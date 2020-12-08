FinVolution Group (FINV) came across a screener we ran where we were looking for stocks under $5 which were trading with attractive valuations. As our followers will know, we are all about stacking the odds in our favour as much as possible. We do this by focusing on cheap stocks (both from a valuation standpoint as well as price point) that are optionable, have strong balance sheets, low debt, and strong earnings power. Even if earnings have remained stagnant for example over a sustained period, it's all about the above-mentioned "earnings power" or in other words the "conditions" which make sustained earnings growth possible going forward.

The downside of the above strategy is that many times one needs to be ultra-patient before earnings growth comes to the fore which consequently drives the share-price forward. In essence, value investing is the opposite of investing in growth stocks as value investors need to wait until the market reprices shares of the respective company to something close to its intrinsic value. Furthermore, we look for optionable stocks as writing covered calls, for example, increases once more the probability of profit on the respective investment due to the capping of the potential gain.

Earnings trends in FinVolution have been encouraging, for example, over the past 30 days, but we have yet to see a convincing breakout in the share price. The current bottom-line estimate for 2020 now comes in at $0.89 which is a $0.15 increase over the estimate from a month ago. We see a similar trend for 2021 as $0.84 is the new higher bottom-line number predicted.

The company announced its Q3 numbers on the 17th of last month. Let's delve into the numbers to see if we can ascertain whether the market is correct or incorrect with its present pricing of this stock.

Firstly, with respect to profitability, FinVolution grew its top-line sales by 22.84% in the most recent third quarter and its EBIT by almost 11.5% and by almost 30% on a sequential basis. Yes, when we compare the present trailing numbers with 2019 numbers, sales and profits are both down but investors need to look at the big picture here. As the firm continues its transition to better quality borrowers, investors should expect delinquency rates to keep on coming down. Suffice it to say, instead of looking in the rear-view mirror, investors should focus on what is coming down the track. This really is the key in this industry and FinVolution continues to execute.

Loan volume continues to increase and is expected to hit double-digit growth levels in the fourth quarter. The company's international operations are also running very well with the Indonesian division growing much faster than the home market with respect to loan volumes. FinVolution is also active in the tech space where its customers are institutions. This gives the firm diversification and strong passive income potential due to the "service" nature of the technology.

From a valuation standpoint, shares remain very inexpensive when compared to FinVolution's 5-year averages as well as the sector as a whole. With a book multiple of 0.51, an earnings multiple of 2.4, and a sales multiple of 0.65, these are precisely the conditions we look for in our value plays. Furthermore, shareholder equity continues to rise on the balance sheet and came in at $1.187 billion in the latest quarter which is the highest we have seen in the company's history. The higher the book value goes, the more value investors will become interested in this stock.

In terms of shareholder compensation, management continues to buy back its own stock and pays out an annual dividend in March which currently yields well above 5%. Again, these trends are favourable with respect to a rising share price over the long-run.

Therefore, to sum up, from a profitability, shareholder return, and valuation standpoint, FinVolution looks very attractive for a potential value play. The firm has almost as much cash and ST investments ($499 million) as its receivables ($577 million) or even its market cap ($697 million). This should shed a light on how cheap this stock really is. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FINV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.