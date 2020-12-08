Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) CEO Jim Teague Presents at Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium (Transcript)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium Conference Call December 8, 2020 10:40 AM ET

So let's start with, I feel like a question that's been very popular in the past but nobody's asked in a while, which is the elections are over now, so do you have any updated thoughts on MLP versus C-Corp conversion?

Jim Teague

Yeah, Michael, I mean, you sort of set off the thing a while ago, we’re hoping to be live from New York next year. I'll quote, Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live. I think it wouldn't be prudent to come in and make a lot of decisions of MLP versus C-Corp, given the backdrop of the volatility in the capital markets around the pandemic, and then frankly with energy being so much out of favor, I think it's sort of hard to come in and get a good read.

Also, we've had an election, although some of the election is not finished. We need to see what happens with the Senate, with the Georgia elections coming up. But then -- and see what the new administration, what their tax policy might look like, and what they can get enacted? So I think, we're still in a wait-and-see mode.

Michael Blum

Thanks. I appreciate that. I wanted to talk a little bit about industry consolidation, which is been a big topic of late, Enterprise has clearly been very internally focused on organic growth. There is no question about that. I just wanted to ask if you see yourselves eventually playing a role in consolidation in the industry. And then specifically, are there certain business lines, geographies, asset types that you would be interested in more than others?

Randy Fowler

Well, the short answer, Michael is, I don't see we’re going to play a consolidated role.

What we would be interested in, the FTC is not going to let us know, and buying processing plants and gathering systems in the Permian isn't something that turns us on that much.

Michael Blum

Okay. That's pretty clear. And perhaps, I'll turn to something else, I think, from an industry perspective, there is clearly a lot of excess capacity in the system right now. So, I wonder if I – if you could just talk to that both in terms of, it seems like you guys have less excess capacity than others, more contracted cash flows, but if you can just speak to where you do see excess capacity in your systems, and then if you can to any degree just comment on how the industry solves this over time because it seems like it's going to be with us for a while?

Jim Teague

Yeah. There's excess capacity and there's available capacity. We have -- we've got some leverage in our system that if things change, we can do more, but I think from an enterprise perspective where we have capacity, we're going to fill that capacity by offering more.

So, our downstream value chain is huge. It serves as a magnet to producers. That's why, if you look at every contract we have on our pipelines out of the Permian, there's only one that doesn't have an associated dock deal. So you've got – I think as these contracts roll up, I think producers are going to look to go where they have markets and outlets, and when they come in on our pipelines, they're coming into a market with a lot of refining capacity and water access to be able to get to other parts of the world, in particular Asia.

So the other thing we're looking at and we proved we can do it in the past is, we're taking a hard look at what are repurpose opportunities, and there are some where if we repurpose a pipeline to another service effectively that's taken capacity off the market. If you look at what we did ourselves on storage when other things fell apart in April, we converted NGL wells to diesel service and motor gasoline service. That was a short term repurposing. So, we're going to look at longer term repurposing, and we're going to offer a full value chain that goes all the way through petrochemicals.

Michael Blum

So that actually leads to my next question which is, you are one of the only midstream companies with a significant downstream petrochemical footprint and not too long ago you published a slide deck which outlined a lot of your growth plans for that segment we've discussed in the past.

I'm wondering if you could just discuss that a little bit in terms of what it means for your future growth on the one hand, and on the other hand how big or how large you're willing to let that business become total portfolio of assets of the company?

Jim Teague

We feel like when we have PDH 2 will be what is it, Randy over a $1 billion or $1.2 billion of gross operating margin in petrochemicals. There's a lot of pure petrochemical companies that don't have that. We've been open that we like the idea of taking this midstream business model and putting it on primary petrochemicals.

So you will see us -- we've got a marketing hub in propylene. We're creating one in ethylene where people can freely trade amongst themselves used to when you -- used to our propylene system was like Randy's words Hotel California, you could get in but the other way out was through Enterprise. We have opened that up completely where you have a way out, we want the index to mean something, and then we've added export capability for all those commodities.

