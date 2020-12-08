AT&T Inc. (T) CEO John Stankey at UBS Global TMT Virtual Brokers Conference (Transcript)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference December 8, 2020 9:20 AM ET

Executives

John Stankey - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

John Hodulik - UBS

John Hodulik

Good morning. My name is John Hodulik. I am the telecom, media and communications analysts here at UBS. Thank you all for joining. I am pleased to introduce our keynote speaker this morning, John Stankey, the CEO of AT&T. John, thanks for being here.

John Stankey

John, thanks for having me in.

John Hodulik

Well, we have got about 40 minutes for Q&A. And if anybody in the audience has any questions for me to ask John, I can just weave them into the discussion if you email me or use the app or text me. We will make it work.

So John, let's start off. AT&T has evolved considerably over the past 10 years and moved into a number of new businesses that are undergoing rapid change. As we sit here today, what's your vision for the company going forward?

John Stankey

Well, do I get to text my own questions in, John? That's my question. But before I jump into that, let me just quickly remind everybody about our Safe Harbor. And I suspect, as you and I talk here this morning, I am going to get into some forward-looking discussion and statements and as a result of that, I would encourage everybody to look at our disclosures on the website that we make available and realize that we are going to talk about some things that may or may not come to pass.

So with that, let me just kind of tell you about where we have the business focused and it's about creating a connection. And at the most fundamental level, we do the things that allow people to create connection with each other, with the connections that are important to run their lives or businesses every day and with the content that they find most important to them. And there is probably three core things that we think about as a management team right now.

One is our market focus. And that market focus is about being one of the greatest broadband providers that is out there in the United States and that includes what we can do on our great wireless networks with advanced 5G capabilities and what we are able to do on fiber for fixed connections to meet both consumers and business' needs. It's about what we do on building a software-based platform that allows us to have direct relationships with customers where customers engage with our business and have an experience that's important to them. That's part of their day, every day. And then, finally, one of the ways you get that engagement is through world-class content, that emotional content that connects with people. And those three things are really the core of how we are going to market and what we are thinking about from a customer perspective.

Now, wrapped around that, in order for those things to work well, we need to run a really effective operation. We need to have great customer service. We need to be really efficient. And we need to be really effective at how we focus our operations as a business. And so what we do to ensure that we are investing properly to have a company that operates effectively and efficiently and how the management team is focused on supporting those three market pillars is another key driver of what we are spending our time on.

And then finally, in our capital structure where we are in the state right now where we are transforming and shifting that. And that dynamic around our capital structure is to ensure, number one, that we support and fund those market areas in the management team and what they need to be able to do to make progress in those areas, continue to make sure that we return to our shareholders. Part of that is including our commitment to sustaining the dividend and making sure that we invest our capital effectively in those areas that have return, looking at the what we do to manage down our debt structure over time. We have done a great job at restructuring our debt over the last several months. Frankly, it's been probably one of the most significant world-class achievements I have seen of a finance team and I am really proud of what's happened around that.

And then as we think about that market focus I talked about, if we have assets and capabilities that are really tangential to it to make sure that we shed ourselves of those, take those distractions away from our business so the management team can really focus on those important market areas.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John Hodulik

Great. Now, you have been in the role roughly six months at this point. Talk about what steps and initiatives that you have taken that demonstrate progress towards your market focus for providing best-in-class connectivity and the software defined entertainment?

John Stankey

Sure. First of all, I think we have demonstrated progress every 90 days when we report. And my point of view is, if you step back and you think about the trends you have been seeing in the business, I think they support some of that approach and market focus and what starting to happen. But if I were just to think about what are the proof points that are occurring right now, this is a management team that is focused and as I think doing the right things to make hard decisions and innovate in a way that makes sense.

And if I went through each of those areas I just mentioned, if you look at what's happening on the wireless side, I really like the momentum we are saying. I see that momentum continuing. And that's happening because we are doing the right things for customers. We made a shift in the market early this year where we wanted to make things very simple and straightforward for our customer base so that they understood it. We are seeing that occur with the significant migration and unlimited plans that we talked about late last year that needed to happen.

