KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Presents at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Alex Blostein

Great. Good afternoon, everybody. Next, I'd like to welcome Scott Nuttall, Co-President and Co-COO of KKR. Over the last year, KKR has delivered an industry-leading investment performance with private equity returns of over 25% on a trailing 12 month basis despite quite significant market dislocations, deployed meaningful amount of capital, and embarked on a new fundraising super cycle. Of course at the same time, the firm also announced an acquisition of Global Atlantic, meaningfully enhancing its presence in the insurance space, to say at least, lots going on.

So, Scott is going to go through a few brief slides that they prepared and then we'll go into the fireside chat portion of the presentation. So, Scott, over to you.

Scott Nuttall

Great. Thank you, Alex, and I appreciate you and your colleagues having us again this year, very nice to be back, for everybody watching, pleasure and happy December. You should all have hopefully a presentation in front of you that is I understand that you'll be able to flip the pages yourself. So I'll try and move through these slides rather quickly, but just want to set the stage a little bit.

So if you go to Slide 2, the Executive Summary. You can see we've got some building blocks in terms of how we think about our story and what we're doing with the firm. But in first instance, since we are very fortunate, we operate in an attractive industry, it's been growing at 12% a year in terms of AUM. We've been growing closer to 17% a year. So, we're growing faster than fast growing industry.

Secondly, we have a really compelling financial model that's a bit different than others in our space. We have third-party AUM, plus the capital markets business, plus a balance sheet, which gives us multiple ways to win, and it's proven to be very resilient, as I'll come to in a few slides.

The third building block is we really have very clear and identifiable avenues for growth. 18 of our 24 investing businesses have been in existence less than 10 years. We think many of those we can double, triple, quadruple in size in the near-term, and we have huge opportunities to scale around the world and a lot of fundraising visibility as we'll touch on.

Fourth, we are very aligned with you as a management team. KKR executives own about 35% of the shares. We are the largest shareholders. So we're highly aligned as fellow shareholders with our view.

And then lastly, a Dallas reference, we in the summer announced an acquisition of Global Atlantic. It is highly strategic and highly accretive acquisition for our firm, which will close in early 2021. And if you go to the upper left hand quadrant of the slide, you can see our opportunity ahead in one little box.

We've got a big opportunity to scale our businesses, use our model to capture more economic from everything that we do, benefit from our perpetual capital which Global Atlantic expands meaningfully. And as we do all of those things and generate investment performance, we compound AUM earnings and book value.

So if you go to Slide 4, we thought given the 2020 is almost behind us. It would be sensible to reflect a little bit on the year. And there's four things that really stand out to us about this year. First, we've delivered really strong investment performance as a firm. I'll hit the numbers in a minute, but portfolio construction has served as well. And our deal teams and our management teams have done an excellent job.

Second, we're on track for record deployment year, we've really leaned into the dislocation. Third, we're on track for a record fundraising year, and in particular seen significant strength in Asia. And then lastly, our model has proven to be very resilient as we've gone through this period.

So quickly on each of those, if you flip to Slide 5, you'll see the investment performance stats. This is just last 12 months through September 30. But you can see our private equity flagship funds up 27% over the last 12 months, infrastructure up 19%. Our opportunistic real estate strategies up 10% and our leverage credit composite is meaningfully outperforming its overall benchmarks and performing quite well.

And if you go to Slide 6, you can see one of the reasons we've had such meaningful outperformance. We've seen significant dispersion in the public markets, and there's a number of themes that have proven to have very high and attractive returns, and a number of parts of the investing space that have underperformed. And we have been very focused on being thematic as we headed into this year, and it really doubled down on that this year even further.

So, we have been underweight COVID challenge sectors and overweight tech digital e-comm basically a number of winning themes in terms of coming into COVID and through COVID. And if you look at the page, you can see if you aggregate hotel, hotels and leisure, energy and retail, it's been about 5% of our total portfolio in private equity and core equity, and about 9% the total firm's AUM. And you can see conversely, information technology has been 21% to 31%. So our portfolio has been meaningfully outperforming because of this and other factors over the course of the last 12 months.

If you flip to Slide 7, you can see we you know also meaningfully leaned into the dislocation. So we were positioned nicely coming into this period. But we really took this as an opportunity to invest into what we thought was a really attractive value earlier this year. So, we've been getting ready for this for quite a period of time. The firm's been very connected and so we've leaned in.

