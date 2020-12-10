The current discount looks extraordinarily wide as the market is likely attempting to equalize the distribution yields of the three funds (ASGI, UTF and UTG).

Good comparisons to watch are UTG and UTF, which both have leverage, but ASGI has been able to keep up with them.

The fund has no leverage and yields 7.6% (not earned because its an equity fund).

*Please note that CEFConnect incorrectly places this fund in Global Income. It is an equity fund.

This is a new fund that's going to get a lot of attention from the equity income investors who love other infrastructure and utility funds for yield. Aberdeen launched the fund in late July of this year. It's a relatively smaller fund with just $185M in assets.

For those that own funds like Reaves Utility (UTG) and Cohen and Steers Infrastructure (UTF), you should take a look at ASGI. We think the discount of more than more than -18% is far too wide for the current portfolio performance and positioning. If that performance continues, there's zero reason for investors to buy UTG at a premium for a 6.45% yield and similar NAV results, when ASGI is trading at -18% without leverage.

The fund is too new for me to take a position. It's on the sheets on the core tab, row 53. I have a buy under threshold of -16.5%. As the fund develops a longer track record, we will likely modify that lower (tighter), especially if it tracks to the other funds or outperforms.

Aberdeen Global Infrastructure (ASGI)

The fund has the objective of generating a high degree of total return with an emphasis on current income. The portfolio will be comprised of income-producing public and private equity investments focused on the infrastructure space from a global standpoint.

Without an annual report (or semi-annual report) being available yet, we have to give a more high-level overview of the fund. Only one distribution has been paid so far (October). The distribution was $0.1083 and the fund will be paying it monthly and level. That equates to a 7.60% distribution yield. With 90%-plus of the portfolio being equity, we know that the distribution will not be earned.

In these cases, it pays to keep an eye on the NAV as that will dictate the direction of the distribution.

The fund is setup as a term trust with a 15-year existence period. The fund does not intend to borrow money or issue debt securities to create leverage.

Fund Characteristics:

Total Assets: $185M

Total annual expenses including acquired fund fees: 1.86%

Distribution yield: 7.60%

Discount: -18.1%

# of Holdings: 61

Inception: 7/28/2020

Avg Volume: 63K

Leverage: 0%

The Portfolio

What we tend to find in these types of strategies are a large amount of utilities, industrial, and communication services (think cell tower) assets. These stocks are more often higher yielding securities with a combination being growth plus income while others act more like bonds with stagnant prices and higher yields.

The investment objectives and constrains are laid out in the offering documents.

From the prospectus:

Examples of infrastructure assets include, but are not limited to, transportation assets (e.g., toll roads, bridges, tunnels, parking facilities, railroads, rapid transit links, airports, refueling facilities and seaports), utility assets (e.g., electric transmission and distribution lines, power generation facilities, gas and water distribution facilities and sewage treatment plants), communications assets (e.g., wireless telecommunication services, cable and satellite networks, broadcast and wireless towers), energy infrastructure assets (e.g., pipelines) and social assets (e.g., courthouses, hospitals, schools, correctional facilities, stadiums and subsidized housing). The Fund may invest in issuers located anywhere in the world, including issuers located in emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in issuers from at least three different countries and will invest significantly (at least 40% of its total assets—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its total assets) in non-U.S. issuers.

If we look at the top 10 holdings, we can clearly see those popular utilities and infrastructure names. We also can see the global mandate of the fund with several European companies.

(Source: Fact Sheet)

Ferrovial SA (OTCPK:FRRVF) is a Spanish construction company with operations all over the world. Their specialty is in the construction and operation of transport infrastructure like highways, airports, railways, and buildings.

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is a telecom services company from England that focuses on enterprise infrastructure and other IT services for corporate clients.

RWE AG is a German multinational energy company that produces and trades electric assets across the globe. It is one of the largest offshore wind power and renewable energy companies in the world.

Cellnex Telecom (OTC:CLNXF) is a Spanish wireless telecommunications infrastructure company that operates all across Europe focusing on telecom backbones and network solutions.

Those four companies occupy 10.7% of the fund but are representative of the kind of investments that ASGI will tend to make. The first US companies are likely familiar to many infrastructure equity investors including Kinder Morgan (KMI), the oil and gas pipeline company, and Crown Castle International (CCI), which owns communications networks primarily through cell towers.

