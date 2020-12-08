I think the balance sheet has taken a small hit and earnings power might be impaired, while financial markets are quite upbeat here.

The Children's Place (PLCE) has seen its share of volatility and real operational challenges in the current environment. The company has been hit hard by Covid-19, yet pent-up demand and large digital sales penetration provides relief now, as I have doubts about this period of relative strength, just like management. While the situation appears stable at the moment, the investment case remains one of a great cloud of uncertainty.

A Quick Recap

Not too long ago, that is late 2018, The Children's Place was actually a $150 stock. Its shares had already tumbled to levels around the $60 mark earlier this year as the business was facing secular challenges, as all of this was ahead of the outbreak of Covid-19.

Shares fell to just $9 and change in the initial response of financial markets to Covid-19 and ever since have seen unprecedented volatility. Shares recovered to nearly $60 in June amidst a short squeeze, fell back to $20 this summer and have now recovered to $47 at the moment of writing. This recovery is driven by pent-up demand, relatively sound sales numbers as high digital penetration allows for a small profit here, as the question is how things will evolve from here onward.

The Base Case & Covid-19

Amidst the outbreak of Covid-19, the company reported its 2019 results with sales down 3.5% to $1.87 billion, driven by negative comparable sales trends and some store closures. These negative trends weighted on margins with operating profits down 14% to $96 million, although operating margins around 5% still translated into respectable profits of $73 million, or $4.68 per share.

All of this was achieved while net debt stood at $102 million by the end of 2019, substantially below the $170 million in EBITDA, yet of course this was the position ahead of Covid-19 as the company has large lease liabilities as well. This net debt load stood in sharp contrast to a net cash position held in the years before, as the company accelerated share buybacks in recent years.

While the situation looked very reasonable with shares trading at $60 pre-Covid-19, I was quite critical as the company actually spent over a billion on share buybacks in the decade before, with shares on average acquired above the $100 mark, revealing that a lot of value has been destroyed for shareholders.

During the crisis I was concerned that 2019's earnings power around $5 per share might not be attainable anymore given the costs incurred in the crisis and accelerated structural headwinds for the company. Furthermore, Covid-19 had a huge impact with sales down 38% in the first quarter of the year, that is the quarter ending early in May. While sales were down $157 million in dollar terms to $255 million, the impact on margins was devastating as the company was taking huge cuts in pricing to manage inventory.

Gross profits fell some $172 million (actually marking a bigger decline than the fall in sales) and these margins were actually negative as the company reported a huge $173 million operating loss, albeit after a $40 million impairment charge. This is not just driven by aggressive pricing to manage inventories, it relates to a shift to digital sales as well, carrying vastly inferior margin profiles.

A net loss of $115 million came in at $29 million on an adjusted basis, if we adjust for many of these charges incurred (some of which involve cash, while others do not). The company ended the quarter with $163 million in net debt and actually halted share buybacks only on March 18 when shares traded around $15 per share!

Second quarter sales were quite resilient, with revenues down just 12% to $369 million as digital sales more than doubled. The company continued to lose money with reported operating losses totaling $64 million and adjusted operating losses narrowing to $25 million. Net debt has increased to $215 million amidst the incurred losses. In October, the company raised $80 million in long-term debt, albeit at a very steep cost at nearly an 8% surcharge to LIBOR.

Third quarter results brought some real comfort to investors. The 19% decline in quarterly sales to $425 million marked some deceleration of the annual growth trends compared to the second quarter. The impact of a clean inventory position and reduction in the number of unprofitable stores and general cut in costs made that the company returned to profitability. The company reported a GAAP operating profit of $23 million, still down substantially from $58 million in the third quarter the year before, as adjusted operating profits of $33 million were a bit higher. These earnings look nice, yet this is the most important quarter of the business as net debt stabilized at $190 million.

Other than achieving profitability, the good news is that 55% of the business is now generated digitally, yet the company is warning for a range of items to hurt profits in the final quarter including reduced demand for dress-up products, less traffic, more Covid-19 cases, additional store closures, reduced mall hours and a big surcharge demanded by carriers which face unprecedented demand fulfilling online orders.

A Final Thought

Truth be told I think that the outlook is not too pretty here. The situation arguably is more challenging than it was before the Covid-19 outbreak. While shares are down approximately 20% from the pre-Covid-19 levels, net debt has increased to the tune of around $6 per share since the end of 2019 and sales and margin (potential) is under pressure.

This makes that valuations have risen quite a bit while the situation is quite challenging. While the third quarter results revealed modest profitability, this typically is among the seasonally stronger quarters for the company.

With both the margins and sales profile not very accurate here, I am resorting to generic valuation multiples. Given the current share count, the enterprise valuation comes in close to $900 million which translates into a 0.5 times sales multiple under normal conditions. This appears low compared to many industries but within retail is not necessarily that low, certainly not compared to some other players.

If the company can return to 4% margins on a similar sales base, as was the case not too long ago, multiples look very modest, yet I have both doubts on the margin profile and the sales numbers going forward.

Here and now quite some good news has been priced in my book, certainly with some challenging times arriving, as I think that shares are more than fully valued at this point in time, not seeing either a very compelling risk-reward on the long or short side of the investment case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.