And you can see our deployment has really picked up significantly. And if you look at the chart, you can see this just goes back to Q1 2018 through Q1 2020 where we and in our private markets businesses were deploying about $3.2 billion a quarter. And you can see what happened in Q2 that stepped up to 5.5, and in Q3 that stepped up to $6.2 billion.

Now a few things to highlight. One that deployment was really quite global, almost equal split us Europe, Asia. Private equity was a bit over half but the other almost half of infrastructure real estate and courses has been very broad based and what you see in terms of Q2 and Q3 deployment was really deals that were struck during Q1 and Q2, there's a one quarter lag.

And if you look at the table in the middle of the page, it kind of gives you the punch line. Our deployment relative to our average over that period of time was up 72% in Q2, and up 94% in Q3. And what we did in the line below that you can see as we just aggregated the peers, so relative to our plus 72%, some of the public peers were down 1% in their deployment and relative to our 94% in Q3, the peers were down 45%. So, we've really leaned in to investing in this period of time.

And if you go to Slide 8 is just a little bit more color. We've deployed about $45 billion year-to-date. And it's about equally split between our credit business and our private markets businesses. And on the right hand side, you can see the themes. Initially, it was dislocated public markets, and providing liquidity to companies in need and then it transitioned to our portfolio companies getting more active, stable cash flow and businesses and really investing the behind a number of these themes that we think are going to be accelerated by virtue of COVID.

On Page 9, you can see it wasn't just about investing. We also use the dislocation to lean into business and this is probably the best example of that. Our dislocation opportunity strategy, this was a vehicle that we raised in April and May, so we raised about $4 billion in eight weeks. When the markets were meaningfully dislocated, we went out raise capital quite quickly. It's focused on downside protection investments, mid teens target returns, and basically using the whole firm. And so far, that capital is about 50%, invested in gross returns or over 35% unannualized. So you can imagine what the numbers are on unannualized basis, very, very strong so far.

If you flip to Slide 10, we've got the fundraising detail. As I mentioned, the third big takeaway is this thing, a record fundraising year for us. So you can see on the left hand side, this is trailing 24 months of fundraising, which is we think a good way to look at it, it smooth out some of our flagship fundraisers, which can be a bit more lumpy. You can see the 22% CAGR and the growth that we've seen over that period of time and fundraising. And on the right hand side, you can see the fundraising through the first three quarters, $32 billion year-to-date, and you can see the split U.S. and Europe 17 of that Asia interestingly, 15 billion of the 32 billion. So, 45 plus percent of our fundraising this year has been for Asia strategy.

If you go to Slide 11, you can see the fourth reflection that our models proven to be quite resilient during this period of time. We've always had the view that with third-party capital that pays for using carry, plus our capital markets business where we can generate transaction fees, plus our balance sheet where we can generate dividends, interest income and realize gains, we have lots of different ways to win in a very diversified business. And so what we did here is we just looked at the first nine months of results. Where the left hand column, the right hand column, again, is that peer aggregate, you can see management fee growth is pretty similar plus 13% for both columns.

Our distributable revenue growth however is higher at 7% versus the 2%, and we're really gets interesting is on distributable operating earnings and after tax distributable earnings growth. So, we're up at 9% and 6%, and the peers down 2% and 7%, respectively. And when you cut through it, our margins are actually up 100 basis points through this first nine months of the year, and the piers are down 200 basis points.

So that model has been working very well, we've been able to not only maintain our margins, but actually increase them during this period of time. And what's critical to understand Alex is you look at this page, this is before Global Atlantic. And what it will bring to our firm in terms of incremental management fees, earnings power, and visibility.

Now, if you flipped a couple slides forward, we thought we'd spend a minute on 2021 and forward into lead into the Q&A. And so if you go to Slide 13, you can see a picture of what our assets under management have looked like, over the last many years, this goes back to 2005. As I mentioned, the industry has been growing at about 12%, we've been growing at 17%, so nearly one and a half times the industry growth rate.

If you look at the second to the right hand column, you can see the 234 billion that we haven't AUM before Global Atlantic is now quite diversified across our different businesses and geographies. And then you can see the impact of Global Atlantic on the far right hand bar chart. And you can see that brings us to bit over 300 billion of AUM, adding a lot of perpetual capital and visibility and more diversity.

And on Slide 14, you can see why we have such confidence in the go forward. So, we have a lot of strategies coming to market. And that gives us a lot of forward visibility, and a lot of forward growth. And so just to give you the background, if you look at the bottom left hand chart, you can see, from 2016 to 2019, our management fees went from 800 million to 1.2 billion, so up 50%.

