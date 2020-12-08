Introduction

Whenever I write about a stock I have previously covered on Seeking Alpha, I always begin by reviewing what I have written about the stock in the past. I'm a firm believer that aggregate results, when given enough data points and time, matter. And that they can be a good indication of the viability of an investing strategy. I view unexpected (i.e. bad) results as learning opportunities, so I examine those with extra vigor. Sometimes that examination reveals a mistake that could have been avoided and sometimes poor results are simply bad luck. The same can be said for the investments that turn out well.

I first bought AMETEK (AME) stock back on March 16th, 2020 and shared that idea with members of the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since I bought so many stocks in March of 2020, it took me a while before I had time to write a public article about Ametek, so it was June when I eventually published the article "Stocks I Bought On The Dip: Ametek" about my purchase. The price had risen since I bought the stock in March so I rated the stock a "Hold" in that article after performing what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis".

Since that time the price has continued to rise. Here is the performance relative to the S&P 500 index since my March purchase:





We've done pretty well both in absolute terms and relative to the S&P 500. The question now is whether we should continue to hold Ametek after this great 9-month run. Fortunately, we can run the same analysis I used back in March that identified Ametek as a buy, and later in June as a hold, to see if it is now a sell or not. And that's what I'll do in this article.

The analysis focuses on returns from two main sources: earnings from the business and sentiment changes regarding the stock. I've found these factors are good predictors of future returns and great guides for determining attractive buying and selling prices for stocks.

While business earnings and market sentiment change are the two main factors I use, there are many other minor factors that influence whether or not I actually end up buying a stock. I won't cover all of those factors in this article, but if any of them jumps out at me as noteworthy, then I'll share my thoughts on those factors as well.

Historical Earnings Cyclicality

The first thing I review whenever I analyze a stock is its historical earnings patterns and how cyclical they are. In Ametek's case, including 2020, over the past two decades, AME has had three years where EPS growth declined. In 2009 they experienced a -25% decline, in 2015 a -10% decline, and this year the decline is expected to be -7%. (It may also be worth noting that during the 2001 recession EPS only grew +1%, so the recession at that time probably had an effect on EPS, just not enough to produce negative growth.) Since 2015 was essentially an industrial recession, what this earnings history tells me is that Ametek's business is probably tied somewhat to the industrial economy and that it experiences modest-to-moderate earnings cyclicality based largely on what the wider economy is doing. And, zooming out to the bigger trend, overall, we see very steady earnings growth throughout this entire period. So Ametek looks like a solid business with moderate earnings cyclicality.

For stocks with moderate earnings cyclicality, I perform what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which uses a full economic cycle's worth of earnings and price data to estimate a 10-year business earnings CAGR, and a sentiment mean reversion CAGR. The goal is to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the course of the next decade if we purchased the stock today. Let's calculate those expectations by starting with market sentiment.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

For the first part of my full cycle analysis, I'm going to estimate what sort of return I would likely get if market sentiment for the stock reverted to the mean of the previous cycle. Where one chooses to start the cycle is an important consideration here because that will affect both the average P/E for the cycle and the earnings growth rate estimate. For AME, I chose to start the current cycle in 2012 because we are currently in a recession, so the cycle includes at least one recession, and 2010 and 2011 were very fast EPS growth years for AME of +38% and +35% that I think are unlikely to repeat. Starting the cycle in 2012 will eliminate those fast-growth years. AME did have one big +40% EPS growth year in 2018, but that was likely helped by a one-time boost from corporate tax cuts and not a typical growth rate. Using a time-frame of 2012-2020 produces an average P/E ratio for AME of 21.61, which can be found in the blue bar on the right-hand side of the FAST Graph.

The second thing we'll need to calculate the mean reversion expectation is some form of the current P/E ratio. We know what the current price is, but we can choose to use earnings for the "E" part of the P/E based on trailing twelve months earnings, forward earnings that use 2020 annual estimates, forward earnings based on 2021 estimates, or the blended earnings that are displayed in the FAST Graph (which blends trailing and forward earnings together). Since I am considering selling AME after the big run it has had, I want to be as generous as reasonably possible with the earnings estimate. And since earnings are expected to grow 9% next year, I have decided to use 2021's forward earnings for my current P/E ratio.

In this section, the main question I want to answer is if market sentiment were to revert to the mean from the previous cycle over the course of 10 years, what sort of CAGR it would produce if everything else was held equal. AME's long-term average P/E ratio from the last cycle is 21.61, and using 2021's estimated earnings of $4.24 per share, combined with today's price, I get a current forward P/E of 27.71. If, over the course of 10 years, the 27.71 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 21.61, it would produce a CAGR of -2.22%.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The forward earnings yield is about +3.61%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $3.61 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2012, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).





AME has bought back only about 4% of shares this cycle. I'll back those out when I make my earnings growth estimates. I will also take into account their two years of EPS declines in 2015 and 2020. I have chosen to leave in the big +40% EPS growth year in 2018 as a way to be generous with my assumptions. After doing those things, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +8.65% over the course of the last cycle, which is a very solid growth rate.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought AME's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.61 plus +8.65% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +8.65% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $158.67 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +4.72% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for AME, it will produce a -2.22% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +4.72% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year full-cycle CAGR of +2.50% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Right now, AME is below a 4% expected CAGR, so it is currently a "Sell."

Conclusion

Ametek is a fairly straightforward stock to analyze using my method, and it was pretty typical of the sort of biggish mid-cap/smallish large-cap undercovered stocks that were trading at great values during the March sell-off. Since the market is currently being largely driven by momentum over the short-term, rather than immediately selling stocks as soon as they cross my selling threshold, I've been placing trailing stops on them to see if I can capture a little more upside. Right now I have a 10% trailing stop on Ametek, and I'll be happy to take profits if the momentum turns down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.