FDMT has produced promising preclinical study results and enjoys the financial support and collaboration efforts of major pharma firms, so the IPO is worth a close look.

The firm is advancing genetic treatment programs for eye, cardio and pulmonary diseases.

4D Molecular Therapeutics has filed proposed terms for its $100 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is clinical stage biopharma using AAV vectors to deliver genetic therapies for various disease conditions.

FDMT has achieved intriguing preclinical study results, enjoys the financial support of major pharma Pfizer and a significant collaboration relationship with Roche, and the IPO appears reasonably valued.

For life science investors with a one to two year hold time frame, the IPO is worth further consideration.

Company & Technology

Emeryville, California-based 4D was founded to develop its 'evolved AAV vectors' to target genetically mutated cells with reduced immunogenicity in the three areas of ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO David Kirn M.D., who was previously Executive Chairman of Ignite Immunotherapy and held senior developer positions at Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Celgene.

Below is a brief overview video of gene therapy for inherited retinal diseases:

Source: ASGCT

The firm's lead candidate is 4D-125, which it is developing for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa.

4D-125 is currently in Phase 1/2 trials and management expects initial clinical data in 2021.

Additionally, 4D is advancing 4D-110 (licensed from Roche) for the treatment of choroideremia in Phase 1 trials, for which it expects initial clinical data in 2022.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $175 million and include Viking Global Opportunities, Pfizer (PFE) and Biotechnology Value Fund.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the 7MM market for treatments for retinitis pigmentosa was estimated at $237 million in 2017.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of The United States accounted for a majority of the 7MM market demand, totaling $134 million in 2017.

Currently, the market is characterized by 'support treatment regimens,' principally Luxturna, as well as potentially emerging therapies.

As a result, the RP market has tended toward slow growth in recent years, with the hope that new players will enter the market with novel treatment options.

The Fabry Disease market is significantly larger and is expected to build to an annual value of $3.3 billion by 2025, growing at a forecast CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Across its pipeline, the company faces numerous competitors, from large pharma firms such as Allergan, Biogen (BIIB), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Sanofi (SNY), Takeda (TAK), Vertex (VRTX), Novartis (NVS), Pfizer (PFE) and numerous smaller biopharmaceutical companies.

Financial Status

4D’s recent financial results are somewhat atypical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature material collaboration and license revenue as well as the more usual R&D and G&A expenses associated with its program development.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, the company had $88.8 million in cash and $28.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

4D intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 4.76 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $21.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a frequent feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $364.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.05%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

$65.0 million to $70.0 million to fund our ongoing and planned clinical and preclinical development of our product candidates, including ongoing clinical trials for 4D-310 and 4D-125 and IND-enabling study activities for 4D-150 and 4D-710; $30.0 million to $35.0 million to fund the further development and expansion of our pipeline including to complete lead optimization and IND-enabling studies for 4D-135, and potentially other research candidates; $5.0 million to $10.0 million to fund the continued expansion of our manufacturing capabilities and facilities; and any remaining amounts for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Evercore ISI.

Commentary

4D is seeking public funding to advance its ambitious pipeline of treatments for a variety of diseases.

The firm has seen preclinical results that its vectors ‘were well-tolerated and achieved enhanced delivery, increased transgene expression, reduced immunogenicity and/or improved antibody resistance when compared to conventional AAV vectors.’

The market opportunities for the firm’s various programs are substantial and expected to grow at varying single-digit rates of growth over the coming years.

FDMT is collaborating with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) on its 4D-110 candidate program for the treatment of choroideremia. Additionally, Roche has an exclusive option to assume development and commercialization of 4D-125 for the treatment of retinosa pigmentosa.

The company’s investor syndicate notably includes major pharma firm Pfizer.

As to valuation, the IPO is valued within the typical range for a clinical stage biopharma, so appears reasonable.

FDMT has achieved significant collaboration activity with partner Roche and enjoys equity investment support from Pfizer, two important validation signals for the firm’s scientific efforts to-date.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame through 2022, the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 10, 2020

