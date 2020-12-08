Gold is likely going to rally over the next year due to continued weakness in the dollar.

As can be seen in the following chart, it's been a fairly volatile year for shareholders of the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares ETF (NUGT) with price unable to recover from the strong collapse seen earlier this year.

Source: TradingView

While price has taken a fairly strong hit, I believe that we are going to see NUGT rally over the short and long term. Prior to getting into the reasons why I believe NUGT will rally, let's take a quick look beneath the surface to understand what NUGT is and does as well as its benefits and limitations.

About NUGT

Within the leveraged lineup of gold-related ETPs, NUGT is one of the oldest and most well-known leveraged products. There aren't too many options available to investors so this isn't necessarily a claim-to-fame, but if you've interacted with gold ETPs for some time, then you're more than likely aware of the product.

NUGT is an ETF which is giving a 2x leveraged bet on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. Of note, until the extreme market volatility this spring, NUGT was actually giving a 3x leveraged return of this index so when you examine the fund, it is important to note the methodology change.

The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index is a fairly straightforward and popular index which is giving exposure to firms which primarily derive revenues from gold mining. The ETF achieves the exposure to this index primarily through swaps which can be seen in its table of holdings. If you examine the linked table of holdings, you'll see that most of these swaps are just based off of the GDX ETF since each of these ETFs track the same underlying index.

All this said, NUGT is a pretty straightforward bet. It gives you a 2x leveraged return on a popular mining index and it does so with a somewhat strong expense ratio of 1.17%. The main problem investors must be aware of however is the impact of leverage upon return.

The key thing to note when it comes to trading an instrument which targets a leveraged daily return is that over the period of weeks and months the return you get will be different than one would expect. For example, if NUGT's underlying index were to rise 50% over a year, there's a very good chance that NUGT itself would see a very different level of performance than 100% (or 2 times the underlying return).

The reason for this is compounding and its impacts upon the patterns of return. For a dramatic case in point, let's say NUGT's index were to fall 50% in a day and then rise 100% the next day. From an overall return standpoint, over two days you would see NUGT's underlying index basically be unchanged - it fell by 50% but the 100% rally in the second day recovered all losses. However, for NUGT shareholders, the fund would essentially be destroyed on the first day decline since the 50% loss in the underlying would translate into a 100% loss for NUGT.

This is an intentionally dramatic example to show the point that leveraged daily return can result in unexpected outright returns through time. Unfortunately, we don't know how the future will unfold so it's impossible to say what the future impacts of leverage will be upon NUGT's shares, but shareholders must be aware of this key factor. In general however, you will likely see NUGT outperform during bull markets in its underlying and underperform during bear markets in its underlying. However again, this simply isn't always the case.

All this said, at its core NUGT is a bet on gold miners and gold miners are a bet on the price of gold. That is, since gold miners' revenues are directly tied to changes in gold, as gold rises so rises the earnings (and therefore the share prices) of the firms NUGT is tracking. To prove the point, I have taken the underlying index which NUGT tracks and correlated it with changes in gold's price.

Source: Author's calculations of LMBA and Yahoo Finance data

The above chart shows a clear correlation between changes in the price of gold and NUGT's underlying index. Put simply, what this data means is that if you can understand where gold is likely going to travel, then you have a good idea of where NUGT is likely headed. At present, I am fairly bullish gold and therefore bullish NUGT.

Gold Markets

Over the past few months, a very important relationship has developed in the U.S. dollar: it is weakening and doing so substantially.

Source: FRED

What the above chart shows is that the dollar has seen a fairly strong collapse in value since April. For example, during the peak of the market fears regarding COVID-19, investors pushed capital into the United States markets in a flight to safety. This influx of capital led to the dollar rallying by over 10% on a year-over-year basis. However, the fear eventually started easing and the dollar started weakening. Since April, we have seen this weakness continue with the current year-over-year decline in the dollar sitting at around 3.8%.

Traditional commodity investors are aware of the moderate inverse correlation between the dollar and the price of commodities.

Source: Author's calculations of FRED and LMBA data

The above chart shows a simple and logical relationship between the dollar and gold - since gold is priced in dollars, weakness in the value of the dollar equates to higher priced gold. This relationship played out again this year with gold rallying while the dollar fell.

This said however, what investors may not be aware of is the clear correlation between past changes in the dollar and future changes in gold.

Source: Author's calculations of FRED and LMBA data

What this chart shows is the average 1-year return in gold following a given past 1-year change in the dollar. The consistency of the chart shows an interesting and actionable relationship: the more the dollar falls, the greater our expectation for future price rallies in gold.

From a probabilistic standpoint, the odds favor upside in gold at this point. For example, history has shown that when the dollar declines by 3-4% in a year (we are currently at 3.8%), gold has historically rallied in 72% of all following years. Additionally, the skew of the data is highly supportive of further upside at this point with the average rally being a 36% gain while the average decline was only 8%.

As always, the past does not perfectly guide the future. However, the clear probabilities expressed in the above data as well as the skew say that from a data perspective at least, buying gold at this point makes a lot of sense. I believe that this fundamental correlation is likely going to play out once again and that investors in NUGT will see strong upside over the next year due to gold's rally.

Conclusion

NUGT is a volatile gold miner ETF which has recently seen its leverage trimmed. NUGT's underlying index is strongly correlated to gold's changes, but compounded returns can see divergence in performance. Gold is likely going to rally over the next year due to continued weakness in the dollar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.