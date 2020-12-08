Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Management Presents at UBS' Global TMT Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) UBS’ Global TMT Virtual Conference Transcript December 8, 2020 7:30 AM ET

Executives

Chano Fernandez - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Karl Keirstead - USB

Karl Keirstead

Hey. It’s Karl Keirstead. Thanks for joining this virtual fireside chat with Workday at the 2020 UBS TMT Conference. As you are likely aware, we have got Chano Fernandez, the Co-CEO of Workday. In terms of format, we will stick to about 35 minutes, 40 minutes. You can ask questions if you would like, either through the web link, I think, all of you have, or of course, feel free to email me directly at karl.keirstead@ubs.com. I will also note that Workday’s Safe Harbor provision applies for this discussion.

So, with that, welcome, Chano.

Chano Fernandez

Good morning to you, Karl. Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Karl Keirstead

Yeah. Our pleasure. So, Chano, maybe I will start just on a comment broadly about the demand curve over the last nine months. I think despite the ups and downs, and what I am sure challenges, I think it’s important and maybe you would like to emphasize this too that, in the end, Workday is likely to post subscription revenue backlog growth not that far off from what you were anticipating prior to COVID. So, I must admit Chano, I was nervous, some investors were nervous, that project will get deferred, and in the end, you ended up pulling out growth that was actually remarkable given the pandemic. So maybe the opening question is, is just over the last nine months, what has surprised you about the resiliency of Workday through the pandemic?

Chano Fernandez

Thank you, Karl. I want to start by saying hello to all of you and thank you for making the time and joining. And also by thanking my team and the Workday team who has done an amazing job during this time.

I mean, we knew ahead of the pandemic starting that we had good resiliency of applications and that we have mission critical applications that suddenly have created stickiness as well on our customer base. But this pandemic if anything has demonstrated so as we were potentially not even anticipating.

Being if it is being with the customers who have been adjusting the planning around their people, on their money, more than ever before or they have had to be closing their books remotely or they had to understand it better the employees sentimental there or identifying critical workers like in the healthcare industry for nurses and doctors that maybe they could bring back to work or maybe they work entire and they were needed in this times, how do you identify those. Or just addressing better the diversity and belonging needs across the company truly has been very critical needs that those companies have been addressing and we have been helping them out with this pandemic.

I would say as well that internally, the team have done a great job. If you look at the product teams, we continue with our normal innovation fully remote, our two updates per year. There has been a lot of innovation in areas like the skills cloud, investments or planning or accounting center. We purely pivoted in sales to fully remote wait for cycle and we have been able as well in services to bring a lot of customers remotely during this time.

In production, we mentioned in our last call customers like Walmart or Accenture or GE, among others are coming live fully remotely during this time. So it’s been quite amazing. What we have been serving and I think quite assuring in terms of the resiliency of our business model as work lending, Karl.

Karl Keirstead

Yeah. And Chano, you and Aneel mentioned on a couple of calls ago that one shouldn’t think of Workday’s product set as being quote, especially HCM as being back office per se that you were defining this as employee engagement systems and perhaps post-COVID there is a heightened interest actually in ensuring employee productivity. So do you mind giving us some additional color on that concept Chano that perhaps COVID has spurred a greater interest in using modern HCM systems to better engage with customers while we are all working from home? How real is that phenomenon out there?

Chano Fernandez

Yeah. It’s a great question, Karl. I think what we have been saying is that, clearly, we see that COVID has resurfaced and acceleration for companies to realize that there need to move to the cloud, just because they are seeking that flexibility and agility on some of the cases that I mentioned before uncivil [ph] and all there. So I think that place us in a really great position, right?

I always say, Karl, to our customers that Workday is a great administrative system from either managing your employees from hired to retire or for managing your financials fully. But overall, it’s a business application framework, no doubt about it. That is helping you to get great insights and to make decisions, right? And the work you can do…

Karl Keirstead

Yeah.

