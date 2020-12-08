The preferred shares also look ripe to be redeemed and offer no advantage to play this.

The stock still trades at a lofty valuation relative to the growth it has actually produced.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would have noticed the remarkable rally in technology stocks. The data center REITs were also one of the key beneficiaries of this trend. We saw this at the beginning of the year as the S&P 500 (SPY) faltered, while the key players in this space outperformed.

Data by YCharts

But something changed late in the year. While technology indices continued to hit new highs, the 3 data center REITs delivered a rather poor performance.

Data by YCharts

We examine one today and see if we can make an investment case for it.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

DLR is one of the largest publicly-traded REITs and has built a ginormous scale in the Data Center platform.

Source: DLR presentation

The company is happy to provide you with some basic education as well, in case you did not know what a data center actually was.

Source: DLR presentation

The fundamental case for data centers simply comes from the ever-expanding need for data storage and the ever-expanding use of technology (which feeds into more data storage). DLR has certainly richly rewarded investors over time for their investment.

Data by YCharts

The Other Side Of The Trade

While you don't have to look very far for a radically bullish case, we want to tell you today why we are staying out despite the decline in this stock. The first and primary reason is that growth rates are radically slower than what DLR would have you believe.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Over the last four years, DLR has grown funds from operations (FFO) per share by exactly 10 cents or 6.9%. That works out to around 1.6% a year compounded. Pretty much most utilities we follow have grown faster than that. What is rather phenomenal about this is that DLR has managed such a radically slow growth rate despite multiple tailwinds.

The Tailwinds That Failed To Produce Growth

The first radical tailwind has been that its revenues have actually doubled over this time frame. If you cannot manage more than a 6.9% cumulative growth rate in FFO when your revenues double, the Shania Twain might have a message for you. The second large tailwind has been that of falling interest rates. In Q3-2016, DLR paid $63 million of interest on about $6.0 billion of debt. In Q3-2020, DLR paid $89 million of interest on more than $12.5 billion of debt. Funding costs have gone straight down and none have flowed to FFO per share. Finally, DLR's cost of equity has also been remarkably low as the share price has gone up. DLR has increased its share counts by 85% in an extremely receptive time frame with some issuances coming at more than 25X FFO multiples.

Data by YCharts

In general, DLR's cost of equity has been very low as it has invested in new projects. With equity issued at 20-25X multiples on FFO, DLR should have been able to generate large growth in FFO per share as it invested in new projects. Despite these three secular tailwinds, DLR's FFO has been flattish. The key reason for this disappointment is that this space no longer offers the returns of the past. Tenants are far more picky in choosing a Data Landlord and capex requirements by landlords continue to rise. Cap rates have not panned out as planned. Tenants have also been through a strong bull market of their own and it is cheaper for them to build their own data centers using their own equity. If DLR wants to compete, it has to lower its asking price.

The Future

Let's not equate the lack of FFO growth with a radically bearish outlook. That is not the point of this piece. But investors should be cautious in extrapolating the fantastic returns of the past with the future. DLR has produced 39% price gains since Q3-2016 for just a 7% FFO growth. Where do you think those two metrics eventually meet?

Data by YCharts

While DLR can possibly grow and gain even more economies of scale, don't assume it will come easily. The ultra-low cost of equity and the falling interest rates are behind us. If DLR could only grow at 1.6% a year with those tailwinds, what do you think will happen if they become headwinds?

What About The Preferred Shares?

Often when we like a company but not the multiple, we gravitate towards the preferred shares. Unfortunately, that is unlikely to work out here. DLR has already redeemed two classes (DLR.PG) and (DLR.PI) recently.

Its other remaining classes are also radically expensive. For example, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 6.625% PFD SER C (DLR.PC) trades at a $26.03.

But this is callable in about 6 months.

Source: Preferred Stock Channel

Investors buying this here have a very high probability of suffering a capital loss. In fact, the only way they would not suffer one is if DLR inexplicably decides not to redeem this ultra-high cost of capital.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.850 PFD SR K (DLR.PK) is another series that is still listed. It has some ways to go to redemption.

Source: Preferred Stock Channel

But it trades at an even bigger premium to liquidation.

By buying DLR.PK today, you are essentially giving up 2.25 years of dividends by a paying a premium to par. Considering DLR's ultra-low cost of capital, this could be called in 2024.

Conclusion

DLR has been a strong story over the past 15 years and has made its investors very rich. The last 4 years have underscored that the growth in FFO per share is much harder to come by. This slow growth has come despite multiple strong tailwinds for DLR. If these all reverse and the technology boom ends, even for a few years, one has to wonder what growth rates, if any, will DLR be able to generate. The multiple is extremely expensive for what we see as its future prospects. DLR preferred shares, just like the common shares, are extremely expensive and priced at or beyond perfection. As promised, we showed you "what's not to like".

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.