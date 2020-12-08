My Top 3 Pre-Deal SPACs For 2021

While 2020 was almost inarguably a pretty bad year for humanity as a whole and one most people would like to move on from, it was a great year for SPACs, their sponsors, many of the companies acquired by them, and many of their investors. This once sleepy corner of the market was at the tip of everyone's tongue this year, as the nonstop cadence of new offerings and record funds raised both flummoxed the talking heads on mainstream financial media channels and enthralled enthusiastic hordes of new investors on Twitter, here on Seeking Alpha, and beyond.

Given the magnitude of the trend, it doesn't seem that there is any reason it will subside in 2021; according to spacinsider.com, 210 SPACs have raised over $70 billion in 2020 - which is over four times as many SPACs going public and over five times as much money raised just one year ago in 2019. I've spoken before about why I think that this is a trend with staying power and one that could be a net positive for investors, stating that emerging trends make me more optimistic about the outlook for the future of this asset class, in general. Firstly, while 2020 has also been a big year for IPOs, an increasing number of large, high-quality companies seem to be eschewing the traditional IPO process in favor of mergers with SPACs (as well as companies like Slack (WORK), Spotify (SPOT), and Palantir (PLTR) going public via direct listing).

Secondly, the recent success of high-profile SPAC mergers like DraftKings (DKNG), QuantumScape (QS), and Virgin Galactic (SPCE) plus the investor interest that this has attracted seems to be leading to the entrance of bigger and better sponsors into the space. With bigger, more well-funded and better-known sponsors coming into the space, this could create a virtuous cycle and persuade increasingly high-quality companies to go public via SPAC (that may not have considered doing so in the past).

Some investors may feel that the market is too crowded with SPACs and that this surely must be a sign of froth in the market. However, on the 'All In' podcast, Chamath Palihapitiya pointed out that in 2000 there were around 8,000 publicly-traded U.S. companies, whereas we currently only have about 4,000 publicly-traded companies. Thus, there is not a void of investable companies out there and investors should benefit from more of them becoming publicly available. On the aforementioned 'All In' podcast, Craft Ventures general partner and founding PayPal COO David Sacks described the advantages to going public via SPAC:

The appeal of a SPAC to a founder… is that what founders are used to is doing private rounds. You agree on an amount raised, a valuation and it's a percent dilution and you're done. It's simple. When you IPO and need to raise money, it's not like that. You have to then work with an investment bank, they put together a book, you do a road show, you do this whole dog and pony thing, and you don't know how much money you are going to get at the end of that process or what the valuation is going to be… and then on top of that… statistically… the investment banks are going to rip you off. What a SPAC does is that it prices like a late stage private round. You just agree with a SPAC promoter on a valuation and an amount raised. On top of that, you get a direct listing to go along with it and all of a sudden you start trading as a public company. So a SPAC is like a combination of a direct listing plus a private round. I think that is going to be appealing to a lot of founders as they discover this more and more."

There are still plenty of intriguing private companies out there that have been linked to SPACs, whether it's Bloomberg Media, Stripe (STRIP), Reddit, or even Coinbase (COINB). With that said, and a new (and hopefully better for everyone) year on the horizon, I wanted to put together a quick guide to my favorite three pre-deal SPACs for 2021. Pre-deal is key because that is where most of the upside is and, also importantly, the least downside. While it may be obvious to some, it is still worth mentioning that if a deal is not reached and investors eventually have their money returned, the $10 offering price plus interest accrued at least serves as a backstop to risk. With that said, here are my favorite three pre-deal SPACs for the year ahead.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH)

The granddaddy of them all, this is my largest SPAC holding in my portfolio. I covered PSTH here previously and my opinion has not changed. Since publication of that article, the PSTH share price has actually climbed to $26 on no significant news yet, which obviously leaves more room for downside, but I think that this unique SPAC is the exception to the rule. No SPAC has raised as much money as Bill Ackman's and few have attracted as much intrigue or media attention.

While many SPACs historically have not ended up providing good returns to shareholders after the initial hype dies down, there is reason to believe that Ackman's SPAC should be one of the outliers that outperforms the average SPAC. As my Seeking Alpha colleague Chris DeMuth has noted:

The good news is that some succeed and some of this success is for analyzable and durable reasons. The top ten deSPACed stocks...have an average share price of $25.50 up from $10. On a percentage basis, their warrants did even better. They share certain characteristics. They are larger than the average SPAC. They tend to have experienced sponsors backed by an investment bank, private equity firm, or hedge fund. They are disproportionately likely to have worked with one of the top underwriters."