Chano Fernandez

… that being either if you are making organization deficient or I -- basically divesting or acquiring companies or completely -- complete need of flexibility in how you are changing your business model as a whole, we will be happy to help you out greatly, right? Companies that have been making decisions on to splitting companies, changing models, just to do that and do some of the legacy on-premise systems is hard, cost a lot of money, takes a lot of time and in Workday you can do that on my very agile way.

So during this period, what companies have realized is that doing that remotely and when you are able to have those corridors or coffee conversations with those face-to-face meetings, you are very hamper on how you do those changes and companies have said it is really a time to consider to move to the cloud, our back office applications as well as HCM financials.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Okay. Great. That’s a good backdrop, Chano. I wouldn’t mind just because you reported your results a couple of weeks ago to maybe go back to your October quarter results and maybe offer a little bit more color. So I’d love to ask you three or four questions about the 3Q results before looking forward. So if you could unpack the drivers of that, I think, roughly 23% subscription backlog growth that Workday reported. It does feel like some deals that got stalled back in Q1 got pushed and closed in 2Q or 3Q. So maybe my first question to you, Chano, is how much of that 23% backlog growth in 3Q might have been some type of ketchup from deals that were pushed in prior quarters o maybe there are other key drivers that got you there?

Chano Fernandez

Yeah. I mean, we always have some dynamics with deals can move around from quarter-to-quarter. But I wouldn’t have say, that this was the story of Q3. I think if we take a step back and go back at the beginning of this environment in March on April, we took a pretty beat and deep look into our pipelines. We really explain it and describe it, because we knew that this type of environment, it will be required that what we have out there is rock solid and how we were looking into it. We would need to look with different lenses that potentially we would look at that pipeline before, right?

What -- so we have very clean pipeline. What clearly potentially surprises in a positive ways is that we were able to over perform or outperform on to the conversion rates that we have been discussing with you on that pipeline maybe because it was very clean and at the same time, clearly, many companies as well, more than we anticipated, mainly were looking to move forward into this environment with some of these transformation projects, right?

So that was really what happened in Q3. I think the other thing to unpack the quarter, the happy news that customers decided to sign contracts that were a bit longer in duration than we anticipated and that created a bit of tailwind on our backlog growth relative to our guidance.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. Got it. Chano, one of the other highlights to me in the quarter was your disclosure that the installed base team generated 50% net new ACV growth? I think it was for the fourth quarter in a row. Do you mind unpacking that number a little bit? What drove that? What specific products might have contributed to that number? I know you cautioned us that it will likely slow going forward. But I’d love to focus on the 50% number and what products are getting you there?

Chano Fernandez

Yeah. I think we commented a couple of years ago as our customer base was growing and it is now over 3,500 customers or around 4,000 customers we announced. We were increasing the number of innovation and the number of SKUs that we have there to really upsell and cross-sell on deriving more value to these customers. We thought that we needed a higher focus on to the install base as a whole.

So we did some double down investments in terms of the go-to-market sales. We move some very slow signings as well from our net new business local to the installed business and as a whole, in terms of putting the right dynamics and write that business as our net new business, which is still is the most significant part of our business. And then, one, as you know, and that has driven really great dividend, right?

Of course, I would say, many of the products that we have been commenting being it for financials or learning or planning or Prism Analytics or even what we have studied are seeing more recently or where they stand and what they help. I mean, there’s been contribution for a lot of these new innovation on that -- those upselling efforts. That is we are seeing great dividends, right?

As you commented it is been the fourth quarter in a row that has been a 50% net new ACV growth. We cautious you or we caution you on Q4 that potentially that would be hard to be. But that’s just a question of the comparison towards last year. This year it was significant much higher than that one, Q4 being our largest quarter. So that has nothing to do that, we do not see this business being a significant growth driver going forward as we keep increasing our base that of course is coming from adding more new logos and be -- we can keep increasing investments and innovation that we can bring to this customer base, right? So our expectation is going to be healthy growth on same store basis whole going forward.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. Great. Chano, another thing that stood out to me in the quarter was the accounting center impact on the financials side. We have started hearing this from our own customer chats that partners have flagged it as a significant feature improvement that should create a tailwind for Workday going forward. I know you called it out as being a potential contributor to Fifth Third Bank embracing Workday financials. But maybe you -- Chano you can put in context, how significant it is from the range of interesting feature improvement to something that is actually a real tailwind for next year and the year after. How material is it?

