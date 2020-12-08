Intended for investment in portfolios where wealth-building is a principal objective, some of the group deserve consideration as candidates.

The present Covid-19 pandemic medical self-quarantining is now becoming a state and local governmental dictum. Its requirement makes even more demanding the use of services (including delivery) of internet offerings by the public many of whom are only newly initiated to such practices.

The field-day for scammers so created makes that activity likely to be the fastest work-at-home industry.

Cyber-security firms by and large anticipated the advancing need, as have institutional investors interested in profiting from the growth in caution by the firms being called upon to service the quarantined public through media previously far less frequently used.

This article provides an assessment of the degree to which equity prices have already reflected such anticipations, and the likely potential for capital gains from those infrastructure software firms poised to provide help to the services now being called on more intently by an often poorly-initiated public. Particularly those likely to be victimized by scammers.

The article’s focus is on security prices, not on information-technology applications.

Figure 1

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Desirable locations are down and to the right.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a “frontier” from the ‘market-average” notion SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [1] and Zscaler (ZS) at [10], CRWD at [13], and NLOK at location [4]. Our principal interest is in CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD).

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work.

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts for our principal-interest investment candidate and their competitor alternatives, along with the histories of outcomes from the prior forecasts having the same proportions of upside-to-downside prospects as today’s.

Principal questions for all alternatives are “how likely are these outcomes to happen,” and “can their impact be improved?”

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts [B] to [C] for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past 5 years of daily forecasts outcomes [ I ] from their prior forecasts with the same proportions [G] of today’s up-to-down prospects.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 – H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss experience [F], so that, when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P], they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]’s figure of merit (fom) and contrasts CRWD’s capital gain prospects with the others.

Investing, like the rest of life, is laden with trade-offs. Each investor has preferences and personally-set standards of acceptability. Each investment security candidate for the portfolio has its line-up of advantages and disadvantages to be presented to the investment committee. With a committee of one, the decisions may come more easily than when there are other minds to convince.

But it is important to have the go-nogo decision criteria clearly in mind to apply fairly to each of the available investment candidates. And their attributes need to be stated in terms that are directly comparable to other employable candidates.

We hope to offer selection criteria which aid the investor in framing their investment selection decision parameters fairly and consistently. We believe that the simple TERMD active investment portfolio management discipline works well in the holding period involvement that our information capture process provides. TERMD is explained in the article titled "How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline" in my SA blog.

Our capital-gain-seeking preference among the top-ranked stocks in Figure 2 leans to CrowdSearch Holdings (CRWD) due to ZS’ limited sample size [L], and the other stocks lesser odds-weighted calculations in column [R]. CRWD calculations remain far above the over-3000 forecast population of other stocks, and is even above the best-20 average of that population. Still, these are calculations based on past outcomes from then-future expectations of other knowledgeable investors, made under likely somewhat different circumstances. No guarantees, just best estimates.