Pershing Square Tontine would certainly fit that bill, raising an unprecedented $4 billion in a space where a $350-$700 million market cap is large. Not only is Pershing Square Tontine the biggest SPAC of the year (and of all time), but it has also raised more money than many of 2020's largest traditional IPOs.

The outsized demand for these shares also bodes well for holders - the initial plan was to raise $3 billion but this was increased to $4 billion because of the high level of investor interest. This $4 billion raised makes PSTH attractive because not only does it show Ackman was able to deliver on raising the money, but it also gives the SPAC the flexibility to hunt down larger acquisitions than smaller SPACs would normally be able to target, such as one of the "mature unicorns" Ackman has mentioned (additionally, Pershing Square may add another $3 billion in funding).

Additionally, with Citigroup, UBS, and Jefferies serving as the joint book-running managers for this offering, this would satisfy the third element of DeMuth's criteria for a successful SPAC, backing from top underwriters and investment banks.

Readers and investors are right to question whether the interests of the SPAC's management align with their interests as shareholders and if the sponsors are putting shareholders first. While historically some SPACs have favored the sponsors at the expense of common shareholders, there seems to be a growing trend towards better alignment in the space. According to Barron's:

Pershing and other sponsors aim to be different. Its funds paid $65 million for warrants that can eventually be used to acquire about 6% of shares outstanding, but not until three years after the merger closes - and exercisable at a 20% premium to the IPO price."

This should help to shield PSTH shareholders from the scale of dilution that happened to shareholders of Nikola (NKLA), for example. Ackman is clearly aware of this historical connotation and has gone out of his way to highlight why PSTH will be different, stating on CNBC that it is: "The most investor friendly SPAC in the world", and highlighting that he and his cohorts will be "taking no compensation: No management fees, no incentive fees, no 'promotes' (industry parlance for founder shares or warrants that are close to free, the 'fee' they take for managing the SPAC)… We're not buying cheap stock. There's literally no compensation to the sponsors."

This SPAC's name is a nod to the centuries-old 'tontine' investment vehicle developed by 17th-century banker Lorenzo de Tonti in the fact that as investors drop out or sell shares of common stock in PSTH, the remaining shareholders will see their aggregate amount of warrants increase, although I would imagine that knowing this, few investors would sell early. This unique wrinkle should also benefit long-term shareholders and reward them for their loyalty while discouraging dilution.

While it is difficult to speculate on what Ackman might acquire, in the S1, the company stated that there were four areas that it could look to for an acquisition - "mature unicorns" with valuations over $1 billion, family-held companies, private equity portfolio companies, and companies that would otherwise have considered going public via IPO but which face obstacles as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Having had success with investments in Wendy's (WEN) in the past, co-sponsoring a successful SPAC that merged with Burger King (QSR) and more recently with equity investments in fast casual/consumer names like Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and Starbucks (SBUX), the consumer space seems like it would be a logical and fruitful one for Ackman to target. While I want to make it clear that this is pure speculation, PSTH has been heavily linked with Bloomberg Media. Again, this is all based on speculation, but I have also heard names such as Coinbase, Stripe, and Reddit thrown around.

In a world where the biggest and most well-funded SPACs with the most connected and well-known sponsors thrive, it makes sense to invest alongside Ackman in the biggest SPAC created to date. The shareholder-friendly terms and alignment with shareholders also make this SPAC attractive. PSTH seems to be garnering ever-increasing investor and media attention as we move into 2021, and I believe it is likely that Ackman will make a 'splash' announcement in the new year.

Social Capital VI (IPOF)

Would any article about SPACs in 2020 and beyond really be complete without a mention of Chamath Palihapitiya? Whether you are a fan or a skeptic, the Social Capital founder had a huge year and commands an almost unparalleled amount of media attention and coverage for his SPACs.

The aforementioned Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is one of the deals that accelerated the current wave of momentum in this space, and Social Capital II (NYSE:IPOB), which announced a combination with Opendoor, has rewarded investors extremely well thus far.

On the other hand, I was disappointed with Social Capital III (IPOC). I was excited about the possibility of IPOC combining with an Asia-based technology company so I was less than enthused when they announced a deal with health insurance player Clover, which is neither focused on Asia or technology, although to be fair I suppose they are trying to use technology to 'disrupt' the byzantine health insurance industry here in the U.S. IPOC is barely trading above its $10 offering price, so clearly the market is not overly enthusiastic either. While I am not particularly bullish here, the jury is still out and perhaps I am writing off IPOC too soon; Medicare Advantage enrollment could expand substantially under the new presidential administration and perhaps there is an angle there.

In any case, two out of three is a good track record and Chamath brings a lot to the table as a SPAC sponsor. I touched on the size/fundraising aspect above and it is fairly self-explanatory - if there isn't much demand for shares or interest during the fundraising stage, there probably isn't going to be much demand or interest from investors in the public market.