We will probably end this year 10 points higher in our unlimited plan penetration in the wireless business. And a lot of that is coming from the simplicity of what we put in front of our customer base. And the exclamation point on that is how we are treating our embedded customers just as well as we are treating new ones that want to come into our business. And I think some of the innovative approaches that we have in the market that are driving that momentum and carrying it forward and are going to make the fourth quarter another strong quarter for us is an example of how the management team is focused on the wireless business.

We are going to, in our broadband, our fixed broadband business, grow over a million fiber connections this year. You saw our customer volumes from the third quarter which are very, very strong. We are gaining share where we have deployed our fiber infrastructure and we have 10 points of higher customer satisfaction than our significant competitor when you look at how customers respond to our broadband product. And in this pandemic, where symmetrical bandwidth has become so important because of what people are doing in their house.

They love the product and they love how we brought it to market with a very simple straightforward value proposition. A lot of bandwidth for a very attractive price. And I think the management team has done a good job of marketing and communicating that. I am really pleased at where we are with HBO Max. I know there is a lot of noise out there in the market that different people have different points of view on that. But if you go back and you look at what we communicated last October is to what our objectives are and you think about what we have achieved, we have been not only on plan for what we communicated but we are actually ahead of plan.

And as we have looked at the market in how it's changed, some of it driven by the pandemic, the management team is adjusting. And part of that adjustment is coming from what you just recently saw as our announcement as to what we are going to do with our movie slate. We think it's a great way for us to penetrate the market faster and quicker. We think it's a great way to get customers engaged in our base. And the fact that the management team is willing to take that chance, make those decisions, innovate in that approach, I think is a good example of the kind of approach to the markets that we are trying to drive. And it's going to help our engagement.

And then finally, if you look at where we are in some of the restructuring within our business, I couldn't be more pleased on the progress that we have made on issues like our cost management and some of our corporate structure issues, benefits, our overheads, what we have done to fine-tune our distribution where you see our volumes and our market momentum improving yet our distribution costs actually coming down, the shifts that we are seen that are occurring in our digital transactions and digital fulfillment for our customers during this pandemic that's accelerated something that we have been working on and taking it up another step function.

What we continue to do to refine our business in our footprint about whether its' real estate of the number of square miles that we are managing in the business to shrink it and improve our cost structure. We are seen the kind of momentum that we need in that transformation to restructure the business in those market focus areas that I am really pleased with.

John Hodulik

Yes. Before we drill down into each one of those, John, it seems like obviously there is a lot of change happening all at once, which could be a daunting task for a company like AT&T. Aside from managing all these moving pieces, you have a number of financial commitments, paying down debt, the dividend, big CapEx number each year. Talk about the priorities of use of cash and frankly the importance of the dividend to shareholders? It is a question I get a lot.

John Stankey

Sure. It's a good question, John. And you are right. It's a balancing act. And I will acknowledge that we are being very diligent about that. I think it's very important that we are cognizant of the balancing act we need to do and ensure that we can demonstrate back to our investor base that we are executing in a way that builds their confidence and is committed to the path forward as we are as a management team. And I believe we are in a position to be able to do everything we said that we wanted to do. I mentioned earlier the restructuring of our debt portfolio.

And if you think about what's happened with pushing maturities over the next five years, about $30 billion a maturities of been smoothed out over that period of time. And we have done it in a way where we have actually lowered our actual debt financing costs and the maturity of the portfolio has probably increased about another three years or so with a 17-year average maturity now. Those are all really good things that have given us a tremendous amount of flexibility to execute in the way that we think we need to execute.

And within that context, I think about what we have, where we have already said we are going to do at least $26 billion of cash flow this year, have every degree of confidence that's going to occur. We have got $10 billion of cash sitting in our hands right now. There is tremendous amount of flexibility because of the operational performance of the business.

