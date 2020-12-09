Coal has been nothing short of a four-letter word in commodities for years. Environmental concerns and climate change have caused the US to switch from coal-fired electricity generation to natural gas.

Meanwhile, the two leading fossil fuels, crude oil and natural gas, are in the crosshairs of those who favor greener alternative energy sources. Energy-related shares have been underperforming both the stock market and the commodities over the past years. Over the past weeks, a rally in crude oil and sector rotation in stocks have sparked a rally in energy stocks. The coal price also made a comeback. China and India continue to consume lots of coal.

A falling US dollar, central bank monetary policies, and government fiscal policies in 2020 have been highly inflationary as the global pandemic weighed on the demand side of the fundamental equation for many raw materials during the risk-off period earlier this year. After falling to lows in March and April, most industrial commodities staged a significant comeback. Copper's price rose from below $2.06 to over $3.50 per pound. Crude oil rose from below zero in late April to over $45 per barrel on the continuous NYMEX futures contract. Even the price of coal for delivery in Rotterdam rallied since late April. Optimism that the global economy will improve in 2021 has supported prices even though cases of COVID-19 and fatalities continue to rise in the US and Europe. Vaccines that will create herd immunity are on the immediate horizon, and inflationary pressures are causing raw material markets to look past the current dark period in the pandemic.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) is a US specialty coal producer. HCC shares have doubled since the low in April, and the company may have more upside potential in 2021.

Metallurgical coal is a critical ingredient in steelmaking

Coal continues to power electricity generation in parts of the world, even though its role has diminished. However, fossil fuel is a primary ingredient for steelmakers. Coal and iron ore are the critical inputs for the world's leading engineering and construction material.

Coal forms in the earth's crust when dead plant matter submerged in swampy environments undergoes heat and pressure, geological forces. The plant matter transforms from moist, low-carbon peat to coal in a process that takes hundreds of millions of years.

Coal falls into four categories; anthracite, bituminous, sub-bituminous, and lignite. Metallurgical or coking coal is a grade that is an essential fuel of blast furnaces that make steel. Metallurgical coal is low in ash, moisture, sulfur, and phosphorous and is typically bituminous. As the demand for steel rises, the requirements for the hydrogen-deficient hydrocarbon increase.

As the world looks past COVID-19 and towards a return of global economic growth in 2021, many commodity prices have been rising. A falling US dollar, central bank liquidity and government stimulus, economic growth in China, and the rising prospects for a massive infrastructure rebuilding program in the United States have increased steel demand. Since reaching a low of $4.54 per share in Mid-March, U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) shares rallied to over $19 as of December 8. The price of coal has also been moving higher.

The chart of coal for delivery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, shows that the price rose from a low of $48.85 in April and May to $63.30 per ton as of December 8, an increase of 29.6%. The price of the fossil fuel is good news for some coal producers. Those that sell metallurgical coal have seen their fortunes rise.

HCC ships coal from Alabama to the world

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. The company operates two underground coal mines in Alabama. HCC sells its coal to blast furnace steel producers in Europe, South America, and Asia. HCC also sells natural gas, which is a byproduct of its coal output. The company has its headquarters in Brookwood, Alabama, and has been in business since 2015.

The company has beat analyst earnings projection in three of the past four quarters.

HCC posted profits during Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. The losses in Q2 and Q3 2020 came during the challenges of the global pandemic. However, the company beat the estimates and reported a smaller than expected loss each quarter. While the projections are for a loss of 23 cents per share in Q4, the rise in coal and steel prices and increasing demand for building materials could mean another beat, and perhaps a surprise on the upside is in store when HCC reports fourth-quarter earnings in early 2021.

A bullish trend in HCC

Shares of Warrior Met Coal have doubled since the April 27 low of $9.46.

As the chart shows, HCC was trading at the $19 level on December 8, and the shares have been trending higher over the past eight months. While the stock moved higher with the stock market, rising steel and metallurgical coal demand have supported the buying in HCC shares. HCC reached a peak of $21.11 on September 18 and pulled back to a higher low of $13.03 in late October when crude oil was heading for its most recent low. Coal prices tend to have a high correlation with petroleum prices. As crude oil moved higher, coal and HCC moved to the upside in November. The shares were trading near the recent high at $19.74 from November 24.

Analysts see upside for Warrior Met

A survey of nine analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $21.44 for HCC, with projections ranging from around $19 to $26. Most companies that cover the company had buy or outperform ratings as of December 8.

As the chart shows, HCC is one of three comparative coal companies that pay a dividend. The level was 20 cents or just over 1% at $19 per share. The company's price to earnings ratio is high, reflecting the trend and price action in the stock. Net income was second in the group. The shares are held by institutions, with BlackRock owning over 13.5% of the company. According to Yahoo Finance, the only insider activity over the past six months has been a small number of purchases. Insiders hold only 0.43% of the company's outstanding shares.

Levels to watch in the stock

As the global economy recovers, the steel demand is likely to continue to rise. A US infrastructure rebuilding program in 2021 would only increase the requirements for the commodity that is a construction necessity.

The chart shows that technical support stands at the recent $13.03 low from late October. Above the September $21.11 high, the peak from January 2020 at $23.73 is the next target. The April 2019 high was at $33.49 per share, and the record high was just above that level in February 2018 at $33.72.

Coal may be a four-letter word in the energy sector, but metallurgical coal is a requirement for steelmakers. HCC is a company that will rise and fall with the demand for steel in 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.