We had said before Global Atlantic, that we thought we could increase 50%, again, in the next three years. And that's 1.2 billion to call it one 1.8 billion by 2022. And then Global Atlantic is on top of that. And that's how you get to plus 2 billion on that bar there. And so, the reason that we have such confidence is what you see on the right hand side.

We've got four flagship strategies coming to market, plus 20 other strategies enumerated in the box there, plus Global Atlantic on top of that. And so we have a lot of visibility and a lot ahead of us and a number of these strategies are already in the market. It's speaking of GA, if you go to Slide 15, you can see just how meaningful important this acquisition is for KKR. So for those of you that aren't aware, Global Atlantic is a life insurance and annuity company that operates at meaningful scale.

Its great management team that had really strong performance organically before KKR entered the scene. And a lot of growth opportunities ahead of them today. And so, Global Atlantic, as our new partners are going to have a big impact on our firm. And you can see this in the numbers on the page, 33% increase in AUM, 43% in fee paying AUM, our insurance goes up from 32 billion to 109 billion and meaningfully bottom left hand side perpetual capital goes from 20 billion to nearly 100 billion.

And so it has a big impact on our firm, not only in scale, but it also has a big impact in terms of the longevity and visibility that we have across our capital base and our earnings trajectory. And if you look at the bottom right, you can see pro forma for the transaction closing which as I said, we hope is going to be early next year, about 40% of our AUM is perpetual or elongated.

And so we as a firm, just to back up had done a lot of foundation building the last 10 years. And a lot of the businesses that we've begun are really starting to scale and inflect to the upside and Global Atlantic will just supercharge that growth story. So that's the high level Alex, I thought I'd do a little scene setting before we got started appreciate you giving us the time to do that.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alex Blostein

No, of course it was great. Great to close out 2020 on that note, I think about 21. So as we're going to jump into the Q&A portion of the session, if you're listening to us on the webcast, you can submit a question online as well as we go through I'll try to get to a handful of these questions as well.

But the first one for you, I really just want to pick up where you left off on the strong business momentum. But I was hoping to talk through that sort of through the lens of some of the longer term targets that you've set out back at your Investor Day in 20, which arguably feels quite a long time ago.

Now, you guys talked about the targets of $3.2 billion over the course of five years that puts you somewhere in between like 22 to 23 kind of in that zone, not it was obviously excluding GA. Over the last 12 months, Project D was 1.8 million. Obviously pandemic had an impact on that, but you talked about the momentum really improving as we've seen from some of the slides. So these start, you still make sense? How do you feel about these targets over the next two to three years? That's something that we should still think about.

Scott Nuttall

Absolutely, look, I appreciate the question. You're right. The Investor Day was in July of 2018, so we're more or less two and a half years into the five years. And the short answer is even before Global Atlantic, we think we're on track Alex to hit those targets. So just to give you a little bit more color, our fee paying AUM growth and our investment performance are obviously going to be big drivers of the answer to that question. And so, we're ahead on those key drivers.

Our fee paying AUM growth is ahead of what we expected when we put that in front of you, two and a half years ago. And our investment performance is certainly ahead of these assumptions that we laid out on the page in that deck back in those Investor Day slides. And so, as you break it down, I'd say, management fees were ahead of what we thought at that point as you know there's a big active calendar, as I mentioned, which gives us even more visibility.

On performance income, it's interesting, if you look back, we had at that point on 119 billion of carry eligible AUM, that number is now over 150 billion. And probably more impactfully, we had about 57 billion of AUM that was above cost and paying carry that number is now a 105 billion. So it's nearly doubled. So that's in terms of that forward earnings power. I think you're right, there's probably a few things we didn't sell this year that we might've because of COVID.

But when you think about the latent earnings power of the firm, it's definitely on track. And then if you go to investment income, our book value per share at the Investor Day was somewhere between $14 and $15 called 14, 15-ish. And it's now over 20. So after two and a half years, it's up nearly 50%. So on top of that good expense controls and bottom line is, yes, we think we're on track and then Global Atlantic will even add to that. And before too long, I'm sure we'll update those numbers. But as we sit here today, it feels pretty good.

Alex Blostein

Yes. That's great. Let's, let's unpack some of the drivers I guess a little bit more and I do want to focus quite a bit on that part of the growth since it's such an important part of the story for you guys and obviously a big focus point for investors. You talked about some of the flagship funds, clearly being huge drivers of the growth story over the next couple of years. The bulk of Asia buyout has already been raised while North America global infrastructure, private equity in Europe. That's the whole kind of on the call.

