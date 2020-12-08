KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) CEO Chris Baker on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call December 8, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Chris Baker

Thank you, Ken, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today for KLX Energy Services fiscal third quarter 2020 conference call. Let me begin by updating you on the broader market environment during the quarter, as well as the progress we've made on the integration. I will then turn the call over to Keefer to review our fiscal third quarter financial performance before returning for some final comments on our strategy and outlook.

Turning to the fiscal third quarter, the overall market environment remained very challenging, not only due to the volatility in commodity prices, but also the overhanging issue of COVID-19, which has had far reaching impacts on the worldwide economic activity. I'm pleased to report that despite the persistent impacts of these challenges, fiscal third quarter market activity picked up considerably from Q2, during which time we saw our revenue hit its lowest level in June.

Since then, our revenue has increased every month, ending October with revenue being up more than 50% from the June bottom. However, it is important to note that, we are coming off of historically low bottoms in the midst of a very depressed market, which means that, even a large percentage increase in revenue may actually be relatively nominal in absolute terms.

As a result, the Q3 revenue gains coupled with the cost reduction and synergy realization efforts drove a meaningful reduction in our adjusted EBITDA loss, and we exited the quarter approaching breakeven adjusted EBITDA, but we are not yet back to positive unlevered free cash flow.

Commodity prices have been rather unpredictable over the last few quarters, as a strong rally that followed the initial COVID-related price declines in March and April fizzled out, with prices topping out in August and declining during the month of September and October. Despite WTI being down roughly 11% during our fiscal third quarter, we've seen a strong rebound in Q4, with prices up about 26% since the end of Q3 on news of potential COVID vaccine.

Retail for the third quarter stood in stark contrast to commodity prices as the steep decline that began last spring was finally halted in August. Since then, rig count has steadily climbed ending the fiscal third quarter, up 18% from the end of fiscal second quarter, and currently up 32.4% from the bottom.

Likewise, the active frack spread count has also been trending favorably, up from the bottom of roughly 40 spread to 120 to 140 spreads running today, roughly half of which are working in the Permian Basin. KLX remains well positioned to capitalize on a rebounding market, with significant exposure to the drilling completion, production and intervention in market across all geographic markets in the U.S.

As it relates to Permian completion activity specifically, the pro forma combined company generated greater than 50% of 2019 combined revenue from completions activity in the Permian was our second largest geographic market. We have seen consolidation accelerate amongst our customers, and we believe this is a positive trend for the industry as a whole in KLX specifically.

KLX has deep relationships with most of the largest operators in the U.S. and generated 40% of our pro forma combined year-to-date 2020 revenue from the top 20 operators by rig counts when we provide products and services to approximately 90% of this group on a year-to-date basis. So overall, we think steady improvement in most areas in the market, with our drilling completions, production and intervention services, all seeing higher utilization sequentially.

That said, pricing remains challenging as competition has been fierce among service providers, and the most financially desperate providers seem to be making irrational pricing staffing decisions.

Looking at our results for the third quarter, we saw significant sequential improvement in our revenues and adjusted EBITDA. And as I stated a moment ago, revenues have increased every month since the market bottomed in June. On a combined basis, we improved our adjusted EBITDA loss by almost 13.9 million quarter-over-quarter as we went from a pro forma adjusted EBITDA loss of 19.3 million in Q2 to a $5.4 million loss in Q3.

Now, let me update you on our integration efforts during the third quarter. Our progress integrating our operations and realizing efficiency gains and call synergies continues to proceed exceptionally well. When we were evaluating the merger between KLXE/QES, we knew that there was a natural and complimentary fit between our respective cultures.

And in our first 120-days, we believe the teams have collaborated well and made excellent progress in their coordination efforts. You may recall that one of our major objectives in reining in cost with the closure of our Wellington, Florida legacy corporate headquarters, and relocating all key functions to Houston. We have successfully completed this initiative during our third quarter.

Another objective is the further rationalization efforts directed at eliminating duplicative functions in our Houston offices and field operations. On this front, we also made tremendous strides in optimizing and rationalizing our cost structure, having consolidated 13 facilities across our operational platform during the quarter. These efforts are ongoing, and we remain firmly focused on aligning our personnel processes and systems across all functional areas within current market conditions.

As we stated before, we originally expected to capture annualized run rate synergies of at least 40 million by the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2021. So, we are now several months ahead of schedule, relatives our initial expectations. As of yesterday's release, we have already exceeded this goal, implementing approximately 41 million of run rate annual cost savings.

