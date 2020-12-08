Whether these sanctions will last into the Biden administration is unknown, but SMIC's n+1 process will offer performance close to TSMC's at 7nm.

Although a headwind, demand from China to become self reliant in making its chips is so great it will overshadow these short-term limitations.

U.S. sanctions on SMIC have negatively impacted the stock amid increasing pressure from the Trump administration to block equipment sold to the company.

On July 17, 2020, I published a Seeking Alpha Marketplace article entitled “China: Who Needs TSMC When They Have SMIC?”

Six weeks later, on Sept. 4, the Trump administration announced it's considering whether to add China’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) (OTCQX:SMICY) to a trade blacklist.

Then on Nov. 29, the Trump administration decided to indeed add SMIC to the blacklist, blocking U.S. companies from selling equipment to the company, concluding there's an “unacceptable risk” equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes.

Don’t let the rapid responses by the U.S. government fool you. A list of “Communist Chinese Military Companies” was mandated by a 1999 law requiring the Pentagon to compile a catalog of companies “owned or controlled” by the People’s Liberation Army, but DOD only complied the list in 2020.

This chain of events leads to several important issues:

The response from the Biden administration has been definitive, although there are several members of C ongress who back the sanctions. Since it's a “matter of nation security,” it's not clear whether Biden could soften his stance on the sanctions even if he wanted to. Although U.S. equipment companies such as Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) would be prohibited from selling equipment to SMIC, would non-U.S. companies be able to ship product, particularly ASML (ASML)? All companies in all countries were prevented from shipping product to Huawei, but would Biden follow that strategy or allow foreign companies to ship product? Can SMIC still continue to make chips and products despite the blacklist of U.S. companies?

The first two issues have political undercurrents, and frankly I'm really tired of politics. But the third is critically important because item 3 has significant implications for investors. This is the topic of this article.

Critical Mass

SMIC, the largest foundry company in China, is the world's fifth-largest foundry company after Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) (Korea), Globalfoundries (US), and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) (Taiwan) as of the second quarter of this year. In 2019, SMIC posted $3,116 million in sales.

In Q3 2020, the company’s revenue continued to reach a record high of US$1,083 million, up 15.3% quarter-over-quarter and 32.6% year-over-year. The company achieved historical highs for gross profit of $262 million. Table 1 shows QoQ and YoY financial data.

Strong Technology

The 14nm process is SMIC's most advanced process available today and can be used in smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, AI, RF, and other applications. As shown in Table 2, SMIC’s 14/28 nm node is increasing as a percentage of revenues. Incidentally, the only players left at 14nm and below besides SMIC are United Microelectronics Corporation, GlobalFoundries, TSMC, Samsung, and Intel (INTC).

SMIC will introduce its N+1 7nm node, marking a significant improvement over its current 14 nm production node, boasting a 20% increase in performance, power consumption reduction of 57%, a reduced logic area of 63%, and SoC (System on a Chip) area reduction of 55%, according to the company.

In addition, the N+1 foundry node may enable SMIC to break its reliance on advanced Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines produced by Dutch microchip machine maker ASML.

Notable in Table 2 is that SMIC’s 0.15/0.18 µm node (1,000 times larger dimensions than the 14nm node) is still the greatest revenue generator in 3Q 2020. The demand for low-end chips right now is quite strong in China. When SMIC cannot manufacture for Huawei, they can produce chips for others.

Leading China Foundry

Today, SMIC operates seven fabs: Three 200-mm fabs and four 300-mm fabs, as shown in Table 5.

Total 8-inch monthly production capacity is 233,000 pieces

Total 12-inch monthly production capacity reached 243,000

Table 3 shows Mainland China foundries and capacity at the end of 2019, according to our report entitled "Mainland China’s Semiconductor and Equipment Markets: Analysis and Manufacturing Trends." Total foundry capacity was 390,000 WPM, and SMIC held a nearly a 30% share.

Investor Takeaway

U.S. sanctions on SMIC are headwinds which are readily overcome due to China's efforts toward self sufficiency in IC production. China has been pouring money into programs. China has set up its second semiconductor-focused investment fund, raising RMB 204 billion (around $28.9 billion) from the finance ministry, state-owned firms, and local governments.

This follows an earlier fund that raised RMB 138.7 billion from the Ministry of Finance and China Development Bank Capital, as well as several other state-backed enterprises, was set up in 2014. The first fund has so far invested in 23 semiconductor firms ranging from chipmakers to chip designers and semiconductor material makers. Subscribers can learn more about China's IC supply/demand in my above mentioned July 17 Marketplace article.

In fact, one of the recipients of the second fund was SMIC, which got $2.25 billion from two Chinese funds back in May 2020 to ramp up production using its 12nm and 14nm fabrication processes in Shanghai.

The demand is so great in China that SMIC will continue to operate and grow revenues during this period of embargos, trade wars, and blacklists for as long as they last.

The main limitation on SMIC will be the inability to employ EUV lithography to make chips at the 7nm node and below. The company's N+1 node capabilities can probably bring 7nm into production in late 2021, but will be unable to work at 5nm and below.

But it remains to be seen whether (1) these restrictions will last into the Biden administration and (2) whether ASML, a company from The Netherlands, would be blocked from shipping equipment to SMIC as are U.S. semi cap companies.

