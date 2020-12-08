For technology giant Apple (AAPL), this current quarter is going to be a historical one. Many consumers will remember calendar Q4 2020, the company's fiscal Q1 2021 period, as the time when 5G compatible iPhones were launched. For investors, however, the quarter marks another significant milestone, one that continues to be a main reason to be bullish on this stock for the long term.

In the image below, you can see Apple's return of capital and net cash position graphic. You may notice that at the end of the September 2020 period, Apple's fiscal Q4, the company had returned over $497 billion in capital to investors. Even if there were no shares repurchased in this current quarter, which is highly unlikely to begin with, Apple would have crossed the half a trillion milestone with last month's quarterly dividend payment.

(Source: Apple capital return timeline page, seen here)

To put that number in perspective, think of it this way. The United States has a little over 330 million people according to the population clock. Apple could have written out a check to each person for $1,500, not limited by income. That would have been a bit more than the coronavirus stimulus checks the government gave out earlier this year, and Apple still would have had money left over. That's the past nine years of capital returns in total, an average of more than $55 billion per year.

Apple has been able to be this generous to shareholders because it has become a worldwide leader of technology products and services. Revenues have increased to almost $300 billion a year, and a nice chunk of that has flowed to the bottom line. As a result, the company has produced tremendous free cash flow, averaging more than $60 billion per fiscal year for the past five. The table below shows key cash flow and capital return data for these fiscal years, each ending in September.

(*Does not include net share settlements. Source: Apple annual 10-K filings, seen here)

Perhaps the most impressive part about this is where we are now. Even after returning all of that capital, Apple still finished its latest quarter with a net cash balance of nearly $80 billion. If the company continues at the pace it has been for the past three years, it will be another three or so years before management gets down to its target of being cash neutral. It could take even longer if free cash flow numbers rise further, or if capital returns slow down to something like a $75 billion annual pace (which is still crazy to think about).

However, even if Apple does eventually get down to that cash neutral position, it doesn't necessarily mean that capital returns will end. If the company is still producing free cash flow in the tens of billions of dollars per year, it is likely to return some or all of that to shareholders. While I know some investors have wanted to see a much larger quarterly dividend payment, there are still yearly increases coming. Up until now, management's preference has been share repurchases, and as the chart below shows, that's worked out pretty well so far.

(Data sourced from above 10-K filings. Adjusted as necessary - The stock split on a 4-for-1 basis on August 28, 2020, and a 7-for-1 basis on June 9, 2014.)

Over this roughly eight year period, Apple's adjusted share count has gone from 26.34 billion to just over 17 billion. When factoring in the splits, fiscal 2020 was the slowest reduction in terms of net shares, only coming down by about 771 million shares. In percentage terms, the 4.34% decline was the second slowest. Of course, there are many investors out there wishing the companies they own could reduce their share counts by at least 3.7% a year for eight straight years.

The near term future also looks extremely bright for Apple. Over the next couple of years, the iPhone should do well as consumers upgrade to 5G compatible devices. Right now, the company's other products are showing strong sales growth, which is leading to a Services segment that's over $50 billion in annualized revenue and growing at a solid clip. As the graphic below shows, both the top and bottom lines are expected to grow nicely for at least a few years, which will definitely benefit the capital return program.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Apple estimates page, seen here)

In the end, Apple's capital return plan has crossed the half a trillion dollar milestone during this fiscal quarter. With free cash flow averaging over $60 billion a year recently, management has given a lot of that back to shareholders. The dividend doesn't provide a ton of income currently, but it is better than nothing. At the same time, the share count is being reduced at a significant pace. With revenues and earnings forecast to grow moving forward, it probably won't take another nine years for the next half trillion to be returned. Over the long run, that should mean good things for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.