As we have progressed through this integration process, we've gained greater clarity and insight into the finer details of our cost structure, and this has enabled us to identify some additional cost efficiencies that can be realized. As a result, we now believe that, there is at least $6 million of incremental cost savings we can achieve over and above our initial projections.

Alongside the realization of these cost efficiencies, we also continue to seek ways to leverage our expanded product service lines and proprietary technologies to operate more effectively and deliver added value to our customers at lower costs. This effort encompasses greater coordination and a more unified approach towards our customers, which will help to drive more cross-selling and pull-through opportunities.

As I've stated before, this strategy will be a critical factor in driving our long-term efficiency and competitiveness in the marketplace. Throughout this integration process, we have relied heavily on the hard work, dedication and sacrifice of our many employees in helping to make this transition as quick as smooth as possible.

Without their efforts, the synergies I discussed simply would not be possible. So, I would like to thank everyone for their tireless efforts in helping KLX prepare for the future and to make our company stronger, more prepared and more competitive in a challenging marketplace.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Keefer who will review our Q3 financial results. Keefer?

Keefer Lehner

Thank you, Chris, and good morning everyone. Before we review our fiscal third quarter 2020 results, I'd like to bring a few items to your attention.

First, keep in mind that, since the merger completed on July 28th, our combined second quarter results include only three days of results from the legacy QES business and are therefore largely representative of KLX's pre-merger structure. However, when appropriate, I will highlight sequential comparisons in which Q2 results are adjusted to reflect a pro forma full quarter of QES results rather than the ad filed KLX Q2 results.

Second, we are changing our methodology for the allocation of corporate costs this quarter, which will directly impact our segment presentation. Previously 100% of our corporate costs were allocated across our three geographic segments. However, we will now allocate to the geographic segments.

Only those costs that directly tied to their operations, including AR, AP, insurance, audits, supply chain, HSC and others whereas the remaining unallocated balance will now sit at corporate and appear as a separate line item, and the segment reconciliation.

This presentation method is in accordance with information used in our own performance assessment and resource allocation decisions and also improves compatibility with our peers.

Third, we had a handful of extraordinary costs impacting our results in the quarter. During the quarter, we had $8.5 million in integration costs for expenses to relocate corporate headquarters, integrate the QES business, reduce headcount and consolidate service and support facilities. Merger costs of $1.3 million were incurred primarily for legal and professional fees.

With that said, I'll now discuss our third quarter 2020 consolidated results. For the third quarter ended October 31, 2020, revenues were $70.9 million, an increase of $16.4 million or 30% as compared to the pro forma revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2020. The increase in revenues reflects the impact of improving market activity across all of our end markets, but particularly on the completion side, as Chris discussed earlier on the call.

Adjusted operating loss was $20.6 million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss and adjusted EBITDA margin were $5.4 million and negative 7.6% respectively. The adjusted EBIT on loss decreased 72% compared to pro forma fiscal second quarter loss of $19.3 million. The decrease in our adjusted EBITDA loss was driven by a combination of increased activity and revenue and the benefit of the cost synergies beginning to flow through our P&L.

I'll begin the segment review with the Northeast and Mid-Con segment. Fiscal third quarter revenues were $27.9 million, an increase of $13.9 million or 99%. The significant increase in revenue was driven by a full quarter impact from the legacy QES business. Adjusted operating loss for the fiscal third quarter was $2.4 million as compared with adjusted operating loss of $5.1 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million as compared to the fiscal second quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.5 million.

Now, moving to our Southwest segments, the Southwest segment generated revenues of $24.8 million, an increase of $20.6 million or 491%, as compared to the fiscal second quarter of 2020. Similar to the Mid-Con/Northeast, the significant increase in revenue was driven by a full quarter impact from the legacy QES business. Q3 adjusted operating loss was $8.5 million, compared to fiscal second quarter adjusted loss of $7 million and adjusted EBITDA a loss was $2.2 million, compared to a fiscal second quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.6 million.

Rounding out our segments with shift to the Rockies, the Rocky Mountain segment fiscal third quarter revenue of $18.2 million increased by $200,000 or 1%, as compared with the fiscal second quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating loss for the fiscal third quarter was $3.8 million, as compared with adjusted operating loss of $3.3 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $500,000 as compared to the fiscal second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million.

I would also like to touch on our residual corporate costs given our new allocation methodology. Adjusted corporate and other EBITDA loss for the fiscal third quarter was $5.2 million, compared to $5 million for the fiscal second quarter. We only experienced a 4% sequential increase in corporate and other adjusted EBITDA loss, which demonstrates the speed with which we were able to implement synergies.

