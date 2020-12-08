More and more Canadians are gaining access to cannabis products and consuming more and more products. And, in the rankings of the top 10 producers, The Supreme Cannabis Company (OTCQX:SPRWF) has ranked amongst those producers supplying these products. Revenues are rising along with the industry and Cannabis 2.0 will help them achieve even further sales. Positive EBITDA earnings were achieved for the quarter and one of the company’s key focuses is keeping costs in line with profitability; their focus is evident in their addressing this first amongst any other aspect of their earnings.

Given the upward trajectory in overall cannabis sales, the number of Canadians that are consuming cannabis increasing, the focus of gross profits with the company’s operations along with their increasing revenues, is Supreme Cannabis a buy?

Cannabis In Canada

Usage of cannabis in Canada is increasing more and more. The incidence of someone using cannabis in Canada is increasing, whether that be one-time or all the time, as this chart shows:

(Data Source: StatCan - Author’s Chart)

I got the data and created the chart using StatCan numbers. Again, this is everyone that consumes cannabis, whether that be one-timers or seasoned veteran users with green in their blood.

The number of retail outlets continues to increase. The access is allowing more and more individuals to purchase and consume cannabis. And, that is translating to increased overall retail sales of cannabis in Canada:

(Data Source: StatCan - Author’s Chart)

This long, upward trajectory is positive for the whole industry and shows the interest the product has in Canada.

The Supreme Cannabis Gross Revenues

Gross revenues at Supreme Cannabis have been trending higher during this time, although there were a few outliers that make this chart look a bit off:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

The June 2019 month was an outlier when 7Acres sold off inventory and then proceeded to transition into a premium branding with its own packaging facility. From that, Supreme Cannabis is focusing almost exclusively on premium branding, moving away from the wholesale business of cannabis which has proven to become ultra-commoditized; there was a race to the bottom in price for this type of product and a lot of companies are now switching gears out of that niche into the more premium branding.

In fact, Supreme Cannabis may be taking the “ultra” premium concept to a whole new level and that is evident in two areas. First, partnering with Wiz Khalifa is on track to be a winning product for Supreme Cannabis. Also, they are starting to see results from their partnerships in Israel and sales from there with the new distribution.

Supreme Cannabis has a product in the top ten rankings of total products in a few provinces in Canada. And, this has been achieved at a much higher average price point than its competitors, as CEO Beena Goldenberg stated in the latest earnings release:

"Our brands continue to perform well and we are well positioned to grow our market share. According to Headset data for Q1, Supreme's brand position ranking was number 10 in the flower market with a 3% share, number 7 in pre-rolls with a 3.4% share, number 5 in oils with a 5.4% share, and number 6 in concentrates with a 4.4% share."

The overall cannabis retail sales outlook remains very positive with the trend increasing month over month. And if Supreme Cannabis can continue to increase their own revenue in line with the overall industry, my expectation is that they can become more profitable over the next few quarters.

A great deal of this emphasis started with a shift in management over the summer. Beena Goldenberg was named CEO replacing Interim President and CEO Colin Moore who led the shift in focus for the company in streamlining costs and focusing on near-term revenue drivers.

Supreme Cannabis was seeing a drop in revenues over the past several quarters. This, despite the fact that cannabis sales were increasingly moving higher and higher. Given that, two things needed to be achieved. First, streamlining costs would allow for better profitability in an environment with low margins.

The second focus was a shift to more premium brands. A lot of the cannabis companies have been doing this as of late. That "race-to-the-bottom" that I mentioned pushed companies to make serious changes in their focus. These companies are now more focused on their premium branding. Moore's focus proved to be correct as the margins are richer for cannabis companies with their premium products. Goldenburg's continued focus on that will prove the same.

But, revenues are still lagging. This is something that I still find interesting with these cannabis companies I've been digging through. There are some companies that are missing out on the revenue gains that the rest of the industry is printing. Again, look at the increases in retail sales for Canada. This is all retail sales in Canada. But, Supreme Cannabis has missed this opportunity to print higher revenues. They were printing revenue levels that were far higher. Whereas the rest of the industry has pushed through to some much higher levels, this area makes me wonder if Supreme Cannabis will be left behind from opportunities right now.

There needs to be some kind of marriage between the cost focus and increases in revenues. All companies are operating in the COVID era and yet are progressively, collectively printing higher revenues. Not Supreme. This is something I am going to be focused on.

Despite the lack of in-kind revenue increases, with the company focused on products that have healthy margins, it is a matter of gross profits and margins that need to be looked at next.

Supreme Cannabis Gross Margins and Operating Efficiency

One of the things talked about in the latest earnings release was the company’s focus on profitability and margins. Looking at operating expenses and efficiency, this is evident in Supreme Cannabis’ financial numbers:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

I have about 250 stocks that I keep an eye on and am working through in the cannabis industry. There has been a bit of latitude for companies in this industry as they are all just starting up. I like the look of this downward sloping chart in the last few quarters. The only way a company can be profitable is to have gross costs lower than gross sales, the equation for operating efficiency:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

Supreme Cannabis may be the most efficient cannabis company I have run across so far as I work through these companies with their 50.6% operating efficiency. Granted, this is just one quarter’s return. And, just prior to that the level was 3x the current level. But, the company’s focus is now its EBITDA profitability and margins that they will need to meet in order to achieve that.