I don't know that you're going to see a PDH 3. I think there is a limit. But I keep telling Randy, you know how we got iBDH, we can toll butane to isobutylene. We got PDH. We can toll propane to propylene. Maybe in our future someday we will be tolling ethane to ethylene, I don't know.

Michael Blum

Yes.

Jim Teague

And Michael, as you could see through the midstream model to provide services to the petrochemical industry, that’s really -- you go back, I mean, enterprise has been doing it, what, since 1978 as far as with propylene fractionation, and 1981 with butane isomerization. So, this is a little bit how enterprise grew up, was providing midstream services to petrochemical industry.

Randy Fowler

A lot of people don't appreciate that the first power dam built-out at Mont Belvieu was a propane-propylene splitter. The other thing when you talk about one downstream, we are a huge supplier of NGL feedstocks to the ethylene industry. We're literally pipeline connected to every ethylene plant in the United States and that can't be duplicated.

So when you look at our petrochemical business, you look at, okay, you've got propylene, you've got isobutylene, you've got this and you’ve got that, but we also have a feedstock position with all of the ethylene plants in the U.S., and I guess in some respect that's for petrochemicals.

Jim Teague

And so, when some people ask us about this whole -- we don't call it energy transition, but energy evolution. When you come in and you look at the segments of our business, whether it's NGLs, whether it's petchem, whether it's natural gas, the NGLs that are derived out of crude, we think we're positioned pretty well. Especially when you think about petrochemical demand growth, it is typically 1.2 times, 1.3 times GDP growth. We think we're pretty well positioned.

Michael Blum

Just to follow-up a little bit on that, do you, I guess, are you concerned at all about multiple degradation. In other words, it is because typically petchem companies trade at lowers multiples and midstream companies add too much petchem, does that have an impact or is that not how you’re thinking about it?

Jim Teague

I don't look at it like that. I'll let Randy speak for himself, but everything we're doing is pretty much fee based. So, this isn't something where we're taking more – we’ve got a little spread risk on our propylene splitters, but these PDH plants and iBDH plants, those plants are pretty much underwritten.

Michael Blum

Okay.

Jim Teague

And a lot of what we're doing within our marketing hubs are underwritten by guarantee throughputs.

Randy Fowler

And Michael, I come back on these intrastate natural gas pipelines, many of them serve industry and must run situations where they have to have the natural gas as fuel sources for heat, whether it's aluminum, whether it's making steel, whether it's making glass, and with many of these, you've got investment grade customers.

And that's a little bit like our petrochemical services business, we're providing feedstock to these must run industries that -- and many of these are investment grade companies, so I draw a lot of analogies that our petrochemical services business is very much again just as good as natural gas intrastate [ph] pipelines, with maybe higher barriers of entry.

Michael Blum

Got it. That makes sense. Turning -- I wanted to touch on capital allocation a little bit. And, I guess, really, at this point, the question that I have is just really how you're thinking about distribution growth versus buybacks, and how -- does the unit price or your yield impact that capital allocation decision, do taxes play any role in that formula? And then at this juncture in the market, what do you think is a competitive distribution rate right now?

A – Jim Teague

One that hadn't been cut.

Michael Blum

Yeah.

A – Jim Teague

And Michael we get that question a good bit and I come back that -- when we do a little bit of the context of the question because it's primarily coming from energy companies – from energy investors, and to the extent they've been exposed to E&P, historically E&P didn't pay a dividend. E&P didn't do buybacks and LPs, they were paying through IDRs. There was a disproportionate amount of cash flow going to the GP along with the LP.

And then, there’s been a lot of distribution cuts. I look into monthly, every month, and I don't know what we're up to now lose track, I have to add up to two pages together, but in IRD and 150 [ph] distribution cuts, back door, front door cuts, and when you come in and you look at Enterprise. One, we got rid of our 50% IDRs in 2002, we got rid of all our IDRs in 2010.

