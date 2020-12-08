The approval of Kymriah in 2017 has led to the expected tepid growth but is a stepping stone to the future.

The view from the top is changing. Four of the top five pharmaceutical companies have announced plans to clear out certain assets to prepare for their version of the future. The Evolution Ahead of the Revolution is gaining steam as exhibited by CRISPR (CRSP) CTX001 data published in the New England Journal of Medicine. This article continues my series on Genomic Medicine with a current focus on big pharma.

Novartis (NVS) was US first-in-class for gene therapy receiving FDA approval for Kymriah - the first CAR-T cell therapy product - in 2017. They participated in the current trend of freeing up capital and bandwidth to invest in this next biopharma era, spinning out Alcon in April 2019 representing over $7 billion in revenue from surgical equipment, contact lenses, and eye care products. It's likely they are not done given the declining generics, biosimilars, and Sandoz franchises.

This article will review Novartis' efforts to lead the genomic transformation of medicines with investments targeted at both the present and the long term.

We are just at the beginning of Biotech 4.0. In our view, the science and business models in biotech are likely to change at an even faster rate in the next few years than the breakneck speed of change over the last few years. Evercore ISI Roadmap for Biotech 4.0 April 2019

Large-Cap Pharma

The signal from the top tier is strong: four of the five largest Pharma companies are in the midst of a movement to jump back into a biopharma mode. Novartis was a front runner spinning off Alcon already, with the potential of more after what CEO Narasimhan called the de-integrating at Sandoz.

Pfizer (PFE) followed with two separate spin-offs - consumer health and Upjohn franchises - completed in November 2020. More on the Pfizer transformation can be found at Pfizer: A 'New' Growth Foundation in Genomic Medicine.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is aggressively re-engineering their business, disposing of growth-dilutive brands and supply chain inefficiencies before monetizing their consumer health franchise spin-off. More on the GSK transformation at GlaxoSmithKline: Future Ready?

Merck (MRK) expects to complete their spin-off of Organon in 2Q21 with over $10 billion in revenue from women's health, biosimilars, and older products.

Biotech 3.0 versus 4.0

The April 2019 Evercore ISI Gene Therapy M&A Playbook compared the emerging gene therapy Biotech 4.0 era to the prior monoclonal antibody or mAb paradigm shift. They concluded mAbs became the most important therapeutic modality over the past 20 years, delivering over 55% of the top 20 drug revenues.

Large-cap Pharma captured most of the mAb value with a product and platform M&A playbook: late-stage products validating platform potential which they expected to leverage. The lead assets largely exceeded initial expectations offsetting less effective platform leverage results.

The biotech 4.0 era represents a bigger paradigm shift than mAbs. But there will be fewer lead therapeutic modality assets that deliver outsized success. The approvals of the first ex vivo autologous cell therapies - Kymriah and Yescarta - have led to tepid results as has Luxturna. Rare diseases are in many biotech pipelines with small addressable markets. Evercore concluded that biotech 4.0 deal activity will focus on collaborations (JVs) and M&A having modular platforms, validated by derisked lead programs, leveraged by multiple clinical assets.

Initial Land Grab

Novartis bought AveXis in April 2018 for $8.7 billion. Consistent with prior biotech eras, early-stage acquisitions carry significant premiums when Pharma is committed and clearly Novartis was. Despite initial reservations, this acquisition is looking better by the year.

Zolgensma (Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA) is likely to deliver over $1 billion in revenues in 2021, potentially tracking the expectation that it had multi-billion peak sales potential.

The pipeline, though less robust than those of Kite and Juno, included gene therapy candidates for Rett Syndrome and ALS.

The adeno associated virus or AAV modular delivery component was of strategic importance to Novartis' neurology vision.

AveXis was one of the first gene therapy companies to prioritize in-house manufacturing ahead of what remains a looming bottleneck both clinically and commercially.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) recently purchased AskBio for up to $4 billion to accelerate their efforts in this sector. They will add this to another recent acquisition - BlueRock Therapeutics - to build a strategic internal cell and gene therapy platform.

The emerging bio revolution represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a new era for Bayer. A dedicated C> Platform is vital to accelerate innovation. Wolfram Carius, Head of C>

Investing: Short and Long Game

Novartis is committing resources across genomic medicine modality spectrum - some of which will take years to be approved for the clinic - showing the depth and breadth of this paradigm shift. An example of this was a collaboration with Sangamo (SGMO), announced in July of this year, to upregulate the expression of genes to treat neurodevelopmental diseases. These are new targets that may take 4-5 years to be ready for Phase II trials. Another was the October acquisition of Vedere Bio to add optogenetics technology to treat blindness.

This dramatically expands the range of diseases that we can potentially target with gene therapy because many diseases are caused by the loss of a single copy of a gene. We are not editing the genome. The goal is simply to get the good gene to produce twice as much RNA, and thus twice as many proteins, hopefully restoring them to normal levels. Ricardo Dolmetsch Head of Neuroscience Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research:

A view of Novartis genomic medicine pursuits can be seen in the below graphic. Novartis has done a better job than most Pharma, providing educational information on their website.

AAV-based investments to pursue Neurology and Ophthalmology targets.

CRISPR technology to pursue Hematology and Ophthalmology targets.

CAR-T to pursue oncology targets

Manufacturing investments are likely to begin paying off sooner. Novartis has a footprint of four locations in the US representing over one million square feet. They are expanding their footprint in Europe and Asia is the next commercial cell therapy manufacturing site. This could become a differentiator for new asset collaborations or acquisitions given the context of an expected clinical and commercial bottleneck.

Summary

Novartis has built a leadership position in the emerging biotech 4.0 era. This foundation started with FDA first-in-class approval of Kymriah in 2017. They added a leader position in SMA, AAV delivery sciences and gene therapy manufacturing by acquiring AveXis. They have since signed collaboration agreements with multiple companies including bluebird bio (BLUE), Homology (FIXX), Ionis (IONS), Intellia (NTLA) and Sangamo. Hopefully, this article will inform readers how significant their conviction is in this paradigm shift; expected to be larger than the mAb modality shift which has dominated new medicines for the past 20 years.

Novartis is a buy for investors focused on the long-term transition to genomic medicines. Dividend investors should be aware that Novartis pays annually and withholds taxes per Swiss law. The forward multiple is about 14x with a sustainable yield over 3% (payout ratio 38.4%). Short term or technical investors should hold noting a potential double top, growing allogeneic cell therapy competition and revenue declines in the past 2 quarters from established brands and Sandoz franchises. Novartis was very active with over 65 abstracts at ASH 2020 showing the depth of their research efforts.

Source: Novartis 3Q 2020 Earnings Slides

