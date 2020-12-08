I have been looking into utility companies as an investment vehicle for steady dividend income. Utilities, historically, have been viewed as "safe" investments but they tend to have very little in the way of growth. However, I think Xcel Energy (XEL) has both safe characteristics and growth potential due to the shift in the country toward renewable energy resources.

Just a brief background on the company, Xcel Energy is a regulated electric utility with operations in MN, ND, SD, NM, TX, CO, WI, and MI. The company provides electric services which consist of energy supply, generation, transmission, and distribution to 3.7 million people in its geographic area. The company also has a natural gas distribution business that accounts for 16.2% of the company's revenues in 2019.

Most utility companies are rather boring businesses because of the commoditized nature of their services and the government regulation limiting their upside. As a regulated entity, Xcel Energy is limited in the amount of revenue it can make. The regulators determine a specific pre-determined rate of return allowed of the costs incurred to run the utility such as operation and maintenance costs, capital investments, and depreciation.

However, there is a lot to be excited about with regard to Xcel Energy. The company has been aggressive in transitioning its business to renewable energy and is currently the number one US wind energy provider. The company has a target to be 100% carbon-free by 2050.

Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Renewable energy sometimes gets a bad reputation for being expensive. However, Xcel Energy has been able to keep its electricity bill increases at around inflation. It is able to do so due to the geographical advantages of strong wind and high solar generation capacity in its territories, renewable tax credits, and avoided fuel costs.

Growth Potential

As a regulated entity, Xcel Energy can only grow two ways. First is the approval of any increases in allowable ROE by the regulator. The second way is through capital expenditures the company would make to improve or expand operations. The company would earn a fixed ROE on those investments. Looking through the company disclosures we can see that this ROE is on average around 9% - 10%. If the company transitions away from coal to renewable energy resources too quickly, there is a risk that the customer's electric bills would see a major uptick. Therefore, the company needs government support not only to approve its capital investment plans but also to help subsidize a renewable energy transition program. Luckily for the company, the upcoming Biden administration has signaled support for the Green New Deal and would therefore be more open to working with companies like Xcel Energy on renewable projects.

Investor Presentation

The company already has a few of these types of projects in the proposal stages. The company's Colorado resource plan describes a pathway to 80% carbon reduction by 2030 by building out new renewable energy sources and storage. This will result in the early retirements and reduced capacity of about 1200 MW of coal power. The company plans to file this proposal in March 2021. The company's proposed Minnesota resource plan envisions a full exit from coal by 2030 by retiring roughly 1028 MW of coal power and adding significant solar, wind, and nuclear capacity. Regulators will make a decision on this proposal by Q1 or Q2 2021. The company is also currently drafting proposals for its other geographical regions. The company plans to invest $22.6 billion in base capital and also has about $1.4 billion worth of wind and solar incremental projects.

Investor Presentation

Like all utilities, when planning and building out infrastructure there are risks involved. These investments are planned to be used for decades and based on numerous assumptions. These plans are also subject to regulatory approvals and require working with various stakeholders. However, Xcel Energy has a track record of returns, working with stakeholders, and delivering projects under budget.

Xcel Energy set a record for wind energy this month thanks to 229 turbines spinning at the utility's newest wind farm, a $743 million eastern Colorado project completed last month. The 500-megawatt Cheyenne Ridge Wind Project, built on 100,000 acres in Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties over the past year, joined other wind farms in supplying nearly 70% of the electricity Xcel Energy produced in Colorado for an hour in early September, setting a new company record for wind generation, the company said this week. Construction on the wind farm finished ahead of schedule and came in under budget, Xcel Energy said. It will help the utility generate more than 50% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2026.

Source Article: Xcel Energy blows away renewable energy record with its newest wind farm in Colorado - Denver Business Journal

Financial Results and Conclusion

In terms of Q3 2020 results, the company's Q3 2020 revenue increased by 5.6% from $3.01 billion to $3.18 billion. There still remains a slight decrease of 1.7% in 9- month YTD revenues though at $8.58 billion compared to $8.73 billion the same time last year. Earnings per share was higher in 2020 though at $2.25 9-month EPS compared to $2.09 EPS at the same time last year, an increase of 7.7%. Despite the pandemic, the company has reported strong results overall and continues its steady growth.

Like most utility companies, Xcel Energy uses a lot of debt to fund its projects. The company has a manageable debt schedule with only about $400 million worth of debt due in 2021. The company has strong enough cash flows to support this debt level as its debt to EBITDA ratio is only 4.9x. A lot of the company's debt is also held at the subsidiary level meaning those debts are secured by the subsidiaries' cash flow. At the HoldCo level, Xcel Energy still maintains an investment grade of Baa1 / BBB+ even for its unsecured debt indicating that overall the firm has a solid credit rating.

Investor Presentation

The company has had moderately low revenue growth over the last 10-years. However, with the renewed interest in renewable energy, it could see accelerating growth. A utility's growth really is limited by the regulatory environment and now with a pro-renewable energy administration, the company could be seeing a lot of support for its more ambitious projects.

The company is forecasting a CAGR of 6.3% for its base capital and a CAGR of 6.9% for its incremental capital. This would translate to about 5% to 7% long-term EPS growth for shareholders. The company is initiating 2021 guidance of $2.90 to $3.00 per share. At the current share price of $65.75, would translate to a P/E ratio of 22.7x to 21.9x. Converting these figures to an earnings yield (E/P) would give us a yield of about 4.4% to 4.5% which is pretty solid given the current interest rate environment and the company's prospective growth. More aggressive investors can also opt to wait to purchase closer to the $60 level. The current forward yield is about 2.62% giving investors some nice cash flow. Consider this stock for your portfolio for income and growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.