If I forecast into 2021, look, I expect we are going to be in that $26 billion of cash flow range in 2021, as we move forward. And that's going to give us a tremendous amount of flexibility. I don't want to get into detailed guidance like we would typically do and get into capital allocation discussions in our January earnings call, but I will also tell you we are going to be in that $21 billion range for gross capital. So if you think about $26 billion of free cash flow into 2021, about $21 billion of capital and then you think about the things we want to do in our business, we feel really good we are in a position to be able to fund and commit to those things that are important.

As I said, sustaining the dividend is one of those things. And the management team is comfortable that within the performance of the business and where we see things going that we can do that. If I step back and I think about where I sit today versus where we all were in April and May wondering what the dynamics were about this pandemic, I feel like, look, we are going to have a couple of tough months in front of us as a country. I know that there is going to be a lot of human suffering. But I will tell you, from a business perspective, there is a light at the end of the tunnel here. I think we all know the plays we need to run and we have improving visibility every day and improving confidence. And so I feel good about that plan and I feel good about the market momentum to support that cash flow that's necessary as we move forward.

Further, as I mentioned earlier, we still have opportunities to do some things around rejiggering our portfolio that can accelerate some of that restructuring of the balance sheet and give us some flexibility. We will continue to force ourselves to look at those hard decisions and make those decisions moving forward. And we have a lot of other flexibility in the kind of vehicles we put in place as to how we think about getting leverage in the business from vendor financing to different relationships we have used.

So I don't worry about that. I think the bottom line is, we can get the management team with the resources they need to focus on those priorities I just described. And now our job as a management team is to bring back the proof points that we can execute in the market and drive the level of returns in those focus areas that I mentioned and I think we are on track to do that right now.

John Hodulik

That's perfect. All right. Now, let's drill down into each of the segments. Obviously the big news last week with Warner Brothers announcing that its 2021 releases will release simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters. Walk us through that the thought process on this strategy, if you could?

John Stankey

Well, sure. First of all, fundamentally one of the unfortunate effects of the pandemic is, there basically has been no theatrical exhibition business. And that's painful for a lot of people. And yet, in our case, we still have a fair amount of content that was in the pipeline and being developed and we have everybody in the industry doing the same thing which is, in many instances, having an ability to actually take that product out to the consumer.

In some cases where people are choosing to push that product out into maybe alternate platforms like selling it directly to streaming, from our perspective and our company as a media company and a distribution company, going and giving those people that are some of your most significant competitors additional arms is probably not the most intelligent way to deal with that content. And we have other levers we can pull. And so when we stepped back and we looked at what we did in trying some different models over the course of this year, doing releases where they were staggered by geography based on what was going on with the pandemic, trying to reopen theaters on may be a thinner number of titles, we have some data points and experiences as to what works and what doesn't work.

And yet, we know we probably needed to try something different. And our feeling was in the theatrical business based on our best discussion with experts, we were going to be a situation where the psyche of the population and people's willingness to go back into large venues, go to concerts, do big group things, that's going to be a little bit of a prolonged recovery even though we are going to see progressive improvement in the dynamics of the United States over the next series of quarters. And so the question was, what's best to deal with that asset.

And our feeling is, there is a win-win-win type of solution here. There is a win for us. There is a win for our customers. And there is one for our partners. And any time you are going to change a model, I know it creates a degree of noise and this is certainly no exception. But I think ultimately rational parties will step back and look at this and say, giving theater owners a predictable release of content over the next several months that they can plan around and start to work their business around is a good thing for them.

There are going to be those individuals that still want to go into a theater to have that kind of an experience. We think getting the product out in the market in a staged way is important because snowplowing all theatrical content into late 2021 or early 2022 probably isn't going to help anybody because the market isn't going to dramatically increase in size of the number of people that want to see that kind of content in a theater if everything starts showing up at the front end of the funnel there. And so we think kind of smoothing that out is frankly in the best interests of not only our product but those that create it so that we get exposure.