Now, I would like to shift gears from segment results and take a moment to review our consolidated financial position. KLX is afforded one of the strongest liquidity positions in the small and midcap space. As of October 31, 2020, cash on hand was approximately $79.8 million and total liquidity was $106.2 million. Preserving cash and liquidity is our number one priority given the current market uncertainties and we are laser focused on integrating the QES merger, realizing the associated cost synergies and returning the business to positive free cash flow as soon as possible.

Our long-term debt of $243.6 million less cash resulting in a net debt of approximately $163.8 million, there were no borrowing outstanding under the Company's $100 million credit facility, with $26.4 million of availability, which increased 77% from Q2 levels, as we wrap the QES current asset collateral base into the borrowing base, and AR expanded by $8.9 million or 22% from July 31st levels.

Additionally, we've reduced our letters of credit by $2.8 million in November, which improves our availability by that same amount. There continue to be no near-term debt maturities with our ABL maturing in the fall of 2023, and our borrowings not maturing until November 2025. For the three months ended October 31, 2020, cash flow using operations was $20.3 million and free cash flow was negative $22.9 million.

The sequential decline in cash was largely driven by the $20 million loss and cash flow from operations, including $4 million of cash, merger and integration costs associated with the QES merger, and a $3.3 million investment in working capital. Capital expenditures were approximately $2.6 million for the quarter, most of which was primarily tied to maintenance spending. We continue to expect total CapEx for this fiscal year to be about $13 million to $15 million.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Chris. Chris?

Chris Baker

Thanks, Keefer. Well, it's clear that we are still fighting through a tough market. There are signs that the market is on demand. Commodity prices and activity gains in the all service market, particularly in the completion space have been supportive of a gradual but still tenuous improvement in the macroeconomic environment.

And although COVID-19 remains a wild card, the prospect of a viable vaccine give us hope that the situation will improve and energy demand recovery will begin in earnest at some point in 2021. So, the overall picture certainly gives us greater optimism, but we remain cautious due to the near-term uncertainty that surrounds this recovery.

That said, we are concentrating our efforts on those factors that we can control, which we believe gives us a truly differentiated position relative to our peers. We have been proactive through this downturn completing one of the very few OFS consolidating transactions, providing us with more levers to pull to return to positive free cash flow relative to our peers. However, with that said, we acknowledge that we can't cut our way to prosperity.

Our experience has shown us that consolidation and the synergies that result would drive value for both our customers and shareholders alike. Back in 2015, we acquired the Archer Wealth Services in space and like the KLX/QES merger that transaction yielded the benefits of added scale, meaningful operation efficiencies, as well as a solid balance sheet.

But perhaps more importantly, it enabled us to deliver an expanded and enhanced service offering to our customer base and to better serve them at lower cost under an improved and more efficient operation. Just as we felt in, we are now seeing the benefits of synergies flowing through our financials as our integration efforts advance.

As we think through our Q3 results, the vast majority of our adjusted EBITDA loss occurred in the first month, as synergies were implemented in late July and August and did not begin to meaningfully impact our profitability until September and October. Although, the more sizable synergies have already been achieved, there are additional sources of upside that we will continue to pursue.

This includes items such as cross selling opportunities across the organization, in house manufacturing, the reallocation of expertise to the completion from the business, and the continued repurposing of legacy, pressure pumping equipment to our wireline and coiled tubing operations.

We have already begun implementing many of these strategies and are very excited about the significant upside from cross pollinating our machine shop and engineering groups to further reduce tool costs, and advanced development of best-in-class down whole tools, and real time monitoring and automation. Optimizing these items will further benefit our returns help our bottom line and enable us to better serve our customer base.

In a relatively short period of time, we have become a much stronger and financially sound premier provider of drilling completion, production and intervention solutions across all major U.S. bases, with a broad suite of asset light products and services that span the full lifecycle of a well, and our broad customer base is built on strong, long standing relationships with blue chip customers across the U.S.

As I mentioned earlier, we've seen activity utilization bounce back from the lows experienced earlier in the year, but the pricing side of the equation has yet to respond. We continue to see pricing in some service lines, such as coil tubing and wireline at our below breakeven levels. Ultimately, we believe the service industry needs to raise prices in order to warrant deployment of additional equipment into the market, as the current pricing regime in many of our service lines is unsustainable to support the industry long-term.

