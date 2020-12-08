On balance, it does not look like a dividend cut is near; as strengthening upstream realizations shall offset refining weakness.

I will quickly review this indicators and provide an update on where they appear to be heading during the fourth quarter.

A lot has been discussed about a potential dividend cut at Exxon (NYSE:XOM). The company has been unable to earn enough to sustain its payout and has resorted to funding it with newly issued debt. Although very low interest rates imply a lower penalty than usual, the company wishes to avoid credit rating downgrades and must find operating cash flow to fund payouts or cut them. So far, it has done everything to cut costs to shield the dividend.

More broadly, the company is facing intense criticism with regard to its strategy of continuing to focus on E&P. Since my prior XOM article, in August, the company has reduced capex guidance (again) to focus on its most attractive opportunities. It also announced a material write-down of up to $20 Bln related to assets that will no longer be developed (mainly dry gas in US onshore). But still, no shift to greener positioning of its portfolio has been publicly discussed. Just this week, a small activist position (although working in concert with larger shareholders) is pushing for exactly such a shift. Although such a proposal, which includes nomination of directors with renewable experience looks like a long shot, Exxon, as the poster child for big oil will continue to attract activism of this type.

In this article, I will update the makers management has given investors on the sustainability of its dividend. The additional transparency during the latest earnings call is likely targeted to reduce investor anxiety around the dividend and also to give management a way out if there is further deterioration in the business. This escape hatch is needed because management has pledged to achieve the conflicting goals of maintaining payouts without increasing debt.

The following slide comes from management´s Q3 earnings conference call deck. The last bullet point gives us important insight about the dividend. We all know the dividend is not sustainable at current cash flow levels. The key assumption for dividend sustainability, is that its businesses return to at least 10-year cyclical lows.

Source: company presentation of Q3 earnings

This slide really highlights how much stress the pandemic has caused on the integrated oil business model. It used to be that pain would be offset by gain somewhere else, at least partially. For example, low natural gas prices would be an obvious headwind in the upstream but also a benefit to the chemical business, which uses natural gas as a key input.

In a similar way, low oil prices would usually benefit the refining side in the form of higher margins and lower working capital. This time, however, everything is going the wrong way putting into question, at least temporarily, the value of the integrated model.

With regard to the dividend, the yield has been hovering in double digits, which usually indicates a high probability of a cut in the near term. This is no surprise, as the dividend has not been funded by operating cash, as mentioned before, due to the revenue hit the pandemic has caused.

As evidence by the tone and number of questions during past earning calls, analysts have received the dividend commitment with a high level of skepticism. By providing this additional metrics, management now has given itself a way out in case things continue moving against the company.

This is because the “dividend without debt” commitment is based on the 2021 plan that assumes all four metrics return to at least their 10-year cyclical lows during the year. On the flip-side, if things do return to at least cyclical lows, we can feel a little bit better about the dividends safety, which is important because there is still significant yield to capture.

How safe does the dividend look going into 2021?

Quite a bit has happened during Q4. On the one hand, the infection rates have skyrocketed in both Europe and the US leading to additional pressure on economies. On the other, vaccine news have been unambiguously positive and encouraging, pointing to an eventual return to normal sometime in 2021.

Lets check an see how the four key metrics are looking going into 2021:

Oil Price

Prices have rallied following positive vaccine developments. Below is the 10 year chart for the price of oil, with the 10 year low happening in the 2015 to 2016 period, were oil averaged around $45/bbl.

Chart from Macrotrends.net

It looks like we are already above the 10 year lows for oil price, in this case WTI, which happened in late 2015. Remember than in November 2014 OPEC decided to try and put a cap on shale investment by letting prices drop significantly. This level of oil prices is encouraging, as 2021 is set to begin within the range that supports the dividend.

Natural Gas

Natural gas prices have also recovered during Q4, recently increasing to near $3/mmbtu on Henry Hub. The ten year cyclical lows happened in 2012 and again in 2016, both at a level of around $2/mmbtu.