Chano Fernandez

It is material, it is a strategic and it is very critical specific to unpack and really provide growth, lower cost financials. You need to think about accounting centers very simple way to bring operational data from third-party systems and make it that automatic as part of the GL on the core accounting, right, and clearly, many verticals have that need. It was instrumental, as you commented Karl, on Fifth Third Bank, but it was also in Fannie Mae, Key Bank, among many others.

We have started to focus more accounting center on the financial services industries, as those peers as you can imagine, those companies have a lot of operational data being it loans, being it claims, being it policies and several others that they need to bring back into the GL, not only bring it back, but it’s also the ability and capability to trail it back and audit back that transactional and that data point, where is it coming from and those play unique that what are they able to do and whether they will just have a hard time to do that. It can manage significant loads of data and scalability.

And as we said, we focus initially more into the financial services industry, but you should as -- you should see us utilizing accounting centering in other verticals like it could be telecommunications or retail or even manufacturing, because it can be applicable to those. As I said at any operation or third-party data that it needs to be brought into the general ledger as such. It’s a very strategic and it should provide a good tailwind going forward.

Karl Keirstead

So, Chano, just to put in perspective, is the notion of accounting center as a means to pull in operational data into the GL. Is this something that SAP and Oracle have had for some time that Workday is now sort of catching up to, so it’s no longer creating friction in the competitive process or is this something that your rivals don’t have that takes you a little bit beyond? Can you describe that?

Chano Fernandez

I would say, it’s different flavors, right? Ours is the more modern, more built for the cloud. I highlighted, for example, the capability of overeating and trailing back to the original data, where is that coming from and that is something that competitors have a hard time to do on all these things and then kind of the flexibility of how that data leads much as is kind of look into providing the right insights and visibility. So I would -- I don’t know exactly the detail so far. It’s sounds a competitive one, so I am talking more on what I hear from our customers and I think is really a differentiated capability that we bring now.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. And maybe Chano while we are on the subject of core fin, can you bring everybody up to speed on how that end market feels right now? Obviously, these are still tough times and I am sure some CFOs and CIOs are reluctant to make significant changes to their core financials right now. But perhaps others are in a greater need to move forward. So what’s the state of the core fin adoption right now, not just for Workday, but you -- broadly across the market?

Chano Fernandez

Yeah. I think you describe it a pretty well, right? I would say that on the environment right now particularly on some of the net new logos, you may have seen more headwinds and more reluctancy to right now move on your core fins, says, to the cloud more on your core system of records.

And on the other hand, many of those organizational hampering hand for how hard it has been either to those folks remotely or to get the real insights and visibility, sometimes it’s even being sure that we are reporting the single version of the truth, right, and has been with no pain or my ability to do that. And clearly, that’s creating the notion and nurturing the need for me to move towards a more flexible and agile system. That is no hampering my strategic deficient going forward, right?

So that’s -- that, I think, is part of what we see reflected on the pipeline, where we are cautiously optimistic of how that pipeline is building up going forward or from Financials Plus overall and how that is becoming a bigger part of the mix of the pipeline that we see going forward.

Karl Keirstead

Yeah. And maybe Chano sticking to the financial area, with that as context, maybe you could describe how customers demand to move some of the adjacent areas via opportunity. How that motion feels different potentially better than the core fin side does? Maybe an update on the Fin Plus, if you would like?

Chano Fernandez

Yeah. On the Fins Plus categories, like planning or sourcing are two very typical and very important problems that companies are trying to solve right now, right? We have been commented on designing the some problem in this environment that we seen companies kind of planning 30x times where they were planning ahead of the pandemic, because the plans for yesterday are no longer relevant for companies and everyone is trying to plan on what if scenarios around like people on my money, what do they need, right? So, clearly, the interest there has been significant -- still is significant, right?