Marketing is where the Social Capital SPACs really differentiate themselves. An underrated benefit of investing in the Social Capital SPACs is the platform that Chamath wields. As noted by SpacInsider after IPOB's 30% one-day surge after the announcement of the Opendoor combination, "Not many SPAC teams get to 'debut their combination' on CNBC, but Chamath is a marketing animal. Investor relations firms are going to have to re-think their playbook now that he's raised the bar."

Of the three new pre-deal SPACs Chamath is leading, I am going with Social Capital VI as my pick for 2021, as this one has raised an impressive $1 billion and not to beat a dead horse but SPAC size matters and this gives it a lot of options in terms of potential targets. Unsurprisingly, IPOF will also be focused on the technology space.

Tortoise Acquisition Corporation Class II (SNPR)

While Ackman's SPAC is in a class of its own and Chamath is a force of nature in his own right, my final selection is the perhaps slightly more understated Tortoise Acquisition Corp II.

In looking for a SPAC with a management team with not only prior SPAC experience, but better yet, successful recent experience in the space one would be hard-pressed to find one that better fits that bill than Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II. In film, sequels often end up being unnecessary attempts to capitalize on the success of the original blockbuster, in SPAC investing, a 'sequel' to a successful SPAC is much more appealing. The Tortoise Acquisition team is the same group behind the acquisition of Hyliion (HYLN). While shares of the now post-merger Hyliion have come down quite a bit from a high of $58.66 when I first wrote about SNPR to a current price hovering around the $18-$19 level, pre-deal announcement investors who invested in the original Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) have still enjoyed an 80%+ return on their initial investment even with that decline, and perhaps more if they sold closer to the highs.

Like its predecessor, the original Tortoise Acquisition Corporation, Tortoise Acquisition Corporation II is led by Vince Cubbage. Cubbage and CFO Stephen Pang form a seasoned management team. Tortoise Capital Advisors itself was founded 2002 and has nearly $8 billion in assets under management. Based in Leawood, Kansas, Tortoise takes pride in the fact that they have "expertise that spans across the entire energy value chain in addition to sustainable infrastructure, including wind, solar and battery storage assets and social infrastructure." Tortoise was perhaps previously best known for energy infrastructure funds such as the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) closed-end fund and the Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG), so I like the fact that they have been in the energy sector for a long time and are not just trend-chasers seeking to capitalize on the attention that renewable energy is receiving. This expertise in traditional energy means that they know the intricacies of how this industry works and it makes sense that if you are seeking to invest in energy transition, it is beneficial to have management that understands the landscape for both traditional and renewable energy.

SNPR plays on two successful recent themes that have rewarded shareholders in 2020, successful SPAC experience and exposure to the rapidly-growing ESG investing space. Shares of companies of all stripes that appeal to ESG investors have performed well in 2020, ranging from solar to hydrogen fuel cells to yieldcos.

In the S1, Tortoise states that "We intend to focus our search for a target business in the broad energy transition or sustainability arena targeting industries that require innovative solutions to decarbonize in order to meet critical emission reduction objectives." This dovetails nicely with the current rise of ESG investing, and Tortoise refers extensively to the amount of money that will be invested in decarbonization in the coming years in the summary section of the S1, citing an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimate that mitigating global warming to a slower pace will require global investment of $1.6 trillion to $3.8 trillion annually. I've written about the subject more extensively before, but in short, this is a good place to be - inflows into ESG-focused funds quadrupled from 2018 to over $20 billion in 2019, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts that inflows into ESG strategies over the next few decades could rival the size of the S&P 500 today."

Whether one agrees with the politics of ESG investing/decarbonization or not, this is where momentum is headed, so Tortoise is targeting the right area at the right time. Tortoise outlines that they "believe that there are highly attractive investment opportunities that are accessible through our network of contacts which exist within our focus industries and also exhibit strong ESG profiles. We believe our management team's experience and combined expertise provide us with unique insight to evaluate targets across numerous sectors, including clean and renewable energy and related infrastructure, electric and autonomous mobility, energy efficiency and battery storage solutions, environmental services, hydrogen, renewable and bio fuels, and waste to energy and recycling, among others."

With a focus on decarbonization and energy transition that will appeal to ESG-focused investors and funds in what will be a secular growth space, and an accomplished leadership team that has impressed with the original Tortoise Acquisition Corp., I believe that Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II is a particularly interesting SPAC that will have the ability to rise above the crowded SPAC landscape and give early investors good returns. Furthermore, trading at $10.66, the share price is not far above the $10 redemption price and thus offers decent downside protection, making SNPR my third and final selection for my top SPACs for 2021.

