We expect the valuation to remain lofty for the foreseeable future, and we would be buying shares opportunistically on dips and over time.

ZS is becoming the standard against which firewalls vendors are going to be measured for performance, ease of use, and the ability to provide the functionality.

Following F1Q21 results and guidance, the stock is up 19%. Management's tone continues to be bullish, with CEO exuding confidence in Zsaler's pipeline, growth drivers, and execution on its opportunities.

Since we recommended the stock in the middle of September, Zscaler is up over 36%, and stock sentiment continues to improve with price hikes and upgrades.

Following solid F2Q21 results, we are bullish on Zscaler (ZS) and recommend investors to buy the stock. Zscaler is one of those rare breeds of companies who put in the effort to build a platform that will stand the test of time measured in decades. The company envisioned the impending architectural shifts and created a platform that addresses new enterprise architectures and their challenges. Every single element of the Zscaler platform was built for scale, without taking shortcuts. Hence, Zscaler has a deep moat that will be hard to overcome by established incumbents. Given our confidence in the company's platform, ability to execute, we suggest investors stay invested in the stock and use any opportunities to accumulate more shares.

Zscaler's business is accelerating due to Office365 and Digital Transformation (DX). In baseball parlance, Zscaler's management believes DX is in the first innings of a nine innings game. The pandemic has forced businesses to rethink how they deploy their applications, especially when the employees are forced to Work From Anywhere (WFA). CEO Jay Chaudhry noted that "the market is coming to us, and we are investing across our organization to capture a significant share of a large and growing opportunity." Mr. Chaudhry outlined the following reasons why revenue continues to accelerate.

Adoption of cloud in financial services accelerating

New logo additions accelerating

Enterprise deals are getting larger as customers buy more products at the beginning of the contract

Sales productivity is increasing. Both initial sales are higher, and the salesforce is getting productive sooner than before

Mr. Chaudhry said on the call, "Zscaler will be the go-to platform for vendor consolidation, cost savings, increased user productivity, and better cyber protection." Mr. Chaudhry continues to be bullish on Zscaler's business, and he said, "Inbound customer requests have greatly increased, and we are becoming an integral part of a growing number of larger transformations projects." More interestingly, he noted that "We enable our customers to increasingly use the Internet as their corporate network and replace legacy perimeter-based security with zero trust security." This, we believe, puts firewall vendors such as Cisco (CSCO), Checkpoint (CHKP), Fortinet (FTNT) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) under tremendous strain over the next few years. However, we believe Palo Alto Networks is better prepared than other firewall vendors and is a buy in our opinion. Please see our prior notes on PANW 1 and 2 on SA for more details.

Zscaler reported F1Q21 results ahead of every metric that it guided to and provided guidance above consensus estimates. ZS reported revenue of about $143 million versus the $132 million consensus estimate. Revenue was up 52% Y/Y, accelerating from 46% in the prior quarter. F1Q was the fourth consecutive quarter of revenue acceleration. The following chart illustrates revenue growth.

Source: Company presentation

ZS reported billings of about $145 million and was up 64% Y/Y, again beating the consensus estimate of $123 million. Billings also accelerated from the prior quarter of 55%. EPS was $0.14 versus the consensus estimate of $0.06.

ZS beat estimates on every metric it guided and was exuberant on its prospects. We believe the company is becoming the de facto standard for securing remote workforces and accessing applications both on-prem and in the cloud. Given its solid execution, first-mover advantage, deep moat, we are buying the stock on the dips due to the lofty valuation. The following chart illustrates the key metrics for 1Q21.

Source: Zscaler presentation

Guidance

Zscaler guided revenue and EPS above consensus for both F2Q21 and FY21. Remo Canessa, CFO of Zscaler, guided F2Q21 revenue in the range of $146-148 million, representing 44-to-46% Y/Y growth. EPS is expected to be in the range of 7-to-8 cents. Mr. Canessa also guided F2021 revenue in the range of $608-612 million, translating to 41-to-42% Y/Y growth. EPS is expected to be in the 37-to-38 cents range. Mr. Canessa summed Zscaler's opportunity as "We continue to see the market coming to us, and we remain committed to investing aggressively in our company behind the growth in our business. We have a highly efficient business model and are making investments across the organization today in order to capitalize on the large opportunity ahead of us. While we'll balance growth and profitability, growth will continue to take priority, considering our significant market momentum."

We believe consensus estimates are conservative, and we expect the company to beat estimates as the fiscal year progresses. Therefore, our estimates are a tad higher than street estimates. We expect the company to beat estimates again, and for the stock to work, when they report results in March 2021. The following chart illustrates our estimates.

Source: Author based on Refinitiv data

Stock performance to date

Since we first recommended the stock in September, Zscaler is up about 36%, beating both Nasdaq and S&P indices by a wide margin. YTD, the stock is up nearly 289%, while Nasdaq is up 39%, and the S&P index is up 14%. The following charts illustrate Zscaler's performance since we first recommended it and YTD.

Valuation

When valuing ZS, we use EV/Sales as the primary valuation metric. Given that many of the companies in the peer group are currently in transition to a SaaS/Subscription revenue model or not sufficiently profitable, EV/Sales makes the comparisons meaningful. During acquisitions, one of the primary metrics used to evaluate takeout price remains EV/Sales. EV/Sales makes it easier to compare with historical takeout multiples.

Source: Author based on Refinitiv data

ZS is currently trading at 27.5x EV/C2022 sales, well above our SaaS/Subscription peer group average of 14.9x. ZS is growing significantly faster than the peer group. ZS is expected to grow at 29%, while the peer group is growing at 23%. The following charts illustrate the valuation of the SaaS and the Security peer group.

As the preceding charts indicate, ZS is given a significantly higher multiple than many of its peers, such as CRWD, DT, FSLY, SPLK, PANW, etc. We believe ZS is afforded one of the highest security multiples, given its deep moat, leading customer base, lack of decent competition, and execution. We believe ZS is perfectly positioned for two of the most significant secular trends in the enterprise - remote and mobile workforce and digital transformation. Both DX and WFA ((Work From Anywhere)) will drive growth in the near term, but DX will remain the main driver for growth for an extended period.

Risks to owning the stock

Risks to owning the stock include slowing macro, execution issues, and lofty valuation. For full details of what can go wrong by holding Zscaler, please refer to our last note on SA.

What to do with the stock

We previously recommended investors take a position opportunistically. Since the stellar earnings report on Dec 2nd, the stock rose 19%, while Nasdaq and S&P rose 1%. The sentiment continues to be positive, with several research firms raising their price targets on the stock. According to Refinitiv data, out of the 25 analysts covering the stock, 14 are a buy, and the remaining are hold rated. The sentiment continues to improve since we first wrote about the stock in the middle of September. The average PT is $173, and the median is $180. Zscaler is already trading at $180.

Source: Author based on Refinitiv data

Given the lofty valuation, we would urge caution and recommend buying Zscaler shares opportunistically on dips. Zscaler is a high beta name. Hence, we are confident that shares will be sold off at some point, providing you an opportunity to own a far and out industry leader. We expect ZS to continue to grow for the next several years, given that DX is still in the early innings. Given our belief that ZS will remain a core technology to secure users and applications, we will be buying shares opportunistically and in small increments while accumulating a decent position over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.