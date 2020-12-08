América Móvil (AMX) has made headlines recently over its deal to sell pre-paid phone provider TracFone to Verizon Communications (VZ) for $6.9 billion. While obtaining the largest wireless service reseller in the United States is a definite boon for Verizon, that does not mean that América Móvil should be out of consideration as an investment - especially at its current valuation.

In exchange for TracFone, América Móvil gets $3.125 billion in cash, $3.125 billion in Verizon common stock, and a further $650 million in future cash subject to certain performance criteria and other commercial arrangements. In sum, América Móvil got $6.9 billion in cash and stock from Verizon for TracFone.

The cash, and the dividends which América Móvil will receive from its Verizon stake, will all help with regard to the balance sheet. América Móvil's long-term debt of Mex$589.78 billion ($29.81 billion) dwarfs its net worth of Mex$220 billion ($11.12 billion), and total current liabilities of Mex$525.4 billion ($26.56 billion) are offset by total current assets of Mex$330.84 billion ($16.72 billion), cash-on-hand of Mex$19.75 billion ($1 billion), short-term investments worth Mex$47.72 billion ($2.41 billion), and total accounts receivable of Mex$205.98 billion ($10.41 billion). That the sale will help shore up the balance sheet was confirmed by CEO Daniel Hajj Aboumrad, who stated in the Q3 2020 earnings call that the sale will help bring down net debt to EBITDA to 1-1.5%. It is a move that will "clearly reduce our leverage," according to Aboumrad.

Nonetheless, the debt that América Móvil has should not deter prospective investors. The asset-heavy infrastructure that telecommunications companies have to maintain is costly enough to necessitate a high debt load, and this cost is what keeps potential rivals locked out. In addition, despite the debt load, América Móvil is profitable enough to cover its debt interest payments. This is clear from the 16.50% operating margin, reported free cash flow of Mex$75.12 billion ($3.80 billion), and the revenue and net income figures reported for all quarters of the current financial year thus far - Q1 2020's net income loss can be attributed to COVID-19.

2020 Quarter Revenue (Mex$) Revenue ($) Net Income (Mex$) Net Income ($) Q1 250.1 billion 12.64 billion -29.38 billion -1.49 billion Q2 251.58 billion 12.72 billion 20.06 billion 1.01 billion Q3 260.17 billion 13.15 billion 18.86 billion 950 million Total 761.85 billion 38.51 billion 9.54 billion 470 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on América Móvil's investor relations page.

That profitability is something that América Móvil has reported over the past five years, as the revenue and net income figures for that time-frame illustrate.

Year Revenue (Mex$) Revenue ($) Net Income (Mex$) Net Income ($) 2015 894.22 billion 45.20 billion 35.05 billion 1.77 billion 2016 975.41 billion 49.30 billion 8.65 billion 440 million 2017 1.02 trillion 51.56 billion 29.33 billion 1.48 billion 2018 1.04 trillion 52.57 billion 52.57 billion 2.66 billion 2019 1.01 trillion 51.05 billion 67.73 billion 3.42 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on América Móvil's investor relations page.

These figures are generated by virtue of América Móvil's position as the largest telecom company in Latin America by subscribers, and the fourth-largest mobile network operator in the world with 280.6 million subscribers. It also helps that América Móvil owns five of the ten most valuable telecommunications brands in Latin America as of 2020 - Telcel, Claro, Telmex, Embratel, and NET. And in fact, it owns the most valuable brand and the second-most valuable brand.

Telecommunications Brand Brand Value ($) Telcel 5.483 billion Claro 3.075 billion Televisa 2.760 billion Telmex 2.412 billion Tigo 1.741 billion Vivo 990 million Embratel 944 million NET 777 million Entel 773 million Personal 348 million

Figures collated from Statista.

Shareholders have also benefited from this business model - and not just Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, the honorary chairman of the company, and a director whose family retain a controlling interest in América Móvil. Shareholders in general have benefited from the 33.67% return on equity (trailing twelve months) and from the consecutively rising dividends the primary shares have paid over the past eight years, and while the 74.30% payout ratio is quite high, the dividend remains sustainable. If América Móvil truly had difficulty handling its debt, this dividend would not have been sustained this long, nor would Fitch have awarded América Móvil an 'A-' credit rating with a 'Stable' outlook back in May. Furthermore, shareholders look set to continue benefiting from their holding here, as earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 14.42%.

At close of market on 12/04/2020, América Móvil traded at $14.71 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 12/04/2020, América Móvil traded at a share price of $14.71 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 based on trailing earnings-per-share of $0.47 and a forward P/E of 11.96 based on forward earnings-per-share of $1.23. Both metrics are lower than the five-year average P/E of 36.08, and the current dividend yield of 2.52% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.22%. This suggests that América Móvil is trading at a discount to fair value - prompting the question of what fair value for América Móvil is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.10 (31.50 / 15 = 2.10) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $7.01 (14.71 / 2.10 = 7.01). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.87 (31.50 / 36.08 = 0.87) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $16.91 (14.71 / 0.87 = 16.91).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.80 (11.96 / 15 = 0.80) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $18.39 (14.71 / 0.80 = 18.39). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.33 (11.96 / 36.08 = 0.33) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $44.58 (14.71 / 0.33 = 44.58).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.88 (2.22 / 2.52 = 0.88) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $16.72 (14.71 / 0.88 = 16.72). Finally, I will average out these five estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $20.72 (7.01 + 16.91 + 18.39 + 44.58 + 16.72 / 5 = 20.72). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 29% at this time.

In summary, América Móvil is a dominant telecommunications player in Latin America. Despite its high debt load, it boasts a tight grip on pole position within the Latin American telecommunications market, a sustainable dividend, good growth prospects, and currently trades at a 29% discount to fair value. Carlos Slim seemingly has no intention of divesting América Móvil, and if any prospective investors wish to invest alongside him, now is a good time to buy.