On the Sourcing and Procurement side, I would say, companies are reevaluating their suppliers and trying to find ways to optimize their spend. I think that’s going to continue as we get out the pandemic, but clearly on the times to come that is going to remain very relevant in the near future. So this has been a great installed base motion when you were asking me on this SKU side of planning or procurement or sourcing has been a significant part time and contribution of the growth that we are seeing on the base. And to be honest, on the growth opportunities that we see going forward, when we look at the pipeline and the competition on that one?

Karl Keirstead

Yeah. And Chano, mostly investors listening, in terms of category leaders think of Koopa [ph] on the procurement side, and perhaps, at least among the more modern vendors, Anaplan on the planning side. Can you talk a little bit about how you are working with your product team to take Workday Procurement and Workday Planning and make them increasingly competitive against those best of breed? Maybe it’s feature improvements, maybe it’s a sales motion to bring those organizations up market into Workday’s core HCM base? Maybe describe some of the things you are doing to make yourself more competitive against the Koopa and Anaplan?

Chano Fernandez

Yeah. Yeah. It’s a great question. I think when we look into having solutions for our customers, we look into how do we make those best of breed and the best market on its own merits and its own basis. Of course, there are some advantages to these solutions for customers that are already worthy customers and is the typical story of valuing kind of the very tight integration and what you getting out of that versus kind of a standalone solution is standing on its merits. As I say, we like to look on to both, right?

I think we have been -- we have made really great progress, if you look at planning, clearly bringing this solution at the scale and to market it was already great when it was part of the Adaptive. I think when it comes to potential what is being improving on Adaptive as part of where they are bringing that over much or what has been mainly around scalability and performance and being able to serve the largest customers on the planet and we now have a number of references of those that we are bringing successful in life. And then, of course, is this being investments we discussed around the power of one, bringing part of the Workday family that had produced dividends into customers seeing volume, right?

When you look at these, Karl is really the worthy strategic sources. So it’s really that selection of suppliers is really that running those RFP processes that are significantly cost driven and they pay on their own for companies and how worthy this sourcing is a great product in terms of the UI. The ease of implementation and consumption, customers can be live in two weeks to three weeks, already seen value. So he has a tremendous ROI, Karl, and that is why he is very enjoyed by either the procurement or the financials departments of our prospects and customers out there, right?

So that’s how we -- that’s how we are looking into things. So we are looking more into ourselves and as I say, how those products become leaders, say, on their own merits in terms of our ability to implement and make customers principle as well and our vision and overall like on those solutions.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Okay. Great. Thank you for that Chano. That’s very helpful. And we were -- we have been talking so far about some of the three key drivers. So if you don’t mind, let’s flip to the forward looking into the fourth quarter. I know you and Aneel and Robynne talked a little bit about some of the drivers behind the fourth quarter outlook. But that was probably the key issue around the stock after your results, the fourth quarter subscription backlog growth of 14% to 16%, which have accelerated from prior 20% plus growth? So Chano, I’d love to ask you, just to unpack that fourth quarter guidance, did anything change, was it just tough comps, maybe you could give us the three drivers behind that, perhaps, conservative outlook, but I’d love to hear from you?

Chano Fernandez

No. Nothing has to be changed, right? We had two quarters now in a row where we have seen stability in the market relative to what we saw in March and April on where new business trends have outperform and our initial reviews expectations when we first came into this environment, to be honest, right?

We have been pleased by our RPF performance overall for at least lower expectations over the last couple of quarters. But we continue to have the same guidance philosophy, which is to guide based on our best views on the business that we have them today, right?

The Q4 RPF guidance reflects our best view, given what we know and I mean in corporate is the very difficult comparison from a year ago, where we saw meaningful acceleration in ACV bookings, if you may recall, Karl, and which we called even the pre-COVID to be a tough comparison at the year end, right, more so in this environment where we face clearly some headwinds in terms of the net new business as well and the uncertainty that remains in the environment, which we will remain cautious about, right?

And I would also, as I mentioned before, we also have been getting some duration benefit in the last couple of quarters. We have not expecting those to persist in Q4. But we will see when we get through the quarter. As you know is our largest quarter as it happens for most of this software players, so it’s a very significant one for basically featuring the near term future of growth on backlog as a whole.

