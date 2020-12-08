An IPO of UMG is expected in 2022 in addition to an expected 10% stake sale to Tencent.

Vivendi is one of the best ways for investors to get exposure to the music industry.

Investment Thesis

Vivendi SA (OTCPK:VIVHY) is one of the leading media companies in Europe and the owner of Universal Music Group (UMG), Daily Motion and the Canal+ group. In the first nine months of 2020, the company reported a 2.4% increase in revenues in addition to a 1.3 % increase during the third quarter of 2020. This growth amid the pandemic emergence was undervalued by investors.

We valued Vivendi based on the enterprise value-to-revenue multiple approach and reached a conclusion that it is a good investment at current market prices with an upside potential of 22%, and a fair value of €30.61 per share. This valuation is mainly driven by:

Universal Music's increasing revenue growth;

Strong fundamentals and profit margins' expansion;

The ongoing buyback program.

Source: vivendi.com

Universal Music Group: Growth and IPO

As per the company's recent filings, UMG's revenues were up 5.1% during the first nine months of 2020 and increased by 3.0% during the third quarter.

If we dive into UMG's revenue numbers, and after checking the growth trend in subscriptions and streaming which accounts for nearly half of UMG's revenues, we conclude that the company has a strong and resilient business model. In fact, the double-digit y-o-y growth is back again during the third quarter after a slowdown due to the pandemic during the second quarter of 2020.

Source: Vivendi Q3 2020 filings, table by author

During the first quarter of 2020, Vivendi finalized the 10% sale of UMG to a consortium led by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) based on a €30 billion total enterprise value for UMG. The consortium has the option to acquire another 10% of UMG by mid-January 2021. And as per Bloomberg, Tencent is planning to exercise the option and increase its stake by a further 10%. This sale will increase the available liquidity of the company enabling it to finance its share buyback program and any potential acquisition that might increase its efficiency. In addition, as stated in their press release, a planned IPO for UMG is expected in 2022.

Source: UMG Investor Presentation

Strong fundamentals and higher profit margins

By analyzing Vivendi's financial metrics, we can see that its management has steadily improved its efficiency margins and delivered better returns over the last four years.

Source: TIKR

It is true that solvency ratios increased due to higher debt levels where debt to equity ratio reached 53.9%, however, the company is able to finance this higher debt burden easily with the expected 10% sale of UMG to Tencent and the probable IPO of UMG. Also, it is notable that Vivendi has a negative cash conversion cycle implying that suppliers finance part of its operations. As a result, the company does not need higher cash levels to finance its operations.

Ongoing buyback program

By April 28, 2020, Vivendi had successfully bought back the maximum number of shares (130.93 Million shares) that the management was authorized to repurchase. In addition, and following the annual general meeting, management got the authorization for a new buyback program of up to 10% of the company's shares or 118.55 Million shares at a maximum price of €26.00.

As stated in October, the company held 47.26 Million of its own shares, of which 28.16 Million were bought under the current program. And if we track the buyback activity, we can clearly see that the company is actively buying its shares on a weekly basis.

If we analyze the above chart related to the buyback activity during the third quarter of 2020, we can conclude that the average weekly shares repurchased is 3.2 Million shares at an average price of €24.87. And apparently this activity is expected to continue as long as the share price is below €26.

This activity will pay off at a later stage for long-term shareholders since once the treasury shares are cancelled, their value will have a direct impact on the remaining outstanding shares, especially that the company is fully operational with high cash generation capacity.

Valuation

We valued Vivendi based on a revenue multiple approach measuring its equity value relative to revenues that it is expected to generate in the coming period.

We simulated two scenarios, the first being the worst case where revenues in 2020 are expected to reach EUR 15,464 Million. In this scenario, the fourth quarter revenues is estimated as the average of the previous three quarters of 2020.

The second scenario being the best case where revenues of the fourth quarter is assumed to increase by 2.8% y-o-y. This scenario assumes that the consolidated revenues of 2020 will reach EUR 16,301 Million.

Source: Created by author

Based on these figures, the average growth in revenues over the 5-year period is estimated between 9.3% and 10.4%. As such, the expected revenues for the next fiscal year is expected to be between EUR 16,908 Million and EUR 17,994 Million.

If we take a look at the historical EV/Revenues ratio of Vivendi and compare it to its competitors, we can conclude that its fair value multiple is between 2.10x and 2.30x.

Data by YCharts

Considering the above-mentioned assumptions, we are able to estimate the expected enterprise value of Vivendi during the next fiscal year and we summarized it in the below table:

Source: Created by author

To calculate the equity value, we need to subtract long-term debt (EUR 7,093 Million), non-controlling interest (EUR 701 Million) and add the cash position of the company (EUR 2,696 Million). Given that approximately 1,185.5 Million shares are outstanding as per the company's latest filings, we estimate that the fair value per share over the next twelve-month period will be in the range of €25.65-€30.61.

Source: Created by author

The above valuation explains the €26 per share set as a maximum price in the buyback program. From our point of view, a double-digit growth in revenues is highly expected during 2021 and we see the share price surpassing the €30 per share level.

Risks to consider

After estimating a fair value for Vivendi, it is worth noting the main risks that might jeopardize the stock's upward potential:

The slowdown in streaming growth and the loss of regular subscribers due to higher competition.

Worse-than-expected operating income from its main business segments: Canal+ Group and UMG.

The high number of takeovers and mergers can be value destructive.

Conclusion

Vivendi was one of the best-performing companies in the European media industry. The company managed to maintain its growth trend despite some slowdown during the second quarter of 2020. We expect higher group revenue growth in 2021 driven by its UMG business segment. Based on the revenue multiples valuation, we were able to conclude that the company's stock has a 22% potential increase in value given that Vivendi maintains its double-digit growth trend over the next fiscal year.

Even if Vivendi's business were to slow down during the coming period, other factors such as the buyback program and the expected UMG IPO in 2022 can still drive the stock price towards higher levels.

Source: vivendi.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There are risks associated with investing in securities, including loss of principal. As such, before buying or selling any stock, we recommend doing your own research and reach your own conclusion or consulting a financial advisor. The information contained in this article is for informational purposes only.