CEF Report December 2020: What's Next After A Spectacular Month?

There remain some good buying opportunities and just as many sell opportunities. We list a few of each.

We describe why we think this is still a great time to own CEFs as the January effect and a few other variables are at play.

Discounts have tightened materially in the last month but still remain much wider than at the start of the year.

November was one of the best months for markets in general and that includes CEFs, which rallied hard. Our Core Portfolio was up 7.2% in the month.

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on Dec. 3. All data herein is from that date).

We just saw one of the best months ever for closed-end funds in what's typically one of the worst months, November. This is traditionally the heart of tax-loss harvesting and why we, on average, see negative return in the month.

However, November was decidedly different. We saw a massive run where CEF discounts tightened materially while at the same time NAVs increased sharply. Our Core Income Portfolio increased by 7.2% on price and 4.5% on NAV. The yield on the portfolio dropped from 8.34% to 7.76%. We think there is still room to run in CEFs. Here's why.

Discounts have some room to run to get back to where they were in February.

But what will drive discounts to where they were?

1) Volatility

One of the things we noted repeatedly in the last two months is that the VIX is short-term elevated and long-term normalized. Essentially, the curve was very high for October and November and subsided down from December to February. Clearly the market was forecasting the potential uncertainty surrounding the election and even from future stimulus.

On Nov. 9, we wrote in the CEF Report:

With the election uncertainty mostly behind us, the markets are levitating higher as we expected. It was not the case to me that we would see it spike so fast - possibly because the outcome was not the base case (Dem sweep) and that split government is a positive market environment. Our concluding thesis is that the opportunity in the CEF space is probably the best of the year - including the depths of the March lows. That's because we have a confluence of variables that are coming together: Tax loss harvesting, market volatility, and stimulus all getting far in the background of the rearview mirror. That should allow a strong few months across the CEF space. Buying up wider discounted funds along with riskier NAVs should produce good results, all things being equal, through the end of January. Lower leverage costs (and low probability of an increase in costs anytime soon) along with distribution hikes as tax loss harvesting pressures ease will combine to create a great environment for CEFs.

So, that turned out to be 100% correct. Probably closer to 150% given the performance in November. The VIX was near 40 in early November which is typically where it is for a bear market when the S&P 500 is down over 20% from highs. Today, the VIX is about to break 20. We think once it falls below 15, discounts on all CEFs will be about 1- 1.5 points tighter and perhaps more.

2) January Effect:

October and November (along with early December) are often weak months for CEF prices with, on average, discounts widening. This is primarily due to tax loss selling as we mentioned above. The lower liquidity in the space tends to exacerbate moves providing great buying opportunities.

What we look for are funds that are down significantly from their 52-week highs and tend to have lower liquidity (low average daily share volume traded). They also have good and readily available substitutes almost making it a no-brainer for investors to trade out in their non-qualified (taxable) accounts.

The sellers tend to be eliminated by sometime just before Christmas resulting in pent-up demand, which typically results in significant discount narrowing in January. The results are pretty stark. In 16 of the last 20 January periods, CEF discounts have narrowed. The chart below shows that effect.

(Source: BlackRock)

We want to be near fully invested in our CEF sleeves within our portfolios to take advantage of this dynamic. While many investors were scared of the market after being burned in March and missed the move in November, we think there is more room to run and time to get in.

3) Interest rates:

Interest rates continue to fall. While the 10-year yield has actually risen since April by about 20 bps, yields on corporate bonds, loans, municipals and mortgages have fallen rather dramatically. That's because the spreads on those sectors (the extra yield above the risk-free treasury rate) have compressed.

I like to think of spreads as juice in an orange. As you squeeze you get some nice capital gains (but lower yields as bond prices and yields run inverse to each other). But eventually, you run out of juice in the orange.

Right now there's some juice left. I don't think we get to 336 where we were for some time simply because bankruptcies are up and businesses are still depressed. However, there's still some juice to squeeze we believe and some upside available should the economic recovery continue unabated.

Some Compelling Muni Opportunities

Munis look very attractive here and have significant potential for discount tightening over the next couple of months. Muni CEFs have been closing by approximately 1% per week for the last few weeks. At that rate, we will be at par Jan. 1.

Our top choices right now would be:

BlackRock Muni Income Quality (BYM)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality III (MYI)

RiverNorth Flex Muni Opp (RFM)

Seasonality is coming as evidenced by the chart below:

Some Obvious Sells

Taxable munis have seen some significant overvaluation in recent weeks. We sold Guggenheim Taxable Muni (GBAB) out of the core a month ago and are looking to replace BlackRock Taxable Muni (BBN) as well. Both funds have reached unjustified premiums. For those looking to swap now, consider the OEF Invesco Taxable Muni (BAB).