And look, this is a unique strength of WarnerMedia and Warner Brothers. We do theatrical based movie content as well or better than anybody else. And so this is an opportunity for us to take a streaming product that we know scale and speed. The scale is important and bring a value-added equation into our consumer that allows him to make the choice. If they want to be part of HBO Max and watch the great content at home, they can. If they wish to go into a theater, they can do it that way. That's ultimately a consumer choice issue. It's good for our customers and they get it the same price of what we are offering right now.

We have had great success migrating customers into HBO Max from our legacy HBO products and establishing a more direct relationship with us. We told you it was about 8.6 million customers at the end of last quarter. That progress will accelerate. We are not were a good place today. We are sitting here from 8.6 of the last quarter close. So I think probably tomorrow we will be about four million higher at 12.6. That's incredible pace by traditional standards of people authenticating and using the product and being part of it.

Putting the slate out there is only going to accelerate that further. And getting those active engaged users is so important to us. The amount of hours that they engage on the platform is really, really critical and the theatrical experience is going to help that. We have had great progress on that. If you just look at the last 30 days alone, the number of hours engagement on HBO Max is up over a third. It's about 36% because of the great performance of new content like The Undoing and The Flight Attendant.

And so as we get out of the COVID dynamic where we can play our game on content, both theatrical and what we are doing on scripted, that's going to be a good thing. So this is really what's under it. It's to move scale quickly. It's to give customers choice. It's to allow the industry to be able to have this transition moment. And most importantly, because we care about theatrical and we care about streaming, it ensures that we are doing this in a way that we still show our respect for the theatrical venues and distribution and not go and push all of our content on a direct to streaming exclusively construct or hand it off to your competitors that aren't as invested in the theatrical business.

John Hodulik

Great. So one, how should we think of the financial ramifications of this move for AT&T? And then obviously you have gotten some push back from the theaters and from Hollywood. How do you ensure that there aren't longer term negative ramifications for the company from both of those process partners?

John Stankey

Well, first of all, I think we should step back. I mean we are all participants in a market that serves customers. And the longer term impacts are going to be dictated by what consumers wish to do. And I think all of us, if we step back and think about the market and what's happening today, customers have a tremendous amount of choices to how they choose to engage with content. And if we just simply sit here and say this is about whether or not people go to movie theaters, I think we are missing the broader point, which is today, even before WarnerMedia made this decision, customers could go watch great two-hour content on a variety of competitive services to HBO Max or any other streaming service that was out there, some of very significant releases.

And so customers are going to drive what occurs in the market ultimately. And then if we know step back and think about what occurs here, to my point, I think when we just are being really honest about this, there is a win-win-win here. Ultimately, people want to make money. People want to build great content and be experienced have the opportunity for customers to experience what their great creative work is. And I think, as everybody sits down and kind of sorts through that, I think there is a middle ground where everybody can walk away from this feeling like it was ultimately a good thing. But we can't have that conversation in isolation of the reality of where markets are going right now.

And so our approach to this has been to lean in and make sure that we are leaning into where things are going, not try to stay overly connected to what worked out for several decades as a model that was in place for a period of time. And I think there is a balancing act here. So we are going to continue to talk with all of our partners. And I think we are going to end up finding that having choice and having multiple platforms of which to move content through is a good thing. And as we have discussed here, we are not putting one over the other. We are doing both theatrical and streaming at the same time and ultimately moving that content back through other traditional windows that exists.

And this, to me, seems like a very friendly and innovative approach. And we are at a rare time right now in this year with this pandemic and what happens as we get through the back end of it and people are willing to congregate and do things again, we will adjust and work the model differently.

John Hodulik

Got it. Maybe moving over to HBO Max. Has the launch met your expectations? Maybe tow, could you talk about the bundling efforts and where we are with that? And then number three, how should we think of success from this the strategy with the movie slate? Do you expect it to sort of turbocharge the growth, effectively releasing a new feature film on the service every three weeks next year?