Data by YCharts

Demand for gas remained strong during the year, as lower electricity demand impacted coal first as very low natural gas prices displaced coal generation. In the second part of the year, supply of gas has been affected by lower activity in the shale regions. Lower production of oil (from 13mmbpd record in February to 11mmbpd now) has led to lower production of associated gas as well. Current natural gas prices are also encouraging with regard to the outlook for the dividend.

Refining

There is blood on the streets for refiners. There is little positive to say about the business right now except that low margins are the cure for low margins and we are getting a high dose of medicine. According to this note from S&P Global Platts about 1 million b/d of refining capacity is scheduled for permanent closure and the next year is not much better:

According to the International Energy Agency, permanent shutdowns of refinery capacity planned for 2020-2021 amount to 1.7 million barrels/day.

US capacity utilization has not yet recovered either, with utilization rates struggling to stay above 75%.

Source: EIA

BP also publishes refinery margin indices to investors. The table below shows how deep the loss in final product demand has hurt refiners. From a global average of $12/bbl, margins have been cut in half to $6/bbl. A combination of two things will bring this market back into balance. First, some refinery capacity will need to be permanently removed, which is already happening. Second, demand and especially demand for gasoline and jet fuel needs to come back to pre-pandemic levels.

The second step will take longer. The whole point of the integrated business model is to be able to withstand weakness in one leg and remain standing while others need to adjust. The model is being put to the test like no time before. Due to continued refining closures, margins will gradually improve.

Source: BP website, trading conditions update

There is no OPEC for refiners, the supply adjustment will be driven by market forces, and as such is liable to overshoot. This is the only silver lining, those refiners that make it to the other side should enjoy higher margins in the long term. And Exxon already owns a best in class refinery portfolio. Right now this is akin to owning the best house in the worst neighborhood, but this condition is not sustainable and the market will eventually find its balance. Exxon has scale and operating costs advantages that secure its position in refining for the long haul.

Source: XOM Company presentation

Chemical

Chemical has been the one business that stayed within its cyclical low. Unfortunately this is the smallest of the three legs in the integrated model. In any case, an pick-up in demand and margins during 2021 will carry extra weight in the effort to maintain shareholder payouts, as this business was already within planning range during Q3.

It is harder to track chemical performance, however its growth is driven by demand in Asia, where Exxon has directed its own expansion. Most countries including China are enjoying much better economic growth due to their coming out of the health crisis much sooner than the West.

Conclusion:

We don’t know if Exxon is going to keep the same slide for Q4 results. Hopefully they do, as it is a way to gauge whether the dividend commitment is sitting on firm ground or not. If they do keep it, here is my prediction on how it may look:

Source: author

The fourth quarter is not over and we learned in March just how quickly things can go wrong in a very short time. Barring a return to lock-downs on such a scale as seen in spring, we may be heading into the new year with a much better cash flow profile on Exxon.

Not surprisingly, a lot will depend on the path for refining during 2021. How will closures improve margins? How quickly will air travel demand pick up as vaccines get deployed? This are the issues that will drive any recovery on refining in the short term.

As for the dividend, we know the company plans to maintain it when all indicators returning to their cyclical lows. It looks like at least two of four, the price of petroleum and natural gas, are going to start the year in good shape. This bodes well for upstream, which is the largest business of the three. Strength in upstream will have to offset weakness in refining to keep the dividend flowing.

Higher prices are also positive with regard to asset sales, as most of the divestitures are slated to happen in upstream. Therefore, the observed recovery in prices should help Exxon achieve higher values on its divestiture program; which is also a dividend tailwind.

All in all, the 8% to 9% dividend yield we see today looks safer than the level implies assuming we get crude and natural gas prices sticking around the levels we see them today. Greater confidence will come with the return of jet fuel demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.