Some of the preferred CEFs are in downright nutty territory. This is especially true of some of the Flaherty & Crumrine funds like PFD at a 30% premium.

Valuations are getting rich but have some way to go before we get to the point where we need to start considering re-allocating out of CEFs and into OEFs or even cash.

Other funds that look expensive to me include:

BlackRock Corp High Yield (HYT)

MFS Government Markets (MGF)

BlackRock Core Bond (BHK)

Aberdeen Global Income (FCO)

Notes On Distribution Changes

The cut to the distribution of DoubleLine Income Solutions (NYSE:DSL) was a surprise to us - thankfully it wasn't in our Core Portfolio. This is the risk with semi-annual reporters. We simply have to go too long between N-CSRs (semi-annual and annual reports) to find out what's going on under the hood.

This was the first distribution cut for DSL since inception in 2013. The release stated that the cut was to better align the distribution with future earnings from the portfolio. In March, the last time we got data, the fund had coverage of 103%. To have a cut of 26% eight months later earnings must have been significantly reduced.

The shares fell almost 7% on the news but have recovered some on Wednesday. The new distribution is 7.94% based on the last price. To buy here makes no sense since the yield on DLY is roughly the same and has less risk. We added DLY to our Core Portfolio and think it could receive some sympathy buying based on this. The NAV has been on fire.

When I also compare DSL to DBL, a large Core Portfolio holding, it makes no sense to own at anywhere near these levels. DBL has actually outperformed DSL despite the much lower risk profile including lower leverage.

Data by YCharts

We discussed EV High Income 2021 Target (EHT) on the chat. The fund is slated to liquidate July 1 of next year. The shares trade at a nearly -2.9% discount which means you capture that tailwind yield when it liquidates. They increased the distribution by 60%, albeit from a low payout. That is not something you typically see from a term fund this close to the end.

The reason for the increase was the fund's NAV is above the target. On July 1, they will pay out $9.83 while the current NAV is $9.90. So the fund is modeling out their maturities (the average maturity in the portfolio is nine months) to get the NAV to $9.83 by July 1.

The way I think about the return profile for the fund is you capture the discount of 2.8% - you capture the distributions which will be 19.2 cents per share or 2% minus the 7 cents from the NAV dropping to $9.83. Total return is about 4.9%. I don't like annualizing these numbers because they skew the actual returns and assume you can repeat the process for the full year.

Lastly, Angel Oak Financial Strat Income (DYFN) which is a new fund launched in June in a fairly plain vanilla category of bank debt. This is an investment grade fund - which is not a large category for the CEF space simply because it doesn't work as well as other sectors like high yield or loans. They raised the distribution by 8.6% which is a great sign.

Net investment income coverage is about 69% and rising (it was 64% in Sept and 51% in August). Clearly, management believes they can greatly increase that level if they raised the distribution.

I like the fund despite the high fees and non-sexy investment strategy. The management fee is a high 1.35% so a discount is definitely warranted for the fund. Our modeling states that a warranted discount of about -8% is warranted based on that fee.

The fund is cheap thanks to some tax loss selling and the NAV is very steady though that can be a bit misleading given the liquidity of the underlying assets. The new distribution will be about 8.3% which is very compelling for an investment grade portfolio with low volatility (even if it isn't earned). That should drive new investors into the fund as it builds a track record which would close the discount.

Distribution Changes For December

Distribution Increases (>3%)

EV High Income 2021 (EHT): Distribution increased by 60% to $0.032 from $0.02.

JH Income Securities (JHS): Distribution (quarterly) increased by 42% to $0.264 from $0.1859

Calamos Long-Short Equity & Dyn Income (CPZ): Distribution increased by 9.1% to $0.12 from $0.11

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies (DYFN): Distribution increased by 8.6% to $0.1228 from $0.1131

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies (FINS): Distribution increased by 7.4% to $0.1085 from $0.101

Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR): Distribution increased by 6.7% to $0.0144 from $0.0135

EV Floating Rate Income (EFT): Distribution increased by 6.7% to $0.064 from $0.06

EV Floating Rate Inc+ (EFF): Distribution increased by 5.0% to $0.063 from $0.06

EV Sr Floating Rate (EFR): Distribution increased by 4.8% to $0.066 from $0.063

Distribution Decreases (>3%)

Nuveen Muni 2021 Target (NHA): Distribution decreased by 33.3% to $0.004 from $0.006

DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL): Distribution decreased by 26.7% to $0.11 from $0.15

Nuveen Corp Income Nov 2021 Target (JHB): Distribution decreased by 16.3% to $0.0205 from $0.0245.

Nuveen Corp Income 2023 Target (JHAA): Distribution decreased by 8.1% to $0.0395 from $0.043

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBL, DYFN, DLY, BYM, RFM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.