The one thing that really stood out to me this year and you've highlighted that on your slide as well is, phenomenal investment performance over the last 12 months across a handful of these strategies, some of them are going to be out in March with their next sort of successor fund. I'll think of a deal is that in the marketplace today. So meaning like the debt investment performance through the disruption, the really big differentiator versus your competitors as you raising new capital. And ultimately, how you think about the sizes and timing of those?

Scott Nuttall

Yes, look, I'd say. First thing I'd say is, performance is just the most critical thing, when you're raising capital. It really underlies everything that we do. So, yes, it is critical and it's one of the things that gives us such confidence in our fundraising outlook and the trajectory ahead. It is dramatically easier, Alex, even from an existing investor to raise money if your first quartile, but then if your third.

And so, happily we've had really strong investment performance, which makes us feel good about the path going forward from here. But also, what's critical when you're having those discussions is what you're doing in terms of new deployment. And as I mentioned, we've been very aggressive deploying into this part of the market, which I think will be differentiated as well.

And the way that we've been thematic and using the whole firm and being very connected and using our whole model to get deals done because a number of these deals we leaned in with a balance sheet to do underwriting, when the debt market started as an example, we weren't the highest bid, but we were able to get deals done, when others couldn't. And then honestly brand helps in the Zoom world, Zoom fund raising world, brand helps as well.

So between the investment performance, the deployment, and just the engagement with existing relationships and some new, hopefully that will accrue to our benefit. We're not big on giving target sizes. We'll absolutely share with you along the way, how things are going. But we're really quite optimistic. The America's PE fund is already launched as is infrastructure, and Europe will be following before too long. But we'll keep you updated.

Alex Blostein

And I guess outside of the flagships on one of the slides, you listed a really handful of other strategies that going to be fund raising either in the market continuously or will be on e-comm. If you were to pull back a little bit and you think about some of the larger contributors outside of flagships on that kind of 3% or 50 plus percent management fee growth targets. What else should we keep on our radar some of the bigger contributor to watch?

Scott Nuttall

There's a number of buckets, it's really other 18 of those 24 strategies that are scaling. So, I'll try not to name them all. But, if I put into a few buckets, the first one that comes to mind is real estate. We started our real estate business less than 10 years ago. It's managed to now possibly do a number of different strategies. We've doubled our AUM in real estate in the last two years, and we have a lot of growth engines.

I mean, we got our America's real estate opportunistic. It's going to be in the market. Our BP strategy and credit -- our European opportunistic strategy, our Asia real estate strategy, dislocated real estate, core plus real estate, and that's even before the Global Atlantic assets show up, which will meaningfully expand what we're doing in real estate credit specifically. So, all things real estate would be one part of the answer.

Same thing in infrastructure, I think our whole real assets platform between real estate and infra are going to be massive growth areas for us. So, we're raising capital, as I said, for our Opportunistic Infrastructure Fund. We're also launching a core infrastructure fund, and we're raising capital for Asia Infrastructure.

So, infrastructure would be another area that I'd point to, then there's another strategy that we don't talk about a lot, but you know, but its core which is this longer hold period strategy, and there's really three now components to our core strategy. The biggest is called as equity. It's mostly private equity, not entirely. But at AUM now has 14 that AUM is now 14 billion, with 10 billion of that being third party.

And we're going to raise a successor vehicle there before too long. And then we've also now got core plus real estate, which I mentioned and core infrastructure, which I mentioned. So, that core suite of products we think is going to see a lot of growth going forward. Then we have our growth strategies, which are really tech growth, healthcare growth, and impact.

So we've now we're investing our second tech growth fund, healthcare growth has a 50% plus gross IRR. And so, we're raising money for the successor vehicle there. And impact is off to a great start. So, I'll stop there, but there's probably 10 others that I missed. But to give you a sense, those are some big buckets that you see a lot of growth from going forward.

Alex Blostein

Got it. Let's talk about insurance. Obviously, global planning is a massive view for you guys, really changes your position in industry when it comes to you combination of insurance capabilities for alternative abilities. Now, as you pointed out, if you'll schedule to close early in 2021. Over the last few months, it sounds like they've announced a couple of smaller transactions that is. Can you update us on how that business has performed since the acquisition announcement with KKR? Any sort of implications, we should be thinking about it with respect to that $200 million of incremental management fees you outlined at a time of the deal? And the bigger picture question within all of that is really, given a combination of balls and insurance an important theme in this space. What do you think will really differentiate your approach with GA here versus what other folks are not?

