares stay well above the $6 conversion price by the end of the fiscal period in February 2021.

Even before the AWS news, BlackBerry was being pulled higher by the overall market rally, but shares soared when the deal was announced. The stock has nearly doubled in the past month, and it is now higher under CEO John Chen's leadership. Unfortunately, the roughly 35% gain still trails the NASDAQ's nearly 205% gain over the same time period as seen in the chart below.

We haven't seen a lot of analyst notes out recently, so I'm curious to see if we get any major price target changes soon. My guess is that the street wants to wait until after earnings first, which makes sense with the report out next week. At the moment, the average price target sits at $6.24, which implies almost 27% downside from Friday's close. However, if the AWS deal brings in even a little bit of new revenue, the street probably will see this name as more valuable moving forward.

While BlackBerry shares have soared thanks to the AWS deal, next week's earnings report may determine if the rally can hold. The company has announced many deals in the past that haven't amounted to much on the revenue side. Competitors like Crowdstrike have been growing much faster and constantly raising guidance, while BlackBerry has been stuck in the mud. If management can finally paint a decent revenue picture moving forward, investors may finally start to believe the future has potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.