So when we think about returning capital to investors, we've been doing that in a significant way really going back to 2002 and then we haven't covered distribution. So when you look now, we're -- we're on track, I mean, we're paying out about $4 billion a year through distributions to our investors now -- directly to our investors now.

And you know -- depending on how you want to look at that as a percent of cash flow from operations. If you just want to use reported cash flow from operations or if you want to adjust -- adjust cash flow from operations for some of what we used in as working capital, we're paying out somewhere between 60% to 65% of our cash flow from operations and returning that back to investors. So that is already, when you look at the S&P 500 that is already very, very, very competitive.

So one, I think with Enterprise, we're already paying out a lot. When you ask about how do we think about buybacks versus distribution growth? When we sort of went to this several years ago, when we came in and moderated our distribution growth in 2017, our view there was to come in and keep distribution growth, if you would repurchase power parity. So try to grow with inflation. And inflation is pretty low right now.

When you come in and you -- and this is a bad year to ask, okay, are you getting paid for distribution growth? I'm not sure what we're getting paid for right now because when I look at cash flow per unit were in our minds cash flow per unit and leverage that's where the rubber hits the road.

And if you do an LTM cash flow per unit, we're like 97% of this year for the LTM. September 30, our cash flow per unit is $2.91 per unit, $2.92 per unit. 2019 was record cash flow of $3.01, so we're at 97%, 98% of where we were last year. Our leverage is 3.4 times, 3.5 times. And I don't think the streets waiting for that either.

So, when we think about returning capital, I think, it'll be distribution growth, I don't think we need to do much, because again, we're not seeing a whole lot of inflation there. I think the buyback that does give us more flexibility, because buyback, you can ramp it up, you can ramp it down and gives us a lot more flexibility.

And then, with what we've seen on -- we've got a number of our CapEx budget. We're seeing a step down in our capital expenditure budget. We’re -- this year we're doing close to $3 billion in growth CapEx, next year based on identified projects, sanctioned projects, we’re at $1.6 billion in 2021. We're at $800 million in 2022.

We don't think the CapEx is going to be that low by the time we get there, because we we've got some projects that we're looking at where we can repurpose, but they're smaller projects where we can repurpose some assets.

But I think what gives us the most flexibility is to come in and do buybacks. So, anyway, we'll see -- we need to still get the uncertainty out there, we'd like to get in a little bit deeper into 2021, but buybacks gives you a whole lot more flexibility.

Michael Blum

Great. And just to follow-up on that, just on like tax implications. Does that factor in at all in terms of buybacks verses distribution growth, as it relates to how shareholders get the return?

Randy Fowler

Yes, Michael on that, what I keep coming back to is the -- for an MLP, the most efficient way to return capital to investors is through distributions, because we know those dollars go straight to our investors. And to the extent, our investors have taxable income, those cash distributions can come in and help apply towards income taxes.

So, if anything, that's one of the things that we think about when taxes come into play. That's how we think about it. Because you come in and you do a buyback, that is a indirect method in returning capital, because all we've done is return capital to the Street. We haven't necessarily returned capital to our investors, so.

Michael Blum

Yes, I know. Since we're talking capital, balance sheet and stuff, there is a question that came in from an investor. And really the question is, what is your desire or appetite to issue preferred securities?

Randy Fowler

Yes. Michael, when we've looked at that, and especially if the thought is issued preferred to buyback common. I mean, commons, you got a high cost of capital to it proverbs you got a high cost of capital to it. And that almost feels like a little bit more -- feels like more short-sighted financial engineering, and that's not what -- again, prefers high cost of capital too.

Michael Blum

Okay. Here's another question from the field, so a little bit different topic. The question is one of your peers is about to start up an ethane export dock. How do you see this market evolving, and is there an opportunity for enterprise to export more ethane?