Karl Keirstead

So, Chano, just on that, if you don’t mind elaborating, why wouldn’t Workday see similar duration benefits that you have seen in the last couple of quarters? What would have changed from 2Q, 3Q to 4Q or perhaps you just want to be conservative and not assume that that benefit would continue? Maybe the distinction between Workday’s conservatism around the duration versus maybe something you have seen that’s changed?

Chano Fernandez

Yeah. It’s a great question and it’s a difficult call out, Karl. I wouldn’t like to say is, what is conservatism? I think is, of course, because we don’t premium or pushed or tried to convince our customers to go shorter or longer. At the end of the day, we ambition to have a long-term relationship with them, to be honest, but if a customer decides to be on to three years or five years or customers go seven years, is really more than deficient on what’s their preference. How they are looking at the overall business case and the discussions they are having and how they would like to set up kind of this versus that in terms of the current strong relationship we are going to be having as partners going forward, right? So it’s a…

Karl Keirstead

Okay.

Chano Fernandez

And of course, as you can imagine, that is more determined when you have some of these large deals that may create, of course, a bigger backlog and is difficult to say what exactly at this point, we are going to be ending up with that particular customer, because those are more discussions that tend to happen until really late they are part of the sale cycle as a whole.

Karl Keirstead

God. Okay. Thank you for that Chano. That’s very helpful. And if we stick to the forward outlook, but move beyond the fourth quarter, I know you haven’t given any specifics. But maybe the question I’d love to ask you Chano is when you and Aneel and the rest of the leadership team and the Board sit down and talk about this post-pandemic recovery that you expect and this has become an interesting part of the Workday story where it’s become an interesting potential recovery stock, let’s say, but there’s ambiguity…

Chano Fernandez

Yeah.

Karl Keirstead

… among investors, Chano, is to what exactly post-pandemic means. It’s anybody’s guess -- I certainly don’t hold you to having a perfect crystal ball that nobody does. But when Workday talks about post-pandemic, what are we roughly talking about? Are we talking about sort of second half fiscal ‘22 or realistically do you mean fiscal ‘23? Can you try to bracket it for us?

Chano Fernandez

Yeah. Let me see if I can give you some color on there. Let me know if you would let me to go more in detail, right?

Karl Keirstead

Yeah.

Chano Fernandez

Yeah.

Karl Keirstead

Yeah.

Chano Fernandez

It’s hard to really pin up an exact timeline at this point, right? And we are still building pipeline for next year really actively, but certainly, we are cautiously optimistic that the net new business trends will be reaccelerating next year, as some of this COVID headwinds succeed -- subside, sorry, and as we continue to expand out the rest of the world penetration and continue to go deeper with the office of the CFO Solutions as a whole, right?

I think it’s important to know, the study would take time to impact on our subscription model, right? Just like some of the headwinds this year will be more fully felt in next year subscriptions, Karl, revenue we are cautiously optimistic a new business improvement next year, but that will be lagging, right?

So we are putting significant investments right now to help drive that pipeline growth and to capitalize on the post-COVID opportunity. As we commented we are doing more investments as well from a go-to-market perspective in sales and marketing overall.

We are still facing -- we are still expecting to face near-term headwinds, as we are starting to see encouraging trends in terms of the pipeline built out, right? So I would just say, yes, bear in mind that, yes, we are expecting that post-pandemic and that reacceleration. Yes, but that we lag effect or you would be seeing it in terms of the revenue growth in subscription as a whole, right?

Karl Keirstead

Okay.