Scott Nuttall

Sure. Appreciate the question. Well, first off, you're right. We announced the transaction in July and we're pending regulatory approvals. We're hopeful that we're going to close here before too long. But early next year is a decent expectation. And the Company has been performing ahead of our expectations, since the announcement, so whether it's actual financial results or ahead of expectations, certainly the block reinsurance pipeline is well ahead of expectations.

And the two transactions that have been announced since the July deal announcement aggregated about $8 billion. And to be clear, we haven't provided an update on that $200 million of incremental management fees. But I can't tell you that $8 billion, Alex was not in the $200 million guidance that we gave back in July, and will update that at some point. So that would be on top of the $200 million.

And I think in terms of answer your question. Overall, look, we've been thrilled with the partnership with management thus far. We had really high expectations, and they've been exceeded in every way to-date. And I think in terms of why we feel so optimistic and well positioned, I think it's a number of different aspects.

One, remember, Global Atlantic is originating their own annuities today through 200 plus bank and broker dealer relationships, right. So, they have a very good feel for what the market looks like. And so, they're thinking about the pivot, how much we want to originate ourselves, how much do we want to go do in this block reinsurance format, or the pension risk transfer opportunity or the flow reinsurance opportunity?

We have a lot of data and can figure out and where do we want to deploy capital. And the team has just really strong capabilities in structuring, executing these very complicated deals. And then obviously, an investment and risk management. And probably the most important thing and all that is relationships. The management teams have been working together since 2004 and have really strong relationships with counterparties across the space, and it took a lot of the trust.

So a number of these transactions that we have gotten done and are working on a really being sourced by management's relationships they go back a number of years. So, we think we're well positioned as a trusted partner to be able to structure these transactions in the bespoke way. But if the reinsurance market opportunity becomes less attractive than the originator, we can take it back. So, we've got lots of flexibility in the model.

Alex Blostein

Got it. Well, let's zoom out a little bit and think about KKR holistically at a corporate level. I know you guys thought as GA acquisitions soon to be closed. You guys talked about kind of restructuring or reporting a little bit to better maybe showcase some parts of the model versus others and I know it's a focus for investors. And obviously, you guys are not ready to give us quite that yet today, but curious if you could give us any sort of sneak peek of how you thinking about it? I guess more importantly, the court my question is. What are you trying to showcase in the market that might not be as obvious with the way the Company's reported today?

Scott Nuttall

Yes, it's a good question, a little premature, as you said, but I tell you, where we're directionally -- how we're directionally thinking about it. First, on the GA part of the question, we're going to remain an alternative asset manager. Global Atlantic is going to be a very important part of who we are, but our market cap is almost $35 billion, and our investment in Global Atlantic will be better for $2.5 billion to $3 billion. So we are going to remain an alternative asset manager, who will have a very large investment and as an insurance company as part of who we are.

And so, I think you'll see our reporting reflective of that, Alex. So basically, what you'll see is an incremental segment for KKR that will be insurance. And we are working on that now. And we'll come back early in the year and explain to everybody how to think about that new reporting segment on a go forward basis. But that's probably the most, kind of meaningful change as KKR will have an additional segment, which will be Global Atlantic, and our ownership interest there.

The second thing that we've been reflecting on to your question is we've been on a bit of a journey as a space, right. We all started as publicly traded partnerships and then a number of us we can C-Corps. We've seen other aspects of our structures so that we can be bought by the indices. And if you know, we went into the Russell earlier this year, and we're becoming kind of easier to buy and easier to own.

As part of that, we changed our reporting from the old economic net income E&I metric to TDE, which is more cash flow based and kind of how we pay our people and how we think investors should assess us. So, we've been learning and our shareholders have been providing input along the way, which we really appreciate.

One area that we have noticed however is that, not all of us in this space report exactly the same way with exactly the same definitions. I'm sure that creates incremental work for you. And so one of the things we're thinking about is does it make sense to try to conform some of our reporting metrics to how others are doing it, and it's something that we're looking at.

And as we incorporate Global Atlantic into our reporting, and how we articulate the KKR story, because it's going to be such an important part of who we are, it seems like a sensible timeouts to kind of figure that out and lay that out for everybody. So you should expect sometime after the GA deal closes for us to come back with a new look, here's our reporting segments. And here's perhaps some other things we're going to do to try to make it even more clear the earnings power that we have as a firm.

