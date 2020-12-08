Increased demand from oil & gas companies could be a major catalyst as the segment represents 19% of revenues, but has seen little growth since oil collapsed in 2015.

Emerson is well-positioned to meet the needs of the oil and gas industry as their Automation Solutions division enables these companies to do more with fewer personnel.

Recent strategic reviews from oil and gas majors such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) earlier in the year may be the catalyst to unlock growth in Emerson's oil and gas business. This is important for investors as oil and gas represents nearly 20% of the company's revenues for the past fiscal year. Unfortunately, since the collapse of oil nearly five years ago, this segment has seen little growth for Emerson (EMR). With Shell, Exxon, Chevron, and others looking to reduce headcount and increase operational efficiencies, Emerson's Automation Solutions division is well-positioned to solve this need and should serve as a catalyst for Emerson's stock to continue to rise.

Introduction

Today we are digging into Emerson Electric Company, a popular industrial company that is among the few elite dividend stocks in the Dividend Aristocrats club. Emerson is a 130-year-old industrial company that has a strong track record of transforming with the economy. Thanks to generations of management teams evolving the company with the economy, Emerson is one of the leaders in automation for the industry.

Source: Emerson.com, Emerson study on adopting automation in the oil field 2018.

What has made Emerson more attractive today has been the recent announcements from Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. to reduce capital expenditures, scale back their operating expenses, but continue to grow by bringing more efficiencies to their operations. This could serve as a catalyst for future growth since the oil and gas industry is Emerson's biggest source of revenue, but has seen lackluster growth since oil collapsed nearly five years ago.

Emerson's Oil and Gas Automation Business

Emerson is a well-diversified company that provides solutions to many different industries in the United States and globally. Emerson's management divides the company into two primary segments: Automation Solutions and Customer & Residential Solutions. For fiscal year 2020, the Automation Solutions division contributed $11.2 billion in sales and had a 13.6% profit margin. The Customer & Residential Solutions division contributed $5.6 billion and had a 19.8% profit margin. This brings the topline revenue for Emerson to $16.8 billion for fiscal 2020.

Interestingly, when dividing the company's revenue by end market customer (see table below), the largest industry that Emerson serves is oil and gas at 19% of total revenues. This area has been challenging for Emerson to see any material growth in recent years. This is a result of the collapse in oil approximately five years ago, which has taken the oil and gas industry years to overcome.

Revenue by End Market for Fiscal Year End 2020

Source: Emerson 2020 10-K.

This year has been a challenging one for most, and the oil and gas industry is no exception. What is compelling for Emerson is that a number of the major oil companies, including Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron have announced plans to reduce headcounts and increase efficiencies in an effort to reduce operating expenses. This is an area where Emerson is well-positioned to provide critical solutions to these companies.

Emerson has spent years to develop its Automation Services and is now one of the leading companies in the Industrial Internet of Things or "IIoT." The company's most recent study in 2018 showcased how leveraging their automation and IIoT technologies, can help oil and gas operators remain profitable in a "lower-for-longer" oil price environment. More importantly, the company estimates that an average operator who adopts their digital transformation strategies would expect to see profitability improve by as much as 10%.

As oil and gas companies look to reduce headcount, Emerson's automation solutions and digital transformation can reduce the number of people needed per operation. Additionally, since many of Emerson's IIoT devices can be operated remotely, this has the added benefit of minimizing the number of employees near dangerous operations. This makes Emerson's leading automation solutions ideal for many of its oil and gas customers who are trying to aggressively lower operating costs. For investors of Emerson, this shift in the oil and gas industry may translate to significant growth in the company's largest single source of revenue.

Investors should also closely follow Emerson's broader developments in the IIoT solutions across all industries. Emerson's focus on automation technology is quickly moving the company from a traditional infrastructure provider to a SaaS software company. For fiscal year 2020, the Automation Solutions division comprised of roughly two thirds of Emerson's total revenue. As this evolution to an industrial SaaS company continues, Emerson may move from a forward P/E in the low twenties to a forward P/E in the low 30's, similar to other SaaS companies.

Emerson's Diversified Businesses

In addition to serving the oil and gas industry, which comprises of nearly 20% of Emerson's revenues for the past year, the company also delivers notable solutions across other major industries. Emerson has been able to leverage their premier solutions to work with the leaders in each of the industries that they serve.

In Automation Solutions, this includes companies like Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN DOW), BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Duke Energy (DUK), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Tesla (TSLA). Not to mention their notable relationships in oil and gas that include BP (BP), Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), and Royal Dutch Shell.

Key Customers: Automation Solutions

Source: Emerson Investor Factsheet.

Similarly, in the Commercial & Residential Solutions division, the company has key relationships with Amazon (AMZN), Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), and Johnson Controls (JCI) to name a few.

Key Customers: Commercial & Residential Solutions

Source: Emerson Investor Factsheet.

This strong network of customers, who are each leaders among their own industries, has enabled Emerson to continue to grow the business despite a challenging stretch for their largest single industry of revenue: oil and gas.

Emerson's Dividend

Emerson's highly diversified portfolio of customers across many different industries has provided a stable base in which the company has been able to support an attractive dividend that has a 63-year history of steady growth. The company's yield and impressive dividend growth history should serve as another tailwind for Emerson's stock.

Emerson's Impressive Dividend History

Source: Emerson Investor Factsheet.

While today's dividend yield of 2.5% doesn't seem like much compared to historical yields, with the S&P yielding only 1.6% and many bond portfolios yielding less than 2%, it is quite attractive. The stability of Emerson's dividend and strong history of dividend growth, albeit at a modest rate, can make the stock very attractive in the current rate environment and may attract income-oriented investors who are searching for ways to replace lost income from their bond portfolios.

This phenomenon of bond investors shifting to stable, defensive equities with compelling yields occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At that time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis, and given the impact of the pandemic, these rates are expected to remain low for years.

Risks

Investing in any company is not without risk and Emerson has its own specific set of risks. Fortunately, the company has a strong balance sheet that helps to alleviate some of the common risks. As we watch the stock, we have two primary risks for the company.

The first risk for Emerson is in its shift into more IIoT services and ultimately becoming a SaaS company. While the goal is admirable and the management team is doing well in this endeavor, the company must be constantly updating and enhancing their offerings to remain competitive. This constant need to innovate and enhance may create opportunities for competitors to encroach on Emerson's relationships and may result in key customers leaving the firm.

The second risk we are focused on is acquisitions. This is another area in which the management team has done well, but acquisitions are fraught with potential risks. A bad acquisition, whether it be due to overpaying, legacy issues with the acquired business, or simply a culture clash, could have a notably negative impact for Emerson investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Emerson is well-positioned to serve the oil and gas industry's need to reduce operating costs. This should be welcome news for investors as the oil and gas segment, the company's largest by revenue, has seen little growth since the collapse of oil nearly half a decade ago. Additionally, Emerson's key customer relationships in other major industries include some of the biggest drivers of the United States economy, including Amazon, Tesla, Home Depot, and Lowe's. Lastly, the company's attractive dividend with a 63-year history of dividend growth should provide a strong tailwind for the stock in the current low rate environment. Overall, Emerson's stock is positioned for a compelling 2021 and is a good position to add to your portfolio today.

One final note: I hope you enjoyed this article and my analysis of the company above. One favor that I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so that you can receive real-time e-mails for the articles that I publish and so I can grow my Seeking Alpha community. I value this as a personal Thank You for this article and a vote of support as I share my experience and views in the markets to the broader Seeking Alpha Community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMR, CVX, XOM, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.