Chano Fernandez

How do we find a pandemic? I guess everybody is thinking when everybody is being vaccinated and there is no longer out there, but potentially more clear second half next year onwards, as you are saying, right? But I would be expecting that the reacceleration will start of next year and then you will be seeing it more in this revenue growth, again, as we think a few quarters later.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. And Chano, maybe one more question about the demand backdrop, but maybe through the lens of one of your immediate rivals, if you don’t mind. One we are -- if I am not mistaken Chano you worked for six years before you came aboard Workday. But SAP dropped a bit of a bomb on Wall Street several weeks ago with a fairly material guide down and the nature from these efforts would be to interpret SAP’s misfortunes as being illustrative of some broader demand trend. It’s tough to figure out whether that’s the correct interpretation or whether perhaps it’s something SAP specific. I wouldn’t normally ask the CEO of one of their rivals to comment on them, but just because they are such a big player in your market. I just wanted to ask you Chano if you could comment on how we should interpret that and whether there’s any read through, let’s say, to Workday? What are your views?

Chano Fernandez

Well, we are trying to focus on our business, because that’s what we honestly can control, right? We can’t control what happening elsewhere, right?

Karl Keirstead

Yeah.

Chano Fernandez

I think to give you a little bit of view, SAP is making another deal, because they realize that what we have been realizing for quite some time now which is the cloud is very important for core foundational HR and free assisting and we welcome that they are doing that pivot to be honest.

In terms of what we see again, we have been encouraged by the trends during the last couple of quarters, I would say. The companies continue to push forward with their initiatives right now. We have been very curious as well of course if there are some industries that are more hard hits than some others would that something harder and we have been encouraged as well by the pipeline built and the pipeline creation and the activity we are seeing right now and the acceleration post-COVID that we are expecting to have and again these early days but it’s more reflecting on the pipeline at this stage, right?

So I think that, all in all, is encouraging. Certainly we need to be remained respectful of the environment and remain cautiously optimistic for it is to come. But nobody knows right now when we are going to be exactly how things, right?

Karl Keirstead

Okay. Great. Maybe Chano we will move from the demand environment to maybe more internally at Workday around the sales effort which is obviously near and dear to your heart. Are there any significant internal sales changes going on obviously post-COVID you have had to fairly dramatically change the way that you sell to upsell customers. But maybe you could describe how the process of your whole sales team globally shifting from high touch to almost no touch, how that has gone?

Chano Fernandez

Yeah. It’s a great question. I mean, at the beginning was in March, April timeframe was a lot about figuring out the right messaging. Because every week the environment was changing so fast and we were testing out, but you have to be very sensitive of customer’s environment both from professional and from a personal point of view, right?

Daily was about figuring out the right cadence is in terms of engagement and how we could optimizing a virtual selling cell cycle, right, and that’s expectation include a pause demoing and how we were doing that much more creative and interactive was including of course the marketing campaigns and was including as well the overall engagement from our sales guys.

And remember that in our case we have been starting and we would be building pipeline with a lot of net new logos. In some cases even Fortune 500 companies that have been added to the pipeline that we never met face to face, right?

So obviously when you think about that context, there is certainly good learnings there that will make up exact and saying where should we be taking going forward, right? And if you ask me, I don’t think we go back to travel ever at least in the foreseeable future as much as we did before and we have assume even myself when I am just going through one city to have a one hour customer meeting, so there would uncertainly when we are engaging remotely so then and so that would be efficiencies there.

I commented before on the implementation which is a very important part Karl. We were doing 70% of implementation, 70%, 80% operate remotely. We kind of turned to 100% and we managed to bring life very successfully huge customers, right? I think once I mentioned before I would have been last customers like Shell and some others ….

Karl Keirstead

Yeah.

Chano Fernandez

…that we have done successfully. So those has been great lessons that certainly we need to reflect how those play out going forward in terms of giving operational efficiencies for us and making even easier from our teams and our customers, right?

Certainly, I will tell you our sales teams are really keen to go back to engage face to face with our customers. We are humans, our social beings that like to interact, that get to interview from others and I think that the dice are positive, right? I don’t think it’s going to be as much as it was before, but it certainly is not going to be like everyone is going to be working from home, 100% of the time we are going to make it work that way.

Karl Keirstead

And Chano, is there any internal directive from you or any of the other leaders at Workday around the timing of a return to office or a return to a more normal pre-COVID sales motion. What’s the internal messaging you are giving your salespeople about when they might return to normal?