Alex Blostein

Perfect. Thanks for that. So we got a little bit over five minutes left. And I have a couple questions, so I'm scanning through the questions here and there's 10 or so, so I'm going to try to kind of bundle together and get them green light. So the one topic really is around monetization. And that's I had that question as well for you guys. Look, I mean, you guys are sitting near all time highs in terms of carry almost $1.9 billion over $2 a share. The embedded on balance sheet gains are north of $2 billion as well and almost $2.5 billion.

It sounds like the exit environment is becoming a little bit more constructive and from your power and sounds like you guys see momentum there. So, how should we think about the monetization activity growth is one of the online questions? But also from my side curious how you think about the avenues are monetizing, because you've been sort of creative with the margin loans and things like that kind of trying to get some cash out sooner? Are we going to go back to more of traditional IPO secondaries maybe some strategic sales or comp sales, so kind of chunkier exits? Or do you think it's going to be something familiar?

Scott Nuttall

That's good question. But we haven't you framed it well, otherwise. You're right. We're sitting on record amounts of accrued carry. Our balance sheet, embedded balance sheet gains are 2.5 billion, which was as high as they've ever been. So we think we're really well positioned and that's why we talk about investment performance so much, right? Because the greater the investment performance, the more improved carry, we have more balance sheet gains we have. And frankly the more fundraising we're going to have.

And so it is kind of the very succeed forward looking metric. I think we're going to continue to see a mix of all of those different avenues answer your question, we're going to, you're going to see more secondaries for public positions. There's a decent good amount of strategic activity and a lot of interest in our companies. Honestly, we're getting calls from a lot of facts that want to kind of talk to us about our portfolio. And if we think the fact isn't reflected in value, we have a bunch of public positions, we can take out more margin loss.

So we do have a very robust pipeline of potential exits over the next several years. And I think the environment is starts that you'll continue to see more of that carry in those bounties realized, but critically, what we also attract with you is okay, let's make sure we're continuing to replace the net continues to show progress. But I think we got a lot of ways to win.

Alex Blostein

Last one and this one probably not surprising around the balance sheet and capital management strategy, so -- and the question is, again, combining my question with some of the [indiscernible]. Is really to think about the balance, right? You guys have been rightfully so reinvesting a lot of the cash into the balance sheet, and that's yielding good results. But the business got a lot bigger, and you're going to see a lot more capitals over the next few years. To share accounting law, you've been buying it back on a net-net basis is hoping, rising very marginal. So how are you thinking about maybe adding more to the capital return part of the story, given the set, given the fact that the balance sheet is quite sizable as it is? So take it how you want, but the core of the question is, can you see a more robust decline in the share now?

Scott Nuttall

Look, I think, if you if you disaggregate what's happened so far. So end of 2015, we changed our distribution policy, right? And so what we said was, we wanted to grow the balance sheet. And we wanted to use some of that excess dividend capacity and buyback shares. And so we've done that. So we spent about 1.4 billion in buybacks and see end of 2015. And we bought back stock, and on average at about $19 a share, which is below our current book value, and roughly half of our current share price.

So we feel pretty good about that as a body of work. And whatever increase in the share count you've seen since that period of time, it's because of strategic activity. It's not because we're paying our people in stock, because you brought back more than 100% of what we've issued to our own people and stock conference, you should continue to expect. And then what we'll do is we'll have periods of time where we're not in the market. And then we'll have periods of time, like we did the first four months of this year.

We bought over $280 million of stock in the first four months. We're in our stock was dislocated and we've thought that on average at $24 a share versus where we are in the high 30s right now. And so you'll see a clean in from time-to-time when we think the market is giving us a real opportunity. So we're going to continue with that program I think you should expect at a minimum that will be offsetting dilution from compensation. And if the market is giving us downdraft, you will, you should see a net decrease, but we're going to say -- to our current capital management strategy.

And remember everybody like, we all think like owners. We own 35% of the stock. So as we assess trade-offs, are we better off deploying on the balance sheet into new investments? We better on buying back our stock. We're doing it like all of you and shareholders. We just happen to be the biggest shareholders. So it's much more meaningful to all of our collective personal net worth. And so, we take that this capital management decision very, very seriously. You'll see us keep going with what we've been doing for the most part.

Alex Blostein

Right, perfect. And so, thank you for that answer and thank you for the presentation. To have myself, my team, Goldman, Goldman's clients all the squishy be here and help you have a productive rest of the day.

Scott Nuttall

Thanks again for having us back. Have a great holiday and stay safe, take care everybody.