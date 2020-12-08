Market sentiment seems too positive to me. As a result, I see merit to getting more defensive, and believe TDIV offers a way to do this.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index ETF (TDIV) as an investment option at its current market price. TDIV has been performing well in 2020, and I see merit to hanging on to this investment going forward. While the market is getting pricier, investors seem to be in full risk-on mode, which is making me cautious. As a result, I see quality dividend plays, like TDIV, as the right move for the time being. The fund's top holdings have strong balance sheets and plenty of cash, which will help them ride out any short-term volatility. While the Tech sector as a whole seems pricey, TDIV trades at a marked discount to the sector, and the broader market. This is a result of growing sales and profits in many of the top Tech firms. Ultimately, I see demand for IT services growing in the years to come, and believe large-cap stocks are well positioned to capitalize on this trend.

Background

First, a little about TDIV. The fund "seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index". To be included, the security must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million, have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $1 million, have paid a regular or common dividend within the past 12 months, and not decreased its dividend within the past 12 months. Currently, TDIV trades at $49.35/share and yields 1.93% annually. I was bullish on TDIV when I covered it over the summer. In hindsight, this was a good call, with the fund delivering over 15% since then:

As we are about to begin a new year, I wanted to take another look at TDIV to see if I should alter my outlook. After review, I continue to believe the fund is a reasonable buy, and I will explain why in detail below.

Tech Isn't Cheap, But The Valuations Are Supported

To begin, I want to discuss a few key reasons why I feel the Tech sector offers some value, but selectively. What I mean is, I believe the market as a whole seems too richly priced, and I would be remiss if I did not mention that Tech, as a whole, is also quite expensive. However, there are pockets within the Tech sector that offer a much more reasonable value, and that is why TDIV continues to pique my interest.

Specifically, as a dividend-focused fund, TDIV ignores some of the high flying technology firms that lack earnings. While these stocks can often produce impressive gains, they are often more volatile, given their lack of stable income streams. Yet, investors have piled into them anyway, as the risk-on mode dominates. Given Tech's disproportionate weighting in the S&P 500, we have seen earnings multiples soar for both the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). By contrast, while TDIV is certainly not "cheap", its portfolio make-up allows it to trade at a marked discount to both of these popular funds, as shown in the chart below:

Fund P/E Ratio Dividend Yield TDIV 19.7 1.93% QQQ 33.7 .53% SPY 24.2 1.54%

Source: First Trust; Invesco; State Street

My point here is to emphasize that the broader market is a bit frothy here, yet TDIV has a relatively attractive price based on earnings. This is important to highlight because, as my readers are aware, I am reluctant to buy "broad" equity funds right now. Getting selective is the name of the game for me, and I see TDIV as a way to add Tech exposure without taking on more risk.

Importantly, one of the reasons why TDIV's P/E ratio is not as extreme is that the largest Tech companies have actually been improving sales and earnings. Unlike the bust of Tech stocks a few decades ago, the biggest names in Tech are seeing sales per share rise along with their market caps. To see just how much things have changed in twenty years, consider the graph below:

Source: Lord Abbett

I use this point to justify why I feel some Tech exposure could still make sense here. Over the past few weeks, I have emphasized caution, so readers may question the logic of recommending TDIV. However, the fund is a more conservative option, and holds a sector that is actually seeing sales improve as 2020 goes on. As a result, I still see some value in this option.

Investors Are Not Valuing Quality, That Won't Last

Digging more into my market outlook, I think it is important to answer the question of why quality matters right now. In truth, I rarely take on a lot of risk, but some investors may see the market's rise and use that to justify pushing the risk lever a bit. In fairness, momentum plays can often work for a long time, but then the resulting sell-off can be painful. Importantly, I feel caution here is the right move simply because it is a more contrarian play. Investors are getting euphoric, and I don't want to join that trend.

To understand why, one needs to look no further than our macro-environment, with rising COVID-19 cases, high jobless numbers, and gridlock in Washington. Yet, stocks continue to rally. So how can this be? One reason is, investors have given up focusing on quality, earnings, and norms, and are chasing returns. For support, consider the graphic below, which shows stocks with "weak balance sheets" are set to have one of their best quarters, (in relative terms compared to stocks with "strong balance sheets"), in over a decade:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is investors need to contemplate how sustainable this trend is. If optimism continues, then this cyclical play could have legs. But my view is that reality is going to set in soon, and investors are then going to want to own quality companies, not those with worrisome financial positions. Corporate debt defaults and bankruptcies have been on the rise in 2020, showing clearly how vulnerable a lack of cash can be. With an uncertain short-term future, betting on struggling companies along with the herd does not strike me as prudent investing at the moment.

Micro Look - Top Holdings Are Cash Rich

Expanding on the prior point, it is important to understand how it relates to TDIV. As I noted, I would prefer the contrarian play of banking on companies with strong financial positions right now. With this in mind, how relevant is this idea for investors considering TDIV?

Fortunately, it is quite relevant. A look at the top holdings in this fund shows some familiar, large-cap names, such as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Intel Corp. (INTC), which combine to make up roughly 36% of total fund assets, as shown below:

Source: First Trust

Not surprisingly, these famous companies all hold quite a bit of cash on their balance sheets. When looking at cash and short-term investments, which are considered roughly equivalent to cash, all top five holdings have quite a bit to work with. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic hurting corporate revenues and profits across the globe, the major Tech names have managed their cash position carefully. When considering the most recent financial figures for each, it is clear these firms are not struggling to survive, as seen in the chart below:

Company Cash and Short-Term Investments Balance (billions) CSCO $30.0 IBM $94 AAPL $90.9 MSFT $137.9 INTC $15.6

Source: Seeking Alpha

My takeaway here is for investors who consider the recent out-performance of "weak balance sheet" companies to be unsustainable, as I do, TDIV could be a viable option. The top holdings have strong balance sheets and liquidity positions, and those seem like the right qualities to bank on at the moment.

Tech Service Growth A Multi-Year Trend

My final point concerns the Tech sector more broadly, with a focus on how this remains a multi-year growth play. Clearly, IT spending has been on the rise over the past decade, and that trend shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated it, with more companies shifting to remote work, an increase in tele-presence meetings, and consumers embracing e-commerce at a faster rate. While there is a plethora of ways to play these trends, I like banking on the most established players in the sector, through funds like TDIV, to minimize downside risk.

Furthermore, I also appreciate that much of the growth in this sector is coming from the developed world. According to a report from Mordor Intelligence, a market intelligence and advisory firm, the United States, Canada, Australia, and most of Europe, will see mid-to-high growth in IT services demand over the next five years, as illustrated below:

Source: Mordor Intelligence

Beyond that, the graphic also shows high demand coming from some of the most important developing economies, such as China and India, which emphasizes just how global this market is.

My point here is that while many companies are facing a slowdown in operations or consumer demand, the IT market is actually booming, and this looks set to continue for a long time. Given that TDIV's holding are global players, I see this as a major tailwind for the fund.

Bottom-line

TDIV's focus on dividends is a timely option in my opinion, with market sentiment becoming too detached from economic reality. Investors are chasing returns in companies with weak financials and lofty valuations, and I would choose to do this opposite in this environment. TDIV's holdings are cash rich and operate in a sector that is going to experience growth for the foreseeable future. Therefore, I am sticking with my "bullish" rating for TDIV going forward, and I suggest investors take a serious look at the fund at this time.