(Source: Fact Sheet)

The sector breakdown shows the industrial and utilities focus of the fund but I would also note that energy is 7.3%. That number is likely understated as some infrastructure companies that are highly specialized to the energy sector tend to fall in the industrial and/or utilities sectors.

One more note is that these sectors tend to be interest rate sensitive. That means that they tend to not do well if rates rise. The companies are highly leveraged with massive fixed costs/assets. Higher rates mean higher interest expense and more risk, which, all else equal, tends to lower their prices.

Why Infrastructure And Why Now?

Infrastructure is a word that's thrown around a lot (like alternatives) where the meaning is a bit nebulous. Does it mean roads? Construction? Telecom? Or all of the above?

In the case of ASGI, it is a bit of all of the above. Infrastructure is likely to be a big focus of the new administration in the US. But like the last one, it's unlikely to be able to pass a large comprehensive bill.

The sub-sector tends to offer more stability for portfolios compared to most other equity sectors. They are essential services with large barriers to entry that prevents significant competition and pricing decay. Demand has a low amount of elasticity meaning that people tend to use it regardless of the economic environment.

There's also an opportunity for capital-rich investors to buy up private investments as states/cities and municipalities look to fill the holes in their budgets by selling assets. The European Commission recently approved an infrastructure bill worth 750B euro.

The key drivers for the sub-sector include aging infrastructure, population growth and shifts from rural to urban.

(Source: Aberdeen)

Comments And Conclusion

The history of the fund isn't nearly long enough to provide us enough insights into the pricing action for relative comparisons. In other words, we can't judge the performance just yet by comparing the returns compared to other CEFs or ETFs.

The fund is an equity sector fund that gets you access to those yieldcos and other historical bond-proxy areas of the market. The "best fit" passive comparison is to the SPDR Utilities (XLU), the utilities sector ETF. You can see that in the last month, the values of both funds is roughly equivalent.

Data by YCharts

If we compare the fund to UTF and UTG, we can see that ASGI underperforms for the small amount of time it has been around. However, it can take a few months following the raising of the capital for that capital to get fully deployed. Given the run in the markets since then, it's not surprising that ASGI with a lot of cash drag would underperform.

Data by YCharts

In the above table we can see that ASGI kept up with UTF and UTG finishing right in between them. And that's with 7.4% of the portfolio still in cash as of the end of September, the latest period for which we have data. Both of those funds have leverage in the 20%-25% range while ASGI does not.

This is something we would continue to watch as it helps identify a warranted discount for the fund. How does this work? By regressing a bunch of variables we can identify where a fund should be trading relative to other funds with similar portfolios. Those variables include NAV yields, fund structure, fees, leverage, etc.

For example, if two funds have a yield of 8% but fund A has a three-year total return NAV 15% while fund B has a three-year total return NAV of 5%, then fund A should have a warranted discount that is smaller than fund B, all else equal.

Again, it's too soon to make that assessment for ASGI but the fund look promising based on the small amount of results we do have. If the fund continues to keep up with or even best the leveraged competitors (without having leverage itself), then the warranted discount should be tighter. ASGI does have higher expenses (1.35% vs. 1.17% and 0.73%) but that's not enough to warrant anything close to the discount spread. That's shown below.

Data by YCharts

UTF and UTG tend to trade close to NAV - with the exception of the March 2020 COVID-19 crisis. ASGI, essentially since inception, has seen its discount widened seemingly by the day. The current discount is now -18.1% which is likely the market taking the distribution yield UP to where UTF and UTG are paying. But remember, a distribution yield on a pure equity fund can be whatever management wants it to be.

So using distribution yield is a really poor indicator of where a fund should trade in terms of discount. But that's the primary factor, outside of discount/premium, which retail investors use to analyze a closed-end fund.

Our take: ASGI is a great alternative fund in the infrastructure space. It's an equity-income fund which is outside of our traditional wheel house but in an area of great interest to most income-focused investors. Right now the fund looks oversold but it's really far too early to make an accurate assessment of the fund. Watching total return NAV performance will be the key. The lack of leverage will also be a positive for many investors to reduce the volatility.

If ASGI can perform as well as UTF and UTG without the leverage, than I would expect the discount to tighten materially from here.