John Stankey

So the answer is yes to that last question which is, we clearly expect that because this is a really compelling value proposition that you need to, we are going to be able to accelerate our growth proposition. And that's important. And I would say what's changed in the market from maybe October of last year, where we sat down on Investor Day and talked about what we were doing with HBO Max is clearly this consumer dynamic that I just talked about is moving maybe faster than people might have expected. And I think it's important that these new distribution platforms scale faster for fear of being left behind.

And so the fact that we can get more market momentum faster to get to our goal of having over 50 million customers on the HBO Max platform domestically is important. And this is one of those arrows in the quiver for us to be able to do that. And we are doing this in a way that's really important. We are bringing customers in an ARPU, an average revenue per user, that's a meaningful level. We are not giving it away, in this case, with woe, average revenues are at low subscription price. And there are those that maybe have a flip problem where we are having to work a little bit harder at the pace and rate of customers coming on the platform.

Others maybe get the platform scale a little bit quicker but than they are going have to work really hard to get their average revenue per user up. And that's not an easy undertaking either when you are balancing things like churn. So I think you can be successful working either strategy. We are choosing to start with that big embedded base that we have on HBO and ensure it gets into a new platform of high engagement. So in addition to getting that subscriber momentum up, getting the conversion momentum up.

And as I said, even without the theatrical slate, we are sitting up almost 12.6 million subscribers authenticated and moving into the HBO platform now. That's up another four million from where we were from the close of last quarter in just less than a little over two months from the last quarter. And so getting that conversion where we have got that relationship with those customers and they are using that product that drives that increased level of engagement that I talked about, that's goodness for our business, because then when you can layer on things like an opportunity to broaden the content portfolio through things like possibly having certain ad-supported content sitting aside subscription-supported content.

That's probably a good thing for the consumer on choice, breadth and possibly others that can come onto the platform to distribute. And we know that that pace is really, really important. So I feel good about the plays we are running right now. I feel good about the data points that are occurring. As we get through the enforced shutdown of content development that COVID put on us, we know when we bring out our content, we can do well. The Undoing, The Flight Attendant, we are getting good engagement as that content starts to drop through the funnel now as we restarted production.

We are going to have winning content out there that drives the right kind of engagement. And I think the models that we are putting in place are going to give us tremendous flexibility. And at the end of the day, I think it's really important that we have a direct relationship with customers, that we are able to grow the level of engagement they have every day. And that's the only way we are going to survive in this economy and this market structure moving forward.

John Hodulik

Great. One last one for me on D2C. Are you still on track to launch the AVOD service next year? And if so, talk about how the content on that platform will differ from what we are seeing on HBO Max? And how much will it rely on sports and news?

John Stankey

So there is a lot. Yes, we are on track to launch it next year and we expect to do that. And as you will see in the initial instantiation, there is a little bit of misunderstanding around certain things. There will be, just like if you think about a typical Pay TV bundle today where you move through experiences, particular networks where one network may be an ad-supported network, but you may go someplace else in that MVPDs bundle for a noncommercial interrupted experience where you sit down and you choose to have something that is basically straight subscription.

And there is no reason that we can't offer a service to a customer that still has that delineation. And that doesn't mean the customer has to have ads around all their content. And so I think having both, especially where a customer gets to make a choice and sometime that choice may well be, I want to buy down the price to get into your product or service, because I need to. I want to open up the market to maybe those that don't have as much disposable income. I think that's a market broadening opportunity that's so important.

So I would tell you, one shouldn't conclude that the launch of AVOD means that all content sits in juxtaposition to advertising. We should think about it as, you can broaden the content that's available, some of which may be exposed to advertising and you can put both together where you can buy down a particular retail price for the end-user that's more affordable to enjoy the experience. And I think that's a good place to be in a customer choice perspective moving forward. And that's how we will bring that product forward.

