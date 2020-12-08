Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been on a tear as oil and natural gas prices rise in hopes for a global reboot following the coronavirus pandemic. It has resulted in the price of oil rising to around $45, its highest price since March. This has resulted in traders betting that Exxon Mobil's good fortunes continue with the shares pushing above $50 by the middle of July and the shares' potential to gain more than 20% from its price of around $42.40 on December 8.

Estimates Not Rising - Yet

Despite rising oil and natural gas prices, analysts have yet to boost their revenue estimates for the company higher in a meaningful way. Currently, analysts forecast revenue to rise to around $218 billion in 2021 and $248 billion in 2022, from $180 billion this year. However, estimates for next year have only increased slightly; they stood at $213 billion in the middle of November.

Meanwhile, earnings for the company have remained relatively unchanged as well. Now expected to rise to around $1.37 per share next year and $2.87 in 2022 from a loss of $0.40 in 2020. Those estimates are up just slightly, from $1.35 and $2.70, respectively, in the middle of November. Meanwhile, the stock is still trading for around 14.3 times 2022 earnings estimates, below the historical average of about 15.1 over the past years.

The lack of revenue and earnings upgrades suggests that analysts may be dragging their feet to increase estimates. They are either waiting to see if the recent move higher in oil and natural gas is here to stay, or they are likely to increase those estimates soon. Natural gas prices have increased to $2.40 from around $1.40 in the middle of July.

Betting The Rally Continues

A trader is betting that Exxon Mobil's recent move higher isn't over and uses the options that expire on July 16 to make that bet. The open interest for the $50 calls rose by roughly 41,000 contracts on December 8. The data shows that the contracts were bought for roughly $1.80 per contract. It means that Exxon Mobil needs to trade at $51.80 or higher by the middle of July to break even, a gain of about 22.2% over the next seven months. It isn't a small trade either, with the trader paying a premium of about $7.4 million.

Double Bottom

The technical chart suggests the stock may be heading much higher, or a potential bullish reversal pattern, known as a double bottom. The pattern is noted when the stock hit a low around $31 in March and again in late October. Additionally, the stock is approaching a downtrend at around $43, and should it rise above that downtrend, it is likely to climb to around $46.20, its next resistance level.

Exxon Mobil's failure to pass the downtrend is likely to result in the stock declining back to support at $39.35.

Exxon Mobil's stock's direction continues to be tied to oil and natural gas performance, and if they both continue to improve, Exxon Mobil should benefit. However, if the recent move higher in both of these commodities should stall out or reverse lower, it seems highly likely that Exxon Mobil's stock will suffer and pay a heavy price.

It's hard to dispute that after a challenging year for the stock and its shares, the trend has become your friend. Enjoy it while it lasts.