Jim Teague

We've got -- that's one place where we got a little bit of capacity Michael, I think we're contracted at, what, 160,000, 165,000 barrels a day, half of that goes to Asia and South America. But to think about ethane exports is, it's not like LPG. These guys are building custom ships, they're having to spend a lot of money to take the product out. One of the things that we've done in our ethane export is we also have ethylene at the – export at the same location. So, we're going to maximize the total. And then I think, ethane, I just don't see it being something that's freely traded like LPG for some time. It may get there, but it's not there yet. But we're going to – we're pretty solid. We've got a 160,000 barrels a day of contracts. We've got another contract that kicks in, in a couple of years Randy, that's another 40,000 or 50,000 barrels a day when that kicks-in we’re full.

Michael Blum

Great. Appreciate that. Just want to go back to your comments on CapEx, the identified projects, I mean, any – any more details you can or any kind of hints you can give us in terms of what – what type of projects are still underdevelopment that could – could add to the mix? And I guess, the one that I'm thinking about is the SPOT project, and I am wondering if that, how that one – where that stands and what do you think the odds of that getting that IDR and the timing?

Randy Fowler

We've got a pretty damn good anchored customer on that. But we're still in the permitting phase, not today Michael. We have a – this one but – this permitting has been a little different than any we've ever done, because we're dealing with Marriott and God knows how many different agencies. But we figure, we'll get a – we should have our permits sometimes in the second half's, call it third quarter of next year. It's pretty – pretty long process.

Michael Blum

Does that – does that assume anything it relates to like a recovering oil demand or oil price or you just think the process just going to take that long?

Randy Fowler

The process is taking that long.

Michael Blum

Okay. Got it.

Randy Fowler

Somebody asked us, one of the agencies asked us, how we're going more right away. So that'll tell you how many of these deals they permitted. And then that we're worried about the PMIs [ph].

Michael Blum

Okay. Got it. So another question that I wanted to ask was around, just the recent vaccine news, and sort of healthcare demand recovery in oil and maybe oil prices and potentially drilling. Just wanted to understand, how much latent capacity or operating leverage do you think you have and is there any way to quantify that in anyway EBITDA, DCF upside as – as assuming at some point market start to recover?

Jim Teague

I'll take a shot and then I'll jump-in. I guess, I said earlier, there's – there's ex – there's available capacity and there's excess capacity. If the price goes up, then I think we can make capacity available, may cost a little more in terms of operating – variable costs, but we can make capacity go up across the system.

We do have some capacity. I mean, we can always fit another ship in. We can always figure out how to operate our pipelines a little more effectively – at a little higher cost, get more throughput, or 20%. I don't have to put a DCF number to it, or depends on what the fee is.

But yeah, I personally think you're going to see that. I think this vaccine news is an absolute – I think we see the light at the end of the tunnel. I think we – I think by the second half, as early as the second half of next year. Anthony Chovanec, you know him Michael, he and I argue a lot about this. But I'm a lot more bullish about the -- about what -- what's in front of us than some people. I think that forward curve on crude oil does not reflect reality.

Michael Blum

Okay. I've got a -- I got a couple and we got out five minutes left -- and I just got a couple of questions in from investors. I'm going to get to those. One is a follow-up on the buybacks and the question is regarding the timing of buybacks. So, would you opportunistically irrespective -- are you going to do it kind of opportunistically irrespective of price or would you consider even dipping into the credit line at a time when the stock gets hit by these unusual -- once or twice a year big sell offs in this space and you can really retire more units if you kind of do it opportunistically. So, I guess the question is would you consider borrowing the stock gets hit hard enough to buy back stock or is it going to be more of like a vehicle type dealing?

Jim Teague

Yeah, Michael, I think, we probably where we are -- probably looking to be more opportunistic with it rather than something problematic. And so what I mean specifically if that is -- I mean we still have cash in the bank. So, I mean, we wouldn't necessarily have to go get a credit facility.