On the strategic front, as we did the size many times in the past, consolidation is necessary for the long-term health of the industry and we believe the service sector needs to continue consolidating to bring the market into equilibrium. We will continue to explore strategic opportunities to further enhance our platform, drive reserves and free cash flow and accelerate our long-term growth strategy.

Our focus will be on well capitalized businesses with strong strategic fit, differentiated technology, a strong track record of returns and achievable cost synergies. Given our team's track record of successfully seeking out in integrating acquisitions, we believe we will be able to realize a great deal better benefit from future transactions. And while macroeconomic issues such as COVID-19 and commodity supply demand concerns will certainly continue to be major drivers in the market, KLX is well prepared to handle any challenges that may arise.

We are continuing to rationalize our operations to maximize synergies from our merger, which will certainly benefit the business on a go forward basis. Although, we may see a seasonal revenue pullback in the fourth quarter, all else being equal, we will see an improvement in both profitability and the bottom line thanks to our rationalization and integration efforts.

In closing, let me express our gratitude to our shareholders who have remained steadfast as we have navigated through market upheaval in an ever shifting industry landscape. I'd like to also thank all of our dedicated team members who have played such a vital role in bringing about some of the most momentous changes in KLXs history.

The blending of our companies and our cultures, both with the history of leading safety performance and outstanding execution in the field has positioned us as a truly premier fulfilled service provider that is well equipped to navigate the current market challenges and ultimately prosper in the North American oil and gas market as global economy recovers.

With that, we will now take your questions. Operator?

Ian Macpherson

Good morning, Chris. Keefer, how are you?

Chris Baker

Hey, good morning, Ian.

Keefer Lehner

Morning, Ian.

Ian Macpherson

Chris, your everything is obviously still very complex in your world and our world, your commentary on fourth quarter outlook revenue wise, it was rather nuanced, acknowledging some risk of holiday pullback. But, if we simply reserve a bit of pullback from current run rate, we would still see quarter-on-quarter very strong ops for total market drilling and completions activity. And it was really -- you probably had greater percentage spring to the completions recovery in the third quarter than you might in the fourth quarter, but you have more, I would say more activity that went to drilling in this fourth quarter. So, what are the considerations for a less vigorous revenue bounce in the fourth quarter? You talked about price still a sequential drag on average is market share an issue in any of the product lines, maybe just flush that out a little bit more, if you can? Thanks.

Chris Baker

Yes, not a problem. I appreciate the question, Ian. Look, some of our revenue as you well know, as it pertains to well-controlled fishing services, et cetera, is somewhat episodic, but you're right, we did see that balance in the third quarter and would expect to see that going into the fourth quarter. I think the production side of the business and some of that episodic revenue is more holiday sensitive.

Our calendar looks really, really strong coming into the beginning of the New Year in January. Since so that should be helpful as we exit the fourth quarter, our fourth quarter ends in January, as you will know is in one month off cycle. But at the end of the day, look, cash preservation is key in the current market environment and we're working to reduce combined cost structure as quick as we can, that's when we've been focused on the integration efforts as much as we have in capturing all the identified synergies.

We've basically achieved that initial target at this point and so we're focusing now on the incremental synergies that we talked about and alluded to as well as operations and pricing. To your point, we've talked about pricing, pricing is unsustainable in the market, but we are pushing price and we're seeing some improvement there, and we think that's going to drive profitability through our base business.

We exited Q3 near breakeven EBITDA. With that said, to your question, we did see a slowdown in Thanksgiving on the production side of the business, and we expect the same thing in Christmas. But we do think January is going to pick up pretty tremendously, both on the drilling and completion side. And then further to your point, all the frack spreads that are being deployed right now, it will impact us January, February, et cetera, on the completion, on the drill out the flow backside, et cetera.

So, there is a bit of a lag. I think that what you're hearing some of the hesitations. But I mean, despite the holiday slowdown, we do still expect to see a revenue increase of 7% to 14%, along with the increased synergies flowing through the P&L. We would expect to exit Q4 with positive adjusted EBITDA.

Clearly commodity prices, COVID-19 et cetera potential lockdowns all come into play. But we do feel really good about our position at this point and how we're going to enter the year. And then lastly, like I said, the revenue mix will come into play somewhat, but we feel like we get some tailwind behind us slightly.

Ian Macpherson

Right, that's perfectly helpful. Thanks. And then I also wanted to ask, if you could maybe summarize for us and you don't want to give away all the details. But just the general state of utilization across some of your big service lines, core large diameter coiled, wireline and maybe directional and speak to your headroom for taking a more activity without a lot of capital intensity. In other words, can you keep your current level of CapEx in the next year and ramp up those utilization levels with the market without having to redeploy a lot of capital to with that activity?

