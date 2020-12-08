Overview

The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) is a closed-end fund with a mandate to deliver - "A high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation.” I typically shy away from closed-end funds due to the market's unpredictable nature of realizing net asset value. In HTD, the fund is trading at a steep discount of over 8%, which may provide an opportunity. Let’s examine the components of the HTD to gain a perspective of the potential opportunity.

Source: HTD site

Performance

The first criterion I examine is long-term performance - if a fund hasn’t produced over the past 3-5 years, it's time to look elsewhere. HTD has returned a CAGR of 10.76% over the past ten years, as shown by the chart above. The performance includes a tremendous “cliff dive” once the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic battered the US economy. The return is impressive, especially for a fund managed to reduce the tax burden by investing in companies whose dividends are considered qualified by the IRS. For example, as a reminder, REITs tend to have a higher yield - however, the yield is taxed as ordinary income, thus reducing overall gains.

Holdings

HTD is heavily reliant on the utility and bank sector with a combined weighting of 71.82 percent. The heavy reliance on these two sectors, in my view, explains the poor performance in 2020 as the banks are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 recession. The utility sector remains under pressure as usage rates wane during the lockdowns and reduced business activity during the pandemic. The SPDR Utilities index ETF (XLU) is slightly down for the year - I use the XLU as a proxy for the utility sector.

In my view, the poor performance in both sectors is due to the recession's effects, a condition that will not persist indefinitely. Pandemics do end as evidenced by history, and recovery will commence. If you are in the camp, the recession is over when the US stock market breaks out to new highs (I subscribe to this train of thought), and the financial sector is primed to outperform once again. As detailed in a recent article discussing the case for shorting bonds, a steeper yield curve, as evidenced by a bump in long-term rates, would help the banking sector's profitability.

Premium/Discount

Source: HTD site

When investing in closed-end funds, the issue of premium/discount comes into play. Unlike traditional mutual funds or ETFs that continuously issue shares and redeem shares, the closed-end fund issues shares once during its IPO. Once the IPO is complete, the management company does not redeem shares. Instead, the security trades in the open market can lead to a premium to net asset value or, is often the case, a discount. HTD currently trades at a discount of over 8 percent to its Net Asset Value, in line with its past ten-year history. I do not expect the fund to trade above its net asset value anytime soon - an investment into HTD should not be made with the expectation of a narrowing of the discount.

Dividends

Source: HTD site

To the joy of income-seeking investors, HTD pays a consistent monthly dividend of 0.138 cents per month. Constant with its mandate of producing its high-level after-tax income, HTD has not distributed a short-term gain to its shareholders for the past ten years. Instead, there has been a payout of long-term capital gains - the most tax-efficient manner. HTD does employ leverage to provide its high dividend - the use of leverage can hurt returns in periods of stress such as the first quarter of 2020. If you believe the recession is complete, the potential for a large drawdown may be diminished.

Concluding Thoughts

I come away impressed with the past performance of HTD - it has stood the test of time. We are in/have navigated a short sharp correction, and HTD has continued to deliver its monthly dividend as it has expertly avoided companies that have reduced or eliminated its dividend. The drop in net asset value is an unavoidable event. The recent news of multiple vaccines coupled with immunity built from exposure, infection, and recovery from COVID-19 will pave the way for a worldwide economic recovery. Under the recovery scenario, I would not be at all surprised if the fund takes out its all-time high while providing a stable monthly income for the investor willing to wait for a recovery.

Investors are always reminded that you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article before making any investment. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. This article's material should be considered general information and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.