But even if we saw some dislocation, and when we come in and you look at the bigger picture of where we are for the year and available cash to return to investors, and if that meant that we needed to swing on the credit facility for a month or two in order to do that, that's not problematic.

Michael Blum

Okay, great. Another question from the field, how are the recent U.S. refinery closures that have occurred or going to occur effects -- how does that impact EPD?

Jim Teague

The shale closure in Conway cut into our refinery grade propylene supply, but we have a propylene sales contract that has a very low margin to it that we have the right to reduce that should the boundaries close, so we're going to pull the trigger on that. So, far the big one that -- that's in our system is the Conway refinery and not really no big deal.

What I'm looking forward to what a refinery runs at now 78%, I'd like to -- I think a lot changes. Our C4 business is the one that that has struggled because of refinery runs and I think as we see those refinery runs go up, so they get up to 90%, that's a heck of a lot of upside for us in particular in our C4 for business.

Michael Blum

Okay, great. That makes sense. Another question coming out from the field is -- and this might be our second to last question here. Effectively, are you concerned at all about supply of NGLs, meaning you're seeing these reductions and associated gas from oil plays and so, does that -- could that pose a challenge in terms of being able to source enough NGLs to meet demand?

Jim Teague

No, I'm not -- I'm not concerned at all. Well, throughout this pandemic, we haven't had any problems and our LPG exports have set records throughout the pandemic. Right now we're exporting what 20 plus million barrels a month of LPG. But if you believe what I said earlier and you believe -- I personally think you're going to get a price signal as early as the second half of next year.

Now, production doesn't come back immediately, but you know, price has a way of curing all ills. Price creates supply. Price creates demand. So, I think I'm not worried about it.

Michael Blum

Okay, great. I think we got about a minute left, so I wanted to actually ask you about the announcement you made this morning that, as usual, enterprises going to sort of lead the industry here and have probably -- I'm pretty sure is the first ESG day over here midstream company, so I'm wondering if you could talk -- give us a little bit of a preview of what the thought process and doing that and kind of what we should expect?

Randy Fowler

Yeah, Michael. I think on our thought on that, it might not -- it’s not going to be a whole day. Let's get that out there, but it'll be several hours, and -- but I think what we're looking to do is address a lot of things as far as a demand fundamentals of how we think about coming in and managing our assets, how we come in and how we think about being fuel efficient, reducing emissions, emission intensity, where we see -- when you come in, you look at the product -- when you look at the Paris Climate Accord, it was really two pillars to the Paris Climate Accord. One of those pillars, were reducing emissions in the world and the carbon emissions. The other one was lifting people out of poverty.

And I think that's the thing that we're probably one of the most significant roles that we play in this whole energy evolution and the Paris Climate Accord is really those people that are in energy property, which it's still 3 billion people in the world, and it's -- that's almost 35%, 40% of the people in the world, which I think have forgotten. But there's still an energy poverty and the quickest way to get them out of property is LPG, so propane and butane. And I think what 70% of our volumes that go off our dock that are exported in LPG, our estimates go for the human need.

So, we'll come in and get in a little bit more into that. And again talk about how we're managing the business as well. We'll also come in and something else that we've just recently done and Jim may want to speak to that. This one group -- this Alliance and plastic waste, it's really, it's been historically a group that's been really been comprised of petrochemical companies and consumer product companies that you know a lot of their products come in plastic containers, but where they're looking to come out and reduce plastic waste in the world, they set up a new member category, called the NIBOR category, we've recently joined that group. So, some of the things that we're looking to do on that side to come in and contribute to a more sustainable world. Jim, I don't know if you want to add.

Jim Teague

Hey Jeff that press release coming out first. Randy is here -- breaking news we're joining the Alliance to eliminate plastic waste and we're pleased to be a part of that.

Michael Blum

Great. Well, we are at the end here, a little bit over, so thank you both very much for taking some time with me this morning and I look forward to being able to sit next to you next year in New York. But thanks again.

Randy Fowler

We're looking forward as well, Michael. Thank you.