Chris Baker

Yes, sure. So, I mean, first of all, as you well know, we're very KPI driven here. We don't disclose KPIs and utilization stats for the three product lines, but we're tracking all of those. We're also tracking utilization for employees. And I think unfortunately, utilization from an asset base perspective across the industry is pretty meager.

But we have seen a rebound their utilization in coil tubing, since the day we closed the transaction has basically improved, almost month over month over month. And so, that's one area where the utilization of coiled along with the full group of motors and tools et cetera from the legacy KLX side, I would say is, has generated kind of one plus one is greater than two type opportunities, especially in certain phases. So, we've been very, very proud of that.

On the drilling side, candidly, as rig count just crashed down, we did lose some market share, in May and June tight timeframe of this year. We've seen ourselves claw that back, when rig count falls at the pace that is felt like everybody just gets shut down, right. And sometimes there's contracts or preferred providers that to get caught up in that. And so, we've seen our market share call back in the last few months.

We see continued pace of acceleration there. So, we're excited about that opportunity. But what I would say is, look, just to round it out. We clearly have sufficient incremental assets across every single product line. You mentioned those two specifically to address those, but whether it's incremental rental equipment, VOPs, fractals, fishing tools, et cetera they're wireline, there are plenty incremental assets to deploy to drive the revenue base without a substantial amount of incremental capital.

I don't want a guy towards next year's CapEx shift. We're just starting to kind of work on our budgets, given our fiscal year. But obviously, yes, we're going to do everything we can to control CapEx and keep it as a kind of a de minimis level consistent with where we've been this year.

Jaime Perez

Good morning everyone. It's great quarter especially in this challenging time and coming off of the merger. I have a question. As far as our COVID related, do you have any -- have you seen any COVID-related slowdown? And what impact did it have on staffing and in the third quarter? You have -- what do you see COVID impact on the fourth quarter? Also my second question is, it seems like you believe you have the right size of assets to manage this current environment. Maybe you could provide some more color there, right? Thanks.

Chris Baker

Yes. Good morning. First of all, Jamie, I appreciate the question. So, I guess, I'd address COVID first. Look, I think our company, our HSC staff, our crews have done a phenomenal job in a global pandemic to continue operating across the board. We have had more than our fair share of quarantine events as have many companies, local services, states, our guys are out there as essential workers, putting themselves at risk every day of the week to continue to drive revenue and support their families, support the Company and do their jobs, and we very much appreciate that.

But, we have clearly like many other companies had a number of quarantine events, the vast majority of which have been third-party related, all of which have been non-work-related incidents. And candidly, this whole pandemic and the quarantines that are associated with those drive your cost structure up somewhat, right? Because you ended up quarantining a couple of crews for 14 days and you're wearing that cost, and we have to drive utilization and we have to continue down the road to service our clients.

And so, we know that we're in, I guess, COVID wave 2 or 3.0 at this point in time, depending on which state you're in and how you slice the data. So, I think it's premature. I think there is a plenty of opportunity set, and a lot of bright spots with regards to the vaccines. I don't want to get into political statements or I'm not a doctor to talk about the timing. But we're going to continue to manage our business to manage the risk appropriately, as we have throughout this entire pandemic and to ensure the safety of our personnel on site.

And then your other question around assets, I guess. Look, it's sort of like I told Ian. At the end of the day, I think we have a very broad suite of products and services that we can deploy to the market. We have some specialized assets that are clearly jobs specific, but we have a very large asset-based pro forma for the QES transaction. And so, I think, we can experience a significant amount of growth without necessarily adding to the incremental asset base.

What I would say is, we absolutely believe in consolidation. We're going to continue to look at consolidating opportunities. I think we're just now starting to see the industry consolidate since we've closed our transaction. It's really just in the tip of iceberg. I believe we've seen about four different consolidating transactions occurs specifically in the oilfield services space. We mentioned one of those in our prior call that closed right after we closed. The issue becomes our customers.

The E&C space is consolidating at a much greater pace than what the office services spaces has been consolidating there. And so, we have outside market share with certain operators in certain regions, and we're going to continue to look for opportunities that are synergistic, whether it'd be a cost saving synergies or operational synergies where things are strategic and fit well with the Company. I think we've got a great track record of managing and integrating transactions, and we're going to continue to look for opportunities to do that.