In terms of how we bring in news and sports, I will tell you, in our initial launch right now, other than some of the content that we are bringing and sharing between platforms like the great documentaries that we use with CNN that will be part of the platform that is customer choice to go into content libraries to see it, you shouldn't expect that the initial launch is going to have a heavy emphasis on what we are doing with live content per se. But as you can see, when you start to get to a point where these platforms have 50 million subscribers on them, you start to get to this option of how you think about which platform is the right way to distribute the various content you create and how partners think about distributing their products and services.

And so this rate and pace the speed of scale that we talked about earlier becomes very, very important. As we get close to crossing over 40 million subscribers here on the platform, that's a really powerful moment. And we start that launch to 50 million. And pretty soon you are going to be looking at things like MVPD distribution in a direct-to-consumer offer where they are very, very close and that starts to give you choice and options, just like the choice and options we talked about with theatrical a few minutes ago. Now start to think about that as how it gets applied to live and on-demand content or event content.

And the other point I am going to make is, I think over time what we have learned is being able to manage and have some of your own content is important. If you step back and you look at let's look at distribution for the MVPD business, it was an attractive business to distribute the Pay TV bundle when there were fewer distributors in the market, when there was maybe two in a market. And at that point in time, a distributor could make money by aggregating content. And there was a margin stacking dynamic that occurred. I think the reality of where we are in distribution right now, what's changed in these platform economics is when there is multiple places that somebody can go to get content, if you are just using your platform to distribute somebody else's IP, at the end of the day it's going to be really difficult to ultimately make money on just being an aggregator of content that you don't own.

We are not having the opportunity to have a direct engagement with the customer where those hours allow you to do things like have insights to the customer data with the customer that you can monetize other products and services on top of. And so I think it's really important in this distribution world that we are in today and the drive to vertical integration that we think about the fact that you are going to have to have some relationship with the customer and probably some core IP. And just running and distributing others is ultimately going to put you in a position where it's the owner of that IP and that content or the owner of the distribution platform that will probably have the rents that are accrued to them.

John Hodulik

Okay. Shifting gears, what's your current thinking on the entertainment group? Does linear TV still makes sense as part of your overall consumer broadband centric bundle?

John Stankey

It still makes sense, definitely in a bundled structure. I believe that if you have any connectivity service you sell and you can put something associated with it that allows a customer to engage with that connectivity service or in part better value because of making a combined choice of buying the product or service, that's helpful. And it's clear in our broadband business, for example, where we sell fiber and now a software-based AT&T TV service. It's low friction, high engagement, has better quality characteristics of the customer being able to get more services and more content on demand that drives down churn. It's perceived as a better value for the customer when it's billed right and supported right. That's a convenience the customer likes. That's all good.

Now the direct contribution or the marginal contribution of the Pay TV bundle has seen its best days. And I would expect as we project going forward, just like I mentioned earlier, what's happening now because that aggregated Pay TV content is available on so many different platforms, traditional distributors, virtual distributors, what's happening is the margin at retail has been competed away or is being competed away. Now the people that are wholesaling the content and are still doing reasonably well, but it's been more pressure on the end-user retail distributor.

So we have seen the best days on that. We will continue to use it strategically in a way that it helps our bundle. It satisfies the customer in terms of what they are able to get as a relationship with AT&T for that connectivity-based service. But I don't expect that that's going to be a product that leaning forward into the future is going to have these great growth characteristics and frankly ability for us to build new products and services on that engage directly with customers that lean into the kind of experiences that customers want in the future.

John Hodulik

All right. We don't have a ton of time here. And I can't believe it's taken this long just getting to wireless now, even though it's a little more than half your business.

John Stankey

It's because it's going so well. Why would you ask any questions?

John Hodulik

Exactly. It really seems like we are at a period of heightened competitive intensity and within that, AT&T definitely seems to be playing offense. How do you say AT&T is positioned in the wireless market right now? And sort of what are the points of differentiation? And talk to us about this new, what we see as sort of aggressiveness around the iPhone? And do you expect it to help you guys take share, either now and sort of going forward?

