It's been a rough couple of months thus far for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), but the index is still up over 20% for the year, with leaders like Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) and Jaguar Mining (OTCPK:JAGGF) enjoying triple-digit year-to-date returns. Unfortunately, even record highs in the gold price (GLD) haven't been able to help McEwen Mining (MUX) exit its slump, with the stock down 20% year to date, adding to what's been a miserable few years for shareholders. While some investors may think that the stock is cheap because it's more than 70% from its 2016 highs, I would argue that it's cheap for a reason and actually expensive relative to peers. Therefore, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid, and I would view any rallies to $1.50 as selling opportunities.

For investors still following McEwen Mining, it's been a rough year thus far, with just 84,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEO] produced, a more than 30% decrease from the ~128,200 GEOs produced in the same period last year. One of the reasons for this operational weakness has been COVID-19, with the company's 49%-owned San Jose Mine unable to operate at full capacity since the pandemic hit. Still, the company's newest Gold Bar Mine has also continued to disappoint, weighing on results. In fact, while attributable production from the San Jose Mine is down 40% year over year (39,800 GEOs vs. 67,500 GEOs), Gold Bar should have been able to pick up most of this slack if it was operating as planned. However, the Gold Bar ramp-up has been an absolute disaster with just 22,000 GEOs produced year-to-date, tracking a country mile shy of the estimated ~62,000 GEOs of annual output expected in the 2018 Feasibility Study.

Unfortunately, the situation at McEwen's largest contributor to annual output (San Jose) has not improved, with the company recently announcing a temporary lockdown in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina that affects the San Jose Mine. This should lead to an even further hit to what's already been a disappointing year at the mine, as even if San Jose comes back online in December, it will be at reduced capacity. The other concern from this news is the Santa Cruz province seems to be an anomaly vs. the trend in COVID-19 cases in Argentina because Argentina's total cases peaked in late October and have dropped significantly, but Santa Cruz has still been affected by a recent shutdown. Based on this shutdown, which has McEwen Mining relying mostly on Black Fox and Gold Bar for Q4 production, I have lowered my FY2020 production estimate for McEwen Mining to 110,000 GEOs. This would translate to a 36% drop in output year-over-year and one of the worst drops across the sector. This is incredibly disappointing given that FY2020 GEO production should have been above 140,000 GEOs even with COVID-19, with the benefit of the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada coming online.

The only silver lining from this sharp drop in annual gold production is that it's set the company up with the easiest year-over-year comps possible as production is likely to hit a 2-year low based on my FY2020 production estimates (110,000 GEOs). If we compare this to the company's estimates of 170,000 GEOs in FY2021, this offers the potential for 50% growth in annual output year over year, which the company may applaud if they hit FY2021 estimates. However, the below chart is very misleading as it doesn't show the previous trend, which helps put things in context.

As shown below, even if annual output were to rise next year by 50% (110,000 GEOs to 165,000 GEOs), this would still translate to a compound annual production growth rate that's in negative territory relative to the FY2019 results. Therefore, while some investors might be getting bullish about this potential for sharp production growth, I would argue that it's the bare minimum we would expect, and there's no reason to get excited at all. In fact, even if we measure from FY2018's ~135,200 GEOs in production and come up with a moderate production growth rate of 26% over three years (FY2019: 135,200 GEOs vs. FY2021 estimates: 170,000 GEOs), the share count has increased from 333 million shares in Q4 2017 to ~404 million shares currently, offsetting the majority of the production growth. This explains why the company's earnings trend is so depressing relative to other names in the sector.

If we look at the earnings trend below, this is where the valuation issues arise, as there is no real earnings growth to speak of and minimal annual earnings per share in general. As shown below, McEwen Mining is on track to post net losses per share for its fourth year in a row, with FY2020 estimates coming in at a net loss of $0.33 per share. Fortunately, this trend is expected to improve materially, with McEwen Mining set to report $0.11 in annual EPS for FY2021, a new multi-year high for annual EPS. However, while this is undoubtedly an improvement, this leaves the stock trading at 9.5x FY2021 annual EPS based on a share price of $1.05. This is not cheap at all for a mid-tier gold producer with some of the highest costs in the sector and a cost profile that has climbed every year since 2016. In fact, my max forward P/E ratio, I use for the industry is 17, and the maximum P/E ratio to assign for a laggard like McEwen Mining would be 10. Therefore, assuming $0.11 in annual EPS, and a multiple of 10, the fair price for the stock sits at $1.10, which doesn't leave much room for upside from current levels.

Some investors might argue that a P/E of 10 is far too cheap for McEwen Mining when the S&P 500 (SPY) is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 20. However, cyclical companies typically trade at a deep discount to other industries, and so there is no reason to expect a premium valuation for a cyclical name. However, this is even more true for an industry laggard, where a multiple should sit in the low end of the fair value for the industry average. As noted earlier, the upper end of my range for gold miner P/E ratios is 17, and I believe it's generous to give McEwen Mining a multiple of 10. Let's take a look at why below:

The chart above compares McEwen Mining's costs (red line) to the industry average (white dotted line), and we can see that its costs have consistently been above the industry average. However, this year has been even worse, with year-to-date costs coming in at above $2,100/oz. While these costs will drop as production increases and are likely to settle below $1,500/oz for FY2021, McEwen Mining continues to be one of the highest-cost producers in the sector Therefore, it makes zero sense that the stock would drop at a P/E ratio in the upper end of the range, which I use for the industry group. The other reason that the company should not trade in the upper end of the range is that the company has under-performing assets that have not operated as planned, with Black Fox and Gold Bar continuing to be disappointments.

Some investors might disagree with my belief that the fair value for McEwen Mining is $1.10 and that the stock should not command a multiple above 10. However, even if they do challenge this belief, McEwen Mining has another problem: opportunity cost. As shown above, investors can buy industry leaders like Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Newmont Mining (NEM) at a lower forward P/E ratio than McEwen Mining with 2.00% plus dividend yields. Therefore, while one might see McEwen Mining as cheap at 24x forward earnings (Q4 2020 through Q3 2021) and ~9.5x FY2021 annual EPS estimates (Q1 2021 through Q4 2021), it's clear there's better value out there elsewhere. In fact, Newmont's margins dwarf that of McEwen Mining, as shown below, and the stock makes much more sense with a better operational track record, a more diversified asset base (10+ mines), and an industry-leading yield (2.70%).

It's important to note that fair value does not preclude the stock trading above fair value, and we see stocks oscillate above or below fair value all the time. However, this does mean that the upside is limited if we see a rally in McEwen Mining, and I would expect the stock to have trouble with the $1.50 area if the stock does see a bounce in the new year. Given that I believe four industry leaders are trading for 30% below fair value, I don't see any reason to be rushing into McEwen Mining. This is especially true given McEwen Mining's dismal track record of creating value for shareholders. The best evidence of this track record is the share price, with the stock going nowhere since 2016 while gold is up over 50%.

McEwen Mining might look cheap to those looking at beaten-up names in the sector, but I would argue that the stock is actually expensive relative to its peers. Worse, the stock has not shown that it can deliver against its expectations and guidance for years now, so there's not only limited upside to fair value but also higher execution risk. This is because the company's stock's annual production is still miles below its previous FY2015 goal of 290,000 GEOs (see 2013 company presentation). In summary, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid, and I believe there are dozens of better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. While a bounce is possible as the stock has had a horrible run the past few quarters, I would view any rallies to $1.50 as selling opportunities.