Chano Fernandez

Yeah. Right now we -- well, first of all is market-to-market, right, because if you go to Australia or Singapore today or New Zealand, we are operating almost business as usual, obviously, because COVID is almost no assistance of some of those geographies, right?

There are some geographies in Europe like in West Germany where we opened up the cost. There were some in the U.S. like the Northeast where we are wearing a good better position where no like including a leader position, right?

So the assurance have been varies as per market. As a general guidance, we are thinking that this is going to be most likely as we discussed before more normal potentially almost next year worse. I don’t have a crystal ball. But certainly the safety and the well-being of our employees is very well dictate that more than any other thing. Clearly, we have been very clear. We are employee first and taking care of our employees is the thing that is more important to us. So when we can do that safely we will do.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. Got it. Maybe Chano in our last a few minutes as we think even further out the next year. So five years out. One question I have is, what you would like Workday’s product suite to look like. So when you think about the product strategic roadmap, do you envision Workday staying roughly within the HCM Financial within that sandbox Chano or can you envision a future where you step out of those two anchor end markets and create a third and really broaden out the suite. What’s your vision around product over the next five years?

Chano Fernandez

It’s a great question. I think we ambition to be a still within the same sandbox, within the solving the critical challenges around HCM financials overall. And if you look at the market opportunity and the total addressable market we have. We think that is scope. It is very significant. It is very exciting. We still see a lot of things to do and to build and to play out in terms of road map going forward and the customers are requesting and expecting a worthy to do that it is quite exciting. So that’s what we will be expecting to do.

Mostly what I would say we will do then mainly organically. Certainly, we would consider M&A when that makes sense. We always had a high bar there because it has to feed from our technology, from any strategic and from a cultural point of view. But I think the one we have done has been quite successful, especially if I am thinking about the significant one Adaptive or a Scout, part of the strategic Sourcing. And certainly we will keep continuing the scouting the market and looking for those opportunities that we just did well, right?

But this is an exciting area to be. I think we have a great competitive advantage. We have better stickiness. We are providing mission critical application and there is a lot of areas that we kind of see a lot in terms of upsell and cross-sell that we are discussing with customers to provide even more opportunity and to keep increasing the we are addressable market that we can play with.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. Well, Chano, that’s a good segue to our first question and maybe it’s informed partly by the Salesforce Slack deal, but the question from one of the audience members is, could you envision an expansion of Workday’s products suite into the space of cloud based team collaboration, digital meetings, brainstorming. Can you see Workday getting into the collaboration space, Chano. I suspect this is informed a little bit by the Salesforce Slack deal?

Chano Fernandez

Yeah. Okay. It’s a great question. I mean depending how that collaboration is space defined. If it is defined as understood by the teams or the Slack channels or Google Meet or some of the others then the true answer is, yes.

If it is like we know like any SaaS application today has to be relevant not only in terms of the engagement that you produce with your final users but the sense of creating that community and that engagement around those users. I think we have been therefore quite a long time and we certainly need to be responding that.

When I say quite a long time is, it starts by we have one single application, we don’t know who our customers are part of, that creates already a great sense of community, potentially more on the back end that once that our customers have not seen it, but our customers are continuously corroborating, right, in functions, features, on informing our product roadmap and so on and so forth, and that allows because of who we are and then they know you are bringing to market, right?

So with that notional collaboration and engagement, but within the worthy customer base boundaries, you could say, yes, with the notion of more in terms of any competitive products or the Slack or the teams and going external standalone, I would say, no.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. Got it. Chano, why don’t we end there? I want to express my thanks for participating in this event. I learned a lot. And so thank you to you Justin and for helping to make the UBS Tech Conference even more successful. So thank you for your time, Chano.

Chano Fernandez

Karl, thanks a lot for inviting me and thank you for waking up so early to make this happen, okay? Stay safe and healthy and thank you very much for joining.

Karl Keirstead

Okay.

Chano Fernandez

Thank you, Karl. Have a great day.

Karl Keirstead

Yeah. You too. Bye-bye.

Chano Fernandez

Bye.