This is an excellent point to be working from. If Supreme Cannabis can maintain these operational costs and efficiency levels, and if they can continue to increase revenues over the course of the next few months along with the overall cannabis industry in Canada (and Israel), I can see continued decreases in the number.

At the same time, I would have to look around heavily at some of the data I have on the many companies in the industry that I am analyzing to see who else has achieved this level. That is not to say it has not happened yet as much as it is to say that specifically, Supreme Cannabis made this their 12-month goal of attaining EBITDA profitability, and attaining efficiency and cost levels that would get to that goal was a huge priority. A lot of companies I look at do not even mention this in their earnings releases.

All of this translates into net income seeing a large increase upwards for the quarter:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

In totality, despite there being a global pandemic, Canadians are still consuming cannabis at rates that are increasing, and given that, Supreme Cannabis is capitalizing and profiting from that. The increase in net incomes will begin to increase the overall balance sheet of the company, which will translate into an increased stock price, which is exactly what I am looking at.

Supreme Cannabis Group Book Value

The current stock price is just under $0.16 at the time of this writing, whereas the book value is almost 2x that number:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

So, Supreme Cannabis has a pretty solid balance sheet and they are increasing that with their net income from revenues. Given the moment, the company may be able to add to their book value at about $0.05 per share per quarter over the next 2-3 quarters. That would put book value at about $0.50 which is where the company’s book value was just last year about this time. If that were the case, then there is upside potential for the stock price to move higher over the next 2-3 quarters to the $0.50 level. This is still well below the all-time highs for the stock, but a reasonable valuation given the profitability and the assets over liabilities for the company.

But, at the same time, there has been a focus on cutting costs. One area of improvement is in the liabilities. The increase in book value you see above appears to be more a result of cutting liabilities; always a good thing:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author's Chart)

Liabilities had started to increase considerably, and this narrowed the book value. Again, there is a legacy of structured focus on cutting costs. I wonder if management can focus intently enough to get book value back up to where it was just a few quarters ago at ~$.50 per share?

SPRWF Chart

I can see the stock coming up off of its lows that it has been trading at over the past few months:

(Data Source: Trading View)

At the beginning of cannabis’ legalization in Canada, a lot of money flowed into the industry chasing green gold. But, the in-kind returns never materialized over the past few quarters and a lot of players got out. That may have been a bit too early; albeit, the selling in stock prices has presented a bullish opportunity for investors at this point.

I can make a strong case for SPRWF heading higher. The fact that the industry sold off so hard over the past year just makes the case that much easier to make because the stock price has been beaten down so much.

The Takeaway: Is Supreme Cannabis a Buy?

Let’s just argue that the company and management are complete failures from this point forward and all they can achieve is the realization that their future prospects are worthless and so they liquidate the assets at hand. Assets over liabilities have book value at $0.29 per share where I can buy that for all of the same price of $0.16 right now. Sign me up.

The beauty of that argument is that this venture is ongoing and the company is profitable, so I do not foresee any need to liquidate at book value at this time.

The company is now profitable and earning an income. That in itself is a buying opportunity for a company. The company reported $0.06 EPS for this quarter. At four quarters - assuming a flat revenue stream - the company will now be returning some $0.24 EPS for the year. I can buy this stock for $0.16 per share right this moment. So, basically, if the company achieves nothing more than a flat revenue stream, I can earn 150% for the next 12 months versus the 10-year Treasury yield of nearly zero. Again, sign me up.

Because I am going to sign up, there are going to be many, many potential investors that are going to want in on this as well, buying stock up en masse. That will drive the price up. So, this opportunity is limited.

In the real world, smart money is going to wake up to this opportunity and the company’s stock is going to get valued far above the potential $0.24 return price. It will be more similar to the 30x-earnings that is about equal to what the S&P is trading right now. That puts the SPRWF at about $7.20 per share. Yet again, sign me up. I’m all in.

However, as an ongoing operation, I want to see more increases in revenues; they have been basically flat over the past year despite the last quarter's increase. This, despite the entire industry moving forward with increasing rates of retail sales. While Supreme Cannabis is focused on cost structures as well as starting to put together premium products, I am left wondering if there have been missed opportunities in sales. As an investor, I like seeing continuous increases in revenues. The focus that the new management has taken with cost structures is crucial; they are making a profit with lower margin products. But, there needs to be a consistent focus on increases in revenues simultaneously. This would be the only concern I can see at this time with an investment in The Supreme Cannabis Company.

For right now, this is a company that has a lot going for itself, especially a management team that sees that return to investor and investor value are the true driving purposes of management and they are achieving that goal. I am bereft of remembering a cannabis company off the top of my head that has achieved profitability with a 50% efficiency rate at this time. Kudos to management.

I am working through a list of some 250 cannabis companies for potential long-term investment. Supreme Cannabis may actually be the most undervalued cannabis company I have encountered to date.