John Stankey

Well, as I said earlier, John. I am really pleased with how the team is performing. And if I step back and think about one of the roles of myself as a leader of this business, it's to make sure that I listen to the folks who have to run the place every day and give them the latitude to do what they think they need to do in the market to be successful. And as you asked the question about capital allocation and where we have the flexibility, I would tell you this is proof in the pudding that we think we have the latitude to go do what we need to do in the market to be successful within our capital structure.

I mentioned to you that I am really pleased with the progress that we continue to see. As you saw, we had, what I thought, was a very strong third quarter in terms of our past performance and what's occurring. And really if you go and kind of smooth results and you think about some of the dynamics of the Keep America Connected issues with the pandemic and the like and you just kind of laid things out and said, what happened in first quarter, we showed some strength in this business, second quarter showed increased strength over the first quarter, third quarter smoothing those dynamics of the Keep America Connected and the like showed strength over the second quarter. And I like the momentum that I am seeing in the fourth quarter.

And why is that occurring? Well, look, we started some things previously to get the network in the right place. And I think when you look at the kind of feedback we are getting from the fastest network, when you look at the fastest 5G network, when we look at the recent for Mosaic, the fact that our owned and operated network is now the largest square mileage network in the United States, a lot of that has been noticed by customers. And so if we look at all the core fundamental dynamics of customer satisfaction with our network performance, reasons why customer churn out because of network dropping, there has been a lot of work over the last couple years to put a great network out there and customers are seeing that.

The reality is now catching up with perception. And then we step back and say, what do we need to do to be even better? Well, we talked about distribution earlier. A part of our distribution strategy was not only what we have done to retool it but FirstNet was a really key driver behind this. It not only was a driver behind us improving the quality of the network, but it gave us an opportunity to start distributing product differently to a segment of the market that we were frankly underpenetrated in. We built a better product.

FirstNet is not just the rate structure or rate plan. It is a better product that works differently. It's something that's done in collaboration with public safety. It opened up distribution channels and offers that were different. It's a part of our success in the market as not only the great network, some of which was held by our FirstNet investments in contract, but the distribution strategies that came along with that through our enterprise customers as well that we work through our enterprise channel where we have been integrating or selling with both our fixed business and our wireless business for a very long time. And that's allowed us to get momentum there. That's helped bring things back to work.

Our distribution strategy has helped. Our market positioning, very simple, very straightforward. Our plans are clear. You come in, you go and you buy up on an unlimited structure that meets the needs of your family, you get more performance and better value as you buy up, including HBO Max when you choose to make the commitment to our best plans. And that's a very attractive value proposition that only got more attractive as we offered the theatrical dynamic that's in place.

And then to have a very simple offer in the market that said, it doesn't matter with you are a new customer or an existing customer from AT&T, you come in and you talk to us and you are going to get a good and square deal. And when we looked at one of the reasons why we weren't growing at the rate we needed to grow to be ratable in the market, it was not because people were unhappy about our improved network. They were saying that was much better. It wasn't because they didn't feel like they could and get good service. It was because they could go get a new device somewhere else.

And so we have got great high-value customers. You know the economics of this industry as well as anybody. You know the LTV on our wireless bases is enviable compared to many who play in this market. Why shouldn't we keep those customers that have a great LTV? And if they say that they are willing to commit to us for 30 more months if they are willing to, during that opportunity buy up to a higher unlimited plan, which I told you, we will grow 10 points of penetration on unlimited, if they are willing to engage with the product and service that we own called HBO Max, why wouldn't we be willing to treat that customer well and give them some benefit for their loyalty to us over a period of time? And we are seeing churn drop. We are seeing our flow share improve. And as a result of that, yes, it's a perfectly logical economic decision for us to make.

John Hodulik

Great. John, that's all we have time for. I think that was a great session. I really appreciate your time today.

John Stankey

John, it's good to see you. Thanks for having me in.

John Hodulik

Okay. Talk to you soon. Thank you everyone.